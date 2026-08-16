The Issue

As a proud Canadian, I am deeply troubled by the continued presence of Pete Hoekstra as the US ambassador to our great country. This is more than just a diplomatic position—it’s a role that requires respect, tact, and an understanding of our shared history and values. Unfortunately, Ambassador Hoekstra has demonstrated none of these qualities.



Hoekstra’s attitude and statements echo the divisive rhetoric of President Donald Trump, including the unfounded suggestion of making Canada the “51st state.” Such comments show a profound misunderstanding and disrespect for Canadian sovereignty and have further strained US-Canada relations.



Additionally, his dismissive stance toward Canadian efforts to boycott US products amid political tensions demonstrates a lack of empathy and awareness. Ambassador Hoekstra’s misconceptions also extend to Canadian culture, evidenced by his bizarre criticism of our cultural practice of “elbows up,” which he deems “rude.”



At a time when the United States and Canada should stand united in addressing global challenges, we have a representative who is widening the rift between us. This is not the type of ambassadorship that benefits either of our nations.



My love for Canada and its values, which include respect, cooperation, and sovereignty, motivates me to speak out. Many fellow Canadians echo my frustration and are tired of seeing our values brushed aside.



We need to send a clear message: we will not tolerate representatives who undermine our relationship. It’s time to recall Pete Hoekstra and send him back to the US. Please join me in preserving Canadian dignity and promoting healthy and respectful US-Canada relations by signing this petition to remove Pete Hoekstra from his position as US ambassador to Canada. Stand with Canada—sign today.

Let’s send Pete Packing and back to the US... Where he belongs!