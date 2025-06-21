Author’s Preface

This essay addresses what is, in many respects, a foundational error in modern psychology, statistics, and even philosophy: the idea that belief comes in degrees that can be quantified. What began as a theoretical device in statistical reasoning has been absorbed into general academic discourse with little reflection and even less challenge. But the very notion that belief admits of numerical degree is not only empirically unsupported—it is conceptually incoherent. This essay takes aim at the intellectual complacency of those who have adopted this view without scrutiny, and shows that what is treated as measurable is in fact a product of methodological distortion.

Introduction

In everyday life, beliefs are expressed in ordinary language. We say things like “maybe,” “probably,” “definitely not,” “could be,” or “that’s a long shot.” These are loose categories that reflect context, mood, and interpretation. They are not numbers. Yet a large number of scholars—statisticians, psychologists, and now philosophers—have come to treat beliefs as if they could be mapped to a number line, as if belief strength were a quantifiable variable like temperature or distance.

This essay examines the roots, mechanisms, and fallacies behind this mistaken view, with particular attention to the role of “personal probabilities,” Likert scaling, Bayesian reasoning, and the demand characteristics of research formats. The central argument is simple: belief is not a numerical quantity, and attempts to make it one distort both the psychological reality and the conceptual framework in which belief operates.

Belief Is Categorical, Not Quantitative

In ordinary usage, belief is not expressed as a number. No one says, “I believe it to the extent of 0.63.” Instead, belief is couched in natural language terms: “maybe,” “I doubt it,” “it’s probably true,” or “I’m certain.” These expressions are not only vague; they are also unstable and context-sensitive. A person might say “maybe” in one tone and mean “not likely,” and in another tone mean “toss-up.” The idea that such expressions can be placed on a single ordered scale is already suspect; the idea that they can be mapped to numbers is entirely untenable.

At best, there is a rough and situational sense of order—"never" is less confident than "probably," which is less than "certain." But even this ordering is local, not stable or generalizable. There is no evidence that individuals, much less groups, share a consistent internal scale for these terms. Belief is not a ratio-scale variable. It is not even ordinal in any reliable way.

The Origin of the Error: Personal Probability and Bayesian Influence

The idea of quantifying belief gained traction in the mid-20th century through developments in subjective probability. Thinkers like Frank Ramsey, Bruno de Finetti, and Leonard Savage promoted the notion of "personal probability," where individuals assign numbers to propositions reflecting their own subjective certainty. In Bayesian theory, this takes the form of priors—numerical expressions of belief updated via evidence.

But calling these numbers "personal probabilities" does not make them probabilities in any proper sense. They are not frequencies, not measurable quantities, not even interpersonally verifiable. They are imagined, often retrospectively justified, and sometimes reverse-engineered to fit decision outcomes. Calling them "probabilities" is a case of terminological opportunism: borrowing the respectability of mathematical probability while substituting something entirely different.

And worse: degrees of belief are not psychological measurements at all. They are outputs of a formal system that has been mistaken for an introspective report. Bayesian updating is a computational procedure. Belief, by contrast, is a mental and linguistic state. To conflate the two is to commit a category mistake: equating an algorithmic manipulation of symbols with a human experience of conviction.

Likert Scales and the Force-Fit Illusion

Psychology played a parallel role in the institutionalization of this error. The development of the Likert scale offered a superficially appealing way to quantify attitudes and beliefs. Respondents are asked to choose a number from, say, 1 to 5, reflecting their agreement or disagreement with a statement. But this is not the measurement of belief; it is the imposition of measurement format onto a non-numeric domain.

The subject is forced to choose a number, even if their actual feeling is vague, shifting, or inarticulable. The result is not a stable or meaningful value, but an artifact of the experimental setup. It reflects what the subject thinks is expected of them, how they interpret the options, and how they feel in that moment. The format introduces demand characteristics: cues that shape behavior in ways unrelated to the target construct. What gets recorded as a "3" or a "4" is not belief but a situational reaction to a forced-choice paradigm.

The illusion of quantification arises because numbers are used. Once numerical labels are introduced, researchers treat them as ordered, sometimes even as interval or ratio-scale data. But this is a mathematical sleight of hand. Numbers do not confer measurement; they simulate it.

The Instability and Context-Sensitivity of Expressed Belief

If belief really had measurable degrees, then expressions of belief would show some stability over time and across contexts. But empirical studies repeatedly show that belief expressions are fluid and reversible. Small changes in framing, tone, or timing can produce large shifts in response. A person might say "probably" in the morning and "maybe" in the afternoon when asked the same question.

This is not noise. It is a reflection of what belief is: a context-dependent judgment, not a number to be retrieved from a mental register.

And yet, researchers continue to treat these expressions as data points on a scale. Once placed into a spreadsheet, the numbers seem to invite operations: averaging, comparing, regressing. But what is being manipulated are phantoms of belief, not belief itself.

Demand Characteristics and the Force-Fit of Number onto Judgment

One of the most telling aspects of this entire phenomenon is that people will, when prompted, provide numbers for things that are not numerical at all. If asked how likely they are to win the lottery, they might say "one in a million." If asked how certain they are that their friend will call, they might say "80%." But these numbers are not retrieved from internal scales. They are constructed on the fly, shaped by conversational norms, question phrasing, and social context.

This is not an intrinsic human tendency. It is a learned, trained response that arises from exposure to numerical formats, educational practices, and professional norms. It is a form of semantic accommodation: a response to the demand characteristics of modern discourse. People are told that belief can be represented by numbers, so they act accordingly. But acting as if something is true does not make it true.

What is remarkable is not that people will produce numbers. What is remarkable is that those numbers have so little meaning. They vary wildly across contexts, are shaped by mood, tone, social desirability, and narrative framing. Their only consistent property is their numerical format, which gives the illusion of order. But the underlying beliefs are not ordered. They are shaped by situation, not scale.

Conclusion: Belief Is Not a Number, and Never Was

The idea of degrees of belief, especially when cast in numerical terms, is a theoretical convenience masquerading as a psychological insight. It is rooted in the needs of Bayesian formalisms and Likert-style research tools, not in any genuine feature of human cognition.

Beliefs are not scalar. They are not measurable. They are not stable. They are not interval properties. They are judgments: unstable, contextual, language-based assertions that arise in specific moments for specific purposes. To force them into a numerical mold is to distort them beyond recognition.

Those who continue to promote the notion of degrees of belief—whether Bayesian modelers, survey researchers, or credence-based epistemologists—are not advancing understanding. They are perpetuating a conceptual error. The field must recognize the intellectual bankruptcy of this inherited assumption and move beyond it.

