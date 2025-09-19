Introduction

This essay examines how our grasp of causality is always mediated by situations, contexts, and frames of reference. The world possesses a causal structure, but our understanding of it never comes unfiltered; it depends on what we attend to, how we measure, and the language we use to describe events. Deterministic laws, probabilistic models, and mathematical proofs all operate as arguments situated within particular conditions and boundary assumptions. By tracing the interplay between causal regularities and the situational contexts in which we recognize them, the discussion highlights both the reliability and the limits of our knowledge, while rejecting the notion that causality or probability can be treated as timeless Platonic features of reality.

Philosophy

Ontological and Epistemological Questions

To make sense of the world, one must assume the existence of a “thing in itself” that can be engaged with—what Western philosophers call the ontological realm. Space, time, matter, energy, and causality are terms that name such features. Though they are only words, they point to aspects of reality that enable actions with tangible effects, sometimes beneficial and sometimes harmful. The epistemological issue, then, is how this knowledge is possible, while the ontological issue is what truly exists. Denying the objective world, “the thing in itself” and reducing everything to words alone fails to account for lived reality.

Determinism

Deterministic Laws and Their Limits

When deterministic laws are applied to the real world, they hold only approximately, since they cannot account for all relevant causal factors. Probabilistic reasoning can be applied even to phenomena regarded as deterministic, because variability is always present.

Take gravity: the way something falls depends on its shape, the air currents, the winds, and the object’s aerodynamics. A cannonball does not fall like a wingsuit, and a wingsuit does not fall like a glider. Such differences are ignored when deterministic laws are formulated, since they describe idealized cases—for example, objects falling in a vacuum—where the laws seem to work well.

Every law has such limits. Ohm’s law holds only within certain conditions. Newton’s laws work effectively, but only if one assumes motion in a vacuum. In practice, most situations do not involve a vacuum—except in astronomy, where the assumption of near-vacuum space makes the approximation acceptable.

Language

Why This Is Hard to Talk About

Why is this subject so difficult to explain, and yet so ordinary? It is simply a matter of trying to put the commonplace into words that make sense. The difficulty may lie in the fact that we rarely discuss such matters unless we are philosophers, and philosophers often obscure them with jargon and the discussions sometimes seem even a lack of common sense.

What we are dealing with is language, which is always only a gloss laid over the world. Even mathematics is still language. Language does not disclose the world directly; it highlights certain aspects, sometimes helpfully but often misleadingly. Is this why disagreement is so pervasive? Mathematics, logic, and ordinary words each have power, but none reveal the world itself—only selective aspects of it. And all language, including mathematics, is full of ambiguity. Mathematics may reduce the ambiguity somewhat, but it does not eliminate it, since it remains scaffolded by natural language.

A word is not required for understanding. One does not need the word ball to recognize a ball. Dogs understand balls, sticks, and raw meat without words. Words add a layer over innate abilities to perceive and sense the world, to notice similarities, differences, and patterns. These abilities do not depend on language. Language simply allows us to describe them, to others and to ourselves, in symbolic form. But it is not the foundation of thought itself.

Situations

Frames of Reference in Perception

Our understanding of the world, however objective the world itself may be, is always situated within a frame of reference. Even without language, perception is framed by what appears salient at a given moment. This applies to all animals that process external stimuli, as well as to humans who additionally transform those stimuli into language.

The fit between causal features of the world and our actions suggests that there is indeed a causal structure to reality. But that structure is revealed only within a particular context—or, in Nancy Cartwright’s terms, within a nomological machine. Such machines both constrain and enable what causal structures can be observed.

I prefer to speak of situations rather than nomological machines, because the concept extends beyond science to include everyday life. Science is only one specialized domain, whereas situational framing applies universally to how the world is perceived. Cartwright’s terminology, in contrast, leans too heavily toward science, while my concern is with the broader field of ordinary perception, of which science is only a rare and narrow part.

