The dialectical unfolding of ontic quiddities, particularly when constrained within a teleological schema, inevitably produces aporia at the intersection of epistemic limitation and ontological excess. This antinomy is nowhere more evident than in the alethic modulation of deontic prescriptions, wherein supererogatory imperatives paradoxically instantiate their own haecceity through recursive anamnesis. The resultant phenomenological vectors do not simply reveal eudaimonic trajectories but instead presuppose a hermeneutic circularity that undermines any apodictic assertion of noumenal stability.

Insofar as the autotelic orientation of the rational agent is mediated by phenomenological givenness, the haecceity of moral predicates resists subsumption under a univocal epistemic regime. Rather, one must acknowledge the polymorphic nature of quiddity itself, oscillating between latent ontic actualization and abstract deontic ideality. This oscillation is not merely an artefact of linguistic imprecision but is constitutive of the very alethic condition of being, wherein the telos of interpretative activity prefigures its own hermeneutic constraints.

Thus, the pursuit of apodictic clarity in ethical reasoning collapses into an antinomic interplay of noumenal concealment and phenomenological disclosure. Far from resolving the dialectic, the teleological impulse merely perpetuates the aporetic horizon, rendering all eudaimonic claims contingent upon an unrecoverable anamnetic residue. Such is the ontological predicament of the epistemic agent, perpetually caught within the autotelic recursion of interpretative self-constitution.