Layperson’s View

There are at least two views of probability, although there are probably as many views as there are people to have views. To generalize, there is the layperson's view and the mathematician's view, and they are not the same thing by a long shot. The layperson's view far predates any mathematical treatment. Humanity has always had the notion of chance and odds: such things as “maybe,” “this is going to happen,” and “certainly not.” These concepts preceded the application of numbers, although nowadays numbers are often applied. But these numbers do not mean the same thing to the layperson as they do to the mathematician. When a layperson says “maybe,” it conveys hesitation or possibility, not a percentage. When they say “this is going to happen,” it is a confident prediction grounded in experience or intuition, not a computed probability. And when they say “certainly not,” it is absolute rejection, a declaration that the event is impossible from their perspective. These everyday expressions are probability in its oldest form—verbal categories of chance, long before anyone thought to attach numbers to them.

Divine and Supernatural Causes

In some quarters, there was the view that chance was due to the gods—fortuna in one tradition. Many traditions likely had equivalents. If bad things happened, it was evil spirits. Causality was always attributed to something, even things that today might be called random. Yet perhaps not always. A sudden storm might be seen as the anger of a deity, while a run of good harvests could be credited to divine favor. Ancient gamblers might have thought the outcome of dice or casting lots revealed the will of higher powers. In this way, randomness was rarely accepted as such; it was folded into a framework of spirits, gods, and fate, where every outcome had an intentional source.

Emergence of Mathematical Probability

Mathematical probability developed several centuries ago. Laplace was one of the notable figures. He bundled probabilistic views together with deterministic ones, believing that everything was determined. This aligns with the distinction between epistemological randomness and ontological randomness. These are fancy words, understood only by philosophers if at all.

Mathematical Probability

Mathematical probability sees the world as situations, events, and outcomes. These are enumerable and countable. The counts of individual outcomes are posed as ratios of total possible outcomes. We can use combinatorial and permutational arithmetic to compute the probabilities. We call them frequencies, and assert that in the long run these computations apply.

For instance, a die, when thrown, will land on a face. The faces are numbered. The topmost face labels the outcome. The event is to toss the die. The situation is some person throwing the die onto a table. All of this is abstracted to just numbers and an idealized situation: suppose the event is random, suppose each individual event is uncorrelated (independent) with the others, suppose the outcome is unbiased so that no outcome, in the long run, comes up more often than the other outcomes. Assume that Kolmogorov’s axioms hold. And so on.

The everyday irregularities of the world—the roughness of the table, the way the hand releases the die, the air currents moving across the room—are stripped away in this abstraction. What remains is an idealized picture where randomness, independence, and fairness are assumed from the outset, and where probabilities reduce to counts and ratios within a formal framework.

Reification by Physicists

Mathematical physicists reify their mathematics and take idiosyncratic interpretations of experimental results. The idea that something could be uncaused yet regular is incoherent. Some physicists recognize the vacuity of such statements and argue instead for hidden variables—unknown factors. That is sufficient and tenable. To call them “variables” is misleading, since not everything unknown is measurable. A hidden cause may simply be an unobserved influence, not something that can be treated numerically or slotted into an equation. The assumption that all unknowns must be measurable turns a gap in knowledge into a mathematical placeholder, giving the illusion of precision where none exists. I know that some scholars will agree with this characterization, and some will disagree.

Coherence and Common Sense

The opposite position—that uncaused regularity exists—defies common sense and reason. To say the world is not understandable would undermine the very basis of physics. The entire enterprise rests on the assumption that events, however complex, are subject to causes that can be investigated, traced, or at least approximated. To abandon this assumption would be to deny the rationale for inquiry itself, leaving physics without its grounding principle: that the world is ordered and, at some level, intelligible.

Axioms and Assumptions

Kolmogorov’s axioms are foundational but empty. They state that probabilities lie between 0 and 1, that the probability of the entire sample space is 1, and that the probabilities of disjoint events add together. Independence is often assumed on top of these axioms, though it is not itself guaranteed by them. None of this tells us very much about the world—it only sets the formal boundaries within which probability theory operates. Proofs and theorems within this framework are arguments from assumptions, built on idealized conditions. They are not revelations of truth but constructions within a system. A proof is a persuasive tool, a creative act written to convince colleagues that, given the starting assumptions, the chain of reasoning holds.

Computational Probability

Probabilities were first understood as long-range frequencies of finite, enumerated outcomes. This made them computationally tractable. When the possible results of an event could be listed and counted, the probability of any single result could be expressed as the ratio of favorable cases to total cases. Games of chance provided the clearest examples: coins with two sides, dice with six faces, or decks of cards with a fixed number of suits and ranks. These systems allowed probabilities to be calculated directly and checked against repeated trials, where long-run frequencies could be compared with theoretical expectations.

