BART workers terminated due to a COVID vaccine requirement are set to receive over $1 million each, a federal jury has ruled. The decision came after six former employees, who claimed religious exemptions, sued the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) agency, arguing that they were not provided accommodations such as remote work or regular testing, which led to their job loss. Although BART initially granted exemptions, the plaintiffs contended they were denied accommodations, resulting in job termination. As a result, BART will pay a total of $7.8 million to the former employees. The BART board had approved the vaccine mandate in 2021, but BART, already facing a financial deficit, has not commented on the decision.