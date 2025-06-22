Author’s Preface

I just read a study that indicated that people who used AI for research and ghostwriting didn't learn as well. I speculate that the act of actively crafting your own words aids in comprehension and in retention. I suspect that there are some studies on that, but I think the intellectual effort forces the mind to consolidate a better understanding. What would the research say?

Introduction

The emergence of generative AI tools has prompted questions about how their use may affect learning, especially in writing-intensive domains like education, research, and critical thinking. As these tools increasingly handle the mechanical and stylistic burden of composition, they also risk displacing the intellectual labor that writing demands. This essay examines whether the act of crafting one’s own words plays an essential cognitive role in understanding and retention—and whether delegating that work to machines carries hidden costs.

Discussion

1. Writing as Cognitive Work

Writing is not just a way of recording thought; it is one of the most demanding ways of producing thought. Formulating an idea in words requires selection, integration, and judgment. The writer must choose not only which ideas to include but how to structure and relate them. In doing so, the mind performs a complex act of synthesis. When that task is outsourced to AI, the writer may receive coherent prose, but the cognitive operations that produce understanding have not taken place.

2. The Generation Effect

A foundational finding in cognitive psychology known as the generation effect demonstrates that information is better remembered when individuals generate it themselves rather than simply reading it. Slamecka and Graf (1978) showed that active construction of responses leads to superior memory performance. AI-written content, even if read attentively, bypasses this process. It is input, not output, and does not require the learner to struggle with retrieval or formulation.

3. Retrieval and Reinforcement

Producing language about a topic is a form of retrieval practice, one of the most effective methods of solidifying long-term memory. Roediger and Karpicke (2006) demonstrated that testing oneself by actively recalling information produces better retention than simply re-reading the same material. Writing is a high-level version of this process. It forces the mind not only to recall but to reformulate knowledge into new sentences, which strengthens encoding.

4. Metacognition and Error Correction

When learners write, they engage in metacognitive monitoring—the ability to assess whether they truly understand what they are trying to say. A well-formed sentence requires more than grammar; it requires coherence, relevance, and truth. If the writer falters, this signals a gap in understanding. AI, however, can supply text that appears correct regardless of the user's actual comprehension, reducing opportunities for self-correction.

5. The Seduction of Surface Learning

AI-generated text can be elegant, plausible, and correct in form—but this very fluency may disguise cognitive passivity. The user receives a polished answer but may not engage deeply with its meaning. Marton and Säljö (1976) distinguished between surface learning (memorization without understanding) and deep learning (integration of meaning). Delegating writing to AI risks tilting the balance toward the former.

6. Desirable Difficulty

Robert Bjork’s concept of desirable difficulty emphasizes that learning is strengthened when it involves effortful, attention-demanding tasks. Writing from scratch, even when halting or frustrating, is cognitively costly in precisely the way that deep learning requires. When that difficulty is bypassed, so too may be the consolidation of understanding.

7. Preliminary Findings on AI Use

Initial empirical research into AI-assisted learning suggests that students who rely heavily on AI tools for composing essays or conducting research demonstrate weaker comprehension and lower performance in subsequent tasks. While this literature is still developing, it aligns with the cognitive principles above: if learning arises from effort, AI’s efficiency may be a double-edged sword.

Summary

The use of AI for ghostwriting or research assistance may produce superficially strong results, but at the cost of deeper engagement. Writing in one’s own words is not merely a stylistic preference—it is a method of thinking, remembering, and learning. Outsourcing that task risks short-circuiting the very processes that turn information into knowledge. While AI tools can assist, they must not be mistaken for intellectual labor. Only the mind can do that work.

Readings

· Bjork, R. A. (1994). Memory and metamemory considerations in the training of human beings. In J. Metcalfe & A. P. Shimamura (Eds.), Metacognition: Knowing about knowing (pp. 185–205). MIT Press.

Introduces the idea of “desirable difficulties”—that cognitive effort improves retention. Explains why the mental labor of composing one's own words enhances learning.

· Marton, F., & Säljö, R. (1976). On qualitative differences in learning: I—Outcome and process. British Journal of Educational Psychology, 46(1), 4–11.

Distinguishes between surface and deep learning. Shows why merely reading text, including AI output, may not engage the deeper processes activated by writing.

· Roediger, H. L., & Karpicke, J. D. (2006). Test-enhanced learning: Taking memory tests improves long-term retention. Psychological Science, 17(3), 249–255.

Demonstrates that retrieval practice (including writing) produces more durable learning than re-exposure. Suggests that composing from memory is critical for retention.

· Slamecka, N. J., & Graf, P. (1978). The generation effect: Delineation of a phenomenon. Journal of Experimental Psychology: Human Learning and Memory, 4(6), 592–604.

Landmark study on how self-generated content is remembered better than information merely read. Provides empirical support for the benefit of self-authored writing.

· Mueller, P. A., & Oppenheimer, D. M. (2014). The pen is mightier than the keyboard: Advantages of longhand over laptop note-taking. Psychological Science, 25(6), 1159–1168.

Finds that typing verbatim notes leads to shallower understanding, whereas paraphrasing and summarizing by hand enhances conceptual learning. Relevant to AI-assisted writing.

· Kiewra, K. A. (1985). Investigating notetaking and review: A depth of processing alternative. Educational Psychologist, 20(1), 23–32.

Shows that the depth of mental processing while writing notes or summaries influences learning outcomes, reinforcing the value of active, self-produced writing.

· Willingham, D. T. (2009). Why don't students like school? Jossey-Bass.

Accessible explanation of how memory and understanding are built through effortful thought. Connects with concerns that AI tools may discourage such effort.

· Chi, M. T. H., Bassok, M., Lewis, M. W., Reimann, P., & Glaser, R. (1989). Self-explanations: How students study and use examples in learning to solve problems. Cognitive Science, 13(2), 145–182.

Finds that students who generate their own explanations perform better. Suggests parallels with writing one's own material versus relying on AI-generated summaries.

· Scardamalia, M., & Bereiter, C. (1987). Knowledge telling and knowledge transforming in written composition. In S. Rosenberg (Ed.), Advances in applied psycholinguistics: Vol. 2. Reading, writing, and language learning (pp. 142–175). Cambridge University Press.

Describes how writing transforms knowledge, particularly when the writer is engaged in explaining and reorganizing information rather than merely reporting it.

· Kozma, R. B. (1991). Learning with media. Review of Educational Research, 61(2), 179–211.

Explores how different media affect learning. Relevant to understanding how AI as a medium may influence the kind of engagement learners bring to tasks.