Distributional Probability

Another view emerged: distributions translated into continuous measures. Many forms exist, but the common feature is mathematical tractability. A distribution must be expressible in a formula. Otherwise, it is something else. Instead of simple counts of discrete outcomes, probability came to be represented by curves spread over continuous ranges, such as the bell-shaped normal curve or the exponential decay curve. These distributions could describe not just dice or cards, but measurements like height, weight, or time intervals. What made them appealing was not their realism but their mathematical convenience: they could be written down, manipulated, and integrated into larger models. If no closed form exists—no function to capture the pattern—then it does not qualify as a probability distribution in the strict mathematical sense, but as some other kind of irregular pattern.

Equivocation in Probability

There may be a hidden equivocation between finite, enumerated outcomes and continuous mathematical distributions. It can be argued that the only commonality is the word “probability.” In one case, probability refers to ratios of counted outcomes—straightforward, finite, and concrete. In the other, it refers to abstract curves defined over continua, grounded more in mathematical convenience than in observable frequencies. The two approaches look alike only because they share the same label. Bayesians complicate matters further by redefining probability as “degrees of belief.” This turns a numerical framework for outcomes into a measure of psychology, a category mistake that confuses mental states with numbers.

Application to Complex Systems

Distributional reasoning is often applied to unstable, complex systems with confounding factors, nonlinearity, and feedback. This stretches probability beyond plausibility. The neatness of mathematical curves is imposed on situations where the conditions for stability and independence are absent. Probabilistic models are then mistaken for the world itself, as if the formula were a direct reflection of reality. In some domains, such as quality control or certain areas of engineering, probabilities can approximate group trends with tolerable accuracy. But they cannot describe individual outcomes, nor can they capture the shifting, interacting influences that drive outcomes in open systems like economies, ecosystems, or human psychology.

The Central Limit Theorem (CLT)

Some appeal to the Central Limit Theorem (CLT) as justification for probability in open, unstable systems, although its assumptions are said only to hold in closed systems. Go figure that one out. What is casually referred to as the CLT is not a single theorem but a family of results: Lindeberg–Lévy, Lyapunov, Lindeberg–Feller, Berry–Esseen, and others. Each version was developed with its own technical boundaries and assumptions—independence of events, identical distribution of variables, finite variance, or carefully defined allowances for deviation from these conditions. Collectively, they are bundled together under the name “Central Limit Theorem,” even though they differ in scope and applicability.

The unifying claim is that, under the right conditions, sums or averages of random variables converge toward a normal distribution. But whether those conditions hold in messy, real-world systems is another matter entirely. Even at the level of assumptions: independence is often violated, distributions may not be identical, and variances may not be finite. That may not even be the issue, perhaps the issue is the meta-assumptions (below). Yet the CLT is still invoked as though it automatically extended beyond the narrow environments in which its assumptions can actually be met.

Meta-Assumptions

There is one set of factors that is often overlooked when people invoke the central limit theorem as their argument for why the world must be probabilistic. That set is what might be called the meta-assumptions—assumptions that must be granted before the specific assumptions of the theorem can even be considered. The first meta-assumption is that the assumptions of the theorem are both necessary and complete. Yet the reasoning required to show that necessity and completeness cannot be found within the theorem itself. It lies outside of it. In fact, there may be no way to demonstrate it other than by appeal to empirical evidence. If the theorem’s conditions can be shown to work in the real world, that is proof enough. If not, no amount of formal reasoning will make it so.

Further Meta-Assumptions

The second meta-assumption is that if the assumptions of the theorem are satisfied, then the model applies to the real world. The third meta-assumption is its converse: if the assumptions are not satisfied, then the model does not apply. Both are problematic because the theorem itself contains no guarantee that these meta-assumptions carry any real force. Philosophers sometimes call this “warrant,” though that word seems misplaced outside its current legal sense, where a warrant is an authorization to arrest. In philosophy it is used in the older sense of justification, but even there it feels inadequate. The point remains: nothing within the theorem itself secures these broader commitments, and yet they are often taken for granted.

Teaching of the Central Limit Theorem

Despite these difficulties, generations of statistical research students are taught that the central limit theorem provides the justification for applying the normal distribution almost everywhere. The message is presented as if the theorem were singular, decisive, and universally applicable. What students are rarely told—unless they pursue mathematics in depth—is that there is not one central limit theorem but several, each crafted for different sets of assumptions and conditions. This crucial distinction is glossed over in most teaching.

