This essay belongs to the continuing Reason series, which examines the conditions, assumptions, and limits of reasoning in science and everyday life.

In this piece, the focus is on the fragility of medical generalizations. The essay begins with the recognition of regularity in the natural world, moves through the paradox of uniqueness and sameness, considers the curious convergence of combinatorics and long-run empirical frequencies, and then shifts to medical research. In medicine, generalizations are indispensable, but they rest on fragile assumptions about stability, representativeness, and confounding.

The reflections here continue my earlier critiques of probabilistic reasoning in unstable domains, drawing on Nancy Cartwright’s concept of nomological machines.

Introduction

The world is patterned. These patterns allow classification, prediction, and manipulation. Yet every event is unique, every object singular. The tension between uniqueness and regularity underlies both everyday reasoning and scientific method. In medicine, the tension is acute: treatments are tested on samples, generalized to populations, and then applied to individuals who may or may not resemble anyone in the study. This essay traces the path from the general mystery of regularity to the specific fragility of medical generalizations.

Discussion

Regularities and Generalizations

We live in a world of regularities, patterns that support generalizations, allow us to see similarities and differences, allow us to classify. These regularities permit us to divide the flux of experience into categories, to notice resemblances across things that are never identical, and to establish differences where those matter for survival and understanding. That is a feature of the wetware, the human brain, but it is also a feature of the universe itself, that it does have this character of recurrence, symmetry, and repetition.

Because of this, we can capitalize on regularities. They allow us to predict, to form expectations, to anticipate outcomes, and to connect cause with effect. To deny regularity would be to deny causality, and to deny causality would be to collapse reasoning into incoherence. It is not just a feature of the wetware; it is a feature of the world, of “the thing in itself.” We are not merely projecting patterns out of our own heads. The success we achieve when we manipulate the world, whether in agriculture, engineering, or medicine, shows that something about these patterns is real and external, not purely a figment of perception.

Yet our success is only partial. We can catch glimpses of “the thing in itself,” but we cannot encompass it. We can manipulate the world with some success, but never with total success. There are always limits, always contexts where prediction fails, where causality escapes our grasp, where the patterns are opaque. Certainly, there are all kinds of cases where we cannot understand the regularities. We can posit that they are there, hidden behind the phenomena, but we cannot always predict them, cannot always trace them, cannot always bring them into the light of understanding.

Thus, the world appears as a paradox: structured enough to permit survival, prediction, and control, yet complex enough to resist full comprehension. Regularities sustain generalization, but they never guarantee it.

The Mystery of Regularity

Others have marveled at this mystery, that the world does have regularities that we can capitalize on, that we can generalize. Even though each object, each event is unique, we can still generalize. That is the astonishing fact: uniqueness and repeatability coexist. Every tree has its own growth, its own scars, its own branching, and yet “tree” remains a meaningful category. Every human being has a different face, a different voice, a different history, and yet we recognize them as part of a species and speak of “human nature.” The singular and the general are somehow bound together.

This seems so mysterious to me. It is not obvious that the world should be so structured. Could there, in principle, have been a universe in which every event was utterly singular, unconnected to any other, with no recurrence, no stability, no possibility of generalization? In such a universe, prediction would be impossible, memory useless, knowledge incoherent. But our universe is not like that. It permits us to see patterns across singularities, to form concepts that gather unique instances under a common description, and to act as if the future will bear some likeness to the past.

I know that philosophers have commented on it. They have wrestled with this puzzle under many names: the problem of induction, the metaphysics of universals, the relation between the one and the many. They have argued whether the order we see is imposed by the mind, as Kant thought, or discovered in the world, as Aristotle believed. But whatever the philosophical framework, the mystery remains. Why should the world, composed of nothing but unique particulars, present itself in ways that allow generalization? Why should we be able to recognize sameness amidst difference, stability amidst change?

This mystery lies at the foundation of all reasoning. Without it, science, language, and survival itself would collapse. And yet it is a mystery that cannot be resolved, only acknowledged: the strange coexistence of the unique and the regular, the particular and the general.

