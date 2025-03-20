Note: I may have said it more succinctly at the link; still waiting for my Nobel prize.

Author's Preface

The Creative Act of Explanation

Coming up with explanations for some phenomena is a creative act, and it's open-ended. We can always come up with one more explanation. They don't even have to be grounded in reality. I like: “The Devil made me do it.” You look at modern physics, a lot of it defies belief by any common sense test. Very rarely can you itemize all possible combinations. That's possible and sometimes typical for certain types of problems, but not for most situations.

No Algorithmic Way to Exhaust Possibilities

There's really no algorithmic way to come up with possible explanations. You'll never produce an exhaustive set; we usually peter out before we've even exhausted possibilities. The limit is imagination, I suppose. Brainstorming by individuals or groups may list possibilities. Another group may come up with different possibilities. Brainstorming doesn't exhaust the set. I don't even know that it's possible to exhaust the set. I believe it's truly open-ended in terms of what we conjecture, not in terms of what is demonstrably true.

Scientific Creativity Versus Artistic Creativity

Now, artistic creatives may disagree with that, but scientist creatives know that to be true. It's just a different realm for creativity. And how it happens is unknown, probably unknowable. We just come up with ideas, and they'll be based on our understanding of the world and what we've seen in the past. There'll be some transmutation of ideas; we always have a debt to the past for our current understanding, but we do come up with interesting new ideas, new possible explanations, new creative ideas. How that works is beyond us, any more than how we can actually prove that our ideas are sound, in many cases, other than through empirical validation. Sometimes possible, sometimes not.

Subconscious Filtering and the Borderline Between Creativity and Madness

I think when we generate ideas there's always some subconscious filtering of these ideas and probably there's always been an issue of madness versus creativity with an uncertain borderline. So an idea may be absolutely unhinged, or seemingly so, maybe later proven to be actually a good idea. But people who don't have as strong a filter on their ideas (that's metaphorical) don't come up with as many ideas as those who have a weaker filter. How that works is beyond me, but some people have a more fertile imagination. They come up with more ideas. This has been shown empirically. And we can only assume that either the idea generated doesn't work as well, or there's a filter suppressing ideas that are generated and rejected. I don't know how we would even know that.

The Conjecture of Filtering and the Mystery of Idea Emergence

I don't think it's actually any more than conjecture that we apply a filter in more than some metaphorical sense. I think all we can say is that these ideas emerge based upon our current understanding of the world, including suggestions we may have heard which come from somewhere, and the problems we're trying to solve. So somehow, these conjectures emerge through some mystery or fashion. There's no algorithm that can give us these conjectures.

Enumerating Possibilities in Constrained Domains

However, there are a few cases where we can actually enumerate possibilities, tracing wires in circuitry where there are finite possibilities, tracing wires in a wall, tracing hidden pipes through dye tests. There are places where we can exhaustively list possibilities.

Acceptance and Rejection of Conjectures Without Rationality

Conjectures may be arrived at, and labelled hypotheses. These may be accepted or rejected without due consideration. Perhaps they will be accepted because it's some big man's favorite hypothesis. People may fail to apply even the most basic tests of reasonableness to the conjectures. Back-of-the-envelope calculations, as they're called, are tests against physical possibilities. Take Egyptian pyramid construction for example. Back-of-the-envelope calculations show that the conventional explanations are absolutely absurd, impossible. No amount of hand-waving will make them possible. But yet, generations of Egyptologists have accepted these explanations without any rigorous scrutiny. The existence of precision stonework and vases and artifacts, ditto. So, these conjectures may be accepted without any rationality. They're just accepted. Or they may be rejected, I suppose, for the same reasons. Nevertheless, we have these conjectures. That they emerge is undeniable. That they may be totally inadequate is undeniable. That they may be accepted despite their inadequacy is also undeniable. Or that they may be rejected even though quite adequate as explanatory mechanisms is also undeniable.

Reiteration: Conjecture as a Creative but Uncertain Process

To recap, coming up with conjectures to explain phenomena (traces if you will, to use the philosopher's jargon) is a creative act. Most of these explanations are going to be totally inadequate. Sometimes they're rejected even though they could be adequate. Sometimes they're accepted although they're easy enough to show that they are inadequate. So that's a psychological and sociological phenomena. But that the ideas emerge is a creative process. Not an artistic creative process but it shows the mind's ability to combine existing knowledge with problems to be solved and come up with potential solutions through some mysterious wet wear process which we don't understand and may never be able to understand. It just is. Then we can look to other psychological processes, sociological processes as to why these ideas succeed or fail as explanations for a while, perhaps until there's some paradigm shift.

