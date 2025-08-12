You know what’s wrong with these survey people? They think everybody understands the same damn question the same damn way. Yeah, right. They throw these little one-to-five things at you — ‘Strongly agree’ to ‘Strongly disagree’ — like we’re all perfectly calibrated thinking machines. Let me tell you something: we’re not. Half the time, people don’t even know what the hell the question is about.

So here’s my idea — and it’s genius, folks, pure genius. We expand the Likert scale to include the real human responses. First one: ‘Absolutely inapplicable.’ That’s when the question is so far outside your life you can’t even pretend it matters. Like asking a plumber in Moose Jaw how he feels about fiscal policy in the Maldives.

Then we add: ‘I have no fricken idea what the item means.’ You read the question three times and you still don’t know if it’s about your job, your cat, or some kind of philosophical riddle.

Next, ‘I have no fricken idea what the response scale means.’ What’s the difference between ‘Agree’ and ‘Strongly agree’? How the hell should I know? Maybe you ‘agree’ on Mondays and ‘strongly agree’ after two beers.

And my personal favorite: ‘I have no fricken idea how I feel about this or how I should answer it.’ That’s the big one. That’s honesty. That’s when you admit you’re just circling a number so you can hand in the paper and go home.

Put those on every survey. Watch the data turn to confetti. And you know what? That’s not bad news — that’s truth! Because at least then you’d know how much of your precious research is built on people winging it. But they won’t do it. Why? Because they don’t want the truth. They want numbers. Nice, neat, fake-ass numbers. And people will give ‘em numbers, all right — numbers they pulled straight out of their… Likert scale.