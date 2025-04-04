Here’s a ChatGPT 4.0 summary of the article “Academics Reveal That Water Is Transparent” by Thomas Harrington:

The author critiques the new book In Covid’s Wake: How Our Politics Failed Us by Stephen Macedo and Frances Lee, published by Princeton University Press, for being an establishment-friendly, overly cautious analysis of the government's Covid response. While the book positions itself as a sober and judicious critique, it avoids confronting deeper, more uncomfortable truths about elite manipulation and systemic power dynamics exposed during the pandemic.

Harrington argues that Macedo and Lee limit their analysis to safe academic discourse, ignoring a wealth of critical research produced outside the academy and mainstream media. They present the Covid response as a series of process failures and partisan squabbles, rather than as deliberate actions by entrenched elites and government agencies acting in concert to increase societal control.

Key points of omission, according to Harrington, include:

No engagement with theories of elite control (such as the work of C. Wright Mills or William Domhoff).

No consideration that Deep State actors may have orchestrated pandemic strategies to heighten fear and justify authoritarian measures.

No mention of dissident thinkers like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose deeply researched books on biowarfare and the origins of Covid are crucial to understanding the events.

Little to no scrutiny of the aggressive push for mRNA vaccines, ignoring ethical violations, coerced consent, and the massive propaganda and censorship operations promoting vaccine uptake.

Acceptance of mainstream narratives about vaccine safety and effectiveness without critically examining contrary evidence or ethical concerns (e.g., Nuremberg principles, informed consent).

Harrington sees the authors as typical of the academic class: obedient to institutional incentives, dismissive of outsider insights, and unwilling to challenge the powerful interests that shape public policy. He suggests that their mild critique is crafted to stay within safe bounds, making it palatable to establishment media outlets like The Boston Globe and likely to earn prestige without risking professional fallout.

The title of the article ("Academics Reveal That Water Is Transparent") is a sarcastic jab at the book's obvious and shallow conclusions, likening them to the banal observation of an evident truth while ignoring the profound realities underneath.