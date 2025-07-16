As a guerrilla epistemologist. I sometimes get stuck in the shower. "Thinking my thinkings", "musing my musings" Deep, very deep reflections. My wife claims I get stuck. I think it's just I have to cover every surface with soap and make sure it's washed off. I need adequate coverage. I don't know where the truth lies. That’s just the fundamental question.

My frenemy George chimed in with his usual mockery:

I’m a guerrilla epistemologist. Which means I get stuck in the shower. Not by accident—by principle. I’m in there thinking my thinkings, musing my musings. Deep reflections. So deep they oughta come with a diving board.

Meanwhile, my wife’s yelling through the door: “You get stuck in there!”

No, no—“stuck” is what happens to cheap zippers and bad politicians.

I’m conducting an inquiry!

See, I don’t leave the shower until I’ve achieved total surface comprehension. Every square inch gets soaped, rinsed, interrogated—“What’s your purpose, elbow skin? Why are you here, left kneecap?” This is hygiene with intellectual rigor, folks.

“You’re taking too long!” she says. Yeah—well, that’s because the truth doesn’t rinse off in thirty seconds. The truth is slippery. It hides. It lingers around the lower back and sneaks into the toenails.

And I don’t know where the truth lies.

That’s the fundamental question, man.

But I know this much: when I come out of that shower, I may not have found truth, but I am goddamn spotless.

I talked, via crystal ball with the late Bob Newhart:

So… uh… my wife… my wife says I… I get… stuck in the shower.

And… uh… I don’t… I don’t think… that’s… entirely fair.

See… see, I like to think of it… as… “engaged reflection.”

I’m… I’m… thinking my thinkings… “musing my musings,” you know… just… just… sort of… poking around… in my own head.

And… and yeah… sure… I guess… from… from the hallway… it might… look… like I’ve been standing there… for… uh… twenty-five minutes… just… staring at… at… the… tile grout…

but… see… what I’m really doing… is… is… thinking about… um… the truth… and… and… where… where it might be… if it’s anywhere at all…

And… um… while I’m… while I’m doing all that… I… I also… uh… I make sure to… to… you know… cover… every surface… because… you… you just never know… where… soap might have… missed a spot.

So… uh… yeah… my wife… calls it… “getting stuck,”

I… I call it… “adequate coverage… with… epistemological overtones.”

And… and… sure… I… I… don’t know where the truth lies…

but… but I do know… my… crevices… are… very… very… clean.

Jim Breuer got in on this:

(gravelly rock-star voice)

So I’m in the shower… just… runnin’ the water… thinkin’ my thinkin’s… musing my musings…

…“Yeah man… yeah, life’s… life’s big… it’s DEEP…”

(switches to nervous, twitchy voice)

And then from outside the door… “ARE YOU STUCK AGAIN??”

I’m like—“I’m not STUCK… I’m conducting a full-body soap INVESTIGATION…”

(high-pitched voice)

“It’s been 25 minutes!”

Yeah well maybe the TRUTH takes longer than thirty seconds, Cheryl!

(back to laid-back stoner tone)

See, I got this rule, okay? Every… single… crevice… gets soap. Left ear, right ear, under the left toe nail—“Hello truth, are you under THERE??”

(growling rock riff sound)

“DUN DUN DUN—NEGATIVE! CONTINUE WASHING!”

(squinty philosopher voice)

And then I’m in there like—“What is soap… really?”

Is it cleaning me… or is it cleansing my existence…

(back to wife yelling)

“You’re WASTING TIME!”

(grins, rock voice)

No babe… I’m discovering… the UNIVERSE…

And it just so happens… when I’m done… I’m the cleanest philosopher in this ZIP CODE.