Trivial Yet Not Guaranteed

Well, in a sense, it’s trivial. We can generalize, we can predict, we can observe causality, we can manipulate the world according to these generalizations, but only to a limit. Even if one believes that everything is determined, as I do, and even if one believes that to assert otherwise leads one into entangled contradictions, as I do, there is still this regularity, and there is a success in prediction and failures in prediction. So nothing is guaranteed.

The triviality lies in the fact that everyone acts as if this were obvious. Farmers plant seed with the expectation that crops will grow, engineers design bridges with the expectation that steel will bear loads, physicians prescribe drugs with the expectation that they will work. These are not extraordinary feats of inference but the everyday conduct of life. No one pauses to marvel that the world is regular enough to sustain such practices.

And yet the guarantee is absent. Predictions fail, sometimes catastrophically. The seed rots in the ground, the bridge collapses, the drug harms rather than heals. Determinism, if true, offers no practical assurance against these failures, because the chain of causes is too intricate to be known in its entirety. The world’s determinacy does not translate into human certainty.

This is why the trivial is also precarious. We rely on regularities, but we know they can fail us. The boundary between success and failure is not sharp but permeable, depending on conditions we cannot always control or foresee. To live by generalizations is unavoidable, but to live as if they were inviolable is folly. It is precisely in the gap between determination and knowledge that fragility resides: the world may be lawful through and through, but our grasp of those laws is always partial, fallible, and exposed to error.

Uniqueness and Sameness

We’ll come back to the point that all this is quite mysterious, given that every object, every event, is different in character in small and big ways. Even two ball bearings, seemingly identical, are not identical. They’re not the same object, for one thing. There’s no identity, except in language: we call them both ball bearings. They may be the same size and the same density and the same weight, but they’re not the same. But yet they behave the same.

This raises the deeper issue of categories themselves. Our classifications gather distinct particulars under a single heading, and in so doing they erase difference. The concept “ball bearing” covers millions of individual items, each with its own microscopic irregularities, its own trajectory through use, wear, and decay. The sameness that we attribute to them is not found in the things as such, but in the role they occupy within a system of use. They are interchangeable for practical purposes, though never identical in substance.

This interchangeability is the foundation of technology and commerce. A machine functions only because one part can be replaced by another of “the same kind,” even though no two parts are truly identical. Standardization, measurement, and tolerances allow us to treat differences as negligible within a certain range. What counts as “the same” is not metaphysical identity but operational adequacy.

At a larger scale, this logic holds for natural kinds as well. No two oak trees are identical, but the category “oak” allows foresters and botanists to treat them as members of a class. No two storms are identical, but meteorologists speak of “hurricanes” as though they were instances of a repeatable phenomenon. The sameness resides in patterns of behavior, not in identity of being.

The mystery, then, is not only that uniqueness and sameness coexist, but that sameness is defined by the very practices that rely on it. We decide that objects are “the same” when their differences do not matter for the purposes at hand, and yet the world itself cooperates to make this possible: ball bearings roll alike, trees grow alike, storms move alike. The fit between our categories and the world’s behavior is neither perfect nor guaranteed, but it is sufficient to sustain both knowledge and survival.

The Structure of the World

I guess we can call it the structure of the world, or the nature of the world, for want of any better terminology. We can call it the “thing in itself.” Human beings see aspects of “the thing in itself,” enough to survive. But in order to make sense of the world, we have to posit that there is “a thing in itself.” Anything else is self-contradictory.

To posit such a structure is not a luxury of speculation but a necessity of thought. If we were to deny that there is something beyond appearances, then even the notion of “appearance” would collapse, for it would imply nothing that appears. The very contrast between seeming and being presupposes a reality that persists whether we attend to it or not. The falling of a tree, the orbit of a planet, the decay of a body—these continue without reference to human perception, pointing to an order that transcends our awareness.

This structure cannot be grasped all at once. It reveals itself only partially, through fragments, measurements, and glimpses that must be pieced together into models. Our sciences are nothing more than provisional attempts to map aspects of this deeper order, each successful only within the boundaries where stability holds. The “thing in itself” thus resists complete capture, but its presence is felt in the fact that our partial models work at all.

At the same time, the structure of the world is not merely inert background. It is active constraint. It pushes back against error, it breaks our machines when we miscalculate, it refuses to bend to false assumptions. That resistance is what gives the concept of truth its meaning: some accounts align with the world’s structure and succeed, while others collapse in failure.

To acknowledge the “thing in itself” is, therefore, to acknowledge that knowledge is asymptotic. We can approach, approximate, refine, and improve, but we cannot exhaust or encompass. The structure remains the ground on which all reasoning stands, and the horizon that reasoning can never fully reach.

Learning Regularities

As we live, animals, humans, all discover these regularities, enough to survive. Perhaps some animals come with the ability to deal with these regularities wired right in, inherited. But it always requires experience to really get the full essence of how to deal with the regularities. That is to say that animals learn. That they do so is a mystery. Neurology partly explains it, but only at the stratospheric level.

Learning, however, is not simply the passive absorption of patterns; it involves trial, error, adjustment, and retention. An animal encounters a situation, responds in some way, and discovers—through consequence—whether the response was adequate. Over time, repeated encounters accumulate into a repertoire of strategies. These strategies are not fixed but flexible, ready to be adapted when the world reveals some new variation on an old theme.

This capacity to learn regularities extends beyond immediate survival. It shapes social behavior, communication, and cooperation. A bird learns not only where to find food but also how to read signals from its flock; a human child learns language, which is itself a system of regularities built on sound and meaning. The capacity to recognize patterns is, in this sense, a capacity to inhabit worlds shared with others, to align actions with what others are doing.

What is remarkable is that learning can leap beyond the local. A rat can run a maze because it discovers the repeating structure of turns and paths. A human can design a bridge because accumulated experience with materials, forces, and failures has been abstracted into general principles. In both cases, the recognition of regularity goes further than a single instance: it becomes a way of anticipating what has not yet been encountered.

Yet the process remains obscure in its finer detail. We can measure synaptic changes, describe reinforcement pathways, even map circuits involved in memory consolidation. But these accounts remain remote from the lived reality of recognition—of suddenly grasping that one thing is like another, or that a pattern once noticed can be carried into a new setting. That leap from mechanism to meaning is the part that remains hidden, and perhaps always will. It is here that the mystery of learning regularities persists: how finite creatures, in a world of endless variability, extract enough sameness to endure.

Games of Chance and Combinatorics

So we get into the regularity of games of chance. Not all games of chance are the same. Drawing cards from a shuffled deck is very different from rolling dies in every respect, save one. One is able to enumerate outcomes, count total outcomes, and specify the ratio of any given outcome. Either from one event or multiple events; chance is the ratio of an outcome to total possible outcomes for one event or multiple events. It’s based on combinatorics, basic mathematics learned in school.

What is striking is that such games, though designed for entertainment or gambling, expose something fundamental about reasoning itself. In ordinary life, outcomes unfold in tangled ways that defy simple enumeration. But in games of chance, the boundaries are carefully defined: the deck has fifty-two cards, the die has six faces, the roulette wheel thirty-eight slots. Within those boundaries, we can count exhaustively, and this counting gives us probabilities that appear exact.

Combinatorics is the arithmetic of possibility. It does not depend on whether a card actually appears or whether a die lands on six in the next throw. It describes the structure of all possible outcomes, the space of what could happen. That space has its own logic: the order of draws matters in some contexts but not in others; repetitions are possible with dice but not with single draws from a finite deck. These distinctions—permutations versus combinations, with or without replacement—reveal how subtle the act of counting becomes once possibility is at stake.

What is also remarkable is how quickly complexity explodes. With two dice, there are thirty-six possible ordered pairs, but already we must notice that different totals occur with different frequencies. With five cards drawn from a deck, the number of distinct hands runs into millions, and we must learn to classify them—pairs, flushes, straights—in order to make sense of the field of possibilities. Combinatorics trains us not only to count but to organize outcomes into meaningful patterns.