Causality

The Ontological Basis

The world has a causal structure. At times we can grasp it well enough to use it to our advantage; at other times we fail, even with our best experimental methods. To deny causality at the ontological level is self-defeating. To deny it at the epistemological level—by taking randomness as the sole explanation—still presupposes determinism, for determinism assumes that everything has a cause. If one asserts that events occur without causes, one must nevertheless explain how regularity arises.

Frames of Reference

Every understanding of causality depends on a frame of reference. Descriptions, predictions, explanations, deterministic or probabilistic models—all operate within a context. Even the absence of understanding, what we call randomness, is grasped only through such frames. We know the world only through the frames we impose upon it. This holds for non-linguistic animals as well as for humans.

Situational Understanding

Causality is always situational. The patterns we notice, the similarities, differences, and regularities all depend on what we attend to and what we overlook. From the endless variety of the world we carve out fragments for examination. Sometimes this suffices for survival; sometimes it fails. Our existence depends on our grasp of causality. Eccentric philosophical denials of causality ignore how the world actually functions for us.

Example: The Carpenter’s Nails

We observe causal regularities until they break down. A carpenter drives nails cleanly into wood—until in an old house the nails bend halfway in. The first suspicion is defective nails, but that proves false. The real cause is the density of aged, first-growth timber hardened until it resists penetration. Causal explanation is this search for reasons. Sometimes the reasons are found, sometimes not.

Framing and Regularities

Everything in awareness—perception, language, measurement, counting, probabilistic or deterministic reasoning—depends on framing. To say probabilities inhere in the universe is only to say that patterns can be discerned within certain situations. But regularities are not Platonic forms; they are situational. Variability and causality exist independently of conscious beings. If non-sentient creatures exist, causality still applies, though their sentience is unknown.

Causality Without Life

Causal factors exist even without plants or animals. The universe exists; the world exists. If a tree falls in a forest with no creatures present, vibrations occur in the air. If creatures are present, some perceive them as sound. For all animals, perception of causality is situated within a frame. Causality exists objectively whether or not any being attends to it.

Human Understanding and Error

To speak of causality, or to act with regard to it, requires understanding. That understanding need not be linguistic. Humans overlay language onto thought and perception, and this often misleads as much as it clarifies. The more complex the causal web, the more frequently errors occur. Probabilistic methods are tools to reduce error and improve accuracy in the aggregate. They are useful, though less powerful than often claimed.

Situation Awareness — Aspects of Perception and Causality

Perception and Frames of Reference

In describing and perceiving the world, what we grasp are aspects shaped by attention and focus. We never reach the thing in itself. Causality is no different: our grasp of it depends on where attention is directed. The term situated captures this—those elements of a situation judged to be salient. It is nearly impossible to separate causality from our understanding of it, because what we hold is not the world itself but only our grasp of its aspects.

Directed Randomness of Attention

Attention can be guided at large scales, yet at fine levels it is unpredictable—directed randomness. We can orient attention toward goals, but detailed outcomes are often chaotic and uncertain. At the “20,000-foot” level, causal accounts seem clear; when broken into smaller parts, complexity quickly overwhelms.

· Walnut Example: From afar, striking a walnut with a hammer produces the simple causal statement: the walnut breaks. At closer examination, the shape, distance, and placement of fragments resist explanation and become descriptive rather than explanatory.

· Dice Example: Probability reduces outcomes to the face uppermost. Yet many other aspects could be deemed salient—air currents, throw velocity, landing surface, height of the thrower. What is counted depends on judgment. Hence, to claim probabilities are inherent features of the world is difficult, since salience depends on human choice.

Aggregation, Decomposition, and Attention

Aggregating and decomposing the world are both tied to what captures attention. Even without language, some things hold awareness while others do not. Attention is not fully random, but not all things are equally salient.

· Cats and People: Cats often ignore deliberate attempts to capture their focus while becoming absorbed in unexpected stimuli. In the aggregate, trends may emerge, but moment-to-moment behavior is unpredictable. Humans display similar patterns. Some show scattered attention, occasionally altered by meditation or drugs, though never reliably. Yet these same individuals may achieve periods of intense hyper-focus when something strongly interests them.

