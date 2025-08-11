I am venturing into a domain where I have only some training. I believe that there is no assertion here that is not defensible. That does not mean I am correct of course.

Prologue

Why a Prologue?

The purpose of this prologue is to set the context for the main discussion, which concerns mathematical modeling and its relevance to the world. It also provides a specific point of reference to the various Central Limit Theorems and their implications for research.

Mathematics as a Language

To set the context, a number of assertions will be made. This is not the main discussion; it is a prologue. The various domains of mathematics are domains of specialized languages. All must be understood within natural language—there is no way around it. Mathematics has a specialized orthography, makes certain assumptions it calls axioms, and draws on a body of prior practice that informs future work. It has internal rules for permitted transformations. Much of it is based on detecting patterns and transformations that seem to work. But it is still a language. Like any language, mathematical work can be paraphrased endlessly. Even symbolic orthographic notation can be restated in numerous ways that are equivalent in some sense, yielding the same result in the end.

Learning the Language of Mathematics

To understand mathematics, one must learn its language, just as one must learn language in general. This proves especially difficult for many, perhaps because of cognitive limitations, as it is a very complex language. Depending on ability, one may never fully grasp it. It requires not only the assimilation of terminology, concepts, and results, but also the capacity to follow the chains of logic on which it rests. Even the simplest mathematics—addition, subtraction, division—requires such thinking. Division by zero illustrates the need for conceptual clarity. In advanced mathematics, very few can follow the arguments because they are cognitively demanding.

Defensibility of These Assertions

Author’s Preface

Scope of the Essay

This essay addresses mathematical modeling—what it is in essence, how it connects to the real world, and how it is often misused.

Why the Central Limit Theorem Is a Good Case Study

The Central Limit Theorem serves as an instructive example because it is both one of the most frequently used results in mathematics and one of the most frequently misapplied methods in research.

Perspective and Aim

The purpose here is not to present a mathematical proof, but to examine the theorem and its applications from the outside—through the lens of language, reasoning, and the practical limits of applying models to unstable systems.

I Have to Disenculturate Myself

I have had to undo decades of ingrained thinking and early training to recognize that my assumption—that probabilities can be used to describe every aspect of the world may be untenable. My own background included basic training in statistics and probability theory, and for a long time I took for granted that these tools could be applied universally.

For simple, controlled situations—rolling dice, drawing cards—probability theory works exactly as intended. But in society, medicine, human life, animal life, and environmental systems, can the complexity really be reduced to stable statistical patterns? Perhaps not.

As a tangential aside: Even attempts to capture irregularity through fractal models fall short. They may resemble certain aspects of how the world behaves, but only by analogy. A tree may have a branching structure that looks “fractal,” but no mathematical fractal can describe that particular tree in all its details. The same is true for snowflakes, coastlines, or weather systems. To call them “fractal-like” is simply to borrow mathematical language to gesture toward the complexity we see. The world is not literally fractal; it is something far more intricate and particular. Mathematical analogies can be useful, but they remain analogies—not the thing itself.

A Strange Mixture of Epistemic Humility and Hubris

Side note: I have a strange mixture of epistemic humility and hubris, but I believe that other writers—certainly more deeply embedded in scholarship than I am—have argued a case similiar to my own. See the readings.

Introduction

Mathematical models are often presented as if they carry an automatic passport into reality. They don’t. Most models are “toy worlds” with their own internal rules. Whether those rules have anything to do with the real world is an entirely separate question. And even if the model’s assumptions look like they match reality, that doesn’t prove the model will work outside its own boundaries. Finally, even if it seems to map to reality, you still have to test it—otherwise it’s just a guess dressed up in formal clothing.

This essay splits that process into three parts: the model itself, the assumption that it maps to reality, and the validation that it actually works. Each part needs to stand on its own, but they are often blurred together. The central limit theorem is used here as an example of what happens when those lines are crossed, and how that leads to the deeper problem of chasing replication in unstable systems—a mug’s game.

Discussion

Mathematical Models as Toy and Idealized Worlds, Not the World

So much—if not all—mathematical modeling creates what one could call a toy world. But the toy world must be tethered at many, many points to the real world. At some points, it makes assertions that may be called idealizations. What that means is not always clear, but it basically says: we do not think this is true, but suppose it were true—let us reason from there.

