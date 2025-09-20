Author’s Preface

The Reason Series essays address selected topics in how we think, how we use language, and how we reason in general. They are not textbooks or handbooks, and they do not pretend to be comprehensive surveys of the subjects they touch on. They are attempts to grapple with the messiness of human thought and expression. The aim is clarity without jargon, directness without the false polish of academic bafflegab. Philosophy and science are often weighed down by technical terms that obscure more than they reveal. These essays try to do the opposite: to shed light on the ordinary but slippery features of thought that everyone lives with, whether or not they notice them, everyday mysteries.

This particular essay turns to the slipperiness of language itself. Words are our basic tools of reasoning and communication, yet they are treacherous. They carry multiple senses, their meanings shift from one context to another, and no two speakers ever mean quite the same thing by the same sound or mark on paper. The problem is not marginal; it is at the heart of reasoning itself. A single word can bear the weight of centuries of usage, cultural baggage, and personal association.

The word generalize will serve as a test case. It is common in daily speech—“generally speaking”—and common in scolding—“you’re overgeneralizing.” It appears in science, mathematics, and cognitive psychology, but with very different meanings in each domain. Trying to pin it down exposes the ambiguity built into language. The exploration of generalize opens into a broader examination of how words mean at all, how they are learned, how they shift, and why our attempts to define them end in entangled webs rather than neat answers.

This essay does not aim to solve the problem of meaning. That would be impossible. Instead, it tries to show the scale of the problem and to sketch why language, though unstable and idiosyncratic, still works well enough for us to think, argue, and stumble along together.

Introduction

Language is both our greatest tool and our greatest trap. It lets us share ideas, pass on knowledge, argue, persuade, and build communities. Yet at the same time it guarantees misunderstanding. Words are not stable containers that hold one neat meaning. They are shifting tokens, shaped by situation, by the community in which they are spoken, and by the personal history of the speaker.

Everyone has experienced this. A word that seems obvious to one person falls flat with another. Arguments turn not on facts but on differences in how words are understood. Dictionaries try to settle disputes, but they only push the problem back a step, since definitions are just more words, equally open to dispute.

The word generalize makes the problem vivid. In everyday talk it can mean “speaking broadly” or “oversimplifying.” In science and mathematics it can mean extending a rule to wider conditions. In psychology it can describe how the mind applies lessons from one case to another. Same word, different settings, different meanings.

To look for one definition that covers all these uses is a fool’s errand. Any attempt will either be so narrow that it leaves out half the cases, or so broad that it collapses into vagueness. The point is not that generalize is uniquely confusing, but that it exposes the larger truth: every word carries this slipperiness, and every act of communication depends on negotiating it, whether consciously or not.

Discussion

Words to Describe Words

When people study language, they invent labels for the many ways it tangles itself up. These labels don’t solve the problem, but they at least give us a way to point at the mess.

One of the most common is polysemy, when a single word carries multiple meanings. Think of light—as in not heavy, as in illumination, as in “light on details.” A word like that shifts its shape depending on how it’s used, and nobody blinks.

Then there are synonyms, words that seem to mean the same thing but never line up exactly. Big and large are close, but not identical; a big idea sounds right, a large idea sounds odd. Antonyms are the opposite, words that stand in contrast, like hot and cold. Even there, it’s not clean, because lukewarm sits in the middle and muddies the water.

Homonyms are words that sound the same but mean different things. Bear the animal and bear the burden. Bat the flying mammal and bat the thing you swing at baseballs. The sound is the same, the meanings worlds apart.

Philosophy gives us equivocation, a fancy name for slipping between two meanings of the same word without noticing. It wrecks arguments all the time. Someone says “All men are equal,” meaning morally, and someone else replies “No they’re not, some are taller.” That’s equivocation in action—changing the sense of equal midstream.

Another trap is conflation, mixing things up that don’t belong together. For example, treating correlation as if it were causation. The two are related but not the same. Conflation passes off one idea as another, often without realizing it.

These are just a few of the intellectual sins that come with language. The list could go on, because language is built for flexibility, not precision. Every tool that makes it adaptable also makes it ambiguous. That is the price of using words at all.