Thus, games of chance serve as laboratories of abstraction. They show how regularities can be extracted from situations that are in practice unpredictable in detail. One cannot say in advance which card will turn up or which number will appear, but one can say with precision what the space of possibilities looks like and what proportion each outcome occupies within it. In this sense, combinatorics bridges ignorance and knowledge: we cannot know the singular outcome, but we can know the structure that contains it.

The Curious Match Between Combinatorics and Experience

The curious thing is that combinatorial probabilities rest upon selected regularities in an ever-changing situation where events differ each time. But we can look at outcomes, and it seems that empirically, in the long run, many, many events, we can actually see that the combinatorics actually produce similar results to the empirical results—in the long run. Now that’s a very curious thing, that aggregation of multiple events results in numbers that are very similar to those produced by combinatorics. That’s a weird thing, really. I guess it’s not taught as being a weird thing, but it is a very weird thing. And I know that philosophers have argued over it over quite a few centuries now, and still are arguing.

What deepens the strangeness is that no single event ever mirrors the combinatorial ratio. A single coin toss is not “fifty-fifty”; it is heads or tails. The neat fractions of probability appear only when we accumulate events into large collections and then observe the proportions. The match between combinatorial calculation and long-run frequency seems to presuppose some hidden order—that the countless contingencies of shuffling, rolling, or spinning conspire to yield aggregate behavior that aligns with pure arithmetic.

This convergence raises questions that extend beyond gambling tables. Why should empirical sequences, each determined by microscopic causes beyond our control, align so consistently with abstract counts of possibility? The die does not “know” it has six faces, nor does the coin “know” that heads and tails are equally likely. Yet across repetitions, the distribution mirrors the geometry of the object. The material world, in its restless variability, appears to cooperate with the logic of enumeration.

And this cooperation has been treated with both admiration and suspicion. Some have taken it as evidence of hidden symmetries built into nature, while others insist it is only the artifact of how we frame the problem. Philosophers and mathematicians have long struggled with whether probability is a fact about the world or a projection of our descriptions. The curious match between combinatorics and experience refuses to settle that question. What it demonstrates, at the very least, is that counting possibilities and observing frequencies are tethered together in ways that remain conceptually puzzling, even after centuries of debate.

From Probability to Medical Research

Well, we then get into the issue of research, let us say medical research, where generalizations are made from a sample to a population. There’s usually a rationale for this generalization, but it’s maybe not as strong as one would like it to be. Often the sample is not representative of the population at all. I suppose with a sufficiently large sample it becomes more representative, but it’s seldom the population.

This is the central tension of medical inference: we never test everyone, we test some subset, and then extend the results outward. The logic depends on the assumption that the sample mirrors the larger population in the ways that matter, but this is always uncertain. Geography, diet, age, sex, ethnicity, underlying conditions—all these shape outcomes, and all may vary between sample and population. A treatment tested in one hospital may not work the same in another; a drug trial in Europe may not transfer cleanly to Asia; results drawn from middle-aged men may falter when applied to women or the elderly.

Even the methods designed to control bias cannot remove this fragility. Randomization reduces some distortions, but it cannot guarantee representativeness. Exclusion criteria, often necessary for safety, also narrow the population in ways that weaken generalization. And practical constraints—funding, recruitment, compliance—further restrict who is studied and under what conditions. The end product is always a partial glimpse, never a complete picture.

The paradox is that medicine cannot proceed without such generalizations. To test on everyone would be impossible, and to withhold generalization would be to abandon treatment altogether. Thus, medicine lives by this compromise: infer from the sample, acknowledge the limitations, and hope that the approximation is close enough to be useful. But the fragility of the bridge from sample to population remains, and it is here that the real uncertainty of medical research resides.

The Applicability of Probability

In previous essay of mine I discussed how applying probabilistic reasoning to these unstable situations is fraught with difficulties, not just at the level of use of the tools, but at the level of their applicability at all. I’ve done quite a few essays on that, in line with Nancy Cartwright’s views on nomological machines. This connects directly to the views I have been developing in my essays on the situatedness of such things. The key alignment with Nancy Cartwright’s position is that the very applicability of probabilistic models rests on fragile assumptions about the stability of the system under study.