So then, we have the following tripartite considerations for many—if not all—mathematical models:

1. There is the model itself—what it posits, and why it is posited.

2. There is the meta-assumption that the model maps to the real world. This is not a given, although it is sometimes treated as one by those using the models. They may not recognize that they are making meta-assumptions.

3. There is the question of how to verify that the model actually works. This must be an empirical demonstration—not a demonstration in language alone—but something shown to work in the world, which seldom occurs.

1 – The Model Itself

Every mathematical model begins with concepts and assumptions. Some are formalized as axioms; others are simply chosen because the modeler thinks they matter. Most draw on some aspect of the real world, yet they remain assumptions. From these, a structure is built—what mathematicians might call theorems, lemmas, or corollaries—arguments stacked on other arguments, often borrowing results from earlier work, and proceeding within the rules set at the outset.

All of this is done in language, even if specialized notation is used to keep it compact. And because it is language, it can be paraphrased in countless ways. The aim is persuasion—not in a mystical Platonic sense of “truth,” but persuasion directed at a particular audience, using that audience’s standards of reasoning. Proof, in this sense, is never absolute. It is strong persuasion, which may stand for decades or collapse next week if someone finds a flaw.

2 – Applicability to the Real World

The second stage is the quiet leap: assuming that if a model’s assumptions “hold” in the real world, then its conclusions must also hold there. This is not a logical necessity—it is a separate, hidden assumption. The assumptions might be wrong from the start, omit something critical, or fail to hold exactly. Conversely, a model might still produce useful results even when its assumptions are violated. There is no built-in guarantee that truth inside the model equals truth outside the model.

The Central Limit Theorem illustrates this well. Formally, it states that if certain conditions are met—independence, identical distribution, finite variance—results will converge in a particular way. Within its formal framework, it is convincing to its audience. In real-world contexts, especially in the soft sciences, those conditions often cannot be proven and may be unknowable in principle. By strict standards, the theorem should not be used in such cases, yet these are precisely the cases where it is most heavily relied upon. Meanwhile, in situations where the conditions are clearly met, the theorem is often unnecessary because results can typically be calculated directly.

This inversion—neglecting the theorem where it is solid and leaning on it where it is weakest—only makes sense if the mapping assumption is being treated as a given, without recognition that it is an assumption at all.

3 – Validation

Validation is where the model is tested against reality. Some technical literature distinguishes “verification” (checking internal coherence) from “validation” (checking real-world performance), but in plain English, validation is the measure of whether the model actually works.

Without empirical testing, belief in a model is a gamble. In some domains—dice rolls, controlled physical systems—repeated trials can establish a close match between model and reality. But in complex, unstable systems such as economies, ecosystems, or human behavior, the same conditions cannot be recreated. The system changes, hidden factors shift, and some influences cannot even be measured.

Attempts to apply the Central Limit Theorem in such unstable domains often fail. The problem may lie in the institutional process, the applied methods, the statistical framework, the assumption that the theorem applies, or the very idea that replication is possible in domains where change is constant. In such cases, replication becomes a mug’s game.

The Central Limit Theorem

1. Classical Central Limit Theorem (Lindeberg–Lévy)

· If you take many independent measurements from the same kind of source, and each measurement has a well-defined average and spread, then the total or the average of those measurements will tend to follow the familiar bell-shaped curve as the number of measurements grows.

· Conditions: Independence, same kind of source, no extreme outliers with infinite size.

· Limitation: These exact conditions rarely occur in the real world.

2. Lyapunov Version

· Similar to the classical version, but the measurements don’t all have to come from the same kind of source.

· Extra condition: No single measurement can be so large that it overwhelms the others.

3. Lindeberg–Feller Version

· Also allows measurements from different kinds of sources, but uses a different test to make sure no one source dominates.

· Often used in more advanced theory for combining varied data.

4. Multivariate Version

· Deals with situations where each observation has several parts measured at the same time (for example, height and weight together).

· Result: The combined totals or averages tend toward a multi-dimensional bell-shaped pattern.

5. Martingale Version

· Applies when measurements are not fully independent but have a kind of “fair game” property—past results don’t help predict future changes.

· Under certain limits, the overall totals still tend toward a bell curve.

6. Dependent-Data Versions

· Covers cases where measurements are related to each other in a controlled way—such as readings taken over time where each reading depends a little on the previous one.

· If the dependence is weak enough, the bell-curve result still appears.

