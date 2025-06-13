I wrote some tongue-in-cheek essays in previous years on the Soda Pop Theory of Mind, where thoughts seem to arise randomly, like bubbles in soda pop. As a metaphor, it was silly, but in some ways apropos. Now I'm using the word “pop,” not because it's scientifically rigorous, but because it really captures what happens when we think.

Author’s Preface

Among the many great mysteries of life is how ideas just “pop” into our head—sometimes because we're looking for solutions or reasons or arguments, and sometimes totally undirected. I have several times written silly pieces about the soda pop theory of consciousness, but now I'm not being silly. I'm just thinking it's really quite amazing and mysterious that all of a sudden ideas just come to mind, or words come to mind, following a general thread, a topic, an idea—but not planned in advance, because that would be incoherent —to say that you thought of your words before you had them.

Routinely you speak extemporaneously and typically the process is so seamless —you just have words “pop” into your head. Sometimes you grope for words. We know, under the covers, there must be some processing preceding the words, but yet the words do come out unpredictably. The exact phrase is random, but the words are on topic. And even if there are no words, the thoughts “pop” into your head. Call them conjectures. Call them hypotheses. Call them suppositions. You can call them what you like, but they just “pop” into your head.

And sometimes they're not even words that come into awareness. Sometimes they're just alinguistic ideas—pre-word. Not even sensations, not emotions, not bodily motion, but ideas—alinguistic ideas. A lot of people don't reflect on that. They don't think it's possible when they first hear it. But it's commonplace and can be observed if one is introspective.

So an example: today I got up and saw that my wife had made coffee, but the pusher for our French press was in several pieces; the nut holding them had fallen out. It's been doing that a lot lately. But this time it was nowhere to be found. So I looked behind the toaster oven. I looked on the floor. I looked on the counters. I couldn't see it.

All of a sudden, an idea “popped” into my head: maybe the nut fell into the coffee grounds itself, within the press. So sure enough, I filtered out the coffee grounds into a sink strainer basket. There was the nut.

How did that idea “pop” into my head? It was a directed result but somehow or other, the underlying processing came up with a conjecture that it was in the coffee grounds—which seemed a reasonable supposition, because if it wasn't on the floor and hadn't rolled under something, there was a possibility. It didn't seem to be on the counter, wasn't behind things. Maybe it had fallen into the coffee grounds.

So somehow or other, the search phrase got narrowed down through the inner processing, and I came up with a solution. Then I verified it empirically by emptying out the coffee grounds, washing them away, and there was the nut in the strainer basket of the sink.

Introduction

It is a basic feature of consciousness that ideas arrive unbidden. Thoughts, hypotheses, words, and insights emerge into awareness —one second they are not there, an immeasurably small amount of time later, they are. Sometimes this happens while actively searching for a solution to some problem, and sometimes with no apparent antecedent at all. This phenomenon—of mental contents “popping” into awareness—defies simple explanation and resists formal modelling.

Some mistaken accounts of reasoning and problem-solving seem to assume a stepwise, deliberative process, akin to logical inference or rule-based computation. But such models fail to capture the real-time, dynamic, and frequently nonverbal character of actual thought. The idea that cognition proceeds like a computer program—planning each step in advance and executing it linearly—bears little resemblance to how human minds function in practice. Even speech, which seems intentional and linear, is composed on the fly; the words are not preloaded or rehearsed internally before they are spoken. The exact words that come out to express an alinguistic thought seem to be random. The same applies to ideas, which arise not from a pre-planned sequence, but from a background of unconscious processing and nonverbal synthesis.

The metaphor of the "Soda Pop Theory of Mind"—where thoughts rise like bubbles—may be unserious as science, but it is descriptively apt. Thought often surfaces unpredictably, not from randomness, but from processes beneath conscious awareness that we do not observe and cannot control. This essay promotes the view that the emergence of ideas is always preceded by alinguistic, unconscious structuring. It argues that language is not the medium of thought but its late-stage rendering. And it offers concrete examples and experiential grounding to make this account accessible without recourse to speculative metaphysics or implausible models.

Discussion

On the Sudden Arrival of Thought: Alinguistic Cognition and the Nonverbal Work of Mind

One of the most striking features of human consciousness is the seemingly spontaneous arrival of ideas. Thoughts come unbidden, often without any deliberate attempt to summon them. Sometimes they arrive while one is actively searching for a solution. At other times, they appear in the absence of any focused inquiry. This phenomenon is not rare. It is constant. It defines the very nature of how thought proceeds. The idea that thinking is a linear process of deliberate steps is false. Thoughts do not arise through advance planning. They emerge. They appear. They come into awareness already formed—or partially formed—and are refined only after they arrive.