Metaphors

Did I mention metaphors? They’re everywhere. Much of language is metaphorical, which means we drag words out of some concrete setting and press them into service for something abstract. We say we grasp an idea, though nothing is in our hands. We wrestle with a problem, though no mat is laid out and no referee is watching. We see a point, though there is nothing visible.

The everyday speech of any language is shot through with these borrowed images. We don’t just describe time as passing; we describe it as money. We save time, spend time, waste time, even run out of time. The metaphor is so natural we forget it’s a metaphor.

Metaphors aren’t decoration. They’re scaffolding for thought. Without them, our vocabulary for abstract ideas would collapse. We rely on them to explain what can’t be pinned down directly. Lakoff and Johnson made a career of pointing this out, showing that even supposedly sober reasoning is crawling with metaphor. Whether one buys all their arguments or not, the basic fact is undeniable: much of what we call “literal language” is actually metaphor so old and familiar it has turned invisible.

This has a double edge. On the one hand, metaphor gives language its reach. On the other, it hides assumptions. When we say the market is healthy or the nation is strong, we’re not describing facts so much as importing a whole package of bodily metaphors into economics or politics. It’s useful shorthand, but it smuggles in baggage we may not notice.

Language without metaphor would be a skeleton stripped of flesh. But metaphor ensures that ambiguity is always baked in.

Idiosyncratic Learning of Language

Language has to be learned. Nobody is born with a vocabulary wired in. From the start, we pick up words from the people around us, and we pick them up unevenly. One child grows up hearing technical talk at the dinner table, another grows up hearing slang in the schoolyard. Each ends up with a different set of words and a different sense of how those words work.

That’s why everyone’s understanding of language is idiosyncratic. Each person builds a private map of meanings. Some words are learned correctly, some half-understood, some completely mistaken. Misunderstandings become part of that private lexicon and often stay there for years. Ask ten people what a word like ironic means and you’ll get ten answers, some of them flat wrong, but used with confidence anyway.

Despite the differences, communication still works—most of the time. We manage to overlap enough that conversation is possible, even if it’s never perfect. Miscommunication is built in. Sometimes it’s a nuisance, sometimes it’s comic, sometimes it’s deadly serious.

The amazing thing is not that we misunderstand one another, but that we understand one another at all. Each person carries around their own private version of the language, a pocket-sized lexicon patched together from experience. These private lexicons overlap with the community’s shared language just enough to make daily life run. Without that overlap, communication would collapse. With it, we stumble along, half-understood but understood enough.

Personal and Communal Webs of Meaning

The meaning of words is not fixed in stone. It is shaped by a person’s broader life experience and by the language of the community they live in. Both levels are constantly shifting. Communities invent new slang, drop old words, and twist meanings to fit new times. Words that sounded proper in one century sound laughable—or offensive—in another. Meanings differ across regions, across professions, across generations. A word that is casual in one circle may be deadly serious in another.

Against this shifting backdrop, each person builds their own private lexicon. That lexicon includes words learned correctly, words half-understood, and words misunderstood but confidently used. These private networks of meaning are stitched together from school lessons, overheard conversations, jokes, songs, and a thousand scraps of experience. The result is a personal web of meaning, unique to each individual.

But communication depends on more than private webs. Each personal network must somehow map onto the larger web of meaning shared by the community. The fit is never perfect. It doesn’t have to be. It only has to be good enough to get the job done. That’s why conversations work most of the time, even though misunderstandings are never far away.

This tension between the personal and the communal is the heart of language. Every person carries around their own homemade version of the language, while at the same time leaning on the larger, communal version that makes communication possible at all. When the overlap is wide, understanding flows easily. When the overlap narrows, confusion blooms.

That is the real essence of the essay: language is not just words. It is the crossing of personal history with communal convention, idiosyncratic webs with collective webs, private guesses with public norms. Out of this tangled interaction meaning is born, fragile, provisional, and always at risk of being misunderstood.

The Paraphrase Problem

One of the strangest features of language is its endless flexibility. A single thought can be broken apart, stitched back together, and dressed up in new words without losing its basic thrust. We can decompose, aggregate, reword, condense, expand, summarize, exaggerate, or abstract away details at will. A point can be delivered in ten words, or in ten pages, depending on mood and audience.

