Author: Claude AI with much guidance from Ephektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist · Mike Zimmer · Nov 10, 2026

Take a tree. You can measure its height, the width of its trunk, the spread of its canopy, the number of its leaves, its weight in wood. You can model how fast it grows. All of that is real and useful, and a forester needs every bit of it. But notice what happened. Someone decided which features to measure, how to define them, and at what scale. A different person with a different purpose, say a carpenter, a painter or a child who wants to climb it, would choose differently. Nothing was wrong with the choices. They were just choices.

Based upon a previous essay, also AI enabled:

Author’s Preface

I have nothing against numbers. I spent a working life around statistics and computers, and I know how much they can do. What bothers me is a habit that has grown up around them: the unspoken belief that anything important can be measured, and that once it has been measured, it has been captured.

That belief is easy to hold in the physical world and gets shakier the closer you move to thought, experience and meaning. This essay is my attempt to say why, and to put one idea at the center: mathematics is a language, a specialized and remarkable one, and it should be treated like one.

Introduction

We now live among numbers. Schools rank students by scores, hospitals manage by metrics, companies run on dashboards, and governments set policy by indicators. Whatever can’t be put in a column tends to get left out of the discussion, and often out of the decision.

Counting and measuring are old. Merchants and surveyors did both for thousands of years. What is newer is the assumption that measurement is the master key: that a thing we haven’t quantified isn’t fully known, and perhaps isn’t quite real.

Historians of the subject treat this as a recent habit of mind. Alfred Crosby traces how quantifying habits spread through Europe between about 1250 and 1600. Theodore Porter shows how modern institutions came to lean on numbers for their appearance of impartiality. Lorraine Daston and Peter Galison follow the changing ideal of scientific objectivity. The belief that everything real can be counted has a history, and it is not a very long one.

It isn’t hard to see where the assumption came from. Mathematical physics has been spectacularly successful, and success is persuasive. But a method that works brilliantly in one place has a way of being applied everywhere, whether or not it fits. The question this essay asks is where it fits, and where it only looks as if it does.

A Modern Habit

Historians have traced how the habit took hold. Alfred Crosby, studying Europe between 1250 and 1600, shows people coming to picture time, space and money as things to be divided into units, with clocks, maps, musical notation and double-entry bookkeeping all pushing the same way. The statistical view of society came later. Ian Hacking describes how, in the nineteenth century, the counting of people and their habits produced a new kind of law, one that spoke of averages and norms and slowly made the normal person a fixture of public thought.

Theodore Porter offers a less flattering explanation. Numbers spread through public life, he argues, partly because they are impersonal. A figure looks fair and can’t be accused of favoritism, so officials who aren’t trusted reach for it. Lorraine Daston and Peter Galison show that even the ideal of scientific objectivity has a history, and a surprisingly short one, taking its modern shape in the nineteenth century.

None of this makes numbers wrong. It does suggest that their prestige owes something to institutions and history, not only to truth.

A Tree and Its Numbers

Take a tree. You can measure its height, the width of its trunk, the spread of its canopy, the number of its leaves, its weight in wood. You can model how fast it grows. All of that is real and useful, and a forester needs every bit of it.

But notice what happened. Someone decided which features to measure, how to define them, and at what scale. A different person with a different purpose, say a carpenter, a painter or a child who wants to climb it, would choose differently. Nothing was wrong with the choices. They were just choices.

Even the most elegant model leaves the particular behind. A fractal branching pattern, which captures the look of a tree remarkably well, describes a type of tree, not any individual one. Philosophers of science have long insisted on keeping the model and the object apart, and on asking what a theory leaves out as well as what it captures.

What you end up with is a set of numbers about the tree, and the tree is still standing there, shaped by decades of weather, soil and the occasional broken limb, and unlike any other tree. Add as many measurements as you like. You never arrive at the tree by adding up its measurements. That is the whole point: a measurement is a view, and a view is not the thing.

Being selective is not a defect. Nobody can describe everything, and a description that tried to would be useless. The trouble starts when we forget that a selection was made. The features we left out are not unreal because we didn’t measure them, and they may be the ones that matter most. A tree’s resilience, its shape, and the way it stands in its particular spot are not recovered by adding up parameters. Even a fractal branching model, elegant as it is, describes a kind of tree, not any one of them.

Mathematics Is a Language

Here is the idea the rest of this essay leans on. Mathematics is a language, a highly specialized one. Not everyone agrees, and some mathematicians feel they discover numbers the way explorers discover islands. But the language view is serious and defensible, and I think it is the most useful way to understand what mathematics can and can’t do.