7. Stable Limit Theorems

· If the variation in the measurements is so extreme that the “spread” is not well-defined, the totals may still settle into a consistent pattern—but not a bell curve. Instead, they follow a “heavy-tailed” pattern where extreme values are more common.

The Central Limit Theorem (CLT) is sometimes praised for its elegance and for its reliability within its formal domain. Whether that reputation is fully deserved is another matter. In practice, its widespread use in applied statistics has less to do with formal beauty and more to do with a set of practical and institutional factors:

1. Shortcut to legitimacy – Citing the CLT gives work an instant air of mathematical authority.

2. Solution in search of a problem – Where the theorem truly applies, it is often unnecessary.

3. Easy to learn, easier to misuse – Students retain a simplified version and apply it indiscriminately.

4. Illusion of stability – The normal distribution it predicts suggests, wrongly, that results will always “average out” with enough samples.

5. Institutional incentives – Funding bodies and journals reward neat, statistically tidy results, and the CLT makes them possible on paper.

6. Lack of alternatives – Abandoning it means admitting the sampling distribution is unknown, which complicates analysis.

The result is that the CLT is used both where it is applicable but redundant, and where it is inapplicable but convenient. That convenience sustains a research ideal that may have no grounding in the realities of the systems being studied.

The CLT and the Mug’s Game of Replication

Replication rests on the belief that the same process, under the same conditions, will produce the same results within a predictable margin of error. The Central Limit Theorem is often taken as mathematical support for this belief, since it says that variation should smooth out over repeated samples.

That promise holds only when the underlying conditions truly are the same each time and when the factors being measured behave in the consistent, well-behaved way the theorem assumes. In unstable domains—human psychology, social behavior, complex ecosystems—the conditions are never identical twice. Influences shift, hidden factors emerge or fade, and the “inputs” that drive outcomes may never align with the neat setup the theorem requires.

Using the CLT in such settings is like building a bridge out of rope that stretches and shrinks with the weather. The design might look sound on paper, and you can go through the engineering motions, but the structure will never be as stable as the plan assumes.

When replication fails in these areas, explanations vary: poor research culture, flawed methods, inappropriate statistics, bad assumptions. All may be true, but there is a deeper possibility—that the standard of replication itself is misplaced. Misuse of the CLT makes it easy to keep pursuing that standard by pretending to have stability that does not exist.

In this way, the CLT becomes more than a misapplied mathematical result. It becomes a prop for an unattainable research ideal, lending an air of statistical authority to a goal that may be impossible in principle. In domains where conditions cannot be held constant, replication is not just difficult—it is a mug’s game, chasing a standard the real world cannot meet.

The Notion of a Distribution – Useful Tool or Convenient Fiction?

Perhaps the real world does not always conform to the neat mathematical idea of a “distribution.” This section takes that as its central theme.

A distribution is a mathematical construct, originally built from counts of outcomes after certain events. Early examples dealt with discrete cases—rolling dice, drawing cards—where every possible result could be listed. Later, the idea was extended to continuous measurements, where outcomes could fall anywhere along a scale. From there, mathematics developed formulas to describe idealized distributions—bell curves, uniform spreads, skewed shapes—that predict how outcomes will occur “in the long run.”

In stable, well-defined systems, such models can work. But over time, the idea of distribution has come to be treated as universally applicable, as if everything in the world could be described in probabilistic terms. This is a meta-assumption—a belief about the mapping between mathematics and reality—that has no logical necessity. It is not something that can be proven, and in many unstable systems it is almost certainly false.

Unstable systems—human behavior, economic dynamics, ecological interactions—are riddled with unknown factors, feedback loops, non-linear effects, and shifting conditions. In such cases, the assumption that results will settle into clean, predictable patterns is little more than an article of faith. Yet it is widely accepted without critical examination, often because the language and symbols of mathematics lend it an air of inevitability.

The argument here may be dismissed as crankish by some, but that would be a reaction, not a refutation. The claim is straightforward: assuming that clean, well-behaved distributions apply to everything in the world is a meta-assumption, not a proven fact. It is common, but it is not necessarily correct—and treating it as a given can lead to misplaced confidence in the reach of statistical reasoning.

Can We Model the Complex World as a Mathematically Tractable Distribution?

