Share this postEphektikoiRFK, Jr. “We are going to war against the FDA and there’s a reckoning coming” | RedactedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRFK, Jr. “We are going to war against the FDA and there’s a reckoning coming” | Redacted Redacted 2Mike ZimmerNov 26, 20242Share this postEphektikoiRFK, Jr. “We are going to war against the FDA and there’s a reckoning coming” | RedactedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share2Share this postEphektikoiRFK, Jr. “We are going to war against the FDA and there’s a reckoning coming” | RedactedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
I am looking up NMN, tho a bit pricey (the 2 for one helps). I will need to research further.
So much disparaging re Rfk jr here on Substack & of course MSM. There will be plenty for he & his team will need to fix with the broken health system. FYI, Here's another article re Rfk jr & fluoride:
https://open.substack.com/pub/flightjo/p/kennedy-the-kook?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web