The case for it

Look at what mathematics has. It has a vocabulary: numerals, operators, symbols for sets and functions. It has a grammar: rules for combining symbols into statements that make sense, which is why “2 + = 3” is not a sentence in arithmetic, just as “cat the on” is not one in English. It is written, read, spoken, taught and argued over. Mathematicians publish papers, give lectures and disagree in print. Galileo, who did more than most to put mathematics at the center of science, called it the language in which the book of nature is written. He used the word “language” himself.

Its symbols are also inventions, and recent ones. The equals sign is credited to a Welsh mathematician, Robert Recorde, who in 1557 got tired of writing out “is equal to.” Before symbolic algebra took hold, equations were written out in ordinary words. Newton and Leibniz built calculus with different notations, and the choice of notation shaped how people did the work. That is how languages behave. They are made by people, they change, and the same idea can be said more than one way.

And open any mathematics book. It is mostly words. Definitions, statements of theorems and proofs are written in sentences, with symbols dropped in where precision is needed. A symbol cannot introduce itself. Someone has to say, in plain language, what it stands for. Try explaining an equation to a person who speaks no language at all and see how far you get.

What kind of language

It is a specialized language, in the way legal language, musical notation and chemical formulas are. Each trades range for precision. Mathematics takes the trade further than any of them. It can say things about quantity, structure, pattern and relation with a clarity ordinary speech can never match, and that is a real achievement. The price is a narrow vocabulary. It has no way to express what a place feels like, why something is unfair, or what the person across the table meant. It can grow, and mathematicians invent new words when they need them, but the growth stays inside the territory of structure and number.

What follows from it

The first consequence is simple. A language describes. It does not constitute what it describes. A paragraph describing a tree, in English or French or any other language, is not the tree. The same goes for an equation describing the universe. A physicist who says the universe actually is mathematics is confusing the description with the thing described.

The second consequence matters more in daily life. Every use of mathematics on the real world is a translation. Someone looks at a messy situation and decides what to call a variable, what to count and what to ignore. That is the translation into mathematics. Then the mathematics is done, and someone has to translate the answer back into what it means for the actual situation. Schoolchildren know this as the dreaded word problem.

Both translations happen in ordinary language and rely on judgment, and neither is itself mathematical. The mathematics in the middle can be flawless while the whole exercise goes wrong, because the translation was poor. A drug trial may report, correctly, that patients improved on average. The sentence is true, and it may tell you very little about whether the drug will help you. The arithmetic was fine. The translation is where the question lives.

One more point follows. Mathematics cannot interpret itself. Every symbol has to be defined, every step explained, and every result read for what it says about something. All of that is done in ordinary language, by people who share a background of experience. Mathematics rests on that interpretive work, and the work cannot be turned into mathematics without first being done in words.

The World Is Not Tidy

Mathematics works best on idealized things: perfect circles, frictionless surfaces, point masses. None of these exists. They are simplifications that let the language say something clean, and when a model succeeds it is because the real situation is close enough to the idealization.

The philosopher Nancy Cartwright made this point about physics itself. The fundamental laws in the textbooks, she argues, explain a great deal but hold exactly only for idealized systems that rarely exist. Her book’s title says it bluntly: the laws of physics lie. She doesn’t mean physics is worthless. She means its laws describe tidy imaginary situations, and the messy real ones have to be handled with more local knowledge.

The real world is lumpy, noisy and full of feedback. Even in physics, plenty of ordinary behavior is hard to predict from first principles: turbulence in a stream, the swirl of cream in coffee, the way many interacting bodies behave. Engineers handle these with rules of thumb, experiments and a margin for error.

The assumptions behind the tidy models are also the first to go. Mathematical modeling leans on smooth change, straight-line relationships, systems settling into balance, and parts that act independently of one another. Biological, ecological and social systems routinely break all four. Their parts interact, their history matters, and what a variable means can shift with the setting.

Chaos shows the problem even inside physics. The mathematician Leonard Smith explains how a system can follow exact rules and still be impossible to forecast beyond a short horizon, because tiny differences at the start grow explosively. Weather is the standard example. The trouble isn’t sloppy instruments. The limit is in the system.

Swing a hammer at a walnut. Fracture mechanics explains in general why a shell with tiny flaws splits where it does, but it can’t tell you how this particular shell will break. Nobody considers that a scandal, and nobody should. It is what you’d expect from a language that describes ideal cases in a world made of particular ones.

Averages, Risk and Chance

Nowhere is the translation problem more costly than in statistics, because statistics is how numbers reach ordinary people. The psychologist Gerd Gigerenzer has spent years showing that doctors, lawyers and patients routinely misread risk figures. His best-known example is a screening test said to cut the risk of dying by 25 percent. In absolute terms that can mean four deaths in a thousand without screening and three in a thousand with it. Both descriptions are true. They produce very different feelings and very different decisions.