Students are left with the impression that the theorem proves, once and for all, that probabilities—and the normal distribution in particular—govern the world of unstable and complex events. Since most of the world falls into that unstable category, the claim is sweeping. Yet few pause to question it. They are told that the theorem applies, and they accept that instruction as the justification for believing that probabilistic reasoning must govern reality. The habit of teaching in this way thus cements an assumption into practice without ever requiring its independent demonstration.

Problems with Justification

This reliance on the central limit theorem is a weak justification, since the crucial meta-assumptions lie outside the model itself. If those meta-assumptions are faulty—not merely unsatisfied in some instance, but fundamentally wrong, irrelevant, or incomplete—then the model cannot be said to represent the real world with any reliability. The difficulty is compounded by the fact that there is no clear way to establish whether the assumptions are truly complete or genuinely necessary. These are separate issues: completeness asks whether all relevant conditions have been included, while necessity asks whether those conditions are required at all. It is entirely possible that some of the stated assumptions are not needed, or that essential ones have been overlooked. Either possibility undermines the claim that the theorem justifies probabilistic reasoning about real-world events.

Assumptions and the Real World

The assumptions built into the various forms of the central limit theorem are indispensable for the proof itself. Without them, the reasoning cannot proceed. Yet those same assumptions are also taken to be necessary for linking the proof to the real world, and that step is far less secure. The logic of the theorem operates entirely within its assumptions, but when the model is carried outward into application, it rests on the claim that those assumptions match reality.

The problem is that this match cannot be verified from within the model. The assumptions may be incomplete, leaving out factors that matter. They may be unnecessary, included only to serve the proof without having any real-world counterpart. They may even be misstated altogether. None of this can be determined by appeal to the theorem itself, because the mathematics closes over its own assumptions. The gap between formal proof and empirical world remains, and the adequacy of the assumptions must be judged outside the model.

Dissenting Views

Despite these uncertainties, generations of researchers and many statisticians continue to believe that the world of unstable events and phenomena is fundamentally probabilistic. The conviction is so widespread that it often seems to go unexamined. Yet a minority of dissenting voices have challenged the assumption, arguing that probability may not be the right framework for such domains. Some suggest that the mathematics of chaos, with its sensitivity to initial conditions and non-linear dynamics, is a better fit than probability for capturing the behavior of unstable systems.

The dissenting but informed voices include, but are not limited to:

· Nancy Cartwright, who has argued that scientific laws and models often fail outside carefully constructed conditions, and that assumptions of universal probabilistic laws are misplaced.

· Ian Hacking, who examined the historical development of probability and its philosophical foundations, noting the ambiguities in treating probability as a feature of the world rather than a human construct.

· Murray Gell-Mann, the Nobel Prize–winning physicist, who questioned whether probabilistic models capture the reality of complex systems.

· David Freedman, who criticized the misuse of statistical models, especially in contexts where their assumptions do not hold.

· Paul Meehl, who highlighted the weakness of statistical methods in psychology and argued that reliance on probability often obscures more than it reveals.

· Joel Michell, who critiqued the misapplication of measurement theory in psychology, showing that supposed quantitative claims rest on weak or unfounded assumptions.

Together, these figures illustrate that skepticism toward the blanket application of probability is not uninformed resistance but a reasoned position supported by philosophical, statistical, and scientific argument.

Mathematics as Language

It should be recognized that mathematics cannot be separated from natural language. However precise or formal it appears, mathematics is still a language—one with stricter rules and tighter constraints, but a language all the same. Every mathematical symbol, definition, or theorem must ultimately be explained, taught, and understood through natural language. Without that bridge, mathematics cannot even be developed, let alone communicated.

Mathematics depends on natural language for its foundations. The axioms are stated in words before they are symbolized, the proofs are argued in sentences before they are reduced to symbols, and the teaching of mathematics always relies on verbal explanation alongside notation. Even the act of interpreting mathematical symbols requires a translation back into ordinary language to convey meaning.

Like any language, mathematics can be paraphrased, translated, and re-expressed in multiple forms. A single idea may be set out in algebraic notation, in geometric diagrams, or in words. And, like natural language, mathematics can generate not only descriptions of reality but also constructions that are fictional or hypothetical. Entire mathematical systems can be spun out that do not correspond to the world at all, but they remain comprehensible only because they are tethered to natural language for their explanation.

Mathematics, therefore, is not a self-contained Platonic entity existing apart from human expression. It is a specialized sub-language that gains its power only through its continual grounding in ordinary speech and thought. Without natural language, mathematics could neither arise, nor be communicated, nor be understood.

