Author’s Preface

What prompted this essay was a chat with mi amigos that I have every Monday morning, where we discuss world affairs from our own idiosyncratic perspectives. Opinions can differ radically among the group. Even though we're all probably on the same page on some things, on other things we're at quite a variance. Still each person comes up with a case to support their views. Many of the views are probably quite mistaken, and I include my own views, based upon my current misunderstanding of the world. I could say that it is all about how we've managed to read the entrails; not very well it seems.

So we can't agree and we can't all be right. Clearly this is the case when different opinions can't be reconciled through some nuance or clever rewording. We can't all be right and none of us may be right. Probably that's the case, that none of us are right. That's the nature of the world. And this is a group that is harmonious on a number of issues yet we can't agree on things. My omnisicent deity! If we went to a people of a different political persuasion we'd find massive disagreements on almost everything. That's the norm.

Introduction

We like to believe that with enough thought, information, or discussion, we can understand the world and foresee what’s coming. But much of what passes for knowledge is shaky, and many predictions—especially in complex areas like politics, economics, or human behavior—fail more often than they succeed. People argue from different assumptions, interpret the same events in contradictory ways, and often mistake confidence for correctness. Even in areas where prediction seems possible, outcomes are frequently shaped by chance, hidden variables, or sheer complexity. This is not cause for despair, but a reason to reconsider what it means to know, to predict, and to reason clearly.

Discussion

We often talk about understanding the world as if that’s the main goal—figuring things out, describing how they work. That has its place. But in practice, what we really want, and what we really need, is the ability to predict. Prediction is what lets us make plans, avoid danger, and survive. Understanding without prediction may satisfy curiosity, but prediction is what gives us control—or at least the illusion of it.

In some cases, prediction is easy. Much of daily life runs on simple, reliable cause and effect. Light the stove, and the burner gets hot. Pour water into a cup, and the cup fills. These are deterministic patterns, and they’re the backbone of ordinary life. We depend on them without thinking. But at the same time, there are countless situations where prediction breaks down—where things don’t follow a script, where outcomes are unclear, and where even good guesses turn out wrong.

That’s the nature of the world we live in. We face both reliable patterns and chaotic uncertainty every day. Not just in science or engineering, but in ordinary things—raising children, talking with others, managing health, dealing with money, or reacting to world events. We make judgments, we make plans, and we often get things wrong.

Sometimes we use words like “probably,” “maybe,” or “almost certainly.” Sometimes we say “I don’t know,” or “hard to say,” or “it depends.” These are not just vague terms—they’re everyday ways of expressing what formal thinkers might call uncertainty. Most people don’t deal in percentages. They don’t say, “I’m 80% sure.” They say, “I think so,” or “it could go either way.” That’s how regular thinking works. Using numbers to represent uncertainty is really nonsensical, perhaps some unamed sort of fallacy, conflation of the subjective with mathematics. Blame it on the statisticians.

And when numbers are used—especially in areas like politics, economics, or medicine—they often give a false sense of precision. Just because someone says “there’s a 30% chance” doesn’t mean anyone really knows. That number may be made up, based on a poor model, or on past data that doesn’t fit the current case. And even when based on solid methods, it doesn’t help much in individual situations. The outcome still happens or it doesn’t.

There’s also a deeper issue: we seem to believe we can make better predictions than we actually can. We tell ourselves that our descriptions of the world are accurate, when they often aren’t. We think we understand more than we do. We ignore how much guesswork is involved. And when predictions fail, we rarely admit it. Instead, we explain it away, find excuses, or shift the story to fit the result. It’s a kind of self-deception, and it happens everywhere.

This becomes clear in conversations—especially when thoughtful people try to make sense of the world together. People bring their opinions, their interpretations, their favored sources or patterns. They back them up with arguments, stories, and examples. But often those arguments clash. Different people read the same situation and come to opposite conclusions. When that happens, not everyone can be right. In some cases, none of them are right.

This isn’t because people are foolish. It’s just how thinking works. Everyone reasons from what they already believe, what they’ve experienced, what they’ve read, what they’ve been told. But the world is complex, and our tools for making sense of it are limited. So we disagree. And even among people who generally agree on many things, sharp disagreements still appear when the subject gets difficult or uncertain.

Now add in people from other backgrounds, other worldviews, other political positions—and the disagreements multiply. This isn’t a failure of goodwill. It’s just a reminder of how fractured human understanding really is. The world doesn’t give up its secrets easily, and we don’t all see the same things when we look at it.

We can only reason from where we stand. There’s no other option. We can’t reason from the knowledge we don’t yet have. It’s a kind of blindness we live with. Sometimes we don’t even know we’re blind.

The word “wisdom” gets thrown around, but it’s rarely defined. If it means having right answers in most situations, then hardly anyone is wise. At best, someone may show good judgment in certain areas—maybe from long experience, maybe from luck, maybe from instinct. But even that is hit-or-miss. People can be sharp in one field and completely wrong in another. And it’s often hard to tell if someone was right for the right reasons or if they just happened to guess well.

Sometimes the world fools us. A person makes a wild guess and it comes true. Another studies carefully and still gets it wrong. The outcome doesn’t always reflect the quality of the reasoning. And when the outcome is unclear—when it stretches out over time, or has many causes—it’s hard to judge anything at all. Right and wrong start to blur.

So maybe wisdom isn’t about knowing more. Maybe it’s about knowing what we don’t know. That’s not the same as giving up. It just means being honest about our limits. There is an objective world. Things happen for reasons, even if we don’t know what they are. But the gap between what’s real and what we think is real is often wide. Recognizing that gap might be the beginning of something like wisdom.

That doesn’t mean all knowledge is hopeless. But it does mean we should carry it lightly. Confidence isn’t the same as accuracy. Insight isn’t the same as truth. And just because someone sounds sure of themselves doesn’t mean they know what they’re talking about.

If there’s such a thing as wisdom, maybe it’s the result of being wrong enough times to stop pretending otherwise. Maybe it comes not from victory, but from defeat. From reaching a point where the need to be right no longer drives the conversation, and calm acceptance replaces frantic certainty. That doesn’t mean disengagement. It means continuing to think and observe and learn, but without the illusion of mastery.

That quiet stance—calm in the face of the unknowable—might be characterized as wisdom. The idea that a person could move through the world with clarity, not because they had all the answers, but because they had let go of the need to.

A suggestion: Maybe we should not seek triumph, conquest, or final truth—but seek emotional balance. A way of living that recognizes the noise, the conflict, the confusion, and still walks forward with grace. I’m still working on it.

Summary

