Author’s Preface

This essay addresses a problem that recurs across science, philosophy, and everyday reasoning: the proliferation of statements that sound like they mean something but, under scrutiny, offer nothing that can be interpreted, tested, or contested. From metaphysical speculations about invisible realms to sweeping claims about ethics, consciousness, or cosmology, we often encounter assertions that are insulated from scrutiny and presented as if they belong in the same category as reasoned argument or empirical observation.

Historically, the principles of verifiability and falsifiability were developed to respond to this issue. But over time, they were dismissed as either too strict or internally incoherent. What has often been lost is their practical purpose: to draw a line between what can be discussed and what merely imitates discussion.

This essay does not defend the original versions of these principles as they were laid out by logical positivists or Popper. Instead, it reconstructs their core insights in a way that addresses known criticisms, rejects metaphysical assumptions, and applies to ordinary and scientific reasoning alike. It proposes that for a statement to be taken seriously—whether scientific, historical, normative, or logical—it must meet a minimal standard: it must be assessable, contestable, or embedded in an intelligible framework.

Of course, in addition, there is a problem with equivocation in the use of the word “meaning.” Perhaps “coherent” and “incoherent” would be better? This implies that in order for discourse to be coherent, it would need to be both verifiable and falsifiable. I am not sure if this works better or not, but we can always pull a definitional trick and say by fiat that this is the case. We can never truly get away from the mystery of understanding itself.

Introduction

Language allows for endless expression. But not every expression should be treated as a statement about the world. In everyday speech and professional discourse alike, people assert things that cannot be verified, cannot be falsified, and cannot even be interpreted within any consistent framework of thought. Such statements are often mistaken for contributions to serious conversation simply because they are uttered in the same form as genuine claims.

What’s needed is a clearer, more pragmatic filter for identifying which statements are open to rational consideration and which are not. This does not mean imposing scientific standards on every domain, nor does it mean silencing metaphor, speculation, or value expression. It means recognizing the difference between reasoned assertions—claims that offer themselves up for examination—and linguistic artifacts that resist all inquiry.

To this end, the traditional concepts of verifiability and falsifiability remain essential. But their original formulations failed. Verificationism was too rigid and circular. Falsifiability was too idealized and mechanistic. This essay proposes revised versions of these principles that are rooted in practice rather than theory, and which apply across domains without requiring metaphysical commitments.

I. Historical Overview

A. Verificationism

The principle of verifiability was central to the project of logical positivism, a movement that flourished in the early 20th century. Philosophers such as Rudolf Carnap, Moritz Schlick, and A.J. Ayer sought to bring the precision of mathematics and the clarity of natural science to philosophy. Their goal was to eliminate speculative metaphysics by insisting that every meaningful statement must be either empirically verifiable or analytically true.

This principle was intended to clean up philosophical discourse. Statements like “just deserts,” “the soul is immortal,” or “the Absolute is beyond space and time” were, in this view, not merely unprovable but meaningless. They failed to state anything that could be checked, even in principle.

But verificationism was quickly met with a fatal challenge: the principle itself was not empirically verifiable. If one asked, “Can the statement ‘Only verifiable statements are meaningful’ be verified?” the answer was clearly no. It was not an observation or an analytic truth. It was a rule—one that could not justify itself by its own standard.

Beyond this, verificationism excluded too much. Ethical claims, theoretical mathematics, interpretations of history, and even parts of theoretical physics were all labeled meaningless. Critics pointed out that such exclusions ignored the real work these discourses perform. The problem was not with the impulse to constrain speculation but with the over-narrow understanding of what counts as verification.

B. Falsificationism

In response, Karl Popper introduced the idea of falsifiability as a more realistic standard. Instead of asking whether a claim could be verified, Popper asked whether it could be refuted. A good scientific theory, he argued, must be vulnerable to empirical failure. If a theory made predictions that could be proven wrong—and if those predictions were tested—then the theory could be treated as scientific. Otherwise, it belonged to metaphysics, ideology, or pseudoscience.

Popper's model became especially influential during the postwar period, as science gained institutional prestige. Falsifiability was adopted as a badge of epistemic integrity. But it too faced limitations.

