Ephektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
6m

I became seriously interested in numbers when one of my brillant maths teachers introduced us to the concept of different sized infinities and attempts to calculate 𝞹

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Zimmer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.