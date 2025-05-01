Author’s Preface

The Inchoate: A Definition

I'm going to define the inchoate as awareness when there is no inner speech, no listening, no speaking, no sensation, no perception beyond a raw awareness, no visualization, no audio-ization—just a raw awareness: the pauses between speech, waiting to recall what your next words will be, the time required to collect your thoughts and prepare your words, the time when it's on the tip of your tongue, or not. That's the inchoate.

It occurs with all the pauses between speech, but it is not noticed, not named—perhaps by meditators, but not as a run-of-the-mill observation. Yet it's always there, always there. I'm sure that it's a preparatory stage, at times at least, where the words are being prepared, the words are going to emerge but have not yet emerged. I'm sure that if we had the right instruments, we could measure the neural processing and the time lag, which may be brief but exists.

Pauses in Speech and Inner Speech

So one can stop inner speech. There are some studies—I don't know if they're good studies—that show some people have little inner speech. That's a little hard to believe for someone who uses inner speech routinely, but yet, there are studies that show such is the case for some individuals.

However, introspection can reveal that there are always pauses between speech and always pauses between inner speech—periods where you're trying to collect your thoughts. We even have some English expressions for it, but they're not really well articulated or understood or expressed, yet we use them.

Sometimes I have a thought, a list of items, let's say, and I go to articulate them and turn them into outer speech. I get the first three, and then I grasp, searching for the next two, let's say, because they're not there; they've been disrupted. Or my son would say:

He made me forget what I was going to say,

when he was about to prepare some speech but was interrupted, and the memory trace disappeared. So it's a similar thing. I don't know if it's identical.

Meditative Awareness and Overlooked Experiences

A decades-long meditator—almost 50 years—and I didn't notice until the last few months that this occurred, even though it's always been occurring, because no one ever discussed it. There was no label for it. The conceptions of meditative state are so baroque, so obscure, you wonder what the hell they're trying to get at.

Yet this is not so hard to get at. It's routine, and people can observe it. It shouldn't take a genius meditator to understand it. You just have to introspect a little bit and realize that your speech is not continuous; it comes in bursts. There's a pause prior to the words. While there is thinking, there are no words.

Phenomenology’s Complexity

I imagine Husserl and Merleau-Ponty and the other phenomenologists were alluding to it, but they complexified it beyond reason. Probably, even in the original European languages, they made it overly complex, where it's not that hard to understand. It just requires a slight adjustment in internal observation, introspection.

I said that the inchoate was a period of formless awareness, but the awareness can easily switch to the exterior world or the interior world, or turn into inner vocalizations or outer vocalizations, or listening, or imagination—audio and video—sensation, perception. Memory can be switched. Sensations within the body—all of these can be changed from the inchoate. But there is that possibility of the formlessness of awareness, the incipient state.

There may be a dim awareness that a thought was forming but has not reached an articulated state and has just about vanished again, and you strive, in some wordless way, to bring it back.

On the tip of my tongue. Let me gather my thoughts.

So there is, if you believe in the neurological theory of mind, as I do, some processing going on under the covers, as it were, metaphorically, to explain this state. And it may be multiple states. We call it a state because we have no other words for it, although we do recognize it in our idiom, but not very clearly. No one remarks on it. I've never heard anybody discuss it, although I have heard people use relevant expressions from time to time. So there is some slight linguistic awareness of it without much general reflection.

Well, I can't even say there's not much reflection. I haven't talked to enough people in the world of the eight billion. I'm sure that many others have reflected on it and may even have described it more fully than I am—without getting into the baroque mess that is phenomenology.

Non-Verbal Cognition in Animals and Infants

Yet, as I have discussed before, this must be the norm for animals without speech, without even proto-speech, for infants that have neither receptive nor productive language, for those who have neurological deficits and have lost their speech due to stroke or other injury, and for those who were born deaf and had no reading or writing or speech of any sort and were not taught sign language and may have developed signs—which is interesting in itself—is called home signing phenomena.

It says that there's a drive within us to communicate symbolically. Various animals have much more sophisticated linguistic signing capabilities than conventional linguists have ever been willing to admit. It's only the ethologists, and perhaps a few cognitive scientists, who've looked into this and realized how inadequate current linguistics is and how anthropocentric it seems to be.

Motor Action and Automatization

I neglected to point out motor action as relevant, (let alone homeostasis—but that's not under our control, the motor action is). It can be quite seamless and it can be automatic. Something drops, and we catch it before it hits the ground. We don't plan our motor actions necessarily. Sometimes we do, sometimes we don't. Sometimes it involves great attention, and sometimes it's almost mindless. Motor action can be automatized.

Improvisation and the Inchoate in Music

When improvising music, we have the formless awareness of where the music needs to go next, and then we do it. If it's very fast, we don't notice this, but sometimes we get stuck, and we intuit where we want to go, but we're not sure where the fingers should go. This fits in with the inchoate, I think—the formlessness of musical anticipation in production. I think it also applies to reception of music, we have a sense of where the music should go before it goes there, and anticipation.

Dim Awareness and Metaphor

So the phrase dim awareness does seem to capture a lot of it. I don't know if it covers all of it, but that's certainly a good part of it—a dim awareness of things, an inchoate or formless awareness of things, where things are still gelling.

That's a metaphor, of course. We think in metaphors. We don't have anything else to describe mind but metaphor.

Difficulties in Reading Phenomenology

Well, I hate to reinvent the wheel, but I have tried to read phenomenology in the past, decades ago. I found it impenetrable. I had no idea what they were trying to say. I know I've tried to read Merleau-Ponty and maybe a collection of readings, maybe by Husserl—I'm not sure—but I couldn't make heads or tails. I could not relate it to anything in my experience, and I don't think it was just bad translation. I suspect the original German and French were just as opaque.

I guess the phenomenologists came up with their complex naming scheme to avoid metaphor. It didn't work. Maybe no one understood what the hell they were talking about. I speculate that the other phenomenologists didn't know what their colleagues were trying to say and pretended to. That's my cynical take on philosophical scholarship in general but perhaps it only reveals my own limitations.

Introduction

Human cognition is often described in terms of deliberate thought, articulated language, and structured reasoning. These visible outputs of the mind have long fascinated philosophers, psychologists, and neuroscientists alike. However, beneath these articulated layers lies an often-overlooked yet fundamental dimension of mental life: a state of inchoate, anticipatory awareness. This state, fleeting and difficult to capture, occurs in the moments before thought is fully formed, before speech is uttered, and before memory is retrieved into conscious clarity. It is the silent pause where ideas dwell just beyond the reach of language, a nebulous pre-articulate stage of cognition that seems under-examined in both scientific and philosophical discourse.

The aim of this essay is to articulate this inchoate state. It will examine the nature of this formless awareness, its manifestations in everyday experience, its parallels in non-verbal cognition, and its significance in human and animal thought. In doing so, it will also critique the obscurities of philosophical treatments, especially phenomenology, and suggest that the inchoate is more accessible than many have assumed. This inquiry into the subtle architecture of thought aims to enrich the understanding of how cognition unfolds, not as a seamless flow, but as an intricate rhythm of formation, pause, and expression.

Discussion

Defining the Inchoate: Pre-Formed Thought and Raw Awareness

The term inchoate originates from the Latin inchoare, meaning "to begin." It aptly describes a state of mind that is neither absent nor fully formed, but instead exists as a prelude to articulation. In this state, there is no inner or outer speech, no clear sensory input, no visual or auditory imagination, and no deliberate bodily sensation. Rather, it is a raw, unshaped awareness—a cognitive ground state from which words, images, and actions emerge.

This state is not merely theoretical. It is observable in everyday moments: the pause before speaking, the hesitation before recalling a memory, the silent search for a word that lingers frustratingly "on the tip of the tongue." Such phenomena are familiar yet seldom recognized as distinct cognitive states. While philosophers and meditators have explored related concepts, the inchoate itself lacks clear linguistic or conceptual framing in common discourse.

Neurologically, this state likely involves preparatory activity in brain regions responsible for language production, memory retrieval, and motor planning. Even in the absence of overt speech or action, there is silent processing occurring beneath conscious awareness. These transitional moments, though brief, are structurally significant for understanding the flow of thought.

Speech, Pauses, and the Architecture of Thought

Speech—whether externalized or internal—is not continuous. Instead, it consists of bursts of verbalization interspersed with pauses of cognitive preparation. These silent intervals are filled with the silent labor of assembling concepts, ordering ideas, and preparing expressions. They are not gaps of inactivity but moments of intensive, though silent, processing.

Consider the common experience of attempting to list several points during conversation. The initial items may come readily, but subsequent ones can elude recollection, requiring a pause to retrieve the missing elements. External disruptions can obliterate these fragile traces, as in the complaint: “You made me forget what I was going to say.” This highlights the vulnerability of the inchoate state; a slight interruption can scatter the pre-formed structure of thought before it reaches full articulation.

Colloquial phrases such as “give me a moment to collect my thoughts” betray an implicit recognition of this state. These idioms acknowledge that thought is not instantaneously available for expression but requires a preparatory stage. Despite this tacit acknowledgment, there may not have been much systematic study of these cognitive pauses as distinct phases of mental processing. I think that the scholar Michael Polanyi perhaps touched on something similar in his discussions of tacit understanding.

Meditative Insight and the Overlooked Ordinary

Meditative traditions have long sought to observe states of mind beneath habitual verbalization and sensory engagement. Meditation texts often describe complex stages of absorption or obscure mental states, but do they point directly to the ordinary, recurring phenomenon of formless awareness in everyday life? It is hard to say.