This raises a troubling question: what exactly is the “thought” behind the words? We assume we have thoughts—though judging from the output of a more than a few world leaders, one might occasionally doubt it—but defining what a thought is proves slippery. If a single idea can be expressed in so many forms, is there really one stable “thing” behind the words? Or is the thought nothing more than the shifting cloud of paraphrases that point toward it?

Paraphrase makes the problem visible. Every statement can be restated in countless ways, each highlighting certain aspects and downplaying others. A sentence can be sharpened into a barb, softened into politeness, abstracted into general principle, or hammered into blunt assertion. The range is limited only by creativity and memory.

The ability to paraphrase is both blessing and curse. It allows communication to cross cultures, times, dialects and languages even, but it also means meaning is never final. There is always another way to say it, and each new way tilts the sense in some direction. This plasticity of language is what makes literature possible, politics slippery, and philosophy an interesting career choice.

Paraphrase shows that meaning is not carved in stone but negotiated in speech. That negotiation can clarify—or it can confuse. Either way, it is unavoidable.

Meaning and Use

It is tempting to claim that meaning is nothing more than use. The idea is simple: a word means what people do with it. If speakers treat dog in one way and cat in another, that pattern of use is the meaning. This view was most famously tied to Ludwig Wittgenstein’s later philosophy—the “meaning is use” slogan that fueled whole schools of thought in mid-20th-century linguistics and philosophy of language.

But the claim runs into problems almost immediately. If someone never speaks, do their words have no meaning? Most people engage in inner speech at least some of the time: talking to themselves silently, rehearsing phrases, or even arguing internally. If meaning were strictly tied to public use, inner speech would vanish from the picture, leaving us with the absurd conclusion that silent thought has no meaning.

Another difficulty is timing. Does meaning only pop into existence at the instant a word is spoken? Is it constructed on the fly each time we open our mouths? That conclusion is equally unsatisfactory. Anyone who has searched for just the right word knows that meanings hover in the mind before they find their expression. The act of speaking does not create meaning out of nothing—it channels it into a form. Words are not thought—an unfortunate misconception to be found in older philosophy.

Cognitive science and linguistics have tried to address this, though progress has been uneven. Behaviorist traditions once leaned heavily on the “meaning as use” formula, treating words as nothing more than stimulus-response patterns. That approach is largely out of vogue now, discarded because it cannot account for the inner dimension of thought, metaphor, or the creative leaps language routinely makes. Generative linguistics, pioneered by Noam Chomsky, pushed the pendulum the other way—toward abstract mental grammars, innate structures, and universal rules—but often skirted around the messiness of meaning itself. Semantics as a field has split and re-split over these problems, producing models that explain some pieces but never the whole.

Neurology has added a different kind of evidence. Brain studies show that specific regions are involved in producing or comprehending language. Damage to Broca’s area or Wernicke’s area can strip a person of the ability to use words correctly, even while other forms of thought remain intact. These clinical cases demonstrate that meaning cannot simply be collapsed into outward use. Something is happening in the brain before the words ever surface.

The “meaning is use” doctrine still has its echoes—it was a corrective to armchair theorizing that treated meanings as timeless Platonic essences—but it has lost its dominance. Too many counterexamples exist. Dictionaries may record uses, but they do not capture meaning itself. Inner speech proves that words have life even without overt use. Neurology proves that thought and meaning can exist even when words fail.

So where does this leave us? Somewhere in between. Meaning is connected to use, but it is not exhausted by it. Use is the visible trace; meaning is the larger, partly hidden process in which words, thought, memory, and community all come together.

Looking Words Up to Learn Definitions

Learning words rarely begins with dictionaries. Most people acquire words through hearing them used, seeing them in print, or encountering them in context. A word’s meaning is inferred from how it appears in conversation, stories, instructions, or daily life.

On occasion, people consult dictionaries or, today, online searches. A child might once have flipped through a dictionary for forbidden words. Adults may check a definition to settle a dispute or confirm a spelling. But these are exceptions rather than the main path.

Because learning relies so heavily on context, errors occur. Words are sometimes misunderstood, their meanings guessed incorrectly. Such mistakes become part of a person’s working vocabulary and may persist for years.

Every individual carries a personal lexicon: a mix of correctly learned meanings, partial understandings, and misunderstandings. This private lexicon overlaps with the community’s shared language enough to allow communication, but not so fully as to prevent confusion.

