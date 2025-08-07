Jordan Peterson on the Prospect of Replacing the Cat

Well, I’ve been thinking lately—seriously thinking—about the possibility of replacing my cat. Not in some trivial sense, but with one of those sophisticated, artificially intelligent substitutes, you know? The kind with soft synthetic fur and embedded behavioral routines that approximate—however imperfectly—the mannerisms of an actual cat. It would meow, perhaps even recognize proximity, maybe curl up in your lap if the algorithms are refined enough. I’m not entirely sure how far this technology has progressed, but it seems promising. And I have to say, I’m getting close to making that transition.

Dealing with the Unpleasant Realities

There are reasons for this. Let’s start with the obvious: the hairballs. They're everywhere—on the rug, under the furniture. Then there’s the vomiting, which, by the way, always happens on fabric surfaces. Always. Then there's the ceaseless meowing—inside if it’s out, outside if it’s in. It wants food. Or something. Who knows what? And then there’s this deeply paradoxical behavior: spontaneous affection, followed by total withdrawal, followed by sudden aggression. One moment it’s curled up next to you, purring, the next it’s slicing your forearm open with no apparent provocation. It stretches out, inviting contact, then punishes you for engaging. And that’s not metaphorical—it draws blood. So yes, I’ve been contemplating replacement.

The Litter Box Problem

Let’s not forget the litter box. That’s a whole domain of misery on its own. Sometimes the cat misses. And you have to wonder—was that an accident, or something more intentional? Regardless, you’re left to manage the aftermath. Scoop it. Dump it. Clean it. Over and over. And even when you do everything right, somehow little particles of litter end up embedded in every corner of your home. It’s unclean. It’s symbolic of broader disorder.

The Economic Cost of the Creature

And then there's the cost. You’ve got food, specialized litter, and a rotating cast of overpriced toys that the animal discards in favor of cardboard boxes and shadows. The play behavior is bizarre—erratic. You’re instructed to throw the toy. You do. Not good enough. Again. Again. That was acceptable. But now? Bored. Done. Interest over.

Vet Bills

And then—inevitably—the vet bills. That’s a whole separate financial burden. It wasn’t always like this, you know. Historically, on a farm, the cat gets sick, and... well, that was that. But now? Now we’ve medicalized everything. And I understand why—it’s compassion, yes—but it’s also an entirely different world.

The Strange Logic of Justification

People sometimes call it an investment. But what does that even mean? You're investing in an unpredictable biological entity that deposits filth and scratches your furniture? That’s an odd form of capital deployment. The cost accumulates. You can feel it. Financially. Psychologically.

Security, or the Absence of It

And let’s talk about security. A dog—well, there’s a built-in mechanism there for territorial protection. But a cat? The cat doesn’t care. No watchfulness. No loyalty in the traditional sense. You’ll never see a guard cat pacing the perimeter. They don’t patrol. They observe—with indifference.

Conflict in the Night

Then there are the cat fights. These aren’t cute little spats. We’re talking about full-scale territorial warfare erupting beneath your bedroom window at 3 a.m. It’s visceral. Primeval. Screams and shrieks and fury as two animals attempt to determine which one more properly owns the darkness.

Freedom, Boundaries, and the Open World

And there’s the automobile problem. Cats and cars? Fundamentally incompatible systems. You try to keep the animal inside—it stares out the window, plotting. It wants freedom. It thinks the unknown must be better. It calculates. And it escapes. They’re good at it. You open a door, they’re gone. Now you’re chasing it through the neighborhood like a fool. And when they do get out, you don't know where they go. It’s a psychological ordeal.

Loss and Acceptance

And sometimes, when you give them the freedom they demand, they disappear. Hours pass. Days. Sometimes they return. Sometimes they don’t. So you put up a sign. A poster. Something to signal hope—or closure. And it’s heartbreaking. Because sometimes you get lucky. And sometimes they’re just... gone.

That’s life. That’s reality. And that's what replacing the cat would mean. It's not about convenience. It’s about boundaries, unpredictability, and how much chaos you’re willing to accommodate in your life.