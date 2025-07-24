Of course I have lots of deeper silly thoughts I could go on about.

Author’s Preface:

Ottawa, Ontario, 1960s—young men, a greeting. No real semantic content, no truly logical reply. The greeting was, "Hey guys, how's it hanging?" Vaguely suggestive that it referred to testicles, but really just absurd. The absurdity of young men. I heard it occasionally—must have even heard the somewhat ritualized comeback: "Low and to the left."

Of course, scholars in the humanities and soft disciplines—if they considered this at all—would probably concoct some story or other to explain it. They do such things.

I asked ChatGPT to tell me about it:

A typical scholarly account—drawn from the conventions of cultural studies, critical theory, or late-20th-century sociolinguistics—might proceed as follows:

The phrase “Hey guys, how’s it hanging?” must be situated within the broader framework of postwar North American masculine identity formation. As a performative utterance, it operates not as a question in the semantic sense but as a discursive enactment of gendered subjectivity within a peer-regulated semiotic economy. Drawing on Butler’s (1990) theory of performativity, we can read the phrase as a low-stakes ritual through which adolescent males rehearsed normative masculinity via ironic detachment.

The genital allusion—present yet unspoken—functions as a kind of symbolic hinge between the repression of emotional vulnerability and the public staging of bodily awareness. In this context, the absurdity of the phrase becomes meaningful: absurdity itself becomes a strategy of disavowal. That is, the speaker disowns the affective implications of male embodiment through humor, thereby reinforcing hegemonic masculine codes that privilege distance, toughness, and in-group recognition over emotional transparency.

The reply “Low and to the left” further embeds the exchange in a matrix of stylized detachment. By offering a pseudo-specific answer to a non-question, the respondent engages in a ritualized performance of camaraderie, indexed through playful anatomical mapping. The body here is not directly referenced but circulated through euphemism, which preserves the taboo while also affirming group cohesion.

This micro-linguistic ritual, though seemingly trivial, reveals how gendered power relations are naturalized in everyday language practices. It illustrates the quotidian operations of symbolic violence (Bourdieu, 1991), wherein what is said—and more importantly, how it is said—helps reproduce dominant social norms under the guise of harmless play.

And maybe marginally less vaccuous:

“How’s it hanging?” lacks the confrontational or competitive edge typical of trash talk. It does not aim to provoke, dominate, or unsettle. Instead, it functions more as mock-casual male bonding—a stylized, unserious greeting marked by ambiguity and innuendo.

A more accurate classification would be:

1. Phatic Expression

– Its primary function is to open or maintain social contact, not to exchange information.

– Similar to “What’s up?”, “Yo,” or “How’s tricks?”

2. Mock-Intimate Banter

– Loosely suggests physical or sexual reference without commitment to meaning.

– Relies on absurdity and shared context, like “Keep it real,” “Stay loose,” or “Don’t let it drag.”

3. Ludic or Nonsense Greeting

– Comparable to surreal or ironic expressions such as “What’s the good word?”, “What’s shakin’?”, or “Still vertical?”

None of these are precise synonyms, but they belong to the same register: informal, ironic, not meant to be answered literally. “How’s it hanging?” occupies a unique space as both bodily suggestive and intentionally meaningless—its hallmark is not aggression but stylized absurdity.