To restate the point plainly: there is no compelling reason to assume that the complex world can be captured by simple, mathematically tidy distributions. Treating reality this way is a meta-assumption—a conjecture without logical necessity. Yet generations of scholars have accepted it as if it were self-evident, rarely pausing to justify it.

This is puzzling. The real world is often messy, unstable, and shaped by countless interacting influences. Feedback loops, shifting conditions, and unmeasured factors can produce patterns that bear little resemblance to any well-behaved mathematical curve. In such settings, the assumption of a clean distribution is not just unproven; it may be unprovable. And yet, in much of scholarship, it is treated as an unquestionable starting point, more a matter of faith than of demonstrated fact.

Probabilities as Computational Language

At their core, probabilities are a form of computational language. They are systems of measurement and calculation—expressed in mathematical terms—that aim to describe aspects of the world. But these descriptions remain just that: symbolic representations, not the world itself.

Like all language, probabilistic language can be closely connected to reality or drift far from it. The strength of that connection—the “tethering”—must be demonstrated empirically. It cannot be secured through argument alone, no matter how elegant the reasoning. Without empirical demonstration, probabilistic claims remain in the realm of competing narratives: my argument versus yours, my model versus yours. One may in fact be correct, but absent real-world evidence, there is no way to establish which.

This is as true for mathematics as it is for everyday speech. Probability theory in particular often takes on an aura of objectivity it has not earned in practice. Without clear empirical grounding, it risks becoming what might be called the most dismal branch of mathematics: one that, despite its computational sophistication, too easily becomes untethered from the realities it claims to describe.

Open System Probabilities

Open systems are fundamentally different. Here, the number of factors influencing the outcome is vast, and many of them are unmeasurable, unknown, or constantly changing. Human behavior, medical outcomes, ecosystems, and economies all fall into this category. In such systems, conditions are never repeated exactly, no matter how carefully the experiment or observation is designed. The “same” trial today may not be the same tomorrow, because the underlying influences have shifted.

In these contexts, assigning probabilities is less about counting outcomes in a controlled environment and more about constructing an abstract model and hoping it maps usefully onto reality. The mapping is rarely validated in any strict sense; instead, the model’s internal logic is mistaken for evidence that it describes the world. This is the crucial meta-assumption—and it is precisely the weak point that undermines attempts at replication in unstable domains.

Where closed systems allow for probabilities that are meaningfully tied to physical events, open systems often deal in probabilities that are, at best, approximations based on incomplete information, and at worst, mathematical fictions that bear little relation to the world they claim to represent.

The Frequentists Make a Good Case for Closed Systems

Despite the flaws of frequentist statistics in open domains, the frequentist interpretation of probability makes a coherent case when applied to closed systems. In its clearest form, it treats probability as the long-run frequency of an outcome under repeated, controlled conditions. We observe events, record outcomes, account for constraints, and then model the situation computationally in terms of these long-run frequencies.

There is, admittedly, some hand-waving in the notion of “long-run.” In theory, it points toward an infinite sequence of trials; in practice, we settle for a finite but sufficiently large number to approximate the ideal. The abstraction is mathematical, not physical—it is a conceptual device, not something that exists as a property of the world in a Platonic sense.

And this is the crucial point: probability, even in the frequentist account, is a description of the world, not the world itself. The language of mathematics can provide clarity, but it remains language. The model may reflect reality closely in controlled settings, but it is still a constructed representation, not the underlying reality it describes.

The Madness of Frequentist Statistics

This is not a full treatise on frequentist statistics, but its core assumptions deserve scrutiny. The original framework arose, as I understand it, from closed systems—situations with a finite set of possible outcomes that can be counted. In such systems, it is possible to compute the relative frequency of each outcome “in the long run.” The arithmetic of combinations and permutations is used to calculate the odds, expressed as the ratio of a given outcome to all possible outcomes. By definition, probabilities range between 0 and 1, and in the idealized form, each event is independent. Distributions can also be defined to describe the model’s behavior.

When frequentist methods are applied to open systems, the approach changes. Here, inferential statistics is used. It begins by identifying two or more measurable factors, often labeled in simple cases as the independent variable and the dependent variable. The researcher manipulates the independent variable and measures the effect on the dependent variable.

The problem is that in many open systems, the variability in the outcome measure is so great that any hypothesized effect is overwhelmed. Inferential statistics is presented as the tool to detect the signal amid this noise. It rests on three questionable pillars:

1. The null hypothesis – This constructs a probability distribution for the odds of seeing a result if there were no effect. But what the researcher actually wants is the distribution for the case where there is an effect—and that is unknown and unknowable.

