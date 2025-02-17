Author’s Preface

I call myself a guerrilla epistemologist (tongue in cheek, but a reflection of my approach to the world), but in terms of values, I fall firmly into the humanistic camp, and I read a lot. I have for decades. I'm an old guy now.

Consistent with my humanistic values, I've had a lot of sympathy for socialistic positions. I'm more of a socialist than a classic liberal, but now with a lot of reservations, seeing the excesses of socialistic governments. Of course, it doesn't get away from the excesses of capitalistic governments either. It seems to be a feature of human social systems—political systems, whatever they are—that the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, and bureaucracies and politicians look for more and more control. It seems to be inevitable.

Nevertheless, I don't read as much left-wing thought as I used to since I've been there, done that, and I'm pretty familiar with their positions. I tend to read a lot of people who are, to say the least, more conservative, if not right-wing, and what I see are a lot of conflicting opinions—each person asserting that they're right, that they've understood the issues quite clearly, and that everyone else is either a fool or positively evil. That can't be true.

Look at the case of the newly elected President Trump. Now, I'm a Canadian, so most Canadians disparage Trump. Nearly all of my acquaintances do. But reading people on the right, there are far too many who idolize him. Those on the right have a tendency to idolize him—not exclusively, but a tendency. Those on the left have a tendency to demonize him—not exclusively, but quite strongly. So where does the truth lie?

It's very common on the right to demonize those on the left by calling them liberals, socialists, communists, or Marxists, with very limited understanding of what those terms might mean—basically, without historical knowledge, ill-informed, unreasoned tribalism. Conversely, those on the left tend to demonize those on the right as being fascists. They don't have as many epithets as do those on the right, I think. At least, I can't think of any.

I routinely get screeds from my liberal-left acquaintances and family members. We're Canadian, after all. We tend to be a more liberal nation. Even the right-wingers embrace many socialistic programs. I don't have as many acquaintances on the right, so I don't get screeds from them very often, but I do read people on the right and see their tribalism, just as I see the tribalism on the left.

I don't try to argue with people anymore. It's pointless. It doesn't seem to accomplish anything. You can't convince a person that maybe they're wrong once the mind is made up.

Paul Simon crafted an amazing line in his song The Boxer: Still, a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest. Very profound. Probably far more profound than Simon realized at the time.

People, with their tribal thinking, are prepared to dismiss the other half of the country as being fools, idiots, or evildoers. That's true of those on the right and those on the left. Obviously, it can't be true. It's just an absurdity.

Introduction

Political discourse in modern society has devolved into an exercise in tribal identity rather than reasoned debate. Nowhere is this more evident than in the treatment of ideological opponents. The left dismisses the right as ignorant, racist, and regressive. The right dismisses the left as naïve, totalitarian, and destructive. Each side asserts not only that they are correct but that their opponents are either fools, idiots, or actively malevolent.

This is an absurdity. A nation cannot be divided into two irreconcilable camps, each populated solely by the wise and the wicked. If half of the population were truly stupid or evil, civilization itself would collapse. Yet this narrative persists because it serves an emotional and social function. This essay explores the roots of political demonization, its inherent flaws, and why it continues despite being demonstrably false.

Discussion

The Illogic of Total Dismissal

To believe that the opposing political faction is entirely made up of fools or villains is to embrace a contradiction. If this were true, then elections, political discourse, and social cooperation would be impossible. The economy would grind to a halt, institutions would collapse, and governance would be untenable. In reality, nations continue to function despite deep political divisions, which suggests that both sides contain a mix of intelligence, ignorance, competence, and incompetence.

Yet, people persist in these blanket judgments because they serve a psychological function. Simplifying the opposition into a monolithic enemy is easier than recognizing the complexity of human belief. It provides a sense of moral certainty, absolves one’s own side from criticism, and reinforces in-group cohesion.

Tribal Thinking: Left and Right as Mirror Images

Both sides of the political spectrum engage in this form of demonization.