Language and Thought

One might attribute attention to language, and language does matter. Yet focus is equally a property of thought, awareness, and decision. Even without words, attention selects what to notice. Focus can sometimes be shifted deliberately, though in practice thought largely arises on its own. Exact, stepwise control of content is impossible; ideas emerge spontaneously, albeit biased toward general goals. Attention drifts, but concentration can be maintained for varying lengths, as research confirms.

The Cost of Description

Description requires effort. We can describe phenomena at any level, subdividing endlessly, especially with tools that allow fine resolution. We can aggregate or decompose, switch perspective, or reframe. This capacity is not limited to language; it is inherent to thought itself. But every act of attending, describing, and subdividing demands resources. Mental work consumes time and energy. The brain requires oxygen and fuel, and the expenditure is both subjective—felt as effort—and objective, measured in bodily energy.

Thinking About Chance

Discourse and Salient Features of Causality

Our talk about causality depends on which features of the world we choose to notice and discuss, what we treat as salient in the moment. Is the important feature the sledgehammer striking the walnut? Is it the direction in which the fragments scatter? Is it the force behind the dice throw? Is it the perfume worn by the thrower? Is it dice that only land neatly on the table, or dice that fall to the floor? Every account of causality must be placed within some realm of discourse and understanding. Even if there is no discourse—only cats, dogs, or other primates—causality is still perceived within some frame of reference. That is simply how the wetware functions.

When Probabilistic Thinking Is Used

We resort to probabilistic reasoning only when variability and unpredictability are too great for straightforward causal explanations, even though we still believe that causes exist. We cannot know all of them.

Take the walnut again. Struck on a concrete floor with a large hammer, it always cracks. That outcome is treated causally: hit a walnut this way and it always breaks. But when we examine the distribution of fragments—their size, distance, or trajectory—we assume causes exist yet cannot identify them in detail. Full explanation would require not only Newtonian mechanics but also strength of materials, elasticity, friction, and many other factors. We assume causes are there; we do not conclude that the fragments fly apart without cause. Unlike, as I would say, the more extravagant claims of certain quantum physicists.

Probabilistic Distributions

Probabilistic distributions provide a way of describing the structure of outcomes that emerge from situated events, producing aggregate regularities over the long run. They cannot explain much about any particular event, but each event still arises from the operation of some nomological machine—or, as I prefer, from a given situation, a context that frames events and their outcomes.

Again, understanding is situational. Flip a coin, and we count heads or tails. But we first must decide what counts as a head or a tail. If the coin falls to the floor, is that counted? If it sticks on its edge in fresh gum, how do we classify it? These are situational factors, contextual decisions, that define the frame of reference for understanding causality and outcomes. It does not require a scientific machine in Cartwright’s sense, only a frame chosen by the human observer.

Some scholars seem to think that any repeated dataset will converge to a normal distribution. Most do not believe this, and empirically it is not borne out. That claim is more a theoretical artifact than a truth about the world. Likewise, to insist that every nomological machine yields a tractable mathematical distribution goes beyond the evidence.

In short, probability is always a toy world. It rests on decisions to idealize some features and omit others, based on prior judgments of importance. It is bounded, framed, contextual—a machine in Cartwright’s sense, though I find the term obscuring. Probabilities simply describe what we choose to count as outcomes, nothing more and nothing less. Everything else—the thrower’s perfume, the force applied, the dice’s trajectory, the air currents, the table’s friction or elasticity, even the table’s size—is ignored in favor of an idealized toy model. Yet some present this as if it were the real world, an epistemologically naïve stance.