2. The level of significance – In practice, it is common to set an arbitrary threshold and declare results as “significant” or “not significant” according to whether they cross it. Careers often depend on this ritual.

3. Generalizing from sample to population – Some statisticians claim one can infer from a sample to some unknown population, a leap that defies ordinary logic when the population is ill-defined or unstable.

Despite these well-known problems, the technique remains entrenched. And, almost inevitably, the Central Limit Theorem is invoked as justification for the entire enterprise—adding a veneer of mathematical legitimacy to what may, in many contexts, be an exercise in misplaced confidence.

Closed System Probabilities

In line with the earlier tripartite framework, probabilities in closed systems can be seen as models, complete with all the usual baggage of mathematical modeling. In such systems, probabilities are computed from counts of possible outcomes in response to well-defined events. This involves two meta-assumptions: first, that the model applies to the real world; second, that this applicability must be confirmed through empirical validation.

Even in something as simple as rolling dice, the whole system—not just the die itself—must be considered. Dice can be physically biased by weighting or other alterations (sometimes called “cheating”), but the larger point is that the outcome depends on the entire set of conditions: the throw, the surface, the air resistance, the angle, and so on.

In principle, with enough control over all these factors, the element of chance can be reduced to near zero. Highly accurate machinery can roll dice in a way that is almost perfectly deterministic, to the point where a very large number of trials would be needed to detect any deviation from predictability. In such a setup, the dice roll ceases to be a genuinely probabilistic event and becomes, for all practical purposes, a physical process with a fixed outcome—probability in name only.

The Central Limit Theorem (CLT) isn’t always needed. In simple, well-defined situations like coin flips or rolling dice, we already know the exact probabilities. We can work them out directly, so using the CLT is just a shortcut — it doesn’t give us anything we couldn’t already get exactly.

In other cases, the CLT is still useful. Some closed, controlled systems meet the theorem’s conditions, but the exact probabilities are too hard or too slow to calculate — for example, adding up lots of lognormal variables or certain kinds of unequal coin flips. In those cases, the CLT gives a quick, reasonably accurate answer when an exact one is impractical.

So:

· When exact answers are easy, the CLT is optional.

· When exact answers are hard, the CLT can be a practical approximation tool.

Frequentist Modeling and the Tripartite Division

Within the tripartite framework of modeling, frequentist statistics makes a stronger first-tier claim—internal coherence—than Bayesian statistics typically does. The mathematics of probability in closed systems is straightforward: count possible outcomes under controlled conditions, compute their relative frequencies, and use these as the model’s probabilities. As a formal system, this is coherent and self-consistent.

The second tier—mapping the model to the real world—is where the trouble begins. Frequentist thinking assumes that if a controlled experimental setup can be approximated in practice, then the long-run frequencies from the model can describe the outcomes. This assumption holds reasonably well for genuinely closed systems—games of chance, some mechanical processes, certain tightly constrained laboratory conditions. But when this logic is carried into open systems, the mapping becomes a leap of faith. In unstable domains, there is no guarantee that the observed outcomes will converge to the same frequencies over time, because the underlying conditions are never fixed.

The third tier—validation—is where frequentist methods in open systems often fail outright. A model can be perfectly correct in its internal logic yet still fail to predict or explain the world if its assumptions are not met. In many applied fields, the frequentist approach is defended by appealing to the Central Limit Theorem, which is said to ensure that averages will behave normally even when individual measurements do not. But as this essay has argued, the theorem’s conditions are rarely satisfied in soft domains, making such appeals unjustified.

In short, frequentist modeling is internally coherent, but its real-world mapping depends on the stability of conditions that often do not exist outside controlled environments. Without empirical validation in those real-world contexts, the method remains a formal exercise—accurate on paper, unreliable in practice.

The World of Bayesian Practice

Bayesian statisticians often devote enormous effort to mastering the mathematics, which becomes computationally demanding in any non-trivial case. Modern applications rely heavily on computer power to carry out the updates. Immersed in this technical training, many practitioners seem not to recognize the degree to which their framework is built on unprovable assumptions. The discipline’s internal debates often reduce to a rivalry with frequentists, each claiming superiority. A few conciliatory voices suggest using both approaches, but both suffer from deep conceptual flaws—and other tools, such as signal detection theory, face similar problems when applied outside their proper domains.

