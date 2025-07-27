You ever notice this trend in restaurants now? You walk in hungry, and they hand you a puzzle. They don’t give you a menu with food anymore—they give you a manifesto. Three pages of obscure nouns and adjectives arranged like free verse poetry. No pictures. No descriptions. Just a list of ingredients, stacked like they’re trying to impress a botanist.

And you’re sitting there going, “Is this a meal or a ransom note?” You don’t know what the hell anything is. “Tonight’s special is braised nettle hearts over a bed of activated buckwheat with a tamarind vapor.” Vapor? I didn’t come here to inhale my dinner. I want something that stays on the plate and makes me full.

And every dish has some mystical backstory. “Our crudo is hand-massaged by Peruvian monks and blessed under a blood moon.” Oh good! Because nothing improves raw fish like superstition and fingerprints.

Then you got the “chef’s tasting menu.” Oh yeah. That’s where the chef tastes everything, and you get what’s left. Tiny little sculptures made out of beets and microgreens. Served with tweezers. And each plate looks like a murder scene from an art film. Smears, splashes, unidentifiable fragments. “Oh, that’s a pomegranate reduction.” No, that’s a goddamn crime scene. I don’t need Jackson Pollock plating my dinner.

And these assholes have the nerve to call it “elevated dining.” Elevated? You know what’s elevated? The prices. Twenty-eight dollars for three chickpeas and a decorative cockroach, with something drizzled on it.. And it’s all “farm to table.” No one ever says which farm, or how far the table is, or why the food had to take a scenic route to get there. “Locally sourced.” From where—the alley out back?

And they always have one of those smug little waiters. You ask, “What’s the chicken like?” and he says, “Oh, it’s playful.” Playful? I don’t want my food to be playful. I don’t want it doing tricks or telling jokes. I want it to die quietly and fill me up.

And they love to throw words like “artisanal” on everything. Artisanal ketchup. Artisanal toast. You ever seen artisanal water? It’s a thing. That’s just water that costs more because some guy with a beard filtered it through his personal worldview.

And dessert? Forget it. Used to be you got a piece of pie and a cup of coffee. Now it’s “a deconstructed tiramisu served in a reclaimed mason jar, with espresso air and chocolate soil.” Chocolate soil? That’s dirt, folks. You’re eating dirt. And you’re supposed to thank them for the experience.

And the whole place has this faux-rustic vibe. Mismatched furniture. Exposed beams. Like you’re eating inside a collapsed barn. They charge you fifty bucks for a meal that looks like it was served during the Dust Bowl. “Oh, this is a post-industrial gastropub experience.” No, it’s a garage sale with pretensions.

This is the modern condition: confusion, inflation, and performance. Food as theater. Restaurants as temples. And the only thing full at the end of the night is their tip jar.