Dice Rolls and Probabilistic Idealization

Consider dice thrown on a table. At the any level, every die follows a trajectory, even if only dropped, and it eventually reaches the table. Exceptions exist: an eagle could snatch the die, a hurricane could blow it away, or the throw might miss the table altogether. But the die usually lands on the table. Probability ignores the remote possibilities. How many times has an eagle intercepted a die in flight? Perhaps never in all of history. Theoretically possible, practically negligible. The same with dice missing the table—possible, but rare, only if the thrower is very uncoordinated or they are jostled.

Probabilistic Distributions as Descriptions

The point is that a probabilistic distribution reflects the situation one is attempting to describe. It is not a property of the situation itself, but of the description, and of the choices one makes in setting the context.

Models and Boundary Conditions

The Claim of an Inherently Probabilistic World

A few scholars assert that the world is inherently probabilistic. I do not find their arguments convincing, but such claims exist. The difficulty is that probability is not a single entity but a diverse collection of distributions, theories, and arguments. To say “the world is probabilistic” requires clarification. Which probabilities are meant? Those of quantum physics? Gaussian? Binomial? Or any of the dozens of distributions developed through curve fitting? Without specification, the claim is empty.

Probability and Boundary Conditions

Despite the ambiguity, we often act as if toy models can be applied to the real world—and empirically, they sometimes succeed. Yet boundary conditions can never be specified with complete fidelity. Some can be described, but never all. And it is precisely the unaccounted conditions that generate the need for probability: randomness arises from lack of control.

Consider dice. A thought experiment might assume perfect control over the throw, in principle eliminating uncertainty. With complete accuracy and precision, outcomes would be 100% predictable and probability unnecessary. Thus control and uncertainty stand in inverse relation: more control means less uncertainty; more uncertainty means less control. But when conditions are too unstable, models cease to apply at all. This is the peculiar status of probability: it is not the world itself but a method of describing the world.

Curve Fitting and Distribution Choices

In practice, only certain mathematically convenient distributions are widely used in curve fitting. This likely reflects their simplicity and adequacy. Yet real events scatter widely. Order appears only in the long run, across very large numbers of events. This is why quantum physics achieves such remarkable fits: it provides immense numbers of cases. Frequency distributions, whether judged by eye or by statistical tests, are always forms of curve fitting. Sometimes the fit is tight, sometimes loose. In quantum physics, the fit is extraordinarily precise—but only because of the sheer scale of data, not because the world is inherently Gaussian, binomial, or otherwise.

Measurement and Probablistic Claims

Proof as Argument

Mathematical proof is ultimately a form of argument. It is not absolutely airtight. To treat it as such is itself a conjecture. Argument has no Platonic authority, and its acceptance by a community does not guarantee truth.

Measurement as Situational

Measurement—quantification itself—is situational. Does this mean every act of quantification becomes probabilistic? Even the central limit theorems do not go that far with their claims, limited as they are to idealized assumptions.

Versions of the Central Limit Theorem

There are multiple versions of the central limit theorem, each built on different sets of idealized assumptions and each yielding different conclusions. None constitutes Platonic proof. Each is argument designed to persuade scholars. Such arguments have often contained flaws, later corrected or patched.

The Role of Meta-Assumptions

Beyond the theorem lies a further set of assumptions: that the model applies to the real world. The assumptions may be incomplete, irrelevant, or simply wrong. Treating them as valid is an act of faith. These are meta-assumptions—the conjecture that the argument is sound, and the idealized assumptions from the model map onto the world in a useful way. Even the familiar claim, “if the assumptions hold, then the model holds,” is itself a meta-assumption, for it stands outside the model’s logic.

The Limits of Idealization

Suppose one version of the central limit theorem has assumptions that appear to hold within extremely narrow tolerances. Even then, it does not follow that the model works. That conclusion is another meta-assumption. The assumptions might still be wrong, incomplete, unnecessary, or false. And even if deemed “correct”—a metaphysical claim impossible to verify—one would still need to assume that the logic of the model ensures its truth. That too is a meta-assumption, difficult to articulate because it cuts against ingrained habits of thought. It must be shown empirically when and where the model works. This is not always possible.

