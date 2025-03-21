Tribal Attacks and Serious Thinking

When I see tribal attacks on the other side in articles, it makes me think that they're not serious writers or thinkers. That may or may not be true, but it does seem to detract from the argument. Seldom are the attacks integral to the argument; they're just a little aside put in there to give a dig or take a shot at the other folks.

It's hard enough to understand the world under any set of circumstances, but tribal thinking warps our discourse, confounds our reasoning in ways that are unnecessary and unhelpful. It's endemic. It seems to be the way we think—we're tribal at the root—and that poisons our thought, warps it beyond belief. There's no sober analysis, even though such tribal thinking may be presented as sober analysis. It's not such.

It seems that tribalism, tribal thinking, warps all aspects of reasoning, even areas where you might not think that tribal thinking would influence conclusions. One attempts to reason well, but yet the bias of tribalism does affect even conclusions where you might expect objective certainty.

The Web of Thought and Influence

Thought does not happen in a vacuum. It takes place inside a web of loyalties, narratives, and constraints that guide and limit it. We may not always recognize just how all-pervasive these factors are in our reasoning. Or we may embrace them consciously, and we perceive that we've just understood the truth of the world, whereas in fact what we've understood is one interpretation, shaped by social pressures as much as anything else.

Mainstream Propaganda and Alternative Media

I'm an aggregator of opinion articles, mostly alternative opinion, since I think the mainstream propaganda is all-pervasive and needs to be countered. And I use that word quite deliberately. It is propaganda, in the sense that journalists are bought and paid for. And if they're not bought and paid for, they're shown the door pretty quickly.

I don't maintain that the alternative thinking is necessarily more correct or cogent than mainstream thinking, but I do maintain that the alternative journalists are not shills on the whole. They're not bought and paid for, and they have some independent judgment; they reveal facts—not interpretations—facts, quite often, that are suppressed because of the propagandistic nature of the mainstream media.

It doesn't mean that the alternative journalists reach the right conclusions, right in the sense of being objectively true. Of course, we can't know, in many cases, whether something is objectively true. But as a materialist and pragmatist, I work from the presumption that there are things that are objectively true. However, I also work from the presumption that people, as very flawed creatures, often reach incorrect conclusions. Their reasoning is seldom first-rate, and even when it is, it can be wrong.

Tribalism in Journalism and Analysis

One thing that annoys me beyond belief is the tribalism inherent in much journalism, alternative or mainstream, where rationality gives way to tribal loyalty, group pressures, group think—sometimes deliberately incentivized by punishment and reward, and sometimes just absorbed through osmosis and acculturation.

In particular, looking at alternative journalism, mostly from the right now, even though I'm a person of the left—that's where my sympathies lie—I see so much slagging of the left from the right, where smears are launched repeatedly: liberal, communist, socialist, evildoer, shallow thinker. Implicit or explicit slurs are launched from those on the right towards those on the left—cherry-picking, selective use of evidence, biased reasoning—all in the name of analysis. So, is that analysis to be trusted? I think not.

Now, I'm not saying this does not exist on the left as well, where the common epithet is not liberal but fascist: equally vacuous, equally tribal, equally biased, and their analysis equally suspect.

Seeking Non-Tribal Analysis

And there's a few journalists and commentators who actually address the issues as opposed to the tribal loyalties. I prefer them, and I'm beginning to prefer them above all others. I'm not saying that they're right either, but at least they don't let tribalism—explicitly expressed—bias their analysis. And some of them have the humility to let us know that they're only conjecturing and they don't know, whereas those who are explicitly tribal don't seem to have any epistemic humility at all.

The right and left both are so sure what they said must be absolute truth, with no acknowledgment that their views are can be found among many sets of opinion—probably a very large set of opinions—that all could be defensible. Not correct, but defensible.

The Challenge of Reasoning and Logic

It's hard enough to unpack arguments, to follow the logic—sometimes illogic—sometimes presented with clarity, sometimes presented in the most obscure and cryptic fashion. And then when you encounter tribalistic, vehement attacks on the other side, it only makes it worse. And I end up thinking that persons who use that as their primary mode of argument are not to be trusted intellectually. That is to say, although sometimes their views may be correct, on the whole they're intellectually bankrupt.

As I've noted before, there is no algorithm for correct thinking. It's a multifaceted problem with no clear solution as to how we can think correctly. At best, there are a few limited recommendations on how to detect faulty thinking. That's good, but that doesn't give you evidence as to how to make your conjectures accurate, how to ascertain that your facts are correct. We just have the vague notion of “consistent with the evidence.”

Interpretation, Worldview, and Tribal Loyalties

Most political and related issues are matters of interpretation based upon worldview and, of course, tribal loyalties. But if one can set aside tribal biases, there's probably a better chance of coming up with sound reasoning than otherwise.

Of course, I'm making an argument here too, but it's not one based upon tribal loyalties. However, it may or may not be correct. I wish I knew.

Tribal Judgment and Historical Perspective

If I were an inhabitant of Mongolia, I might consider Genghis Khan to be a great man, founder of my country. If I were a descendant of those that had been slaughtered and tortured by Genghis Khan, I might view it differently. Still, even in these matters, tribal judgment trumps all.

Personally, I think Genghis Khan was a monster, but that's my tribal opinion. My tribe is a tribe of humanists, which is a loose connection of beliefs, I guess, probably centered around the golden rule, if nothing else, and a desire for minimizing suffering in the population of man. But it could be extended to the population of animals. But then you might become a Jain.