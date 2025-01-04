Author’s Preface

I sketch out some cursory and speculative thoughts on intellect and solving jigsaw puzzles. If I pursue the literature, I may find that I am misstating the case. As always, caveat lector. I am preparing material regarding scholarship on this topic, but it is slow going. None of my training in psychology addressed these issues directly.

Introduction

Jigsaw puzzles are more than just a pastime—they are a unique intersection of cognitive, perceptual, and physical challenges. The strategies and abilities employed in solving puzzles highlight a fascinating diversity in human cognition and approach. This essay give some observations on the cognitive psychology of puzzle-solving, individual differences in strategy and ability, and the mental and physical demands involved.

Discussion

Cognitive Psychology Involved In Jigsaw Puzzles

Well, there seems to be a whole lot of cognitive psychology involved in jigsaw puzzles, so perhaps it’s an underappreciated area for research. I have only begun to look into it.

Based on my observations of past puzzle-solving, I would imagine that different cognitive strategies and approaches exist. People may mix and match these approaches, and two individuals might not use all the same methods.

It’s quite an idiosyncratic pastime. I think there’s probably not going to be a one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to strategies or capabilities. Everyone seems to approach it in their own unique way.

Individual Differences

I don't know what the biggest puzzle is in the world but there are 2,000 piece puzzles. A 2,000 piece puzzle presents more than enough challenge for most folks.

I note that there are huge individual differences in the ability to solve such puzzles. I was moderately good at puzzle solving, but it came clear to me over time that large differences exist among people. My wife showed me the error of my self perception.

Some of puzzle solving ability is a learned skill, involving learning a systematic approach but also learning to see and think about puzzles. Some have more intuition about shapes, colours, patterns; matching and fit than do others.

Pattern recognition seems to be a skill that can be developed but almost certainly has some heritable component in terms of how good you get at it. When my daughter was a child, I went to the zoo in Calgary, and there was a lion lying in the grass. It was tawny, and so was the grass. I could see the lion, but she couldn't spot it. When I was a child, I would go hunting with my dad, and he'd spot game in the field, He'd point the animal out, and I couldn't see it. So, it could be that the skill improvement was due to natural neurological development, but I suspect it was learning to see patterns.

Abilities

When it comes to puzzle solving, a wide range of human abilities come into play. You have systematization of approach, intuition, visual-spatial abilities, pattern recognition, colour recognition, shape recognition, and search strategies. You put all of these together, and you solve a puzzle.

The process involves a remarkable number of skills—mental, perceptual, and physical. Consider all the cognitive abilities required: planning, memory, categorization, and pattern recognition. Then there are perceptual abilities like colour vision, touch, shape perception, and pattern perception. The list goes on and on.

Some people can develop a systematic approach, some people can develop their intuition, and some people are inherently more gifted at these tasks than others.

Mental Abilities – Physical Abilities

You also need endurance. Puzzle solving isn’t just about sitting in one place. If you’ve got a big table, you’ll often need to move around it, which requires some minor physical skill. You also need some manual dexterity to move the puzzle pieces. This might seem like an easy thing to do, but if so, you probably have not have had to grapple with physical decline. So, in addition to mental and perceptual skills, physical and motor skills are part of the process too.

Necessity of Cognition

Well, puzzle solving teaches someone to think, to reflect, and to observe. It encourages a deliberate approach, as opposed to just jumping in and trying this or that without much thought. Brute force approaches work to only a limited extent. The process requires engaging the mental faculties, prompting careful consideration and analysis.

Memory and Individual Differences

Memory is important. For instance, you are more efficient if you memorize where you might have seen something. Individual differences are huge there, just as individual differences in pattern recognition are huge. Some people can develop improved skills. Probably, most people can do that.

When discussing memory in the context of puzzle solving, it’s important to clarify what kind of memory we’re talking about. There’s memory for shapes, memory for patterns, memory for colors, and memory for the position of pieces on the table.

All of these types of memory need to work together during the process. However, there will always be individual strengths and weaknesses in these areas. Some people will excel at certain aspects more than others, and that diversity shapes how each person approaches and solves puzzles.

A Specialized Intelligence

This is a specialized sort of intelligence. I doubt very much that it relates to G (IQ) or any standardized intelligence measure. Probably even visual spatial intelligence measures are not that appropriate. I speculate that it is a very specialized intelligence that allows you to match, recognize patterns, and intuit where they might go. Being a systematizer helps, but the ability to solve these puzzles goes beyond that skill.

Summary

Jigsaw puzzles engage a variety of cognitive, perceptual, and physical abilities, reflecting the individuality and variability in human intelligence and problem-solving strategies. Solving puzzles relies on a blend of skills, including memory, pattern recognition, intuition, and systematic planning. Each person brings unique strengths and approaches to the activity, making it a fascinating area for exploring cognitive psychology and human diversity. Puzzle-solving teaches observation, deliberation, and patience, offering a specialized yet underappreciated challenge that highlights the complex interplay of human abilities.