In the end, it remains unclear how many statisticians take the “degrees of belief” doctrine literally and how many treat it as a metaphor to justify a non-frequentist approach that cannot be defended on purely logical grounds.

The Madness of Bayesian Statistics

Frequentist statistics is not the only framework with deep problems. Bayesian statistics, tracing back to the 18th-century work of Thomas Bayes, is often presented as mathematically exact. But is it? The formal model is indeed mathematics—pure computation. The trouble begins when this computational framework is mapped onto the real world. That mapping is done in language, not mathematics, and it depends on assumptions that are rarely examined closely.

Bayesian reasoning starts as a toy world. It defines quantities such as the posterior probability—a number said to represent the updated likelihood of a hypothesis after considering new evidence. It assumes that all possible hypotheses can be listed, that their initial “prior” probabilities can be assigned, and that these can be updated systematically as evidence accumulates. In practice, the set of competing hypotheses is almost never complete, and the assigned numbers are often based on little more than convenience or convention.

Have the Bayesians Lost Their Tether?

Bayesian reasoning often seems to have lost its tether to the world altogether. The “degrees of belief” formulation is already a category mistake—equating a psychological state with a numerical value—and yet it is central to much Bayesian rhetoric. Without the grounding of observed long-run frequencies, it is unclear what these probability numbers are supposed to represent.

In domains where long-run frequencies cannot be demonstrated empirically, Bayesian probabilities become little more than an article of faith. The framework still produces numbers, and the computations may be internally consistent, but the link between those numbers and the real world is left unproven. In such cases, Bayesian methods risk becoming elaborate exercises in formalism—mathematical narratives untethered from the evidence they are meant to quantify.

Degrees of Belief as a Category Mistake

A particularly problematic aspect of Bayesian rhetoric is the claim that these probability numbers represent degrees of belief. This is a category mistake—an attempt to equate a numerical quantity with a psychological state. Whether Bayesian practitioners truly believe this equation or simply use it as a convenient metaphor is unclear.

Contrary to common criticism, the problem is not that Bayesian priors are uniquely subjective. All statistical work—frequentist, Bayesian, or otherwise—depends on human judgment. Researchers decide what to measure, how to measure it, and which models to use. The subjectivity lies in those choices, not solely in the Bayesian prior.

The deeper problem is the normalization step—the assumption that all possible hypotheses can be enumerated and assigned probabilities that sum to one. This is rarely, if ever, achievable in real-world settings, making the procedure irrational in its strict form.

Bayesian Modelling and the Tripartite Division

Within the tripartite framework of modeling, Bayesian statistics makes a weak case for even its first stage—internal coherence. Its defense often amounts to little more than, “It’s mathematics, it’s computation, so it works.” As a formal exercise, the calculations may indeed be correct. But that is only the first tier.

The second tier—linking the formal model to the real world—is where a serious misstep occurs. The Bayesian framework often moves directly from computation to a claim about reality, as if the mapping were self-evident. This leap is an assumption, not a logical necessity. The model may or may not apply to the world, and that applicability must be argued and demonstrated, not taken for granted.

The third tier—validation—poses an even greater challenge. In principle, a model could be conceptually wrong yet still prove useful if it produced reliable results in some domain. But Bayesian usage often operates in contexts where such real-world testing is impossible or impractical. In these cases, the truth or usefulness of the model remains unverified.

For my purposes, I treat usefulness and truth as linked under a coherence view: if a model consistently produces results that align with reality, then, in that limited sense, it can be considered “true.” Philosophical objections to this coherence standard exist, but in practice, they have little force. The central issue remains that Bayesian modeling frequently fails to clear the second and third tiers of the tripartite division, leaving it suspended in a formal realm with no confirmed tether to the world it claims to describe.

Am I Overstating My Case?

Are there weaknesses in my argument? Am I pushing the point too far? I do not believe so. Still, I am aware of my position. I am not a professional mathematician; I speak as a citizen scholar—one who studies, reflects, and critiques from outside the formal discipline. That position has its limits, but it also has its advantages: freedom from the professional incentives and entrenched assumptions that can discourage questioning. From that vantage, my critique stands as both reasonable and necessary.

