It seems that according to chatgpt, this "—" has replaced this ";" in writing. Is this a trend or just and algorithmic quirk. I don't think that the style books are recommending it, but I could be wrong.

ChatGPT says:

The use of the em dash "—" in place of the semicolon ";" reflects a stylistic trend in informal or semi-formal writing, particularly in digital and journalistic contexts. It is not a quirk of the algorithm alone, but rather an adaptation to evolving usage norms—though the algorithm may overapply it.

Key Distinctions:

Semicolon (;) : Traditionally used to join two independent clauses that are closely related but could stand alone. Still standard in academic, technical, and formal prose.

Em dash (—): Increasingly used to signal a break in thought, contrast, or afterthought. It is more conversational and dramatic, often used in essays, blogs, and journalism to create rhythm or emphasis.

Style Guide Positions:

Chicago Manual of Style : Recognizes both forms, but preserves the semicolon for formal composition. Em dashes are acceptable when used sparingly and purposefully.

AP Stylebook (journalistic) : Favors em dashes for readability in short-form or fast-reading contexts, though semicolons are still allowed.

MLA, APA, and other academic styles: Still recommend semicolons in syntactically correct constructions. Em dashes are allowed but generally reserved for interruption or emphasis.

Summary:

The rise in em dash usage is a real stylistic shift, especially in web and essayistic prose. However, it has not replaced the semicolon in formal writing. When precision and grammatical structure are paramount, the semicolon remains the correct choice. The algorithm reflects this trend but sometimes exaggerates it, especially when aiming for rhythm or tone over strict formality.