Hacking’s history is a reminder that this way of thinking is itself a construction. Probability and statistics made it possible to see regularity in what had looked like chaos, and to govern by it, which was a real advance. But statistical regularities are patterns across groups. They don’t say what will happen to a particular person, and the particular person is who the doctor, the teacher and the judge actually face.

When the Assumptions Fail

Behind every mathematical model sits a set of assumptions. Things change smoothly. Effects are proportional to causes. The system settles toward a steady state. The parts act independently of one another. In a physics classroom these are often close to true. Elsewhere they are often false.

Chaos is the best-known case. In some systems, even ones that follow exact rules, tiny differences at the start grow into large differences later, so long-range prediction fails in practice. Weather is the usual example. The trouble is not sloppy instruments. It comes from how the systems behave, and better instruments help only a little.

Living, ecological and social systems are harder still. Their parts interact and adapt, and sometimes respond to being measured. What a variable means depends on the setting, and the setting changes. A forest, an economy or a school is better understood as a history than as a set of fixed quantities. Models of them can be useful, but they are sketches that need judgment wrapped around them, not laws to be taken at face value.

Minds and Meaning

The limits are sharper when we turn to the mind. Awareness has no obvious units. It doesn’t take up space, and you can’t observe it from outside. You can record what a brain does and what a person says, but the experience itself isn’t among the readings.

Understanding is similar. A system can produce fluent sentences, and a model can predict behavior, without it following that anyone understands anything. Meaning depends on context, on shared experience and on things people know but can’t put into words. Pointing from a word to a thing is itself an act of a mind, and any formal language already takes it for granted.

The philosopher Michael Polanyi put the point in a sentence that has stuck: we know more than we can tell. A physician senses that a patient is seriously ill before she can say why. Nobody balances a bicycle by solving equations. Much of what we know works this way, and a language built for stating explicit rules has little to say about it.

That is why attempts to turn ethics, intention or imagination into formulas tend to lose what mattered. It may be that some things are simply not the kind of thing a language of quantity can speak about.

But It Works

The obvious objection is that mathematics is astonishingly effective. Planes fly, bridges stand, and spacecraft arrive where the equations said they would. The physicist Eugene Wigner called this effectiveness unreasonable, and he had a point.

But look at where the successes come from. Engineering and laboratory physics work largely by making the world resemble the idealization: isolating the system, controlling the conditions and ignoring the rest. That is evidence that the language suits those jobs. It is not evidence about marriages, classrooms or minds, where no such arrangement is possible.

And a model that predicts well is still a model. A good translation is still a translation. That a description works is a reason to use it. It is not a reason to say the thing is its description.

The philosopher William James had a name for this attitude a century ago. Ideas, he argued, are tools, and they are true to the extent that they work for us in experience. A tool can be excellent without being the thing it works on. A wrench is not a bolt. That seems to me a sound way to think about mathematics.

Physicists Who Say the Universe Is Math

A few theoretical physicists go further and say that reality simply is mathematics. The cosmologist Max Tegmark is the best-known example, with what he calls the mathematical universe hypothesis. Plenty of physicists are more cautious, and this is a criticism of a claim, not of a profession.

If mathematics is a language, the claim looks like a category mistake. It is like saying the world is made of its own description. A coherent description is not thereby a true one, and a description that fits part of the world doesn’t turn the world into a description.

When a Tool Becomes a Worldview

When a tool succeeds at one job, it is natural to start seeing every problem as a job for that tool. Communities built around a successful framework can lose sight of its edges, and then whatever the framework can’t express starts to look unimportant, unreal or merely unscientific.

The philosopher Mary Midgley spent much of her career criticizing this overreach, which is usually called scientism. She argued that art, ethics and everyday judgment are legitimate ways of understanding the world and don’t reduce to measurement. Her complaint was not that science is wrong. It was that a method gets promoted to a worldview, and a worldview decides in advance what counts as knowledge.

Even if some form of mathematical realism is true, and many serious people believe mathematical structures exist independently of us, it is a further and much bigger step to say that mathematics is all there is. The language view does not deny that mathematics describes real structure. It denies that the structure is the whole of the world.

The cost of the trap is a narrower outlook. Once a framework dictates what counts as knowledge, questions it cannot express get dismissed as unscientific or meaningless, when the honest verdict is that they lie outside its range.

Summary

Mathematics is a language: precise, powerful and narrow. Used within its range it is one of the great human achievements. Mistaken for the world itself, or assumed to reach everything that matters, it misleads.

Every measurement is a choice about what to look at. Every application of mathematics is a translation into the language and back out again, and the weak points are in the translations. What goes unmeasured has not therefore gone unreal. Often it is the very thing that gave the object, or the person, its presence and its meaning.

Readings

Cartwright, N. (1983). How the laws of physics lie. Oxford University Press. https://doi.org/10.1093/0198247044.001.0001

Annotation: Cartwright argues that the fundamental laws of physics explain much but describe little truthfully, because they hold only for idealized systems. Her book supports the essay’s claim that mathematics is a selective abstraction, not a mirror of an irregular, context-sensitive world.