These assumptions are seldom examined, yet they are decisive. A probability model presumes that the system under study behaves in a consistent way, that the relevant factors do not shift in midstream, and that the same causes will produce the same distribution of effects. In many domains of physics, such as the behavior of dice or coins, this stability is manufactured by design—carefully constructed “machines” that enforce repeatability. But in medicine, psychology, or social research, the situation is far less secure. Bodies adapt, environments change, habits shift, and confounding variables intrude unnoticed. The “machine” is leaky, and its stability cannot be guaranteed.

What this means is that probability models may yield elegant numbers that do not correspond to any enduring structure in reality. They give the appearance of precision while resting on sand. The calculated risks, confidence intervals, and significance levels may be internally coherent within the model, but their external validity depends entirely on whether the real system is stable enough for the model to apply. When that stability is absent, the numbers are at best approximations and at worst misleading artifacts.

This fragility exposes a deeper philosophical point: perhaps the applicability of probability is not a universal truth but a contingent achievement. It works where conditions can be controlled, where repeatability can be imposed, and where confounders can be bounded. Outside such carefully delimited circumstances, its reach is uncertain. Thus, the problem is not only how to use probabilistic tools correctly but whether the world, in a given situation, is even the kind of place where those tools can be effective.

The Problem of Animal Models

Medical researchers sometimes use animal models on the assumption that the results will be close enough. I could call it an assumption, but maybe conjecture would be closer to the truth. And use of such animal models to represent human populations is subject to much informed criticism. So, if we did a study on chocolate and health benefits, and we used dogs as our subject population, we’d get some pretty strange and frightening results, wouldn’t we? You did know that chocolate is poisonous for dogs didn’t you?

The central issue is one of translatability. An animal may share certain physiological features with humans—mice with their mammalian nervous systems, monkeys with their genetic closeness, dogs with their metabolic processes—but resemblance is never identity. Even small biochemical differences can overturn an entire inference. A compound tolerated by a rat may be toxic to a human; a therapy effective in a primate may fail in a human trial. The boundary between “similar enough” and “critically different” is treacherous, and it is often invisible until too late.

Yet the reliance persists, partly for problematic ethical reasons, partly for practical ones. It is easier, and often permissible, to test on animals before humans. It is also cheaper and faster to conduct controlled experiments on species with short life cycles. These pragmatic considerations create a culture of dependence on animal data, even when the translation to human outcomes is dubious. The rhetoric of “model organisms” suggests a reliable stand-in, but in reality it is a gamble that resemblance will suffice.

What complicates matters further is that animal models are not neutral stand-ins but are deliberately constructed. Mice are bred to be genetically uniform, disease states are artificially induced, and environments are tightly controlled. These practices increase repeatability, but at the cost of ecological validity. The resulting data may tell us how a laboratory mouse responds under contrived conditions, but it may tell us very little about how a diverse human population will respond in the variability of everyday life.

The problem, then, is not simply one of ethics or logistics but of epistemology. To what extent does knowledge generated from animal studies genuinely count as knowledge about humans? The uneasy truth is that no one can know in advance. Each translation is a test, and history is filled with failures where apparent similarities concealed decisive differences.

Hidden Confounders in Human Studies

Even if we were applying human models, we have any number of unknown and unknowable confounding factors, and we generalize from a sample to a population and make pronouncements, probabilistic pronouncements, about the effect of our treatment, whatever it may be, a new drug, a new operation, what have you. Generally, we tend to not even make a deal of effect size. Researchers often do not dwell on the harms that may be introduced by a treatment, although all treatments have the possibility of harm, even seemingly benign ones like Aspirin. We generalize, but we have no guarantee that the sample actually encompasses all of the variations that may be of importance in the evaluation of the outcomes.

The difficulty is compounded by the fact that many confounders operate silently. They are not merely variables left out of the study; they are variables we may not even know exist. Diet, genetics, lifestyle, prior exposures, stress levels, environmental toxins—all of these interact in ways that remain beyond precise measurement. A treatment that appears effective in one group may falter in another, not because the treatment itself changed, but because the hidden background conditions did.

