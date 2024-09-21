Link: Policy Shifts Against The mRNA Platform Rapidly Emerged This Past Week — Pierre Kory, MD, MPA

Major Covid mRNA policy reversals and awakenings occurred this week within a major U.S health system, a large U.S state, a South American country, and in the UK. The dominoes are starting to fall.

Summary by AI

In Pierre Kory’s detailed analysis of the shifts in mRNA vaccine policies, he highlights significant changes across multiple institutions and governments. A focal point is the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (OSUMC), which, without fanfare, ceased offering the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to its employees, though it still provides them to the public. Kory finds this particularly alarming, suggesting that the only reasonable explanation for such a policy change is concern over vaccine safety rather than efficacy. He posits that OSUMC's leadership must have realized the vaccines are causing more harm than previously acknowledged, leading to fears of legal repercussions and disruptions to hospital operations from staff illness or death.

Kory provides insights from a nurse informant within OSUMC, describing a gradual but significant shift in perspective regarding the vaccines over the past six months. According to the nurse, an increasing number of staff have died suddenly or become disabled, with many cases pointing to illnesses not typically seen in younger, healthier individuals. This includes a spike in neurological issues, cancers, and other severe health problems among both staff and patients. Kory emphasizes that the cause of these deaths and disabilities is an open secret among staff, though it is not officially acknowledged. Additionally, OSUMC has reportedly stopped sending out obituaries for deceased staff to avoid the growing scrutiny linking these deaths to the vaccines. Comments pointing out these connections have been censored.

The nurse also shared that the system has seen a rise in lawsuits from the families of staff members who died or were severely harmed after receiving the vaccines. One widow, for instance, demanded an autopsy that found her husband’s heart “loaded with spike protein,” a result tied to the mRNA vaccine. Organ transplant outcomes have also worsened since the vaccines were introduced, with OSUMC quietly shifting from mandating vaccines for both donors and recipients to prioritizing organs from unvaccinated donors.

Kory presents the overall situation at OSUMC as indicative of broader issues in healthcare systems. He cites the declining quality of care, noting that the younger generation of nurses, nurse practitioners, and doctors, who were trained during the pandemic, are underprepared due to limited hands-on experience. The nurse informant reported widespread incompetence among newly hired staff, contributing to patient errors, poor charting, and inadequate care. Additionally, there are concerns that cancer is being missed in younger patients due to lowered diagnostic vigilance, further straining oncology services.

Beyond OSUMC, Kory highlights actions taken by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo, who issued a statewide recommendation against the mRNA vaccines, citing both safety and efficacy concerns. Ladapo called out the FDA for approving new vaccines targeting outdated COVID variants without supporting clinical trial data, further questioning the logic behind the federal push for boosters.

Internationally, Kory shares an example from Uruguay, where three professional soccer players experienced severe cardiac events—one died, and two others suffered from life-threatening arrhythmias. These cases have begun to raise public awareness about the potential risks of the COVID vaccines, though doctors remain largely resistant to acknowledging these dangers.

Lastly, Kory mentions the case of Dr. Tina Peers in the UK, who faced charges of misinformation for her opposition to COVID-19 vaccines but saw the case against her dropped this week. Kory views this as a potential turning point, signaling that regulatory authorities may begin to stop persecuting physicians who raise concerns about vaccine safety.

In summary, Kory believes that these developments—quiet policy shifts, rising legal actions, and growing public skepticism—represent the beginning of a broader awakening about the risks associated with the mRNA vaccine platform, with the healthcare industry and government policies slowly adjusting to this new reality.