Entrenchment of Probabilistic Thinking

Almost anyone trained in a scientific discipline—or even in many fields loosely adjacent to science—seems to absorb the assumption that the world is probabilistic. This view is transmitted through the academic mainstream, repeated so often and with such authority that it takes on the character of doctrine. The idea is seldom questioned, and when it is, those who raise objections are typically pushed to the margins of discussion.

Nevertheless, a number of thoughtful critics have pointed out that the universal application of probability makes little sense. Nancy Cartwright has argued that probabilistic models cannot be assumed to describe reality outside carefully controlled conditions. Murray Gell-Mann, with his standing as a Nobel Prize–winning physicist, openly stated that the probabilistic interpretation of the world does not hold together. These challenges show that dissent exists even at the highest levels of intellectual authority, though their impact has been muted by the weight of entrenched orthodoxy.

Empirical Demonstration

It is reasonable to grant that probabilistic models could serve as useful descriptions of unstable systems—if such usefulness can be demonstrated empirically. The difficulty is that in the general case, this has not been clearly shown. There may be particular domains where probabilistic reasoning appears to work, at least roughly, but evidence across unstable systems as a whole remains thin.

For probabilistic reasoning to have genuine force, it requires long-range frequencies. Without that basis, the application of probability becomes incoherent: numbers are assigned without the grounding that repeated, observable outcomes provide. There have been attempts to justify probability in other ways—through alternative forms of proof or philosophical argument—but it is doubtful how much they achieve. Advocates of those approaches would no doubt claim success, yet the absence of solid, empirical confirmation leaves their position open to question.

Success and Practice

The real test of probabilistic reasoning is not in abstract debate but in practice. If anything could defeat these arguments, it would be clear, repeatable demonstrations that probabilistic models consistently succeed where alternative approaches fail. Short of that, theory alone carries little weight.

As the old saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. In other words, results matter more than formal justifications. A model that works in practice, producing useful and reliable outcomes, carries more authority than one that is defended only by abstract reasoning. Successful practice, wherever it can be shown, always trumps theory.

Historical Successes

There are, of course, clear cases where probabilistic models have proven their worth. Games of chance provide the most obvious examples. Dice rolls, card draws, ball draws, and roulette wheels all operate within closed systems with well-defined outcomes. In such contexts, the assumptions of probability theory align closely with reality, and the models work as expected.

Beyond games, probability has also shown usefulness in semi-stable domains where conditions remain sufficiently controlled. One notable example is statistical process control in manufacturing, where monitoring variation through probabilistic methods has enabled consistent quality and efficiency. These successes suggest that probability can be reliable when applied to systems that are either tightly constrained or deliberately engineered for stability.

Partial Success in Weather Prediction

Probabilistic methods have also achieved a measure of success in the chaotic domain of weather prediction. Unlike games of chance or controlled manufacturing, the atmosphere is unstable, nonlinear, and full of interacting variables. In such an environment, deterministic forecasts quickly break down.

What has worked, at least partially, is the combination of probabilistic reasoning with large-scale simulation. By running ensembles of models and interpreting their outputs in terms of probability, meteorologists have been able to produce forecasts that are far from perfect yet serviceable. The results are not exact predictions but ranges of likely outcomes, which are often accurate enough to be useful in practice. This represents a kind of pragmatic success—probability functioning not as a precise mirror of reality but as a tool that helps manage uncertainty in a turbulent system.

Questioning Further Applications

Beyond games of chance, manufacturing control, and weather forecasting, it is not clear how many other domains can genuinely demonstrate the successful application of probabilistic models. If there are others, they are less obvious. The examples already noted may exhaust the list of cases where probability has shown practical reliability.

Despite these limits, the central limit theorem continues to be taught and applied across a wide range of disciplines. Its use has spread far beyond the stable or semi-stable systems where it can be justified, into domains where instability, complexity, and unknown factors dominate. That persistence suggests more about academic habit and institutional teaching than about the actual suitability of probabilistic reasoning in the real world.

Cognitive Entrapment

This persistence of probabilistic thinking, even in domains where its success is doubtful, suggests a form of cognitive entrapment. Once a framework becomes deeply embedded in training and practice, it shapes perception to the point that alternatives are scarcely considered. The central limit theorem, taught as a universal justification, reinforces the belief that probability must govern the world.

The very possibility that something might be wrong with this framework often fails to arise in the minds of practitioners. The assumptions are inherited rather than questioned, and the intellectual environment rewards conformity rather than skepticism. In this way, probabilistic reasoning maintains its dominance less through proof than through habit, repetition, and the difficulty of thinking outside the established box.

