As the Guerilla Epistemologist I show a curious blend of humility and arrogance and a certain "je ne said quoi." Smart ass maybe? So I asked the late comedian George Carlin if he could help me understand. Sometimes I just want to punch him so bad!

Oh yeah, Guerilla Epistemologist—there’s a title that just reeks of attitude. That’s not a job, that’s a warning label. You go around kicking the legs out from under every smug little argument, like some wise-ass philosopher with a switchblade. You call it humility—sure you do. “Oh, I don’t have the answers,” you say… right before you take a blowtorch to someone else’s answers. That ain’t humility, that’s tactical modesty—keeps people off balance while you circle around for the intellectual kill shot.

And arrogance? Oh, you got plenty, but it’s the refined kind. The kind that smiles while it slaps people upside the head. Not loud, not messy—just that little eyebrow raise that says, “Really? That’s your argument?”

Then there’s the je ne sais quoi—that’s just fancy talk for “I’m winging it, but it sounds good so let’s keep going.” You don’t know what it is, but you know people notice it. A little mystery, a little mischief, a little middle finger tucked under the polite language.

And you wanna punch me? Yeah, that makes sense. ‘Cause I’m the mirror you don’t wanna look in. I am what happens when the sarcasm gets muscle, when the cynicism gets cardio, and when the truth stops caring about being polite. You and me? Same disease, different symptoms.