What Can Birdsong Teach Us About Human Language?
Interviewer Janna Levin, Contributing Columnist to Quanta Magazine, with interviewee Erich Jarvis
Summary by ChatGPT 4.0
Overview:
This podcast episode features neuroscientist Erich Jarvis, in conversation with host Janna Levin, exploring the surprising neurological and evolutionary parallels between human speech and birdsong. Jarvis’s work reveals that the human capacity for language, while exceptional, shares deep biological roots with animal communication systems, especially among certain vocal-learning birds and mammals.
Language Origins and Genetics:
Humans are born with the innate capacity for language; while specific languages are learned culturally, the brain’s architecture for language is prewired.
The genetic foundation of language is complex but not beyond understanding. Scientists are progressively identifying the genetic elements involved, particularly for spoken language, which is rarer than other communication forms.
Components of Language:
Language isn’t a single, monolithic behavior but consists of multiple components:
Auditory perception: Understanding sounds.
Syntax: Structuring sequences of sounds according to rules.
Semantics: Assigning meaning to sounds.
Vocal production learning: The ability to imitate and produce sounds — this is especially rare.
Different brain circuits govern these components. Auditory learning is widespread across species (like dogs understanding commands), but vocal production learning is far rarer.
Motor Control and Language:
The brain circuits for producing speech are deeply embedded in motor control systems — regions of the brain responsible for physical movement (like dance).
Jarvis argues that grammar and syntax are also part of these motor systems, challenging the idea that they belong to higher, distinct cognitive regions.
Evolutionarily, the vocal motor pathway likely developed by adapting existing motor learning circuits.
Vocal Learning Across Species:
Advanced vocal learners include:
Humans
Bats (use ultrasonic learned vocalizations distinct from echolocation)
Cetaceans (whales and dolphins)
Pinnipeds (sea lions)
Elephants (debated, but some mimicry of human speech)
Birds: Songbirds, parrots, and hummingbirds
Fascinatingly, this ability evolved independently in each lineage — a case of parallel evolution, with convergent brain structures and gene expressions.
Evolutionary Pressures:
For vocal learning: Sexual selection — attracting mates with a diverse vocal repertoire.
Against it: Risk of attracting predators with conspicuous vocal displays.
Most vocal-learning species tend to be apex predators or communicate in frequency ranges (like bats) that predators can't hear.
Jarvis speculates this push-pull explains why vocal learning is rare and why species like humans and parrots evolved these traits.
Cross-species Communication:
Vocal learners can sometimes imitate other species’ sounds, especially if raised together (cross-fostering). However, anatomical and neurological differences limit perfect replication.
Humans, too, find it difficult to learn new languages later in life, highlighting species-wide and individual constraints.
Birdsong Neuroscience:
Songbirds, parrots, and hummingbirds share a remarkably similar brain circuit layout — seven specific brain structures in similar configurations, supporting vocal learning.
These species also show:
Extended juvenile periods for cultural learning.
Correlation between vocal learning and advanced problem-solving skills.
Ability to dance (synchronize movement to rhythm) — a trait seemingly exclusive to vocal learners.
Dance, Rhythm, and Communication:
Jarvis, a former dancer, connects auditory-motor integration in vocal learners to their ability to dance.
The high-speed control of the larynx integrates tightly with broader motor systems, explaining why rhythm and movement are linked in vocal learners.
Parrots and Meaning:
Parrots are capable of learning the meanings of human words, as shown in studies like those by Irene Pepperberg.
Other animals, like vervet monkeys, demonstrate innate meaning in sounds (e.g., specific alarm calls for predators).
Jarvis argues meaning in sounds likely predates complex spoken language in evolutionary history.
Neanderthals and Early Humans:
Genetic evidence suggests Neanderthals had the biological capacity for speech.
Jarvis believes they likely spoke with early humans and that the distinction between species may be more of a gray zone.
Genetic Engineering and Mouse Models:
Jarvis’s lab is working on inducing vocal learning in mice by altering genes controlling brain circuits associated with vocalization.
Mice have primitive versions of these circuits, indicating vocal learning may be a continuous trait rather than a binary one.
Success could offer new models for studying human speech and communication disorders.
Therapeutic Implications:
Insights from birds and genetic studies could pave the way for gene therapies for speech disorders, alongside physical therapies.
FOXP2, a gene crucial for vocal learning, is implicated in human speech deficits and shows similar effects in animal models when altered.
Joy in Science and Final Reflections:
Jarvis finds joy in discovery, creativity, and contributing to societal good through science.
He reflects on his background as a dancer, crediting it for discipline and perseverance in research.
He sees parallels between his fascination with the brain and the cosmos, hinting at a future "marriage" of biological and astrophysical sciences in exploring the origins of complex behaviors.