Preface:

What Should we Believe

I have a lifelong concern about what information should be believed. As a young person, I thought that science and scientists could give us correct answers. I have been increasingly disillusioned on that score, for many reasons I will not dig into here.

Maybe I Should Have Studied More Philosophy

I have also had concerns about epistemological, ontological, philosophy of mind, and other philosophical issues. I do not have the expertise of a scholar in these areas, but that has not stopped me from having views on such topics.

The main thrust of my thinking has been that the skeptics, the Ephektikoi and similar, were pretty much bang on the button in describing our ability to have confidence in our views.

I Have Been an Inveterate Scribbler

I have written many thousands of pages over my lifetime (I am old), and a small handful of my writings have been published. Many more essays have been presented to work colleagues and friends. Some have been published on internet sites. I am quite aware that my writings need to be taken with a grain of salt. However, there is nothing unique to my writings in that regard.

I Now Use LLM AI

I started using LLM AI a few months after ChatGPT became available to the masses. I quickly found that it could craft prose as good as or better than my own with far less effort on my part.

But There Are Problems

My initial enthusiasm faded when I found out how often it would make things up out of whole cloth. The AI folks would call this "hallucination." However, this reflects how tone-deaf some of those folks are. Hallucination is a poor word; confabulation is better. However, we are dealing with an algorithm running against a database, and both terms are only applicable as metaphors.

Why Is It That I Have Doubts About LLM AI

I became unsure about using LLM AI for writing for at least two reasons:

Correctness of the information provided. Propriety of using AI to produce material under my byline.

Am I Violating Standard of Propriety

I decided at some point that the metaphor of research assistant and ghostwriter for LLM AI use was probably not a bad one, and that my intent was to convey information without misrepresenting my contribution and LLM AI's contribution.

How Do I Know if the Output is Reasonable

I found that as long as I had AI write about a topic that I was familiar with, I could vet the output against my current understanding. If it was writing about material I was not very familiar with, I had a problem knowing if it was coming out with some accepted ideas or making things up. That remains a problem. I have found that ChatGPT 4.0 gives more convincing answers, and where accuracy can be reliably assessed, such as in book citations (at least the existence of the material, but still makes stuff up), it does much better than ChatGPT 3.5.

However, even with the issue of propriety at least partially resolved in my mind, I still have the issue of accuracy. I thought that we might, in some fashion, determine how likely LLM AI are to be correct compared to humans. I realized on reflection that this was problematic:

We need to be very specific with respect to the topic. We need to be very specific with respect to the prompt or question. Both LLM AI and humans are apt to respond somewhat inconsistently, perhaps randomly, to input. Both humans and LLM AI depend on their inputs, their "curated training data," in a very real sense in both cases. Using the GIGO principle, the outputs from both can be adequate or problematic. Much of what has been asserted by humans over the millennia is undoubtedly wrong—mistaken or contradictory. Most of what has been asserted by humans has been lost to the ether—never recorded, or the record lost, destroyed, or hidden. Of that information still available, most has never been put into a format usable by LLM AI. Of that information still available, only a limited amount can be processed intellectually by any one person, regardless of how bright.

I Have Grave Concerns about both Human and LLM AI Accuracy

There are grave questions about the correctness of answers given by humans or LLM AI. Much of what is believed, spoken about, and written about is, at best, partially true. LLM AI are trained using a small subset of human-produced information, with all its flaws. GIGO applies to people and computers alike.

No Sweetie, LLM AI are Not Trained on “Vast” Datasets

AI are not trained on "vast" data sets. LLM AI seem to be trained to parrot that notion, but it is not true. The percentage of data used to train LLM AI is a very small subset of the world's data and may not even be representative. Most of the world’s data is not even machine-readable and is not on the internet.

More Accurate than a Human – What Does that Even Mean

Is ChatGPT more likely to give erroneous information than the average human being. How would you investigate this question?

Since we know that the data used to curate, train, and otherwise develop LLM AI is erroneous, and that human understanding of the AI creators is flawed and limited, and that they have to assess the quality of information in situations where even experts disagree, and contradictions in the data abound, and it is only a very limited subset of the world corpus of information, and there are corporate and individual biases in data curation and training, and views, even scientific views, and scholarly views in general are constantly changing, it is very hard to know what criteria we could conceptually and practically use in our research to determine the accuracy of LLM AI.

Facts or Maybe Interpretations – How Confident Should We Be

We also know that to a skeptic, it is very hard to determine truth; we can not get past interpretation. In simple matters, we may have a great deal of confidence in the accuracy of our knowledge since it has immediate and practical consequences.

With reference to experts, they are often wrong. With reference to science, it may improve over time; that is debatable, but it goes through fashion and paradigm shifts, so it is scarcely an ultimate authority. Philosophers and scholars from ancient times until the present have cogently pointed out the epistemological problem: the insoluble problem of the uncertainty in human knowledge.

You Think the Curators and Trainers Can Wave a Magic Wand

It would amount to special pleading to maintain that the AI staff manages to curate in such a way as to remove error. Error applies to all realms, not just computer systems. Erroneous information is routine, and we may try our best, but our best is inadequate—irretrievably inadequate.

It Really is GIGO, for AI and Folks Both

Keep in mind that this is an insoluble problem: garbage in gives garbage out (GIGO). You cannot wave your metaphorical AI hands and say that the curators just need better methods. If scientists and other scholars cannot agree on what is truth, how can AI curators and trainers do so?

Why Do So Few Seem to Get This

These points would have been understood by the old skeptics, the Ephektikoi. Is it possible that many AI creators are quite naïve in this regard? Many people, including academics, are overly confident that they know the truth of things.