Personal Reflection

For many decades, I too accepted without question that probabilities applied to open systems. It never occurred to me that probability was simply a way of describing aspects of the world, not something with an independent or Platonic existence. I would not have used the term “Platonic” at the time, but in retrospect I recognize that my thinking carried exactly that assumption. I treated probability as if it were an inherent property of reality rather than a linguistic and mathematical framework devised to make sense of certain patterns.

Platonic Thinking in Mathematics

It is easy to fall into Platonic thinking without recognizing it, particularly in mathematics. The language of mathematics is so specialized and abstract that it often conceals its own dependence on ordinary language. Symbols and formal structures appear self-contained, giving the impression that they exist apart from human thought. In this way, people can treat mathematical constructs as if they were timeless entities rather than human inventions.

This tendency encourages the illusion that mathematics reveals a hidden reality rather than functioning as a language we use to describe and reason about the world. The strangeness of mathematical expression—the way it distances itself from everyday speech—makes it difficult to see that it remains, at bottom, a form of language.

Scholars in Agreement

Nancy Cartwright and Murray Gell-Mann have already been noted, but they are not alone. There are dozens of others who, in one form or another, have arrived at conclusions similar to mine (see the reading list). Their approaches differ—sometimes radically—but they converge on the same essential point: probabilities are misapplied in unstable systems.

Murray Gell-Mann reached that conclusion from the standpoint of physics, focusing on the complexity of natural systems. Nancy Cartwright approached it from the philosophy of science, emphasizing the failure of models when removed from carefully engineered conditions. Their reasoning is not identical, yet both challenge the uncritical extension of probability into domains where instability and uncertainty dominate. Their agreement, despite different vantage points, strengthens the case that the widespread assumption of universal probabilistic order is mistaken.

Scholarly Obscurity

One of the persistent problems in engaging with this debate is the style in which professional scholars write. Almost without exception, their work is layered with jargon and presumes extensive prior knowledge. For anyone outside the immediate circle of specialists, this creates a barrier to entry. I wonder if perhaps the discussion becomes less about clarity and more about signaling membership in a particular intellectual community.

On top of this, many scholars simply write badly. Their prose is dense, unnecessarily complex, and often obscure by all the ordinary standards of good writing. This tendency is not unique to the field of probability or statistics but runs throughout academia. The result is that important arguments—whether sound or unsound—are often inaccessible to those who might otherwise scrutinize or challenge them. Even when scholars avoid the worst excesses of jargon, they still tend to complicate matters beyond necessity. Their arguments are layered with technical distinctions and elaborate terminology that obscure rather than clarify the central issues. By contrast, I aim to state things simply. My account may be imperfect, and it may turn out to be wrong, but I hope that at least it can be understood. Clarity allows the argument to be weighed on its merits, whereas unnecessary complexity often shields ideas from proper scrutiny.

Language as Imperfect Description

Returning to the language of probabilities: language itself is a peculiar creation of human wetware. It often describes the world inaccurately—sometimes slightly, sometimes grossly. Yet despite these flaws, it is usually accurate enough to let us act upon the world and to tell others how to act upon it. That much can be taken as a given.

It is also a given that language frequently misleads. We make mistakes, we misrepresent, we lie, we fantasize, and we generate fictions. At times we even confuse ourselves with illusions spun from our own words. Still, the fact that language “seems to make sense” is usually sufficient for practical purposes. Probability, when treated as a language, shares these same strengths and weaknesses: useful enough in some contexts, but prone to error, distortion, and illusion.

As Noted Above: Mathematics, Probability, and Statistics as Languages and Abstractions

Probability is a language. Statistics is a language. Mathematics itself is a language. Each provides a structured way of describing patterns, relationships, and possibilities. But none of them, by that fact alone, can be said to describe the world as it actually is. They abstract certain features. Their value lies in how well they correspond to observed reality, and that correspondence cannot be assumed.

Whether these languages succeed in capturing aspects of the world must be demonstrated empirically. Without such demonstration, they remain formal systems—internally consistent perhaps, but untethered to lived experience or observable fact. Only through empirical testing can we know when these languages function as useful descriptions and when they drift into abstraction or fiction.

Recap: Probability as an Assertion

To assert that probabilities exist in the world is, in effect, to claim that certain patterns can be identified and represented mathematically. Sometimes this claim holds: in closed systems with finite and well-defined outcomes, we can demonstrate probabilities with considerable success. In such cases, the patterns are stable enough for the mathematical description to be accurate.