Decades of meditative practice may pass without consciously noticing the ubiquity of this state. Its familiarity renders it invisible. Yet, through simple introspection, one can observe that thought does not flow as a seamless narrative. Rather, it progresses through bursts of clarity interspersed with these dim, silent intervals. These pauses are not failures of concentration but structural necessities of cognition.

Philosophical treatments, particularly in phenomenology, have sought to capture these subtleties but seem to entangle them in terminological complexity. While thinkers such as Husserl and Merleau-Ponty aimed to examine pre-reflective consciousness, their prose often obscures the clarity of the very states they sought to describe. This complexity has limited broader engagement with their insights.

Non-Verbal Cognition: Beyond the Human Linguistic Frame

The inchoate state may not be confined to language users. Non-verbal organisms and pre-linguistic human infants perhaps rely heavily on such pre-articulate cognition. For animals lacking speech but engaging in complex behaviors—hunting, navigating, social signaling—the inchoate state is may be foundational. Their cognitive lives are rich with pre-linguistic forms of anticipation and decision-making.

Infants, too, before developing receptive or productive language, exhibit signs of complex cognitive processing. Studies of "home signers"—deaf individuals isolated from formal language instruction—reveal an innate drive toward symbolic communication, suggesting that the inchoate state fuels the emergence of expressive systems.

Ethologists have documented sophisticated signaling behaviors in various animal species, challenging the long-standing anthropocentric bias in linguistics and cognitive science. Such findings imply that the inchoate state is a universal substrate of cognition, preceding the formalization of thought into structured communication.

Switching Attention

A central feature of the inchoate state is its capacity for fluid transition into various modes of awareness, reflecting the mind's inherent flexibility in directing attention. From this formless substratum, attention can shift seamlessly toward external perception—engaging with sensory inputs such as sight, sound, or bodily sensation—or turn inward toward recollection, imagination, inner speech, or abstract thought. This dynamic switching is not merely a reactive process but often occurs pre-consciously, guided by subtle cues or emerging intentions. The inchoate serves as a neutral baseline, from which the mind selects its next focal target, whether that be the external environment, internal imagery, bodily awareness, or even the deliberate construction of language. This versatility underscores the integrative nature of consciousness, wherein attentional resources are continuously reallocated across competing demands, yet without the thinker necessarily perceiving the transition itself. The act of switching remains largely opaque to introspection, though its effects are evident in the immediate reorientation of experience.

Motor Action, Automatization, and Pre-Conscious Readiness

Motor actions offer further insight into the inchoate. Rapid, reflexive movements often occur without conscious deliberation, yet they are preceded by an inchoate readiness—a silent priming of motor circuits preparing for possible action. The moment before catching a falling object or avoiding an obstacle is an instant of pre-conscious preparation.

This extends to skilled activities such as musical improvisation. A musician, navigating a complex improvisation, anticipates musical progressions in a formless way before their fingers execute the notes. At high speed, this anticipatory state operates beneath conscious notice, yet in moments of hesitation or creative exploration, the musician becomes dimly aware of it.

Such anticipatory cognition underscores the integration of the inchoate across domains of human experience. It is not limited to verbal thought but permeates perception, action, and creative production.

Dim Awareness and the Metaphorical Challenge of Description

Describing the inchoate inevitably relies on metaphor. Terms such as "dim awareness," "gelled thought," or "on the verge of articulation" reflect the difficulty of capturing this state in literal language. Thought itself, when turned toward introspection, grapples with the limitations of its representational tools.

Phenomenology’s attempt to transcend metaphor through technical terminology has proven largely unsuccessful. Its dense language obscures rather than clarifies the simple observation of the inchoate. Rather than rendering the phenomenon transparent, phenomenology often erects conceptual barriers to its recognition.

Yet, the inchoate does not require esoteric language or specialized training to observe. It is accessible to anyone willing to attend to the subtle pauses between thoughts, the quiet readiness beneath speech, and the pre-actional state before movement.

Summary

The inchoate is a pervasive but seemingly under-recognized dimension of human and animal cognition. It exists in the silent spaces between articulated thoughts, in the pauses before speech, in the anticipatory readiness preceding motor action, and in the formless awareness preceding creative expression. Though fleeting, these moments are vital, serving as the crucible in which thought, memory, and action take shape.

Philosophy and meditation have approached this phenomenon, yet often in ways that obscure its accessibility. Scientific inquiry has only begun to consider its neural correlates, while ordinary language hints at it without fully naming it. Recognizing the inchoate enriches our understanding of the architecture of mind, revealing cognition as not merely a flow of structured content but as a rhythmic interplay of form and formlessness, articulation and silent preparation.