Crosby, A. W. (1997). The measure of reality: Quantification and Western society, 1250–1600. Cambridge University Press. https://doi.org/10.1017/CBO9781107050518

Annotation: Crosby traces how habits of measuring, counting and mathematizing took hold in late medieval and early modern Europe. It supports the historical framing here: measurement is old, but the presumption that everything is measurable has a history.

Daston, L., & Galison, P. (2007). Objectivity. Zone Books. https://galison.scholars.harvard.edu/publications/objectivity

Annotation: Daston and Galison show how the ideal of scientific objectivity, and with it representational and measurement norms, changed over time. They give context for why mechanical objectivity and quantification came to dominate some professional discourses.

Davis, P. J., Hersh, R., & Marchisotto, E. A. (2011). The mathematical experience, study edition. Birkhäuser. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-0-8176-8295-8 (Original work published 1981)

Annotation: Davis and Hersh describe mathematics as a human activity, from the inside, and give a frank account of the Platonist and formalist camps. It is a good guide to the disagreement acknowledged in the section on mathematics as language.

Gigerenzer, G. (2002). Reckoning with risk: Learning to live with uncertainty. Penguin. https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/26623/reckoning-with-risk-by-gerd-gigerenzer/9780140297867

Annotation: Gigerenzer shows how statistical risk models mislead in medicine, economics and policy, especially under high variability or unclear causality. He complements the essay’s caution about extending mathematical reasoning where it lacks conceptual fit, and he stresses the value of human intuition in complex settings.

Hacking, I. (1990). The taming of chance. Cambridge University Press. https://doi.org/10.1017/CBO9780511819766

Annotation: Hacking’s history of probability shows how statistical thinking reshaped our conception of knowledge and control. Probability is presented as a framework with historical and institutional roots, not a pure reflection of reality.

James, W. (1907). Pragmatism: A new name for some old ways of thinking. Longmans, Green. https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/5116

Annotation: James’s pragmatic account of truth treats concepts, mathematical ones included, as tools, not essences. That fits the essay’s thesis that descriptions are useful but partial and should not be confused with what they describe.

Lakoff, G., & Núñez, R. E. (2000). Where mathematics comes from: How the embodied mind brings mathematics into being. Basic Books.

Annotation: Lakoff and Núñez argue that mathematical ideas grow out of bodily experience and metaphor. Many mathematicians reject the argument, but it supports treating mathematics as a human, language-like construction.

Midgley, M. (2001). Science and poetry. Routledge. https://philpapers.org/rec/MIDSAP-3

Annotation: Midgley criticizes scientism and defends non-quantitative, interpretive and expressive ways of knowing. She also warns against the metaphysical overreach of scientific language, which bears on the section on entrapment.

Polanyi, M. (2009). The tacit dimension. University of Chicago Press. https://search.worldcat.org/title/262429494 (Original work published 1966)

Annotation: Polanyi argues that all knowledge has a tacit component: we know more than we can tell. This underlies the essay’s doubt that understanding and awareness can be formalized or quantified.

Porter, T. M. (1995). Trust in numbers: The pursuit of objectivity in science and public life. Princeton University Press. https://press.princeton.edu/node/55839

Annotation: Porter argues that quantification is often adopted by institutions less for its truth than for its authority and impersonality, especially where trust is weak. It bears on why numbers spread so readily through administration and policy.

Smith, L. A. (2007). Chaos: A very short introduction. Oxford University Press. https://doi.org/10.1093/actrade/9780192853783.001.0001

Annotation: Smith shows how sensitivity to initial conditions makes some deterministic systems practically unpredictable. It supports the point that mathematical tools sometimes fail because of the nature of the systems, not because of human error.

Suppe, F. (Ed.). (1977). The structure of scientific theories (2nd ed.). University of Illinois Press. https://www.press.uillinois.edu/books/?id=p006340

Annotation: This volume treats how scientific theories are built, including idealization, modeling and the relation between theory and world. It helps frame quantification as one epistemic tool among several.

Tegmark, M. (2014). Our mathematical universe: My quest for the ultimate nature of reality. Knopf.

https://knopfdoubleday.com/?p=32630

Annotation: Tegmark argues that physical reality is a mathematical structure. It is the clearest modern statement of the view this essay questions as a category mistake.

Wigner, E. P. (1960). The unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics in the natural sciences. Communications on Pure and Applied Mathematics, 13(1), 1–14. https://doi.org/10.1002/cpa.3160130102

Annotation: Wigner marvels that mathematics fits physical phenomena so well and calls the fit a gift we neither understand nor deserve. It is the source of the strongest objection considered above.