In open systems, however, the situation is very different. The instability, complexity, and unknown factors make it difficult—if not impossible—to show that probabilistic claims consistently hold. At best, they remain conjectures. In quasi-open systems, where some stability exists but is not absolute, probabilistic models can be somewhat useful, though still limited. In those contexts they are often “good enough” for practical purposes, but their success should not be mistaken for universal applicability.

Recap: Language and Description of the World

The role of language is to describe the world, whether in reference to the present or the future. When it addresses the present, we call it description. When it points toward what may come, we call it prediction. And when it identifies causes and connections, we call it explanation.

Probability, statistics, and mathematics function in the same way. They are specialized forms of language that describe, predict, and explain—sometimes with great precision, sometimes with limited success. But they remain descriptive tools, not the world itself.

Question of Objection

Is there anything in the last output that a reasonable person would find objectionable? To me, it all seems self-evident. I am not a well-trained philosopher, but philosophers are not always the most reliable guides to sound thinking anyway. Too often they cloak their points in elaborate language, using fancier words without necessarily reaching clearer conclusions. What appears straightforward in plain speech can be obscured when reframed in their specialized vocabulary.

Abstraction of Language Sometime Works

The fact that language is used to describe the world does not mean that the world fails to line up with those descriptions in some way. There is often correspondence, though never an exact match, because language is always an abstraction. It simplifies, generalizes, and selects features of reality rather than reproducing them in full detail.

Within this discussion, some philosophers have introduced the notion of propensities. The idea is that systems have real tendencies or dispositions to produce certain outcomes, independent of whether those outcomes are actually observed in large numbers. A loaded die, for instance, can be said to have a propensity to fall on six more often than on other faces. A radioactive atom can be said to have a propensity to decay within a certain time window. In this view, probability is not merely about counting frequencies after the fact, nor is it just about expressing human belief. Instead, it refers to causal features of the world that make some outcomes more likely than others.

This notion is not at odds with the recognition that mathematics is a language. Propensity theory is another way of framing how the world and our descriptive tools might connect. Whether such propensities exist in a measurable or demonstrable sense is still debated, but as a conceptual bridge it provides a reasonable explanation of how probabilistic language might capture tendencies in reality without reducing everything to long-run averages or subjective belief.

Limits of Mathematics

Mathematics is undeniably a highly specialized language, and it has proven extremely powerful in certain domains. Yet its usefulness is not universal. Many aspects of the world cannot be adequately captured in mathematical terms. Whole areas of experience—human emotions, cultural practices, moral judgments, aesthetic values—resist expression in equations or formal models.

The same limitation applies to counting and measurement. Most things in life cannot be counted or measured in any meaningful way. Assigning numbers to such phenomena often gives an illusion of precision without real substance. Thus, while mathematics remains indispensable where it applies, it should not be mistaken for a universal language capable of describing all aspects of reality.

Psychology and Measurement

Psychologists often claim to measure what is, in fact, unmeasurable. They rely on operational definitions, where a complex or ill-defined phenomenon is declared to be whatever a particular test or procedure says it is. Intelligence becomes whatever an IQ test measures, anxiety becomes whatever a questionnaire reports, and so on.

This practice gives the appearance of measurement but does not meet the standard of genuine quantification. The numbers produced are artifacts of the chosen definitions, not reflections of stable, underlying quantities in the world. In most cases, the result is little more than a linguistic maneuver dressed up as science. It is, more often than not, nonsense disguised as measurement.

Closing Remarks: Language and the World

Language is not the world. It is an abstraction, built from sense data, perception, and thought about the world. Whatever language produces, it is always one step removed from reality. We cannot know the world in its fullness. We can only engage with it in terms allowed by our senses and by the limits of our cognition.

Human brains, though clever in some respects compared to other species, are also remarkably limited. In certain dimensions, they may even be less capable than other forms of life. All wetware is bounded by its own design. What it reveals is not the world itself but selected aspects of it—those features that are useful for survival. What we perceive, what we describe in language, is a filtered and partial version of reality, never the thing in itself.

Annotated reading list, organized by theme

I. Laws, models, and the patchwork character of science

Cartwright, N. (1983). How the laws of physics lie. Oxford University Press.

Annotation: Classic argument that fundamental “laws” succeed as tools in highly contrived set-ups, not as universal descriptions; aligns with the claim that reifying mathematical regularities mistakes model outputs for reality. Emphasizes localized capacities and model-mediated idealizations, which bears directly on the meta-assumption problem: nothing inside a theorem ensures that its set-up maps the world. PhilPapersDurham Research Online

Cartwright, N. (1999). The dappled world: A study of the boundaries of science. Cambridge University Press.

