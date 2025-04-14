See: The Science and Art of Tariffs
Focused on Trump's trade war and tariffs, SL Kanthan Apr 13, 2025
Summary:
Key Points from India and Geopolitics: The Science and Art of Tariffs
By S.L. Kanthan
1. General Thesis
Tariffs are a complex tool that must be used with precision.
Trump’s trade war is economically damaging due to a poor understanding of tariffs.
Tariffs alone cannot bring manufacturing back to the U.S. or replace income tax revenue.
2. Historical Context
Mercantilism is outdated due to globalization and complex supply chains.
Trade deficits are misleading; modern global trade is multi-layered (e.g., iPhone example).
Global supply chains invalidate simple trade deficit narratives.
3. Misunderstanding Trade Deficits
Trade deficits don’t necessarily mean economic harm.
Petrodollar recycling is essential for the U.S. economy.
Zero trade deficit would harm the U.S. by reducing global dollar circulation.
4. Impact of Tariffs
Tariffs can backfire by causing inflation and hurting consumers.
U.S. bond market turmoil (so-called “Moron Premium”) was partly triggered by tariffs.
Trade is inherently asymmetric — fairness and reciprocity are naïve concepts in trade.
5. Structural Challenges in U.S. Manufacturing
U.S. deindustrialization was voluntary, rooted in neoliberal policies.
Labor-intensive manufacturing is impractical in developed countries due to high wages and regulations.
U.S. electricity generation has stagnated, constraining manufacturing revival.
6. Fallacies in Trump’s Strategy
Schizophrenic stance: praising and condemning tariffs simultaneously.
Erroneous assumption that tariffs will generate unlimited revenue.
MAGA supporters overlook that U.S. lacks export-ready goods in many sectors.
Tariffs discourage innovation by reducing competitive pressure.
7. International Trade Realities
Exporters often hold more power than importers in critical sectors (e.g., batteries, pharmaceuticals).
Retaliatory tariffs are inevitable and harmful to U.S. exporters.
Global tariffs are non-discriminatory due to WTO rules — it’s not targeted against the U.S.
8. Corruption and Cronyism
Trump’s tariff exemptions were linked to political donations.
Tariff regimes encourage corporate lobbying and corruption.
9. The Myth of Global Exploitation
Accusations that poor countries exploit the U.S. are misguided.
The U.S. has a surplus in services and dominates global finance.
10. Manufacturing Realities
American corporations still heavily depend on Chinese manufacturing (e.g., Apple products).
Automation and robotics are not yet viable solutions for reshoring production.
Manufacturing requires complex ecosystems and long-term planning, not quick fixes.
11. China’s Dominance
China has far outpaced the U.S. in manufacturing capacity.
China controls massive shares of global production (batteries, steel, cement, rare earths, etc.).
China’s potential export restrictions on rare earths signal serious leverage in trade wars.
12. Recommended Strategy
Shift focus to targeted, high-end manufacturing.
Implement positive industrial policies rather than relying on tariffs.
Recognize that reversing deindustrialization requires comprehensive, long-term strategies.
Trump is likely to eventually capitulate on tariffs as practical realities set in.
Conclusion:
Tariffs are not a panacea and, if mishandled, can severely damage the economy.
Manufacturing revival requires systemic reform, not populist measures.
China is strategically better positioned in global manufacturing.
The U.S. must adopt realistic policies to remain competitive.