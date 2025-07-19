A traveling salesman was driving through rural backroads in his shiny new 1950s Oldsmobile when he realized he was hopelessly lost. He rumbled down a dirt lane and spotted an old farmer standing by a fence, straw hat on his head, gum boots on his feet, a piece of straw dangling from his mouth.

Pulling over, the salesman leaned out the window and asked, “Say, friend, how do I get to Fairbanks Junction from here?”

The farmer took out the straw, scratched his head, and said, “Well, let’s see now… you could head east past the Miller place, but that road washed out in the flood of ’49.”

The salesman frowned.

The farmer continued, “Or, you might go west through Dutch Hollow, but the bridge there’s been gone since the spring thaw of ’51.”

The salesman looked more worried.

The farmer squinted at the horizon and said, “Well, I suppose you could take the old logging trail through Baxter’s Woods… though last I heard it’s blocked by a landslide since the big storm.”

The salesman gripped the wheel tighter.

Finally, the farmer shrugged, shifted his straw from one side of his mouth to the other, and said, “Come to think of it… you can’t get there from here.