There Is No Prior Plan for Thought

The experience of speaking illustrates this clearly. A person cannot prethink their words in sequence before they speak them. To do so would require a prior formulation of the entire speech, which would itself require a previous speech-like process. That process would, in turn, require another prior version, and so on. This leads to an infinite regress. There is no stage at which language production is planned in its entirety before it is spoken. Words are constructed and issued in real time. What is called “fluency” in speech is the capacity to form words and phrases as needed, without any advance script. This is not an exception. It is the rule. There is no coherent sense in which natural language production occurs through a complete pre-verbal plan.

This applies equally to thought. One cannot think all one’s thoughts in advance. The very act of thinking consists of the emergence of mental content—sometimes in language, sometimes in imagery, sometimes in a pre-linguistic, intuitive, tacit form. These contents are not retrieved from memory as stored objects. They are built through processes that are active, unconscious, and alinguistic.

Thought Is Not Always Verbal—In Fact, It Seldom Is

Most thinking does not take place in words. This is not a matter of frequency. It is a matter of cognitive architecture. Language is a surface form. Beneath it lies a substrate of conceptual processing that does not depend on syntax or vocabulary. People can think in images, sounds, spatial relations, motor plans, emotional contours, or even abstract forms that lack direct sensory representation. This is evident in everyday experience. One senses that something is wrong before knowing what. One sees a solution to a problem before articulating it. We have “aha” moments. One forms intentions that have not yet been phrased.

These are not exceptions. They are the core of cognition. Language is a representational overlay. It serves to express, not to constitute, the contents of thought. To believe otherwise is to confuse the report of an event with the event itself. Thought precedes its verbalization. In every instance, there is cognitive activity before there is speech, even if the lag is imperceptible.

The Illusion of Sudden Insight

The so-called “pop” of an idea into mind is not the beginning of the process. It is its endpoint. The mind has already been working—evaluating, filtering, comparing, rejecting—before the conscious thought arrives. This applies in all cases, whether the thought appears during active problem-solving or while performing unrelated tasks. The process that precedes the thought is not accessible through introspection. It cannot be narrated because it is not linguistic. But it is there, and its effects are observable through the moment of recognition: That’s it. That could work. That’s where it might be.

A Concrete Example: The Missing Nut

The case of the missing nut from the French press in the Preface illustrates this process precisely. The press was broken. The nut that held its pusher mechanism together was absent. A search was initiated. Behind appliances, on the floor, on the counters—no result. Then, without forewarning, the idea appeared: perhaps the nut fell into the coffee grounds inside the press.

This idea did not arise randomly. Obviously it came from a prior understanding of the physical world. It followed from a filtering of possibilities, most of which were eliminated by observation. The internal system narrowed the search field and presented a viable candidate explanation. The idea was testable and was tested. The nut was recovered. What appears to be a “flash of insight” was in fact the culmination of a sequence of nonverbal operations. These operations were directed, even though they were not conscious. The mind evaluated locations, assessed probabilities, and chose a plausible conjecture. The idea was not summoned. It was delivered.

The Inescapability of Alinguistic Processing

Every case of thinking involves internal work that precedes the awareness of its content. There are no exceptions. The idea of a plan before a plan is incoherent. One cannot prepare to think without already thinking. Nor can one prepare to speak without already having begun the process of formulation. The same applies to perception, recognition, and action. When one notices something, that noticing is the final stage of a preparatory process—one that involved attention, salience detection, pattern recognition, and prior experience.

The mind operates by continuous, nonverbal adjustment. It does not run in lines of code or formal logic. It runs through associative networks, bodily states, environmental feedback, and dynamic filtering. This is true at all levels of cognition—from momentary judgments to long-term planning. What is experienced as conscious thought is only the visible tip of an enormous structure that remains inaccessible to introspection but is absolutely essential to function.

What This Means for Models of Thought

These observations dismantle any model that treats thought as a deliberative, stepwise, verbal procedure. That model is incorrect in every respect. Thought does not proceed from word to word or sentence to sentence. It proceeds from condition to condition, from cue to constraint, from unconscious synthesis to conscious output. Formal systems may describe surface phenomena, such as syntax or logic, but they do not describe cognition. The engine of thought is not rule-following but hypothesis generation. It is not symbolic manipulation in the strict sense, but dynamic structuring guided by multiple, overlapping systems—none of which require words.

Summary

Ideas do not arise from nowhere, but neither are they constructed through explicit, verbal steps. They are the emergent products of unconscious, alinguistic processing. This is not sometimes true. It is always true. There are no exceptions. The experience of “sudden insight” is always preceded by operations that are silent, pre-verbal, and structured by context.

All thought is downstream from this machinery. Language rides on top of it. Any coherent account of cognition must begin with this fact: that thought does not begin in language, and never could. The true work of thinking is invisible, alinguistic, and never planned in advance. The idea “pops” into mind not by chance, but because the system has already done the work—silently, efficiently, and without need for words.