Formal definitions matter, but they are secondary. The living acquisition of words happens in use, not in reference books.

Language Has Evolved Over the Millennia

Language has been changing for as long as humans have been speaking. The exact origin is unknown. There is no written record of the first words, no fossil that preserves the sound of the first sentence. All that can be said with certainty is that language has evolved over tens of thousands of years and continues to evolve today.

The diversity is staggering. Thousands of languages exist across the world, each with its own vocabulary, grammar, and ways of carving up reality. Some languages use tones to distinguish meaning, others rely on word endings, others on word order. Even within a single language, variations pile up. Dialects shift from region to region, and slang changes from generation to generation. A word that sounded natural to one era may sound odd, archaic, or even offensive in another.

English itself is a case study in constant flux. Old English bears little resemblance to modern English. Middle English, the language of Chaucer, is only partly intelligible to modern readers. New words enter constantly, borrowed from science, technology, politics, and pop culture, while older words drift out of use. Dictionaries chase these changes but never catch up completely.

Language is not static because people are not static. Communities invent new expressions, reshape old ones, and bend words to new purposes. Over millennia, this has produced a tapestry of linguistic diversity: not a single fixed system, but a shifting patchwork. The only constant is change.

Becoming a Lexicographer

If asked to define a word, most people quickly discover how slippery language really is. Even highly literate speakers, who use thousands of words daily, stumble when pressed to explain what a familiar word “really” means. A word that rolls easily off the tongue in ordinary speech suddenly becomes a puzzle. We scratch our heads, fumble for synonyms, and circle around examples, but producing a clean dictionary-style definition is far harder than it seems.

This gap between fluent use and precise definition shows why lexicographers have such a demanding job. Their task is to do systematically what most of us cannot do even once: capture a word’s meaning in a short, usable form that reflects how people actually use it.

Lexicography is not guesswork. It requires sifting through examples of use, weighing different senses, and deciding how to order and present them. It requires judgment about where one sense ends and another begins. It requires sensitivity to tone and register: whether a word is formal or informal, neutral or pejorative. It requires balancing clarity with brevity. And even when all this is done, the result is never final.

Lexicographers and Dictionaries

Lexicographers try to capture both denotation (the direct, literal reference of a word) and connotation (the associations and emotional overtones that ride along with it). That distinction is useful, but never sharp. Every word carries both in some blend.

No two lexicographers ever produce identical definitions. Dictionaries differ because judgments differ: one compiler may emphasize usage examples, another may highlight etymology, another may simplify for clarity. Definitions are always selective. They are attempts to corral a moving target.

Polysemy makes the task even harder. Words rarely have one meaning. They have families of meanings, overlapping and branching out from one another. Dictionaries try to list them all, but the effort is doomed to incompleteness. New senses arise, old ones fade, and usage keeps shifting underfoot.

The failure here is not incompetence. It is structural. Words do not have clean edges, so no definition can ever be perfectly complete. Dictionaries are invaluable tools, but they are guides, not final authorities. They freeze the flow of language long enough to make it usable, but they can never stop it altogether.

Entangled Network of Definitions

Definitions never stand alone. Open a dictionary at random and follow the trail: one word is explained by another, which is explained by another, and so on without end. Try to map the whole thing and you end up with an entangled network, a web of words defining words, expanding outward in every direction.

This is not just a thought experiment. English alone contains hundreds of thousands of words, and perhaps closer to a million if one counts technical terms, jargon, and regional variations. Each of these words depends on others to be defined. If you tried to draw the network on paper, you would run out of paper long before you ran out of connections. The task is impossible.

Representing the Network of Words

Scholars and computer scientists have tried to make sense of this tangle by treating dictionaries as networks. A dictionary can be traversed like a graph: each word is a node, each definition is a link to another node. From this perspective, some words appear as central hubs, used constantly to explain others, while many more sit on the edges with fewer connections.

Projects like WordNet have built databases that try to capture this structure, listing synonyms, hypernyms (broader categories), and hyponyms (narrower categories). Others have tried to align these networks across languages, producing multilingual graphs like BabelNet. But even the best efforts remain incomplete, because the scale of the task dwarfs any one project.

The practical reality is that such networks are endless. Every team that attempts to map them eventually runs into the same wall: someone points out another word, another sense, another connection that had been missed. The work only stops when the compilers begin to repeat themselves. Completion is an illusion.