Annotation: Develops the thesis that nature is a patchwork of regimes where models work locally; supports skepticism that unstable, open systems are governed by a single probabilistic template. Useful for distinguishing model domains from ontological claims. PhilPapersPacific Institute of Theoretical Physics

Hacking, I. (1990). The taming of chance. Cambridge University Press.

Annotation: Historical analysis of how statistical regularities came to be treated as explanatorily sufficient; speaks to concerns about “regularity” being mistaken for cause. Documents the cultural shift that normalized probabilistic thinking in the absence of mechanistic accounts. Cambridge University Press & Assessmentandreasaltelli.eu

Hacking, I. (1975/2006). The emergence of probability: A philosophical study of early ideas about probability, induction and statistical inference. Cambridge University Press.

Annotation: Early genealogy of probabilistic concepts; clarifies that long-run frequencies and mathematical distributions entered science relatively late and with contested meanings—useful background for distinguishing lay and mathematical notions. PhilPapersAmazon India

Gell-Mann, M. (1994/2003). The quark and the jaguar: Adventures in the simple and the complex. St. Martin’s Press / SFI Press.

Annotation: A physicist’s account of complexity and effective theories; converges with the view that macroscopic regularities need not imply simple probabilistic causes, and that model choice is context-dependent. Macmillan Publisherssantafe.eduGoogle Books

II. Modeling limits, external validity, and reification

Box, G. E. P. (1979). Robustness in the strategy of scientific model building. In R. L. Launer & G. N. Wilkinson (Eds.), Robustness in statistics (pp. 201–236). Academic Press.

Annotation: Source of the oft-quoted “all models are wrong, but some are useful” theme; presents robustness as insulation against violated assumptions—directly addressing the incompleteness of model premises in practice. GwernOxford Academic

Box, G. E. P., & Draper, N. R. (1987). Empirical model-building and response surfaces. Wiley.

Annotation: Pragmatic guidance on building approximating models for engineered processes; fits the claim that probabilistic/statistical tools can work in semi-stable, controlled domains, without implying universal adequacy in open systems. Google Books

Cartwright, N., & Hardie, J. (2012). Evidence-based policy: A practical guide to doing it better. Oxford University Press.

Annotation: A handbook on transporting results (“it worked there, will it work here?”) that foregrounds support conditions; directly challenges the meta-assumption that model assumptions are complete/necessary for real-world application. Oxford Academicglobal.oup.com

Freedman, D. A. (2010). Statistical models and causal inference: A dialogue with the social sciences. Cambridge University Press.

Annotation: Extended critique of routine model-based inference and causal overreach; closely tracks the worry about reification and underexamined assumptions when applying probability to unstable, multi-factor settings. Cambridge University Press & Assessment

III. Replication, misuse of inference, and the crisis vocabulary

Ioannidis, J. P. A. (2005). Why most published research findings are false. PLoS Medicine, 2(8), e124. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.0020124

Annotation: Formalizes how bias, flexibility, and low prior odds erode the truth value of statistically significant claims; evidential backdrop for doubts that standard probabilistic rituals deliver reliable knowledge in complex domains. PLOSPMC

Open Science Collaboration. (2015). Estimating the reproducibility of psychological science. Science, 349(6251), aac4716. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.aac4716

Annotation: Benchmark multi-lab replication showing markedly lower success rates than initial reports; underscores instability and the hazards of treating distributional assumptions and p-values as sufficient warrants. Science

Meehl, P. E. (1978). Theoretical risks and tabular asterisks: Sir Karl, Sir Ronald, and the slow progress of soft psychology. Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, 46(4), 806–834.

Annotation: Classic diagnosis of “statistical ritual” producing brittle, non-cumulative findings; complements the argument that probabilistic trappings can conceal weak linkage between models and mechanisms. Error Statistics Philosophy

Michell, J. (1999). Measurement in psychology: A critical history of a methodological concept. Cambridge University Press.

Annotation: Questions whether many psychological attributes meet the preconditions for quantitative measurement; mirrors the concern that numerical probability assignments can be category mistakes when measurement itself is unsettled. Cambridge University Press & Assessment

IV. Chaos, complexity, and limits to probabilistic control

Lorenz, E. N. (1963). Deterministic nonperiodic flow. Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences, 20(2), 130–141.

Annotation: Foundational result on sensitive dependence on initial conditions; clarifies why unstable, open systems can defeat long-run distributional simplifications even under deterministic dynamics. American Meteorological Society Journals

Lorenz, E. N. (1993). The essence of chaos. University of Washington Press.

