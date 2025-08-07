Truth, Trouble: Peterson’s Gonna Ditch the Cat

Soft Fur, Cold Eyes, No Morals, No Loyalty—But You Still Can’t Quit ’Em

He said he was thinking of swapping out the cat. Getting rid of the real one. Replacing it with something synthetic. Faux fur, a canned meow, a battery-powered curl-up on the lap. A machine dressed up like affection. He didn’t care. Said it’d be nice. Said he was done with the old one. Said it was coming any day now.

The truth? He’d had enough. Enough of the hairballs clogging the rug. Enough of the puke soaking into the carpet. Enough of the scratching at the door—in if it was out, out if it was in. The whining for food. Or something else. Who the hell knew what? He was fed up with the game. The cuddles that turned cold. The stare that said, You’re nothing. The soft purring lure that ended in a slash of claws. No warning. Just blood.

And don’t start on the litter box. Sometimes it missed. Accident? Maybe. Spite? Could be. Either way, the job was his. Scoop. Dump. Scrub. Same routine every day. And still the damn grit tracked across the floors like a calling card from a little domestic psycho.

He talked money next. Food bills. Litter costs. Toys. Don’t get him started on toys. “Throw it,” the cat seemed to say. But never right. “Do better.” So he did. And then the cat just walked away like he was yesterday’s bum. Didn’t even look back.

Vet bills? He remembered how it used to be. Out back with a shotgun. One bang, problem solved. Now? Now it’s blood tests and specialty diets and more zeros on the invoice than sense in the whole thing. “Different times,” he muttered. “Different people.”

He laughed about the investment. “An investment in what?” he said. “A set of claws with no conscience?” He wasn’t buying it.

And security? A joke. A dog might growl, might bark, might stand its ground. A cat? It watched the door get kicked in and just blinked. Maybe licked a paw. You’d get more help from a broken chair.

Then he talked about the fights. Not arguments. Cat fights. Midnight screamers. Two alley creeps tearing each other up, yowling like banshees. One claiming he was the king. The other disagreeing. Teeth. Claws. Blood on the sidewalk. Nasty business.

And cars. Cats and cars don’t mix. You keep ’em in, they want out. You let ’em out, they vanish. They learn your habits. Time the doors. Watch for chances. They look at the world like it’s paradise lost. And sometimes they get there. You run around like a sap yelling their name. They’re halfway to Jersey.

Sometimes they come back. Covered in filth. Smelling like sin. Like nothing happened.

Other times? They’re just gone.

You print posters. You ask around. You stare at empty windows. And it hurts. More than it should. Because the truth is, even a cat like that—selfish, cold, unpredictable—still had a grip on you. And you don’t even know why.

So yeah. He was thinking of replacing the cat. With wires. With plastic. With something that wouldn’t lie to him with its eyes. Something he could turn off. Something that wouldn’t pretend to care.

And maybe he’d sleep a little better.

Maybe.

But probably not.