Introduction

The origin of thought and the emergence of conjecture have long been topics of both philosophical and scientific inquiry. While human creativity is often celebrated in the arts, the act of forming scientific hypotheses or speculative explanations for phenomena is equally, if not more, mysterious. This essay explores the inherently creative process of conjecture formation, emphasizing its open-ended nature and the limits of rationality in accepting or rejecting explanations. It highlights the lack of algorithmic methods for exhaustively generating ideas, contrasts scientific creativity with artistic creativity, and investigates the role of subconscious filtering in the creative process. Additionally, it examines the sociological factors that influence whether conjectures gain acceptance, often independent of their rational merit.

Discussion

The Nature of Conjecture and Creativity in Explanation

Conjecture-making lies at the intersection of imagination, reasoning, and prior knowledge. As the preface notes, explanations for observed phenomena are often not the result of exhaustive reasoning processes but emerge through a complex, and largely unconscious, creative act. The inability to enumerate all possible explanations is widely acknowledged in philosophy of science (Popper, 1959; Feyerabend, 1975). Imagination plays a central role in hypothesis generation (Holton, 1973), and no mechanical or computational procedure has been shown capable of producing a comprehensive set of explanations for most real-world problems.

Algorithmic Limitations and Human Imagination

The limitations described in the preface align with formal discussions about the non-algorithmic nature of creativity in scientific discovery (Polanyi, 1966). Gödel's incompleteness theorems (Gödel, 1931) and Turing's work on the limits of computability (Turing, 1936) suggest that certain aspects of human reasoning cannot be captured by formal systems. Even advanced computational methods in machine learning and artificial intelligence have yet to replicate the full range of human creative conjecture-making (Boden, 2004).

Scientific Creativity Versus Artistic Creativity

While both artistic and scientific creativity involve novel recombination of ideas, they serve different epistemic purposes (Weisberg, 2006). Artistic creativity often values aesthetic or emotional resonance, while scientific creativity is ultimately constrained by empirical validation (Simonton, 2004). The creative leaps made by figures such as Einstein in theoretical physics exemplify this process (Holton, 1973). Yet, as the preface suggests, how these ideas emerge remains an open question in cognitive science and philosophy of mind (Finke, Ward, & Smith, 1992).

The Role of Subconscious Processes and Filtering

The notion of subconscious filtering of ideas reflects psychological theories about cognitive control and inhibition in creative thought (Martindale, 1999). Research in neuroscience suggests the default mode network is involved in generating novel ideas, while executive control regions filter them for coherence and relevance (Beaty et al., 2016). The preface's speculation on the balance between creativity and madness echoes longstanding debates about the link between creativity and psychopathology (Andreasen, 1987).

Acceptance and Rejection of Conjectures: Sociological and Psychological Factors

Thomas Kuhn (1962) introduced the concept of paradigm shifts to describe how scientific communities can hold on to inadequate theories until an alternative gains dominance. This aligns with the preface’s observations that hypotheses may be accepted or rejected based on social factors rather than rigorous reasoning. The sociology of scientific knowledge (Barnes, 1974; Bloor, 1976) further demonstrates that acceptance of scientific conjectures is influenced by power structures, professional reputations, and institutional interests.

The example of Egyptian pyramid construction given in the preface illustrates how dominant explanatory frameworks can persist despite empirical objections (West, 1993; Schoch & Bauval, 2017). Scientific orthodoxy can sometimes resist evidence-based critique, favoring established interpretations over unconventional hypotheses.

The Open-Endedness of Thought and the Mystery of Reason

The process of hypothesis formation remains an open-ended, emergent phenomenon, as described by Polanyi (1966). Philosophers such as Peirce (1931-1958) acknowledged the role of abduction—creative inference to the best explanation—as distinct from deduction and induction. The "wet wear process" mentioned in the preface highlights the biological substrate of thought, which remains incompletely understood in neuroscience and philosophy of mind (Churchland, 1986).

Summary

This essay explores the emergence of conjecture and explanation as a fundamentally creative, non-algorithmic process rooted in human cognition. Scientific creativity differs from artistic creativity in its requirement for empirical validation but shares an open-ended, mysterious origin. Subconscious filtering may play a role in how ideas surface and are judged, with the boundary between genius and madness often blurred. Sociological factors influence whether conjectures are accepted or rejected, sometimes overriding empirical rationality. Despite advances in philosophy, cognitive science, and neuroscience, the creative act of explanation remains a profound mystery.

