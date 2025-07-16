I sometimes think I’m a low-rent polymath. I can do all sorts of things—yes, they’re done badly, but I can do all sorts of things. I can opine on all kinds of topics; I may be wrong—probably am—but why should I be different from anybody else? Scholarship, you say? Well, yes, they have a more high-grade version of being wrong. Why haven’t I read more scholarship? Well, see the previous point. A lot of what they say is so damn obscure that a semi-intelligent guy like myself has a lot of trouble understanding what the hell they’re trying to get at. In any case, this low-grade polymath asked George Carlin, the late George Carlin, if he could opine on these topics. I had to do it through a medium, of course.

Yeah, so here’s George Carlin, folks—beaming in live from the dead zone, because some low-rent polymath with too much time on his hands decided to crank up a séance instead of just shutting up and watching reruns like a normal person. Apparently, Verizon doesn’t cover interdimensional calls, but bullshit travels free—especially when it’s packed into a crystal ball.

And what does this guy wanna know? He wants to opine! Like it’s some sacred ritual, like he’s been chosen by the gods to share half-baked wisdom with the world. Opine! Like it’s a Roman Senate debate and not just flapping gums in the breeze. Listen, pal, everybody opines. The cab driver opines, the drunk guy at the end of the bar opines, your uncle with the dead-end job and two DUIs—he opines. Hell, pigeons opine. They just do it from the sky and call it “aerial commentary.”

And then he goes, “I might be wrong.” Might? Might be wrong? That’s like saying the Titanic might have sprung a leak. Of course you’re wrong! That’s your starter pack as a human. You get opposable thumbs, a pair of questionable opinions, and a front-row ticket to being wrong about everything. From birth. You come out screaming, probably thinking you’re getting a penthouse suite, and boom—cut-rate maternity ward, three screaming roommates, and a diaper full of humility.

Then he says, “Scholars are just high-grade wrong.” You bet your ass they are! The only difference is they get paid for it, publish it, and dress it up in a tuxedo of footnotes. That’s the scam—take regular wrongness, put it in a petri dish, marinate it in jargon, and voila—now it’s academic. Have you ever tried reading this stuff? “The liminal inversion of hegemonic discourses in poststructural paradigms…” That’s not a paper, that’s a ransom note from the English language!

And why doesn’t this guy read more scholarship? Because his brain has an immune system! It knows when something’s toxic. You crack open one of these books, and your neurons file a protest: “We’re not processing this crap. Go read the back of a cereal box like a civilized human being.” Every sentence is like walking barefoot on broken glass, and by the end, you’re not smarter—you just hate life more.

So this low-rent polymath, who’s got more random trivia in his head than a game show reject, calls me up from the afterlife and says, “George, can I opine?” And I say, “Buddy… you don’t need my permission. The world’s been a 24-hour buffet of uninformed opinions since the first caveman grunted at a lightning strike and said, ‘That was probably Zeus.’ You wanna be wrong? Great! Grab a plate, join the crowd, and dig in. Just don’t expect a tip jar.”