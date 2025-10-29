Ephektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Woodworth's avatar
Elizabeth Woodworth
1h

Backed by extensive research, it uncovers just how the forces of hope and trust for a peaceful world have been overcome by the forces of darkness, war generation, and propaganda.

Its sweeping searchlight illuminates these covert forces, bringing them out of the shadows to reveal how they destroyed the four great peace leaders of the 1960s.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mike Zimmer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture