Why People Are Dumb Enough to Lose Things Sitting on Their Own Face

Let’s talk about this absolutely magnificent ability human beings have—losing things… while they’re still wearing them. It’s a real skill. Not everyone can completely misplace a thing that’s literally attached to their body. That takes generations of evolutionary fine-tuning.

People slap on a pair of glasses—now they can see the crumbs on the carpet from across the room—and ten minutes later… gone! Vanished! Call in the Coast Guard! Call in Air Rescue! Because there’s a missing person alert for the glasses that are still on the face.

This is what the brain does: it checks out. It decides, “Yeah, we’re done here.” Because the brain doesn’t like to work overtime. It’s like a union guy on coffee break—“I got you seeing straight? My job’s done, pal. Forget the delivery system, you’re on your own.”

And it’s not just the face—it’s the head! People get so disconnected from their own skull, they don’t even realize there’s a five-ounce piece of plastic parked up there like some kind of optical hitchhiker

.

Ever seen someone do the head-pat dance? Slapping the sides of their head, looking under tables, digging in sofa cracks. “WHERE ARE MY GLASSES?!” Meanwhile, the glasses are sitting there… enjoying the ride… thinking, “How long before this idiot looks up?

”

It happens to everybody. Old people think it’s age, young people think it’s being busy—“Oh, I’m so distracted!” No, it’s called being human: terminally unaware of the obvious. The only creatures on the planet who can forget they’re wearing something… that’s helping them see… and then panic when it ‘goes missing.’

You never see a dog running around barking, “Where’s my collar?” You don’t see a cat screaming, “Who stole my fur?” But humans? Nah. Glasses? Gone. Phones? Gone. Keys? Lost in the pants they’re currently wearing.

I say, if the human race gets any dumber, pretty soon we’ll be trying to breathe while forgetting we’ve got lungs.