Applying the central limit theorem to the real world always involves assuming that idealized conditions are close enough to reality for the model to be useful. Whether that is true can only be shown empirically, for it lies outside the logical structure of the theorem itself.

Statistics and Possible Hidden Platonism

I sometimes wonder if much of statistics does not rest on hidden Platonism; the tendency to think of probabilities as if they were features of the universe itself, rather than as contextually given descriptions. Are probabilities sometimes treated as if they were universal, rather than as constructs built on decisions about what counts as an event, what counts as an outcome, and which curve is thought to fit best? Perhaps.

Since this is an argument, I cannot expect universal agreement. Some will reject my characterization outright. Yet there are prominent scholars who stand with me, and their work lends weight to the position I have taken. Others will raise objections, as is natural in contested terrain. That does not make the position indefensible. It is a polemic, yes—but a polemic grounded in reasoning, evidence, and precedent.

Annotated Reading List

Cartwright, N. (1999). The dappled world: A study of the boundaries of science. Cambridge University Press.

Cartwright argues against the notion of universal scientific laws, contending instead that the world is “dappled” and heterogeneous. Her discussion of nomological machines—the carefully engineered conditions under which scientific regularities appear—aligns with the claim that models and theorems, including probabilistic ones, only hold under tightly specified boundary conditions. This supports the point that probability models are not features of the world itself but tools that describe what emerges under particular, constructed conditions. Cartwright’s rejection of Platonic universality in favor of situated, contextual causality reinforces the central theme that scientific and statistical claims are always framed, limited, and contingent.

Diaconis, P., & Skyrms, B. (2018). Ten great ideas about chance. Princeton University Press.

Diaconis and Skyrms provide a critical exploration of probability’s development, showing its conceptual diversity and philosophical tensions. They highlight how probability has been used as a pragmatic tool, not a single, unified essence. Their treatment supports your point that to say “the world is probabilistic” is too vague to be meaningful, since probability comprises many distributions, theories, and practices.

Edwards, A. W. F. (1972). Likelihood. Cambridge University Press.

Edwards argues for likelihood as an alternative to probability in statistical inference, exposing the limitations of orthodox probabilistic reasoning. His approach highlights how inference depends on modeling choices and assumptions, aligning with the critique that statistical “laws” are situational and dependent on context, not universal truths.

Fisher, R. A. (1922). On the mathematical foundations of theoretical statistics. Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of London. Series A, 222, 309–368.

Fisher is central here, not as an ally but as a foil. His attempt to build probability into the very foundations of statistics exemplifies the hidden Platonism your critique targets. Including Fisher acknowledges the tradition you are opposing, making the polemic sharper and more defensible: the Platonizing move in statistics has deep historical roots.

Freedman, D. A. (1991). Statistical models and shoe leather. Sociological Methodology, 21, 291–313.

Freedman is skeptical of over-reliance on abstract statistical models detached from empirical grounding. He emphasizes the need for “shoe leather” work—detailed, contextual investigation of data-generating processes. His critique strengthens your point that probabilistic models are toy worlds, often divorced from the complexities of real-world conditions.

Gigerenzer, G., Swijtink, Z., Porter, T., Daston, L., Beatty, J., & Krüger, L. (1989). The empire of chance: How probability changed science and everyday life. Cambridge University Press.

This comprehensive history demonstrates how probability developed not as a revelation of eternal truths but as a pragmatic tool shaped by cultural, scientific, and practical demands. Gigerenzer and colleagues show how probabilistic reasoning emerged through conventions, choices, and compromises, not through Platonic necessity. Their account highlights how probability distributions are chosen, adapted, and sometimes imposed on data rather than “discovered” as inherent structures. This supports the claim that probability is a “toy world” built from selective attention and judgment rather than a mirror of reality.

Hacking, I. (1975). The emergence of probability: A philosophical study of early ideas about probability, induction and statistical inference. Cambridge University Press.

