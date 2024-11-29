Introduction

Jigsaw puzzles are a unique activity that blend problem-solving with aesthetic enjoyment. They are as simple in concept as they are complex in execution: taking disassembled pieces of a picture and restoring them to their original form. Over centuries, puzzles have become both a pastime and a challenge, enjoyed by individuals and groups alike. This essay explores the essence of jigsaw puzzles, their history, cultural significance, and why we engage with them despite their frustrations.

Discussion

The Essence of the Jigsaw Puzzle

I have done a fair number of jigsaw puzzles over the course of my life. I have never been quite sure why. Let’s discuss the whole works.

So the essence of a jigsaw puzzle, as everybody knows, is to take a picture that has been cut into interlocking shapes and jumbled up, and then reassemble it based on finding matching interlocking shapes that recreate the original picture. To do this, you have to apply some pattern recognition skills and pattern matching skills. The patterns are based on color, elements of the picture, maybe lines, maybe certain shapes, maybe known objects or parts of known objects. And you fit them together again using various methods of searching and sorting and recognizing patterns, with both some trial and error and some intuition.

Lots of Types of Puzzles – Jigsaw Puzzles Are One of Them, and They Are Ubiquitous

There are a lot of different types of puzzles, mechanical ones, and others: brain teasers all. Jigsaw puzzles are common in many cultures, and people are exposed to them from early childhood in many cases. For some folks, that is the only experience. For others, it is an occasional activity, individual or group, throughout their lives. For some few, it may be a passion.

Jigsaw Puzzles – What's the Origin?

Jigsaw puzzles may have been developed in various cultures at various times, but according to some sources, an Englishman in the 1800s or so put a map onto a piece of wood and cut out interlocking shapes as an aid to teaching geography. Perhaps.

How Are They Manufactured?

Now, pictures are designed with computer assistance and judgment to create shapes for cutting out. These are then mass-produced on cardstock, in color, using computer-controlled punches, as I understand it.

Puzzles Across the World - How Widespread Are Puzzles?

Puzzles are commonplace in various countries, with a broad distribution. I cannot really speak to that in detail, other than to say that in Canada and the U.S.A., they are quite common.

However, I'm more interested in knowing how ubiquitous, cross-cultures and geographic regions, jigsaw puzzles might be. I'm only familiar with the North American context. I don't know if they even extended to other countries in the northern or southern hemisphere. I would guess that they're probably in many cultures in Europe, Russia, China, India, but I don't know. I don't know how many cultures have developed a jigsaw puzzle set. Are there any current cultures, other than hunter-gatherer cultures or tribal societies, that don't use jigsaw puzzles now?

Who Uses Them?

Children often use them, but it is not unheard of for adults to put them together, either solo or as a group effort. They are an idiosyncratic pastime, I suppose.

Motivations – Why Do It?

Why do we do it? What's the motivation for doing this? Who knows? It's idiosyncratic.

Personally, I wouldn't say it's a joy; pleasure might be too strong a word. Maybe it’s about looking for a challenge—not sure what that means. There's some satisfaction in solving it, in seeing pieces fit together. But a lot of it is just frustration and hard work.

There is a small hint of triumph however, when you manage to solve another little piece of the puzzle and a feeling of satisfaction when it is done. Dopamine hit? I dunno.

But, in the end, we’ve all got to do something between the time we’re born and the time we die. A puzzle is just one of those things, like so many other activities. Why do we do it? The deity only knows.

Long Term Benefits

There are, on the internet, and in publications of various types assertions about the mental benefits of puzzle solving, but I am not so sure that we have high quality evidence for that effect. Maybe these are just assertions without solid evidence. Short answer: Maybe, maybe not.

It comes under the general categories of neuro-plasticity and skills transfer. It may not transfer skills beyond the ability to solve more difficult puzzles. It may slow cognitive decline for some. Did I say short answer: Maybe, maybe not.