Worse still, confounding factors do not stand still. Human populations shift over time, habits evolve, new diseases emerge, and interactions between factors take novel forms. A study conducted twenty years ago might have been valid for the population of its day but may mislead if applied uncritically to today’s conditions. This temporal instability means that hidden confounders are not only unknown but also dynamic, multiplying the uncertainty of generalizations.

When harms are overlooked, the problem is magnified. Reporting often emphasizes efficacy, while adverse effects are relegated to secondary tables or dismissed as statistically insignificant. Yet for the individual patient, those “insignificant” harms can be decisive. The aspirin that prevents a clot in one person may cause a hemorrhage in another, and no aggregate number can erase that reality. To fail to reckon with such confounders is not only a methodological shortcoming but also an ethical one, as it conceals the true variability of outcomes behind the illusion of uniform benefit.

In this light, human studies are always precarious. They provide guidance, but never certainty. Their pronouncements are built on the hope that unknown confounders will not overturn the conclusions, but the hope is fragile, and the unknown remains vast.

Silly and Not-So-Silly Examples

To use a silly example, I guess, you could look at the effect of hysterectomies on a male population. It would be a pretty silly study. But we do a lot of silly studies where we use only men as our sample, and yet we generalize to male and female populations. We do a lot of stuff like that.

The silliness becomes less comical when the stakes are high. For decades, women were excluded from clinical trials on the grounds that hormonal cycles might complicate the data. The result was that drugs were approved and prescribed widely without adequate understanding of how women metabolize them differently. In some cases, dosages that were safe for men produced toxic effects in women; in others, therapeutic benefits were underestimated or missed entirely. What seems like a methodological convenience—restricting the sample to men—translates into a very real distortion of medical knowledge.

There are further examples. Children are often excluded from trials because they are considered too vulnerable, yet drugs developed for adults are routinely given to pediatric patients. The assumption is that children are simply “smaller adults,” but in fact their physiology, development, and metabolism differ in ways that can radically alter drug effects. Similarly, older populations are underrepresented in trials, even though they are the ones most likely to use the treatments in question. The omission of these groups is not silly in the trivial sense, but it produces consequences just as absurd as the thought experiment of hysterectomies in men.

Nor is the problem confined to sex or age. Many studies rely heavily on volunteers drawn from university students or other accessible groups, then generalize findings to the entire population. Lifestyle, socioeconomic status, ethnicity, and even geography can shift outcomes, but these factors are often overlooked in the rush to produce publishable results. What seems at first to be a neutral simplification turns out, on closer inspection, to be an unexamined bias.

So the line between silly and not-so-silly is a thin one. The hysterectomy example makes the flaw obvious, but in practice countless studies replicate the same structure of error in more subtle ways. The examples may look serious, even respectable, but methodologically they rest on assumptions no less fragile than the most ludicrous thought experiment.

The Unseen Confounding Factors

But there are a lot of hidden confounding factors that are less obvious than male and female distinctions, factors that are confounded to the extent that we don’t even know that there are confounding factors there. Experimental design cannot, in principle, isolate all confounding factors and control for them. Randomized controlled trials are an attempt, but they are certainly not capable of isolating all confounding factors.

The difficulty lies in the fact that many influences are layered and interacting, rather than discrete and independent. A genetic trait may not reveal its effect unless it is combined with a certain diet; a medication may appear harmless until it intersects with another drug already present in the system; a stress response may alter how the body processes treatment in ways no one anticipated. These entanglements produce outcomes that cannot be attributed to any single variable, and because they operate beneath the surface, they escape easy detection.

Moreover, confounders are not always biological. They can be cultural, environmental, or behavioral. A therapy tested in one society may produce different results in another, not because the physiology has changed, but because patterns of nutrition, exposure to pollutants, or even expectations of treatment differ. The unseen confounders here are woven into the lived context of patients, contexts that experiments rarely replicate and often ignore.

Even sophisticated statistical methods, designed to adjust for known sources of bias, cannot account for what has not been identified. Regression, stratification, and matching all presuppose that the confounder has been measured. But the most disruptive confounders are often those that remain invisible, either because no one thought to measure them or because current tools are incapable of capturing them.