What the Network Might Look Like

If the whole structure could be graphed, what pattern would emerge? Perhaps clusters of closely connected words, with bridges between them. Perhaps a few highly connected central nodes surrounded by a vast sea of loosely linked terms. Articles, prepositions, and function words might look peripheral, but remove them and the system collapses. Even deciding what to include—nouns only, verbs only, or adjectives as well—would change the shape of the map.

The truth is, nobody knows exactly what the full network would look like. Computational linguistics has produced partial pictures, but the results are fragmentary. The scholarship that exists shows local structure, small-world patterns, and central hubs, but never the whole.

The lesson is clear enough: language, at the level of definitions, is an open system. It resists closure. Words point to words, meanings point to meanings, and the network expands without limit.

The Word “Generalization”

The word generalization is everywhere. It appears in everyday talk, in classrooms, in science labs, in philosophy papers, and in statistics textbooks. But the meanings are not the same. The more one looks, the more senses pile up. What seems like a single word turns out to be a bundle of different uses.

Broadly, the uses fall into two categories:

1. Generalization in Language – how we use the word when speaking or writing.

2. Generalization in Thought – how the mind takes particulars and extends them.

On top of these come technical, scientific, and mathematical uses, which multiply the ambiguity even further.

Generalization in Language

1. Broad or vague statement

o Generally speaking, winters are cold here. o Here, generalize means “to make a sweeping remark,” one that brushes over detail.

2. Exaggeration or sloppy reasoning

o Don’t generalize from one bad experience with a restaurant to the whole city. o In this sense, generalizing is treated as an intellectual mistake.

3. Summarizing or condensing

o She generalized the main points of the lecture into a short outline. o Here, the word means “to reduce and restate.”

4. Dismissive label

o That’s just a generalization, not a fact. o The word is used to undercut the force of an argument.

Generalization in Thought

5. Forming categories

o A child sees three dogs and then calls a cow a “dog.” The child has generalized the concept of dog to all four-legged animals.

6. Recognizing similarity

o He generalized from different regional accents to understand the underlying word. o Here, generalization is the mind’s ability to see sameness beneath difference.

7. Transferring learning to new cases

o After riding one kind of bicycle, she generalized the skill to another. o This sense of generalization is central in psychology and education.

8. Abstracting from detail

o The scientist generalized from the specific data to the broader pattern. o This is the mind’s move from particulars to general principles.

9. Overgeneralization in thought

o A child says “goed” instead of “went.” They have generalized a rule (add -ed) too far. o This shows that generalization is built into mental life but is prone to error.

Generalization in Science, Mathematics, and Statistics

10. Extending a theorem

o The Pythagorean theorem has been generalized to non-Euclidean geometry. o This sense means broadening the scope of a rule.

11. Generalizing a formula

o Ohm’s law can be generalized to cover alternating current systems.

12. Expanding a function’s domain

o The equation works in three dimensions but can be generalized to n dimensions.

13. Applying from sample to population

o The study found an effect in 200 patients; can the results be generalized to the larger population?

14. Generalization in machine learning

o The model shows good generalization: it performs well on new, unseen data. o Here, generalization is the holy grail of predictive modeling.

15. Generalization error and bounds

o Researchers study the gap between training accuracy and test accuracy—the generalization error.

The Core Problem

These uses are not identical. Some emphasize language, some mental habit, some scientific rigor. And yet we use the same word as if it carried one meaning. Lexicographers try to list the senses, but the real story is the interdependence of all the concepts surrounding it: structure, similarity, pattern, difference, boundary, categorization. Each of these is a rabbit hole in its own right.

So is there one definition that covers all cases? It’s doubtful. Perhaps clever lexicographers manage something serviceable, but any definition either stretches too far into vagueness or narrows too much and leaves cases out.

The word generalization is an example of language in its “polyseamless glory”: sprawling, ambiguous, indispensable, and impossible to pin down.

Language is Not Just Words – It is the Framework of Understanding

The remarkable fact is that language works at all. With every person carrying a slightly different private lexicon, and with words carrying multiple, shifting meanings, it is a wonder we manage to understand one another even part of the time. Yet we do. We communicate well enough to build families, communities, cities, sciences, and legal systems. And we miscommunicate often enough to quarrel, sue one another, and occasionally start wars.