Hacking traces the conceptual birth of probability, demonstrating its contingency and its ties to broader intellectual, social, and practical contexts. His work shows that probability is not a timeless property of the world but a historically constructed framework. This supports the argument that the assumption of probabilities as features of reality is a category mistake. Hacking’s analysis lends weight to the critique of hidden Platonism: probability is a tool invented for reasoning and organization, not an ontological essence.

Keynes, J. M. (1921). A treatise on probability. Macmillan.

Keynes presents probability as a logical relation rather than a frequency or propensity, highlighting the plurality of probabilistic interpretations. His critique of simplistic views of probability provides ammunition for your argument that claims about “the world being probabilistic” require clarification. Keynes shows that probabilistic reasoning is diverse, contingent, and interpretive, not ontologically fixed.

Lakatos, I. (1976). Proofs and refutations: The logic of mathematical discovery. Cambridge University Press.

Lakatos presents mathematical proof as a dynamic, argumentative process rather than a final, airtight revelation. Proofs evolve through conjectures, refutations, and modifications, and they often require patching and revision over time. This directly supports the critique that mathematical proof is not Platonic demonstration but persuasive reasoning that can be flawed, amended, and reinterpreted. Lakatos provides a classic defense of proof-as-argument that validates the central claim of your polemic.

Mayo, D. G. (1996). Error and the growth of experimental knowledge. University of Chicago Press.

Mayo advances a rigorous account of error statistics, emphasizing that probabilistic inference is always fallible and requires context-sensitive judgments. Her focus on “severe testing” highlights the gap between formal models and empirical applicability, directly supporting the claim that probabilistic reasoning must be empirically validated rather than taken as Platonic truth. Mayo reinforces the view that assumptions about applicability are meta-assumptions external to the model itself.

Polanyi, M. (1966). The tacit dimension. Routledge & Kegan Paul.

Polanyi’s idea of tacit knowledge—that we know more than we can explicitly state—illuminates the argument that mathematical proof is ultimately an act of persuasion rather than a Platonic revelation. Proofs, like all arguments, depend on tacit assumptions, background practices, and judgments about what counts as valid reasoning. This aligns with the claim that mathematical proofs are not airtight in any metaphysical sense, but rather social acts aimed at convincing a community.

Porter, T. M. (1995). Trust in numbers: The pursuit of objectivity in science and public life. Princeton University Press.

Porter shows how quantification, measurement, and statistical methods became powerful not because they uncover Platonic truths but because they provide standardized, socially trusted procedures. Measurement, as Porter demonstrates, is situational and context-dependent, reinforcing the point that quantification itself cannot escape assumptions about what to measure, how to measure, and what counts as an event or outcome. This bolsters the claim that statistical practice is often accompanied by “hand-waving” about definitions and fits, rather than resting on indubitable foundations.

Shafer, G. (1976). A mathematical theory of evidence. Princeton University Press.

Shafer challenges orthodox probability by developing an alternative framework (Dempster–Shafer theory), underscoring that probabilistic claims are not singular or necessary but constructed and contestable. His work demonstrates that probabilistic reasoning can be built on entirely different assumptions, reinforcing your claim that probability is not “in the world” but a human construction dependent on framing and context.

Suppes, P. (1984). Probabilistic metaphysics. Basil Blackwell.

Suppes explicitly entertains the metaphysical interpretation of probability, providing a clear example of the very position you are challenging. His work demonstrates that some do argue for probability as an inherent feature of the world. By engaging him, your polemic situates itself in a real debate, showing that the critique is not invented but addresses existing claims.

Wigner, E. P. (1960). The unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics in the natural sciences. Communications on Pure and Applied Mathematics, 13(1), 1–14.

Wigner famously marvels at the “unreasonable effectiveness” of mathematics, but in so doing he underscores the mysterious and contingent connection between mathematical models and the empirical world. His essay highlights the gap between abstract formalism and physical reality. It thus indirectly supports the critique that assuming proofs and models automatically “map” onto the world is itself a meta-assumption, requiring empirical justification rather than blind faith.