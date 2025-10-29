Woodworth calls the book “a monumental work,” combining historical rigor with moral urgency. She frames it as both a requiem and a warning: that modern democracies cannot survive while governed by covert structures designed for war. The reviewer sees Douglass’s investigation as essential reading for understanding how internal power networks extinguished twentieth-century movements for peace and justice.

AI Summary

“Martyrs to the Unspeakable: The Assassinations of JFK, Malcolm, Martin, and RFK” by James W. Douglass — Review by Elizabeth Woodworth (2025)

Overview

Elizabeth Woodworth reviews James W. Douglass’s Martyrs to the Unspeakable, a 2025 continuation of his earlier JFK and the Unspeakable (2010). Drawing on declassified files, historic footage, and decades of interviews, Douglass investigates the systemic forces behind the 1960s assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr. He attributes these killings to entrenched elements within the U.S. “national security state,” whose interests in perpetual warfare and nuclear dominance subverted democratic institutions.

The Concept of the “Unspeakable”

The title derives from Thomas Merton’s term for a kind of evil so profound and deceitful that it transcends language. Douglass argues that this “Unspeakable” manifests as the hidden machinery of militarism, secrecy, and internal treachery that overthrew the nation’s most visionary leaders—those seeking peace, equality, and nuclear disarmament.

The Kennedy Brothers

JFK’s efforts to limit nuclear proliferation, including his opposition to Israel’s bomb program and his pursuit of arms reduction, made him a target of Cold War hardliners. RFK, sharing his brother’s anti-nuclear and antiwar commitments, was similarly eliminated as he sought the presidency in 1968. Douglass centers CIA counterintelligence chief James Jesus Angleton as the linchpin in covert coordination of both murders, connecting him to manipulation of scapegoats such as Lee Harvey Oswald and Sirhan Sirhan.

Malcolm X

Malcolm X’s alliance with Fidel Castro and his emerging focus on human rights over racial separatism alarmed the intelligence establishment. Douglass portrays his assassination as part of a coordinated suppression of radical reformers whose influence threatened domestic and foreign policy orthodoxy.

Martin Luther King Jr.

King’s transformation from civil rights leader to global antiwar activist sealed his fate. His 1967 “Beyond Vietnam” speech condemned the U.S. warfare economy as a form of “spiritual death.” Douglass cites the 1999 Memphis civil trial that found U.S. agencies complicit in King’s killing, and introduces witness Glenda Gabrow, who linked underworld “mechanics” involved in multiple assassinations.

Systemic Analysis

Douglass argues that the rise of the U.S. security state after World War II—anchored in nuclear weapons and secrecy—destroyed the foundations of democracy. The four assassinations, and their cover-ups, marked a terminal point in democratic accountability. Unless reversed by a global “movement for life,” he warns, humanity faces eventual extinction through nuclear or systemic violence.

Impact and Themes

Woodworth calls the book “a monumental work,” combining historical rigor with moral urgency. She frames it as both a requiem and a warning: that modern democracies cannot survive while governed by covert structures designed for war. The reviewer sees Douglass’s investigation as essential reading for understanding how internal power networks extinguished twentieth-century movements for peace and justice.