The Left’s Narrative – Conservatives are often depicted as uneducated, backward, and morally deficient. They are accused of being racist, sexist, homophobic, and driven by fear rather than reason. The belief is that they oppose progress not because they have legitimate concerns but because they are irrational or malevolent.

The Right’s Narrative – Liberals are often portrayed as naïve, weak, and detached from reality. They are accused of being authoritarian under the guise of tolerance, pushing destructive policies, and undermining traditional values. The belief is that they advocate for change not because they have valid ideas but because they are driven by ignorance or a desire for control.

Both of these perspectives rely on the assumption that half the population is either deluded or evil. The statistical improbability of this should be obvious, yet people continue to believe it because it simplifies a complicated world.

Trump as a Case Study in Political Demonization

Donald Trump provides a perfect example of this phenomenon.

On the Left – Trump is often portrayed as a dictator, a fascist, an existential threat to democracy. The assumption is that anyone who supports him must either be too ignorant to see his flaws or complicit in his supposed authoritarian ambitions. This ignores the fact that millions of Trump voters are ordinary people with rational concerns about the economy, immigration, and cultural change.

On the Right – Trump is often portrayed as a heroic figure standing against a corrupt establishment. His critics are dismissed as brainwashed by the media, deep-state operatives, or radical leftists who hate their own country. This ignores the fact that many of his detractors have legitimate criticisms about his competence, temperament, and policy decisions.

Neither of these perspectives is entirely correct, yet they dominate political discussions. People are not engaging with Trump as a flawed but complex political figure. Instead, they are engaging with him as either a savior or a villain, filtering all information through that lens.

Why People Cling to Political Demonization

Despite the logical absurdity of dismissing half the population, this form of thinking persists because it fulfills several deep-seated needs:

1. Cognitive Simplicity – The world is complex, but a simple narrative is easier to manage. Believing that all conservatives are bigots or all liberals are fools removes the need for nuanced thinking.

2. Group Identity – Politics is as much about social belonging as it is about policy. Reinforcing the belief that one’s own side is good and the other side is bad strengthens group cohesion.

3. Emotional Satisfaction – Outrage and moral superiority feel good. They provide a sense of certainty and justification for one's beliefs.

4. Media Reinforcement – News outlets, social media, and commentators benefit from feeding political tribalism. They frame events in ways that support existing biases because that is what keeps audiences engaged.

The Realities of Political Disagreement

The truth is far less dramatic than the narratives pushed by ideological camps. Most people, regardless of political affiliation, are trying to make sense of the world based on their own experiences and values.

Many conservatives oppose certain policies not because they are bigoted but because they prioritize economic stability, national sovereignty, or cultural preservation.

Many liberals support social change not because they are naïve but because they see injustice that needs to be addressed.

Most people on both sides have overlapping concerns about corruption, economic opportunity, and social stability, but they emphasize different aspects of these issues.

Acknowledging this reality requires moving beyond tribal identity and engaging with opposing viewpoints in good faith. However, this is difficult because it means abandoning the emotional comfort of certainty and moral superiority.

Summary

The idea that half the country consists of idiots or evildoers is an absurdity, yet it remains one of the dominant themes in political discourse. Both the left and the right engage in tribal demonization, dismissing their opponents not as individuals with rational concerns but as threats to be eradicated.

This pattern is evident in discussions surrounding Trump, where he is either a savior or a villain, with little room for a more balanced assessment. People cling to these simplistic narratives because they provide cognitive ease, reinforce group identity, and offer emotional satisfaction.

In reality, political disagreement is far more complex. Most people, regardless of ideology, are neither fools nor monsters. They are individuals interpreting the world through their own perspectives and experiences. Recognizing this does not mean abandoning one’s convictions, but it does mean rejecting the illusion that political opposition is based purely on ignorance or malice.

Breaking free from tribal thinking requires intellectual humility, the willingness to consider opposing viewpoints, and the recognition that no single group has a monopoly on wisdom. Only by moving beyond demonization can real political discourse and problem-solving occur.