In fact, it may increase stress for some folks. Did you ever want to throw a puzzle against the wall?

It's all variable. Individual variability trumps all.

Puzzle Sources

Obtaining puzzles. Well, puzzles are moderately inexpensive and not a huge investment, but obviously, they cost a little bit of money. However, you'll find, at thrift stores and garage sales, that sometimes you can get a better deal.

Some thrift stores have large collections of puzzles—a few dozen or more—and the prices are usually far cheaper than you would find new. However, you have to be aware that when buying second-hand goods, there may be things missing, or there may be pieces that are cracked or bent. Sometimes the undercoating peels off. It's not a big problem, but you should be aware that you're not always getting things in tip-top condition.

That said, second-hand puzzles are often much cheaper and probably offer a greater variety. I suppose there may be puzzle stores in some cities. I can’t remember seeing one, but it seems like something somebody could do. Then again, maybe they'd go bankrupt pretty quickly—perhaps there just isn’t the demand.

I’ve seen a couple of little library-type structures devoted to puzzle swapping. It’s pretty clear, though, that far more people use books than jigsaw puzzles. Still, if you go into a big thrift store, you’ll find quite a few puzzles that have been turned in for resale. But the number of puzzles is dwarfed by the number of books turned into a thrift shop.

And, of course, toy stores will stock puzzles for sure.

Aesthetics in Puzzle Choice

When it comes to choosing puzzles, aesthetics play a significant role. Personally, I only buy puzzles that appeal to me based on the picture on the box. If a puzzle doesn’t look inviting in some aesthetic sense, I won’t tackle it.

Of course, tastes vary—what one person finds appealing, another may dislike. However, for me, aesthetics are an important consideration, even more so than the difficulty of the puzzle.

That said, sometimes aesthetic appreciation and difficulty conflict. Often, the most visually appealing puzzles can also be the most challenging. But for me, the picture itself remains a key factor in my decision.

Difficulty

One topic to consider is difficulty. A thousand-piece puzzle is fairly challenging—it takes many, many hours of work. So, why choose that? Why not go with a 500-piece puzzle, which is significantly less complex?

Well, I don’t really know. Maybe it’s the challenge, but not too much challenge. That’s why I don’t go for 2,000-piece puzzles—they’re just way too demanding. They take up too much of my life.

Time Investment

A puzzle requires a fair investment of time, especially a 1,000-piece puzzle. I have no idea how much time a 2,000-piece puzzle would take, but I suspect it doesn’t scale in a linear fashion. There’s probably some sort of power law involved, where the time required increases disproportionately as the puzzle becomes more complex.

How Do You Use Your Own Pictures?

There are firms that will take a picture of your choice and create a puzzle for you. You can then solve it yourself or, if you prefer, inflict it on someone else. This could perhaps be regarded as a bit of sadism, I suppose.

Final Disposition

So, once you’re done, what do you do with the puzzle? Well, you can just disassemble it, put it back into the bag, and either keep it or dispose of it. You might also give it away.

Some people choose to mount puzzles on backings, frame them, and hang them on the wall. I’ve seen that done, but I’ve never really felt the urge to do it myself. While these works of art are sometimes quite nice, they’re not that nice—not worthy of framing, in my opinion.

Sure, they can be pictures of triumph, of accomplishment, and I guess you could frame one. But then, where are you going to hang it? Do you really want that on your wall? Well, some people do.

Summary

Jigsaw puzzles offer an intersection of challenge, aesthetics, and engagement. While their origins and benefits remain somewhat enigmatic, puzzles have become a globally recognized activity for individuals of all ages. The motivations for solving puzzles vary widely, from seeking a mental challenge to passing the time. Practical considerations such as cost and availability often influence puzzle enthusiasts, as do aesthetic preferences and the time investment required. Ultimately, jigsaw puzzles serve as a reflection of human idiosyncrasy—one of many ways to occupy the finite span of a lifetime.