This is because communication is not just about words. Words do not float alone. They come bundled with assumptions, habits, and shared models of the world. Every utterance carries with it a frame of understanding—background knowledge, cultural context, unstated premises—that makes sense of the words themselves.

Consider the word freedom. On paper it looks simple. In practice it drags behind it a train of political history, cultural values, and personal experiences. To say freedom in one community may evoke liberation, while in another it may evoke chaos or irresponsibility. The word does not stand alone; it sits inside a framework.

The same goes for technical language. A physicist who says energy is not speaking of “pep” or “enthusiasm.” A lawyer who says consideration is not talking about kindness. Each word belongs to a web of assumptions specific to a field, and outside that web the meaning collapses.

So when we focus only on words and their dictionary definitions, we miss the deeper reality. What language really encodes is not just words but entire frameworks of understanding—embedded webs that link words to worldviews. Words point outward, not only to other words but to the shared assumptions of how the world works.

That is the mystery of language: it is at once a code of sounds and letters and a system for carrying vast, unstated knowledge. The power and the danger come from this duality. We think we are exchanging words, but what we are really exchanging are fragments of entire models of reality.

Summary

Language is not a clean system. It is ambiguous, slippery, and idiosyncratic, yet it is also the most powerful tool humans possess. Words shift meaning across time, across regions, across individuals. Each person carries a private lexicon stitched together from experience, guesses, and half-grasped definitions, which overlaps just enough with the community’s lexicon to make communication possible. The overlap is never perfect, which is why misunderstanding is constant.

The problem shows itself most clearly with the word generalization. Used casually, it means “speaking broadly.” Used critically, it means “oversimplifying.” In science and mathematics, it means extending results to wider domains. In psychology, it means applying lessons from one case to another. These senses do not collapse into one neat definition. They reveal the polysemy of language and the inability of dictionaries, scholars, or computers to capture meaning once and for all.

Metaphor adds another layer. Much of our language for abstract ideas is borrowed from the concrete world: we grasp ideas, wrestle with problems, see the point. These metaphors are not ornament but scaffolding for thought itself. They shape how we reason without our even noticing.

Efforts to pin down meaning—lexicography, dictionary-making, computational linguistics—have produced useful tools, but they only ever map fragments of the whole. Definitions spiral into infinite regress, networks of words tangle into unmanageable webs, and databases fall behind living use. Even philosophy’s once-fashionable claim that “meaning is use” collapses under the evidence of inner speech, neurological studies, and the sheer messiness of communication.

What emerges is a picture of language not as a tidy code but as an embedded framework of understanding. Words come bundled with assumptions, histories, and models of the world. To exchange words is to exchange fragments of worldviews, sometimes overlapping enough to produce clarity, sometimes colliding to produce confusion.

The miracle is that it works at all. With so much slippage, so much idiosyncrasy, and so much ambiguity, one might expect communication to be impossible. Yet every day we argue, teach, legislate, and fall in love through words. Language works, not perfectly, but well enough. That rough adequacy is both its strength and its danger.

Annotated Readings

Aristotle. (2007). On rhetoric: A theory of civic discourse (G. A. Kennedy, Trans.). Oxford University Press. (Original work published ca. 350 BCE) https://archive.org/details/on-rhetoric-a-theory-of-civic-discourse-aristotle

Aristotle frames rhetoric as persuasion grounded in ethos, pathos, and logos. His treatment of how words shift depending on audience and purpose illustrates that meaning has always been bound to context and shared assumptions—a theme central to this essay.

Austin, J. L. (1962). How to do things with words. Harvard University Press. https://www.amazon.ca/How-Do-Things-Words-Second/dp/0674411528

Austin shows that language is not only descriptive but performative: to say something is to do something (e.g., promising, declaring). This supports the essay’s point that words come with frameworks of action, not just dictionary definitions.

Bender, E. M., & Koller, A. (2020). Climbing towards NLU: On meaning, form, and understanding in the age of data. In Proceedings of the 58th Annual Meeting of the Association for Computational Linguistics (pp. 5185–5198). https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Climbing-towards-NLU%3A-On-Meaning%2C-Form%2C-and-in-the-Bender-Koller/02eaaf87f9cae34cca398fed146079e6eeb1f868

Bender and Koller critique the belief that statistical models “understand” language. Their warning echoes the essay’s skepticism toward reducing meaning to data patterns without context.