This makes every research claim provisional. No matter how careful the design, no matter how large the sample, the specter of unseen confounding hovers. What appears as a stable result today may be overturned tomorrow when some hidden factor is finally recognized. The limitations are not merely practical but principled: the complexity of living systems ensures that there will always be influences beyond the scope of any single study.

Group Averages and Individual Variability

Because of the variability and the confounding factors, a given drug treatment may hurt, help, or do nothing at all within a given individual. It may be that the individual has unique characteristics that aren’t even represented in the study within the sample population or maybe they have other factors that mean they will experience the negative effects or the positive effects or no effects at all. And we can’t know that in advance. We can only say the group averages give us this information. So at a gross level we’ll say 20% experience no effect. 30% are harmed and the rest are helped or it could be any percentages. It would depend on the thing we’re talking about and the study. The studies never give us the true numbers. They only give us study numbers which may approximate the truth.

This gap between group averages and individual realities is the central dilemma of medical reasoning. The average is a statistical fiction: no single patient embodies it. To say that a drug reduces blood pressure by ten points “on average” does not mean that any particular patient’s blood pressure will fall by ten points. Some may see a dramatic reduction, some a negligible change, some even an increase. The average is a smoothing of differences, a convenient summary, but it conceals as much as it reveals.

For the clinician and the patient, however, decisions must be made in the singular. The patient sitting in the examination room does not experience the aggregate; they experience the treatment in their own body, with their own risks and benefits. The translation from group-level findings to individual care is therefore an act of wager. One places a bet that the individual will fall within the range of those helped, rather than those harmed or untouched. Medicine, under this view, is not a science of certainties but a practice of managed gambles.

This is why variability matters so profoundly. It undermines the illusion of universality that statistical averages seem to promise. It reminds us that “effectiveness” is not a property of a drug in itself but a property of its interaction with specific organisms under specific conditions. Every generalization masks heterogeneity, and every application to an individual runs the risk of divergence from the average.

The ethical stakes follow immediately. To trumpet the average benefit while suppressing the range of possible harms is to mislead. Patients deserve to know not just what happens “on average,” but the distribution of outcomes: how many were helped, how many were harmed, how many saw no change at all. Without that, the probabilities become a veil, hiding the precariousness of the gamble behind a false sense of inevitability.

In this sense, the reliance on group averages is both unavoidable and perilous. It is unavoidable because medicine must generalize to guide action; it is perilous because it tempts us to forget that individuals never coincide with the average. The crux is here: generalizations are indispensable tools for population-level reasoning, but at the level of the individual, they dissolve into uncertainty.

Summary

The world exhibits regularities, and these regularities make generalization possible. Yet every object and every event remains unique, never identical with any other. Human and animal survival depends on navigating this paradox: recognizing sameness in difference, learning from recurring patterns, and acting on them in ways that secure life. This learning is not merely inherited but developed through experience, trial, and error.

Games of chance illustrate how these regularities can be formalized. Combinatorics allows enumeration of possibilities, creating precise ratios that—strangely—mirror the long-run behavior of actual outcomes. The curious convergence between mathematics and empirical frequencies highlights both the power and the mystery of probability.

When probability is imported into medical research, its fragility is exposed. Samples never perfectly represent populations; animal models, though widely used, are conjectural and often misleading; and human studies are riddled with hidden and shifting confounders. Randomized controlled trials can reduce some biases but cannot isolate every factor. The applicability of probability itself depends on fragile assumptions about stability, assumptions that are often unwarranted in complex biological and social systems.

The central dilemma emerges at the level of the individual. Group averages smooth over variation, but individuals never coincide with the average. A treatment may help, harm, or have no effect depending on unique and sometimes unknowable characteristics. Medicine must therefore operate on wagers, extending generalizations outward while knowing that no prediction is guaranteed.

Medical pronouncements, then, rest on scaffolds that are necessary but precarious. They are not direct truths about individuals but approximations derived from group-level patterns. The result is a practice built on fragile assumptions, one that can guide action but can never erase uncertainty.

