Share this postRobert Kennedy Jr. Wins the Day: Responds to an Angry Democrat CSPAN Caller Who Labels Him a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ with Intellect, Tact and Grace (VIDEO)ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRobert Kennedy Jr. Wins the Day: Responds to an Angry Democrat CSPAN Caller Who Labels Him a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ with Intellect, Tact and Grace (VIDEO) by Jim Hᴏft Mike ZimmerMar 28, 20241Share this postRobert Kennedy Jr. Wins the Day: Responds to an Angry Democrat CSPAN Caller Who Labels Him a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ with Intellect, Tact and Grace (VIDEO)ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareRobert Kennedy Jr. Wins the Day: Responds to an Angry Democrat CSPAN Caller Who Labels Him a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ with Intellect, Tact and Grace (VIDEO)by Jim Hᴏft1Share this postRobert Kennedy Jr. Wins the Day: Responds to an Angry Democrat CSPAN Caller Who Labels Him a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ with Intellect, Tact and Grace (VIDEO)ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare