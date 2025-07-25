Still working on this one, " ENG 1121 - Become a Dr of Pataphysics ."

It is apparently not satire. I had George Carlin comment on it.

ENG 1121 - Become a Dr of Pataphysics Credits: 2

If you have ever wanted to know the toothpaste preferred by unicorns or felt the presence of an invisible lynx feeding on awkward energy in a room, you are beginning to practice pataphysics. Pataphysics or “the science of imaginary solutions” is an influential artistic and literary movement encouraging disruption and critique of the status quo. We’ll read about the disruptive potential of pataphysics, its connection to rhetorical invention, its history, key concepts, and literature. We’ll create pataphysical documents like commercials for objects that should never exist, write scientific papers on the eerie, strange, and odd, and create olfactory and non-olfactory maps reimagining space. By the end of this course, you will become a doctor of pataphysics - a doctor in the “science of imaginary solutions.” You will receive a certificate identifying that you are a more creative and inventive person or lynx or unicorn.

George Carlin on Pataphysics: “Now Offering Doctorates in Delusion—Bring Your Own Porcupine”

So now there’s a college course—a real one, not a joke—where for two college credits you can become a Doctor of Pataphysics. That’s right, folks. A doctorate. In imaginary solutions. You thought higher education couldn’t sink any lower? Surprise! It’s now drilling beneath the basement looking for metaphors to turn into final projects.

Let’s check the description. You’ll explore “the toothpaste preferred by unicorns” and “the invisible lynx feeding on awkward energy in a room.” And that’s just Week One. By midterms, you’re sniffing perfume maps of haunted laundromats and writing peer-reviewed research on why ghosts hate IKEA furniture.

This isn’t a class. It’s a fever dream with a course code.

Now, look—I’m not against creativity. But this isn’t creativity. This is academic bungee jumping off Mount Rushmore, naked, holding a rabid porcupine, shouting “I critique the status quo!” as you plummet toward a canyon full of grant money and inflated self-esteem. It's performance art disguised as education—minus the performance and the art.

And of course, by the end of this journey through whimsical absurdity, you get a certificate—not a degree, not a job offer, just a certificate. And it proudly declares you a more “creative and inventive person or lynx or unicorn.” I guess "person" was too restrictive for today's academic species spectrum.

Now, in the comments—yes, there are comments—someone asks, “Is this satire?” And the answer? “Unfortunately, no.” That’s right. This is the real thing. Fully endorsed by some university committee that probably thought Kafka was a TED Talk speaker.

Another asks, “What value does this bring to society?” Excellent question. The answer is: about as much value as interpretive dance brings to emergency surgery. Which is to say, none, unless the surgeon’s pirouette manages to locate your spleen.

And the defense? “It critiques the status quo.” Look, if this is the critique, the status quo just won. You want to challenge reality? Try paying rent with a unicorn thesis. Or explaining to your parents why their 80 grand in tuition went toward writing commercials for non-existent objects. ("Look, Mom! It's a hairdryer for ghosts!")

Bottom line: modern universities have stopped preparing people for life and started preparing them for panel discussions at imaginary conferences. This isn’t a course—it’s a tax-sheltered hallucination.

But hey, don’t worry. When society collapses, at least we’ll have a generation of freshly certified Doctors of Pataphysics to creatively reinterpret the ruins. Probably by drawing olfactory maps of the smell of failure.

Because nothing says “useful degree” like being able to explain awkward energy fields… to a porcupine.