Introduction

Psychology presents itself as a science and often aspires to the standards of prediction and quantification found in the physical sciences. But it does not meet those standards and cannot meet them—not because it lacks importance, but because its subject matter is inherently variable and context-sensitive. This essay argues that while psychology can offer explanations and some weak, experience-based expectations, it cannot support measurement, reliable prediction, or meaningful use of probability. This is not a rejection of the field, but a clarification of what it can and cannot do. The discussion uses confirmation bias as a concrete example.

Discussion

Psychology Without Prediction

People reading my previous writings might think that I’m asserting that psychological study is impossible, or that there can be no scholarship in that realm. Perhaps I’ve left that impression. Perhaps I even had that impression. But I no longer think that’s correct.

What I want to assert now is that although there is some ability to come up with explanations and some very weak predictions about behavior and thought itself based on psychology, it’s not scientific in the conventional sense. We can’t assign numbers to it with any reasonable expectation that those numbers mean anything. We can’t make predictions in any strong sense—not even probabilistically.

What we can say is that there are trends. These trends are observable, and they align with experience. They offer explanatory insight. But they are not stable. They do not theoretically permit calculation. They are not reliable in the way scientific predictions are expected to be.

So while we may recognize tendencies, and even come to expect certain types of behavior under certain conditions, these are not statistical predictions. They’re not formalized, and they’re not precise. At best, they are loose expectations, pattern recognition shaped by familiarity and observation, not measurement.

Confirmation Bias as an Example

Cognitive bias—especially confirmation bias—is something we can observe in ourselves routinely. When we hold certain beliefs, and especially when those beliefs become emotionally invested, we tend not to look for information that challenges them. We just don’t go there.

And when we do come across sources of information that conflict with our current beliefs, we tend to ignore them. We don’t pay attention to them. We tend to reject them out of hand. We fight back. We might have an emotional reaction. We may argue against them. All of this is easy to observe—not just in others, but in ourselves.

At the same time, we tend to seek out and accept information that confirms our current beliefs. And we often do that without much scrutiny. We say, “yeah, right on,” and feel affirmed. We gravitate toward people who think the same way we do. That’s often called tribalism, but what it really means is that we’re more comfortable around people who share our views.

Even those who recognize that beliefs can be unstable—who know that beliefs may shift quickly, based on new considerations, emotional or intellectual—still display confirmation bias. It persists even when we know better.

So confirmation bias exists, and it works as both an explanation and a quasi-predictor of behavior. By quasi-predictive, what I mean is that it allows one to anticipate what people might do—not in a numerical or probabilistic way, but in a general, experience-based way. We can say that something is likely, based on familiarity with the pattern.

But this kind of prediction doesn’t permit probabilities. There’s no numerical framework. It’s not a distribution. All we can say is that certain responses tend to happen under certain conditions. And in that limited sense, confirmation bias gives us a good description of how people think and behave. It gives us insight into the psychological world, even if it doesn’t allow for measurement or formal prediction.

Summary

Psychology is not a science of prediction or measurement. It does not permit reliable quantification of internal states, and it does not support numerical or probabilistic forecasting. Its explanatory power lies in recognizing tendencies—patterns that recur, that are visible in lived experience, and that allow for loose, tacit expectations. Confirmation bias is one such pattern. It illustrates that psychology can explain and describe mentation and behavior in ways that are meaningful and pragmatically useful, but not formally predictive. This is not a weakness, but a clarification of what kind of knowledge psychology offers.

Weird for someone trained in experimental psychology to think this. Such a heretic.

Readings

Gigerenzer, G. (2004). Mindless Statistics. Journal of Socio-Economics, 33(5), 587–606.

This article critiques the mechanical use of statistical inference in psychology and argues that statistical rituals have replaced genuine understanding. Gigerenzer makes clear that many psychological claims are based on formal procedures with no grounding in stable quantities or predictive theory.

Toomela, A. (2010). Quantification Illusion in Psychology: Psychology is not a quantitative science. Theory & Psychology, 20(3), 273–301.

Toomela provides a sustained critique of the idea that psychological constructs can be meaningfully quantified. He argues that psychology confuses symbolic notation with measurement and that claims to numerical precision are based on a misunderstanding of what constitutes scientific quantification.

Gergen, K. J. (1973). Social Psychology as History. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 26(2), 309–320.

Gergen shows that psychological findings are historically and culturally situated. Because people change their behavior based on new norms and information, any prediction based on past studies is inherently unstable. This undermines psychology’s aspiration to universal, replicable law-like claims.

Cromby, J. (2012). Feeling the Way You Are: Psychology and the Study of Affect. The Psychologist, 25(2), 108–111.

Cromby argues that psychology fails to account for the affective and embodied basis of thought. He suggests that most so-called “data” in psychology are deeply interpretive and context-sensitive, which makes quantification and prediction inappropriate.

Westen, D., Novotny, C. M., & Thompson-Brenner, H. (2004). The Empirical Status of Empirically Supported Psychotherapies: Assumptions, Findings, and Reporting in Controlled Clinical Trials. Psychological Bulletin, 130(4), 631–663.

This review shows that many psychological interventions are supported by evidence that is inconsistent, poorly generalized, or tied to narrow testing contexts. The authors expose how methodological artifacts and design assumptions undermine psychology’s claims to reliable outcome prediction.

Longino, H. (1990). Science as Social Knowledge: Values and Objectivity in Scientific Inquiry. Princeton University Press.

Longino’s broader philosophical analysis supports the view that scientific inquiry, especially in human domains, is shaped by social and interpretive values. She argues that objectivity is not about numerical output but about critical discourse—relevant to psychology’s interpretive rather than predictive character.