Advisers to the CDC on Wednesday also lowered the age recommendation for Pfizer and Merck’s pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, designed to protect against meningitis and pneumonia, from age 65 to age 50 — Oct 25, 2024

Summary by ChatGPT4.0:

On Wednesday, CDC advisors recommended that people aged 65 and older, as well as individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, receive two COVID-19 booster doses during the 2024-2025 season. Additionally, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) advised that immunocompromised individuals aged 6 months and older should receive "additional doses"—three or more—determined through discussions between patients and their physicians.

The committee also voted 14-1 to lower the age threshold for receiving Pfizer and Merck’s pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, which help protect against diseases like meningitis and pneumonia, from age 65 to age 50 for adults who have not previously received this vaccine. In June, the U.S. FDA approved Merck’s Capvaxive for preventing pneumococcal diseases in adults.

These expanded recommendations are expected to allow Pfizer and Merck to reach a wider adult population, potentially increasing their annual revenues by hundreds of millions of dollars, as noted by FiercePharma. CDC Director Mandy Cohen formally endorsed these recommendations, solidifying them as CDC guidance. Cohen stated the CDC would continue to inform the public on the timing and necessity of updated vaccinations to help reduce severe illness.

Dr. Meryl Nass, an internist, expressed skepticism, suggesting that when ACIP references "shared decision-making," it reflects a lack of sufficient data to make definitive recommendations for certain groups. She argued that this approach places responsibility on physicians, who may be less familiar with vaccine-specific details, thereby protecting ACIP while increasing vaccination numbers. Nass believes that if ACIP were committed to genuine shared decision-making, they would fully disclose their considerations to help physicians and patients jointly weigh risks and benefits.

The committee unanimously approved adding high-dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines to the Vaccines for Children Program to support immunocompromised children from low-income families. ACIP, an independent body of clinical, scientific, and public health experts, recommends vaccines and their schedules, although many members have financial relationships with vaccine companies. During Wednesday’s meeting, Dr. Noel Brewer, a Merck consultant, declared “no conflict” before voting on the vaccine recommendation.

CDC data from the 2023-2024 season shows low uptake of two COVID-19 boosters among those over 65 (8.9%) and immunocompromised adults (5.4%). Dr. Georgina Peacock presented data highlighting a need for further education but cautioned that additional recommendations might worsen "vaccine fatigue." Dr. Ruth Link-Gelles shared vaccine efficacy data, showing that immunity diminishes over time, complicated by variant evolution and infection rates. Infection-acquired immunity rates were high across all age groups, and in those over 65, vaccine protection against emergency visits and hospitalizations fell to zero within four to six months, maintaining some effectiveness only against severe illness.

A slide presented by Link-Gelles indicated that COVID-19 vaccine efficacy in adults aged 18-64 started at 30% and declined to negative 15% after six months. She clarified that the “negative efficacy” reflected relative protection compared to the unvaccinated, who gained natural immunity over time, skewing results.

Dr. Karl Jablonowski of Children’s Health Defense argued that the CDC’s data implies the unvaccinated could have better long-term immunity, positing that higher disease rates among the vaccinated might indicate a decline in immune health. He criticized CDC’s approach of discounting vaccine efficacy analyses when results show reduced protection. Jablonowski argued that the CDC’s data suggests unvaccinated individuals maintain stronger immunity over time.

The Defender, a Children’s Health Defense publication, reports on potential health risks tied to toxic exposures and criticizes regulatory bodies for allegedly prioritizing corporate profits over public health.