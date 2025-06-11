Author's Preface

It has been asserted that dogs can’t do calculus. I’m not a dog person, so I can’t vouch for that. However, I’m fairly certain my cat can’t do algebra. Not that I can prove such a thing—it could be that I simply haven’t hit upon the right methods. I’ve tried. Lord knows I’ve tried. The real issue, I suspect, is not the lack of proof that they can’t, but the lack of proof that they can. And perhaps more fundamentally, whether such things can be proved at all. This is not merely a question about animals or mathematics—it’s an epistemological question. Or am I just blowing smoke here?

Introduction

This is an essay about reason, or rather, about the tangled, slightly moth-eaten patchwork quilt that people often drape over their justifications and call "reason." It is not a rigorous analysis. It does not involve syllogisms, predicate logic, or Bayesian updating. Instead, it involves cats, dogs and a great deal of speculation about what it means to "know" anything at all—especially about beings that neither speak nor sign nor seem remotely interested in structured proofs. The guiding question is simple: how do we know when someone—or something—is reasoning? And the secondary question, lurking like a skeptical weasel in the underbrush: what kind of creature would even ask such a thing?

Discussion

Let us begin with an image: a dog and a cat in tweedy academic attire, pipes in paw, staring with solemn intensity at a whiteboard filled with mathematical formulas. They are contemplating, let us suppose, the limit behavior of a function as x approaches zero, or perhaps just deciding whether it is snack time.

To say that dogs can’t do calculus is not so much a statement about dogs as it is about calculus. Calculus, as presently defined, requires a great deal of cultural baggage: notation, a grasp of limits, and above all, a willingness to play along with abstractions that exist nowhere outside the mind and the chalkboard. Most dogs, when presented with a differential equation, will sniff the paper or use it as a pretext to beg for attention. But that doesn’t settle the matter.

Cats are even more enigmatic. A dog might at least bark at a problem; a cat is more likely to blink slowly and leave the room. The cat may, in fact, be contemplating algebra, but in such a deeply personal and aloof manner that no human could verify it. Perhaps the cat has already solved the problem and moved on to weightier matters—like why no fresh food has been delivered in the past twenty minutes.

We might as well ask: can a tree do geometry? Not in any sense we would accept as formal reasoning, but it does seem to grow toward the light with astonishing regularity and efficiency, as if it understands optimization in a slow-motion, chlorophyll-drenched way. And isn’t that a kind of calculus? A limit function stretched over years of sun-chasing behavior?

Even the notion of proof starts to wobble under the strain. What does it mean to prove that a cat cannot do algebra? Must one interview every cat? Conduct longitudinal studies in feline cognition? Devise a curriculum and wait to see who passes the exam? Or is it enough to say: none have yet taken the Algebra 203 midterm, so the hypothesis is provisionally safe?

There’s an eerie parallel here to theological debates. Can we prove that unicorns don’t exist (clearly they do, IMHO)? That angels don't play dice with the universe (only when the routlette wheels are not available)? Or that no platypus dreams in long division (I draw the line at that one)? These are not falsifiable claims, at least not in any practical way. They illustrate the problem of absence of evidence and its unreliable cousin, evidence of absence.

Meanwhile, humans do calculus only under duress. Undergrads groan their way through derivatives. Engineers punch buttons on calculators. Mathematicians smile wanly and refer everything back to first principles. If doing calculus is the gold standard for reasoning, then reason itself is a rather unpopular pastime.

And yet, we persist in making these distinctions. We draw thick lines between the reasoning and the non-reasoning, the symbol manipulators and the senseless sniffers. But these lines fray at the edges. Some octopuses solve puzzles. Some parrots use inference. Some humans believe horoscopes. It’s not always clear where intelligence ends and narrative begins.

Perhaps the only real marker of reasoning is this: an unprovoked tendency to ask questions that spiral into absurdity. In that case, this essay is a triumph of logic.

Summary

In conclusion, the question of whether dogs can do calculus or cats can do algebra is not really about animals or equations. It is about how we frame knowledge, what we consider evidence, and how we attribute cognition. Most of our certainty comes not from proof, but from long chains of shared assumptions that feel too comfortable to question. This essay does not settle any of these questions, but it may help clarify why they are hard to settle in the first place.