Annotation: Accessible synthesis of chaotic dynamics and implications for prediction; supports the view that model-world slippage grows rapidly in complex regimes. University of Washington PressAmazon

Strogatz, S. H. (2018). Nonlinear dynamics and chaos (2nd ed.). CRC Press/Westview.

Annotation: Standard text on nonlinear systems; differentiates stable approximation domains from regimes where probabilistic surrogates or linearizations mislead. eclass.uoa.gr

V. Where probabilistic methods have bounded, demonstrable value

Shewhart, W. A. (1931). Economic control of quality of manufactured product. D. Van Nostrand.

Annotation: Introduces control charts and process stability as preconditions for probabilistic monitoring—an engineered context matching the “semi-stable domain” description. ams.org

Deming, W. E. (1986/2018). Out of the crisis. MIT Press.

Annotation: Management and quality framework that uses statistical tools under strong process discipline; illustrates practical success without reifying distributions as universal truths. MIT Press+1

Brier, G. W. (1950). Verification of forecasts expressed in terms of probability. Monthly Weather Review, 78(1), 1–3. https://doi.org/10.1175/1520-0493(1950)078

<0001:VOFEIT>2.0.CO;2

Annotation: Defines a proper scoring rule for probabilistic forecasts; anchors the idea that long-run calibration, not single-case “truth values,” assesses probabilistic claims in practice. American Meteorological Society Journals

Leutbecher, M., & Palmer, T. N. (2008). Ensemble forecasting. Journal of Computational Physics, 227(7), 3515–3539.

Annotation: Technical overview of representing forecast uncertainty via ensembles; exemplifies how probabilistic distributions are operationalized and tested against outcomes in a complex but instrumented domain. ScienceDirect

Gneiting, T., & Katzfuss, M. (2014). Probabilistic forecasting. Annual Review of Statistics and Its Application, 1, 125–151.

Annotation: Reviews calibration vs. sharpness, PIT histograms, and proper scores; clarifies what it means—operationally, not metaphysically—for a probability model to “work” in the field. SSRN

VI. Foundations and interpretations (for contrast and scope)

Kolmogorov, A. N. (1956). Foundations of the theory of probability (2nd English ed., N. Morrison, Trans.). Chelsea. (Orig. work published 1933).

Annotation: Axiomatizes probability via measure theory; indispensable for separating the mathematics (internally true under assumptions) from claims about applicability in the wild. University of York

Popper, K. R. (1959). The propensity interpretation of probability. The British Journal for the Philosophy of Science, 10(37), 25–42.

Annotation: Offers an ontological interpretation—propensities of experimental set-ups—contrasting with frequentist long-run and Bayesian credence views; relevant to debates over “uncaused regularity.” JSTOR

de Finetti, B. (1974). Theory of probability: A critical introductory treatment (Vols. 1–2). Wiley.

Annotation: Canonical subjectivist/Bayesian foundation; useful as a foil to frequency-based notions, since it explicitly equates probability with personal coherence—precisely the stance at issue. Wiley Online LibraryAbeBooks

Jaynes, E. T. (2003). Probability theory: The logic of science. Cambridge University Press.

Annotation: Develops probability as extended logic under uncertainty; again a foil—explicitly defends degrees-of-belief as rational constraints, helpful for articulating where such an approach diverges from long-run frequency demands. Cambridge University Press & AssessmentAmazon

Gigerenzer, G., Swijtink, Z., Porter, T., Daston, L., Beatty, J., & Krüger, L. (1989). The empire of chance: How probability changed science and everyday life. Cambridge University Press.

Annotation: Social-intellectual history of how probabilistic thinking permeated science and policy; complements Hacking in tracing conceptual shifts that can look like reification from today’s vantage. Cambridge University Press & Assessment

VII. Fat tails, model fragility, and finance as an “unstable system”

Mandelbrot, B. B., & Hudson, R. L. (2004). The (mis)behavior of markets: A fractal view of financial turbulence. Basic Books.

Annotation: Argues that market returns are heavy-tailed and intermittently unstable, challenging Gaussian assumptions and supporting the claim that standard distributions can mislead in open systems. AbeBooks

Taleb, N. N. (2007). The black swan: The impact of the highly improbable. Random House.

Annotation: Critique of inference under fat-tailed, complex conditions; underscores model error and the unreliability of “normal” assumptions in decision domains with regime shifts and rare events. PenguinRandomhouse.comUW-Madison Libraries

Notes on use

If additional concentration on the central limit theorem variants is needed next (Lindeberg, Lyapunov, Donsker, etc.), a separate list keyed to their distinct assumptions and empirical diagnostics can be supplied.