The most significant challenge came from the Duhem–Quine thesis, which pointed out that no theory is tested in isolation. Any test of a hypothesis involves background assumptions, auxiliary theories, and experimental conditions. When a test fails, one cannot always say whether the theory itself is wrong or whether something else in the testing structure is at fault.

Furthermore, many scientific theories do not yield clearly falsifiable predictions. They deal with probabilities, simulations, statistical patterns, or indirect effects. Falsifiability, in these cases, does not apply as a hard criterion. It functions, at best, as a heuristic. Here is the problem, a failure to differentiate between falsifiable in principle and practical falsifiabilty.

II. The Real Issue: What Deserves to Be Taken Seriously?

Despite these criticisms, the intuition behind both principles remains sound: not every declarative sentence is a genuine claim. For something to be treated as a proposition, it must do more than assert—it must open itself to interpretation, response, and revision.

This means the original goals of verificationism and falsificationism remain valid even if their formulations do not. The question is not “Is this true?” but “Is this answerable?” That is, can the statement be explored, interpreted, questioned, or situated within a framework that gives it content?

This leads to three reconstructed principles, drawn not from theoretical purity but from practical utility.

III. Reconstructing the Criteria

A. Epistemic Assessability

A statement is meaningful only if there is some conceivable process by which its truth or falsity—or at least its plausibility—could be assessed. This need not be direct empirical observation. It may involve inference, modeling, historical evidence, or deductive reasoning. What matters is that the statement is tied to criteria of evaluation.

A claim that cannot be traced to any such criteria is not false—it is unintelligible as a proposition.

Examples:

“There was microbial life on Mars a billion years ago” is assessable through indirect evidence and theoretical modeling.

“The universe is controlled by an undetectable force outside time” offers no path to assessment and therefore no basis for discussion.

B. Discursive Vulnerability

A statement should include—or be revisable to include—conditions under which it could be reconsidered, rejected, or revised. If no imaginable scenario counts against it, then the statement is immune to scrutiny. In that case, it functions not as a contribution to rational discourse but as a ritualized assertion.

This does not require instant refutability. It requires only that the speaker can answer the question: What would it take for this to be wrong, or at least in need of revision?

Examples:

“Smoking causes cancer” is vulnerable to epidemiological and experimental disconfirmation.

“Everything happens for a reason” is not—it can be reinterpreted to survive any counterexample, and thus escapes meaning entirely.

C. Framework-Dependent Normativity

Normative claims—those about what is good, right, fair, or beautiful—are not verifiable or falsifiable in empirical terms. But they are not meaningless. Their meaningfulness depends on their placement within a framework of values, such as a legal system, a moral code, or an aesthetic tradition.

Outside of such a framework, normative statements are merely expressions of personal preference or group identity. Their force is not intrinsic but conditional. No moral claim stands alone.

Examples:

“Murder is wrong” is meaningful within systems of law, ethics, or social norms.

“Murder is objectively wrong in all possible worlds” is a metaphysical assertion that cannot be interpreted or contested outside its own dogma.

IV. Implications Across Domains

This revised framework does not elevate science over other forms of reasoning. Instead, it requires that all claims—whether scientific, historical, philosophical, or normative—expose themselves to interpretive engagement. It rejects claims that float above evidence, elude challenge, or deny the need for grounding.

It reveals why much of what passes for cosmological theory, metaphysical speculation, or moral absolutism fails to meet minimal standards of intelligibility. Such statements are not wrong; they are not the kinds of things that can be argued about.

This does not imply censorship or rejection. People may continue to assert metaphysical beliefs, poetic images, or ritual affirmations. But such utterances belong outside the space of public reasoning. They do not meet the test of being assessable, vulnerable, or frame-anchored—and therefore do not qualify as claims.

Summary

The project of drawing boundaries around meaningful discourse is not a theoretical luxury. It is a practical necessity. When every sentence is treated as equally discussable, the tools of reasoning collapse under the weight of linguistic illusion.

The principles of verifiability and falsifiability were early, imperfect efforts to prevent this collapse. Their failure was not in their purpose, but in their rigidity. Reframed as epistemic assessability, discursive vulnerability, and framework-dependence, they regain their power—not as dogmas, but as norms of rational engagement.

A meaningful claim is not one that is true. It is one that invites response, clarification, and reconsideration. Anything else—however solemnly stated—is just language posing as thought.