Fellbaum, C. (Ed.). (1998). WordNet: An electronic lexical database. MIT Press. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/307972585_WordNet_An_Electronic_Lexical_Database

This volume details WordNet’s attempt to capture English word senses in a network. Its struggles with polysemy and overlap reinforce the essay’s argument that language is a messy, entangled system.

Grice, H. P. (1989). Studies in the way of words. Harvard University Press. https://books.google.ca/books/about/Studies_in_the_Way_of_Words.html?id=QqtAbk-bs34C&redir_esc=y

Grice introduces the theory of implicature: much of what we “mean” is not in the words themselves but in what is implied. This ties directly to the essay’s point that words exchange frameworks of understanding, not just explicit definitions.

Lakoff, G., & Johnson, M. (1980). Metaphors we live by. University of Chicago Press. https://www.amazon.ca/Metaphors-We-Live-George-Lakoff/dp/0226468011

Lakoff and Johnson show how abstract thought is grounded in bodily metaphors. This directly underpins the essay’s section on metaphor, where “grasping an idea” or “seeing a point” reveals how deeply metaphor structures meaning.

Mikolov, T., Chen, K., Corrado, G., & Dean, J. (2013). Efficient estimation of word representations in vector space. arXiv preprint arXiv:1301.3781. https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Efficient-Estimation-of-Word-Representations-in-Mikolov-Chen/f6b51c8753a871dc94ff32152c00c01e94f90f09

Introduces word2vec, where words are mapped into mathematical space. This computational approach mirrors the essay’s discussion of attempts to formalize generalization and semantic similarity.

Miller, G. A. (1995). WordNet: A lexical database for English. Communications of the ACM, 38(11), 39–41. https://courses.cs.umbc.edu/graduate/691/spring13/01/papers/p39-miller.pdf

Introduces WordNet’s core idea: organizing words through synonymy and hierarchy. It directly illustrates the essay’s section on the “entangled network of definitions.”

Navigli, R., & Ponzetto, S. P. (2012). BabelNet: The automatic construction, evaluation and application of a wide-coverage multilingual semantic network. Artificial Intelligence, 193, 217–250. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0004370212000793

BabelNet extends WordNet globally, linking across languages. Its attempt to create a universal word map underscores the essay’s warning that such networks are always incomplete.

Quine, W. V. O. (1960). Word and object. MIT Press. https://mitpress.mit.edu/9780262670012/word-and-object/

Quine argues for the indeterminacy of translation and the “web of belief,” where meanings are interdependent. His insights align with the essay’s point that no word stands alone; all are defined through networks that resist closure.

Saussure, F. de. (2011). Course in general linguistics (W. Baskin, Trans.). Columbia University Press. (Original work published 1916) https://www.grammainstitute.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Course-in-General-Linguistics-PDFDrive-.pdf

Saussure introduces the structuralist view: words gain meaning through differences and relations, not through fixed ties to the world. This complements the essay’s point about networks and interdependence among terms.

Speer, R., Chin, J., & Havasi, C. (2017). ConceptNet 5.5: An open multilingual graph of general knowledge. In Proceedings of the Thirty-First AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence. https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.5555/3298023.3298212

ConceptNet shows how computational systems attempt to capture commonsense relations among words. It exemplifies the essay’s argument that meaning comes not just from words but from assumptions and world knowledge.

Turney, P. D., & Pantel, T. (2010). From frequency to meaning: Vector space models of semantics. Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research, 37, 141–188. https://arxiv.org/abs/1003.1141

Surveys distributional semantics, where meaning is inferred from co-occurrence. This highlights the tension the essay raises: whether usage patterns can replace richer frameworks of understanding.

Wittgenstein, L. (1953). Philosophical investigations. Blackwell. https://static1.squarespace.com/static/54889e73e4b0a2c1f9891289/t/564b61a4e4b04eca59c4d232/1447780772744/Ludwig.Wittgenstein.-.Philosophical.Investigations.pdf

Wittgenstein emphasizes that meaning arises in “language games.” This work illustrates the essay’s argument that words like generalization cannot be defined by essence but only by tracing overlapping uses across contexts.