I cross-post a lot of material most days. My reposted authors do not agree among themselves, but many tell a good story. How do I pick and choose? Deity only knows.

The Limits of Analysis

The best analysts will admit the limits to their own understanding and confess that they don't know, but that they have hypotheses. Those who pretend they actually know in complex situations are not to be trusted. There are an awful lot of untrustworthy analysts out there who pretend to certainty where such is not warranted, except in their own minds.

Newspaper pundits are pretty bad. They never have to pay for their mistakes. No one calls them on their errors, their mistaken predictions, their incorrect analyses. Maybe if they had to pay a price for making mistakes, they'd be a little more cautious in their assertions.

I don't fault people for admitting ignorance. I do fault them for misleading us by assuring us that they have certainty, when such is not the case. It's really quite damaging because correct belief can lead to correct action. Incorrect belief typically leads to incorrect action, whatever that action might be. So if we go ahead trusting an analyst's opinions, and those opinions are wrong, we may reason incorrectly and act incorrectly and assert incorrectly. That's common enough. That's regrettable. It's hard enough to understand the complex world without having to deal with people who mislead you either inadvertently or deliberately. The latter is through hubris or tribalism. The second is just plain dishonesty.

Propaganda and Deception

Propaganda, disinformation, lies are endemic. Deception is a part of life, all life, but propaganda is a hostile act. It denies the target the ability to act on correct information. Malign actors have made a study of effective techniques and with money and control of the media it is incredibly effective. Others have given the details.

There is a relatively small proportion of people who question the dominant narrative. Their conclusions may be grounded in reality, based on a correct interpretation of the world, or they may be dead wrong, just as wrong as any person from the mainstream. In their defence, they are not slaves to corporate interest. There are exceptions; we call them shills, those who appear to be dissident but are on the take. Then there are the loons. No need to go there. One person's lunacy is another's enlightenment.

Belief and Reasoning in Complex Situations

In many pragmatic cases, sound reasoning is possible. In other routine cases it is not. I find it hard to give principles just where reason can be solid and where it will fail except on a case by case basis. In many cases where there are conflicting opinions, interpretations, it may not be possible. Still, humans have a need to believe in something. It has nothing to do with being correct and everything to do with belief, at least in the hard cases.

Stories and Reality

We tell stories. Stories are not reality. Sometimes they're deliberately fiction. Sometimes they're meant to represent the world as we understand it. Sometimes they're used to communicate it to others. Sometimes they're used to lie to others.

We may think our stories accurately reflect the world. Others may disagree. That leaves us in a quandary. How can we trust the stories? In some cases, I think, we can tell that the stories do faithfully reflect the world as we understand it. Just use common sense reasoning: cnsistency with the world; consistency within the story. The words are all abstractions of the world.

But it's commonplace for individuals to disagree on the truth of the stories, even when they're well-intentioned. Each person has a different understanding of the world, a different memory, even when dealing with personal events. Recollections will differ, accounts will differ, perspectives will differ.

So we're still in a quandary, how to determine what's real and what is not. Based on stories, we tend to believe some, we tend to disbelieve others. Interpretations always differ, even on the simplest matters. But yet, we use stories to survive, to navigate the world. Our species has done it for uncounted millennia. So it works, to some extent, but not perfectly, far from perfectly.