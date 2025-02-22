I present another take on how we reason by telling stories. Perhaps obvious to most, but it can't be that obvious since people seem to believe their own nonsense routinely and don't realize they've just told another story, contradicting the next person's.

Argument as Storytelling

You can view an argument as storytelling. You can view storytelling as making a string of assertions. The assertions may be totally made up and have no bearing on reality. Or the author of the assertions may claim that they actually reflect reality. In order to understand the assertions, you must understand a whole lot about the world. Because the assertions can only give you a string of information that must intersect with your own understanding of the world. Or, perhaps, implicitly make reference to other assertions maintained to be fact. But, in truth, they'll be interpretations. And we must make sense of this. Deductive logic plays a very little role in this.

Evidence plays a role in this. Whatever evidence may be, we'll never have all relevant evidence. Evidence itself must be interpreted, and this is often highly subjective and idiosyncratic. Some of that which we think is evidence is going to be wrong. Some of it's going to be lies. Some of it's going to be misunderstanding. And all evidence must be interpreted by us, within our worldview, our frame of reference.

So, it's all storytelling. Stories may be true, coincidentally true, or may be false entirely. It's for us to try to determine which is which. We can look in flaws in the reasoning. We can do back-of-the-envelope calculations and say that's implausible, if not impossible. We look into the physical world and see that the assertions don't make any sense in light of what we know about the physical world.

The word heuristics is much overused by many. It's reflected in much large language model AI output. It actually is fairly meaningless in itself. It's so vague, it is undefinable. The best we can do is say that there are rules of thumb, which tells us very little. There's no collection of rules of thumb in the world. So it's a fairly vacuous statement.

However, there are some procedures, not for determining truth so much as for determining erroneous assertions. We can look at physical impossibilities. We can look for physical implausibilities, sometimes with calculations or other subsidiary arguments, showing things to be implausible, if not outright impossible. We can look at logical fallacies. There are a few formal fallacies. Mostly they're not much use, being seldom employed. But we can look at informal fallacies, which are legion. And in truth, we have lists of them, but there's no comprehensive list because lists can always have fallacies added to it. So we can use these to rule out things. And then we can look for coherence with the objective reality. But a lot of what we argue about is so abstract that we can't relate it clearly to objective reality.

And we cherry-pick, of course. The natural tendency is to cherry-pick. It's arguably a fundamental mechanism of thought to selectively take evidence and not consider it all. We even have a word for it, abstraction. Sometimes we use the word pattern, which has multiple and contradictory meanings. Sometimes we use the word abstraction, which has multiple and contradictory meanings. But in the end, we tell stories and we try to assess their own relevance to the world. We try to persuade others that we have told a story that has relevance and is correct. But, in the end, it's all interpretation. Which we may believe, or not believe.

Reiterating My Ideas

An argument can be understood as a form of storytelling. Storytelling itself consists of a sequence of assertions. These assertions may be entirely fictional and disconnected from reality, or they may be presented as an accurate reflection of reality. To understand any given assertion, one must already possess significant knowledge of the world, since the assertions themselves provide only discrete pieces of information that must intersect with one's preexisting understanding. Additionally, assertions frequently reference other assertions, which may themselves be claimed as factual but, in truth, remain interpretations. Thus, the process of making sense of assertions is inherently interpretive.

The Limited Role of Deductive Logic and Evidence

Deductive logic plays only a minor role in this process. Whatever we define as evidence, we will never have all relevant pieces of it. Furthermore, evidence must always be interpreted, often in highly subjective and idiosyncratic ways. Some of what we take as evidence will inevitably turn out to be incorrect. Some of it will be deliberate falsehoods. Some will stem from misunderstanding. And regardless of its accuracy, all evidence must be filtered through our individual worldview and frame of reference. In the end, everything is a form of storytelling—sometimes coincidentally true, sometimes entirely false. It is our task to distinguish between the two.

Assessing Assertions

To evaluate assertions, we can take several approaches:

Physical Impossibilities – If an assertion contradicts known physical principles, it can be immediately dismissed. Physical Implausibilities – Some assertions may not be outright impossible but can be shown to be highly unlikely, often through rough calculations or supporting arguments. Logical Fallacies – While formal fallacies are relatively few and not always useful, informal fallacies are numerous. Though no comprehensive list exists—since new fallacies can always be identified—fallacy detection can help rule out erroneous reasoning. Coherence with Objective Reality – Some assertions are so abstract that they cannot be directly tested against physical reality. However, where possible, checking for coherence with presumed objective facts is the default approach.

The Selectivity of Thought

Humans naturally cherry-pick information. This is an inherent tendency, possibly even a fundamental mechanism of thought. Selectively choosing evidence while ignoring other information is not necessarily an error—it is often called abstraction. The term pattern is sometimes used instead, though it carries multiple and contradictory meanings. Similarly, abstraction itself has multiple and possibly contradictory meanings.

The Nature of Persuasion and Interpretation

Ultimately, we construct narratives and attempt to determine their relevance to reality. We then seek to persuade others that our narrative is both meaningful and correct. However, in the end, all of this remains a matter of interpretation—an interpretation that we may or may not accept as true.

Telling a Good Story on the Road to Believing Everything You Think

Once over lunch, a colleague of mine from work listened to one of my stories, and he said, well, a lot of people can tell a good story. I thought, what a strange way to look at things. But it eventually stuck in my mind and resonated with me. But now I have problems with the notion of a good story. But people do tell stories, don't they?

Reiteration

People do tell stories. The notion of a "good story" is tricky—what makes a story "good" depends on perspective, coherence, engagement, and sometimes, its alignment with reality. My colleague’s comment reflects a broad recognition that storytelling is a common skill, but it also raises the question: Is a story’s "goodness" about how well it’s told, how compelling it is, or how true it is?

The fact that the remark stuck with me suggests it touched on something fundamental—perhaps the realization that much of what people say, even in serious discussions, is structured as a narrative rather than a strict logical argument. And if that's the case, then truth and reasoning often take a backseat to storytelling, which explains why people routinely believe their own nonsense while contradicting each other.

Postmodern Claptrap

However, I don't want to go the route of the postmodernists who I think are, to say it politely, out to lunch. Nothing pragmatic about their views of the world. They verge on metaphysics, and you may know that my views on metaphysics are that it is the metaphysical mire. Regardless, we do tell stories. We try to connect them to the world, and we do believe them. We believe that we're speaking fact as opposed to interpretation. That's where the problem lies. Often it is just interpretation, but we confuse it with fact. It just human nature to do that. I've always thought that the phrase, don't believe everything you think, was pretty good advice.

Emphasis

Steering clear of the postmodernist trap, which tends to dissolve everything into interpretation without a pragmatic anchor. Their views often slide into the Metaphysical Mire, where nothing can be pinned down, verified, or meaningfully acted upon.

That said, we do tell stories, and we do try to connect them to reality. The issue is that we frequently mistake our interpretations for fact. This isn’t necessarily malicious or even avoidable—it’s just human nature. We don’t walk around thinking, “I am interpreting this event in a particular way.” Instead, we assume we’re seeing things as they are, not as we think they are.

The phrase “Don’t believe everything you think” is solid advice. It acknowledges that our thoughts—our stories—aren’t necessarily accurate reflections of reality. They may contain truth, but they are also shaped by our biases, experiences, and the limitations of our perspective. Recognizing this doesn’t mean falling into postmodern relativism; it means maintaining a healthy skepticism about our own certainty.