Demonstration Trumps Theory

Perhaps the calculations “work” in some cases precisely because the stated assumptions are wrong, unnecessary, or irrelevant. That possibility is itself a meta-assumption, and many people fail to see it—perhaps because it is too subtle or too far outside the standard way of thinking.

The Central Limit Theorem is claimed to hold in simple domains of probability, which is another way of saying we are ignorant of the underlying causes and can only describe outcomes statistically. In these tightly controlled domains, the theorem’s conditions can be met. Yet in so-called “soft” domains—where the assumptions do not hold and often cannot even be tested—the theorem is still used, and used heavily.

The irony is hard to miss. Where the theorem is most applicable, it is often unnecessary because other, more direct methods of calculation are available. Where it is least applicable, it becomes the default tool. Either I have misunderstood the situation entirely, or this is evidence of a kind of collective delusion within research culture.

As I have said before, even if the first and second tiers of the tripartite model framework are weak, if the third tier—validation—works, then the model works. Demonstrated success in practice outweighs theoretical purity. Successful practice trumps theory every time.

Summary

This essay has examined mathematical modeling through the lens of a tripartite framework: internal coherence, mapping to the real world, and empirical validation. Both frequentist and Bayesian approaches to probability were assessed within this structure, with particular attention to the misuse of the Central Limit Theorem and the misplaced confidence in replication standards for unstable domains.

Frequentist modeling holds together well at the first tier. In closed systems, its reliance on long-run frequencies and enumerated outcomes provides a coherent, self-contained framework. The problems emerge in the second tier, when these models are applied to open systems under the assumption that their probabilistic structure still holds. In unstable domains, this mapping rests on untested and often untestable assumptions. The third tier—validation—frequently fails in such contexts, as replication becomes unreliable or impossible.

Bayesian modeling, while similarly coherent as a formal system, suffers from a weaker first-tier claim because it often embeds interpretive assumptions—such as equating probabilities with “degrees of belief”—directly into the framework. The second-tier mapping to reality typically assumes that all relevant hypotheses can be listed and assigned probabilities, an assumption that is rarely met in practice. The third tier faces the same validation challenge as frequentist methods: in many domains, the truth or usefulness of the model cannot be demonstrated empirically.

A recurring theme is that probability models are languages of computation and measurement, not direct properties of the world. They can be tightly tethered to reality in controlled contexts, but in open systems the tether often weakens or breaks. The Central Limit Theorem, while mathematically sound under its formal conditions, becomes a prop for misplaced confidence when those conditions are absent.

The broader conclusion is that successful practice trumps theoretical purity: a model’s worth lies in its demonstrated ability to produce reliable results in the world, not in its formal elegance or mathematical pedigree. Without empirical tethering, both frequentist and Bayesian approaches risk becoming elaborate exercises in reasoning about a reality they cannot reliably describe.

Readings

· Freedman, D. A. (2010). Statistical Models and Causal Inference. Cambridge University Press.

Offers a clear, non-technical examination of how statistical models are built and why their link to the real world is often tenuous. Particularly relevant to the essay’s tripartite framework, as Freedman repeatedly warns that internal coherence does not guarantee applicability or validation.

· Gigerenzer, G. (2004). Mindless Statistics. Journal of Socio-Economics, 33(5), 587–606.

Dissects the “statistical ritualism” that substitutes formal procedures for substantive reasoning. Shows how over-reliance on tools like the CLT can obscure the fact that their assumptions are not being met—directly echoing the essay’s critique of CLT misuse in soft domains.

· Taleb, N. N. (2007). The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable. Random House.

Demonstrates that many real-world processes have distributions with heavy tails or unknown structure, making normality-based models unreliable. Connects to the essay’s argument that assuming well-behaved distributions in open systems is a meta-assumption with no empirical guarantee.

· Meehl, P. E. (1967). Theory-Testing in Psychology and Physics: A Methodological Paradox. Philosophy of Science, 34(2), 103–115.

A foundational critique of applying replication-based testing from stable physical sciences to unstable domains like psychology. Reinforces the essay’s claim that replication in such settings is often a “mug’s game,” regardless of statistical framework.

· Cartwright, N. (1999). The Dappled World: A Study of the Boundaries of Science. Cambridge University Press.

Examines why models succeed in some contexts and fail in others, with emphasis on the role—and limits—of idealized assumptions. Aligns closely with the essay’s discussion of closed versus open systems and the necessity of empirical tethering for model validity.