Recently, I found myself locked in a conversation with my neighbor, Thomas, over the practicalities of breaking nuts. What had begun as a simple observation about cracking walnuts with a hammer had, through an inspired leap of logic, expanded to breaking mongongo nuts with a 16-ton weight.

Thomas, naturally, had doubts.

"There's no such thing as a mongongo nut," he declared.

"Of course there is," I countered, and we did the only reasonable thing: we looked it up. Within minutes, we had pictures, botanical descriptions, and even a video of chimpanzees smashing mongongo nuts with practiced ease. I gave him a satisfied look.

Undeterred, he shifted his focus. "Well, 16-ton weights don’t grow on trees."

"No, but they do drop from the sky," I pointed out. "You see them all the time in old cartoons."

He exhaled slowly, as if preparing himself for a long night. "And what if," he continued, "instead of an iron weight, we had 16 tons of feathers? Or 16 tons of aerogel? Or what if the nut was sitting on Jell-O? Or soft mud?"

I narrowed my eyes. "Let’s not make this ridiculous."

Thomas simply folded his arms. "You have to be more precise about these things."

At that moment, I felt a strong inclination to suggest he take a long walk off a short pier. But I let it pass.

Sensing my silence as an invitation, he pushed further. "What if the mongongo nut was as hard as titanium? Or what if—hear me out—it had some kind of repulsive force that prevented the weight from actually making contact? Just slid right off."

Now I definitely needed to find that pier.

Still, I wasn’t about to back down. I turned to a strength of materials book, determined to find evidence for my case. Iron weights? Plenty of data. Mongongo nuts? Nothing. I even tried looking up dealers in 16-ton weights—no success. Those cartoons had clearly misled me.

But I had one last trick up my sleeve. "Alright," I said, "let’s say we have a concrete floor, an iron weight, and a crane. We drop it from a foot up. That would surely break the nut."

But by then, Thomas had turned his attention elsewhere, muttering something about fundamental forces and the nature of impact. He was shooing at the air, as if swatting away the very idea of my argument. I watched him for a moment, then decided that some discussions, much like certain nuts, were simply too hard to crack.