Author’s Preface

On the Reason Series of Essays

The Reason series of essays explores how human beings understand, explain, and model the world. Each essay examines a different facet of reasoning, from probability to causality, from measurement to language. The series insists that knowledge is not simply given but constructed: it rests on boundaries, conventions, and decisions that are often tacit.

Why This Essay on a Topic Covered Previously Several Times?

This essay returns to causality and explanation. The topic has been raised before, but the discussion here aims to stress one specific aspect: situatedness. Explanations are always tied to contexts, frames, and boundaries that are selected. This point may appear obvious, even trivial, but seems to cut against common ways of talking about probability and causality. I consider probability to be a way of talking about causality, what I consider to be, in a sense, a property of the universe itself. The aim is to clarify why this situational character matters.

Introduction

We look at the world through causal eyes. Surprise arises when expectations are violated. Explanations are never universal or absolute but tied to situations. Choices must be made about what counts as relevant, what counts as noise, and what is excluded. Causal reasoning depends on these choices, and therefore is always bounded.

Discussion

Causal Eyes and Surprise

We look at the world through causal eyes. When our expectations are violated, we show surprise. Everything is situational. We decide where the boundaries are, what to include, what to exclude when we are looking for explanations. Sometimes we find them. Often enough, we do not.

Current Understanding and Tacit Knowledge

Of course, all of this description is done within our current understanding of how the world works, our current understanding of causality, either explicit or tacit. How could it be otherwise?

Our understanding of the world is tacit at first. Based upon our current knowledge, our current reasoning, this then gets scaffolded with language, which is a miracle, of course. If you do not think it is a mystery, you have not thought about it. The language itself is based upon a scaffolding of reasoning about the world, but that understanding becomes explicit with the use of language. That does not mean it is correct; it just becomes explicit.

Description as Explanation

In order to describe the world is to try to explain it as well. We cannot help ourselves. Sometimes the explanations are implicit, sometimes they are explicit. That is why I said we sometimes suffer surprise and bewilderment when our expectations as to causality are violated.

We often arbitrarily draw the boundaries. What counts is part of our explanation and what does not? What might be an outlier we are going to ignore; perhaps with no good reason, but just because it is an outlier? Or an anomaly, if you wish. But we do reason to explain, and we speak to explain. That means to look at descriptions in terms of causality. That is just what we do.

Archery Example: The Target and the Outlier

So take shooting an arrow at a target; they call it a butt. So we have a target, we have a bow and arrow, we have a shooter. The shooter may have no experience with bows and arrows, so that person fumbles and misses the target widely by many feet. That shot is ignored.

Finally, the shooter starts to hit the target, and we start to count the hits. We do not count the hits that miss the target entirely because of wind drift, because of inaccuracy, but we do count the hits. We try to see where they stand in the relationship to the bullseye. We try to see where they cluster, where they are accurate or inaccurate, to what degree, where they are precise in their grouping or not precise. We look at these things.

Some mathematicians may try to draw a distribution, but even in the long run, we do not really see a pattern. We cannot curve fit very well. It is too situational and too erratic, not mathematically tractable. I do not think an arrow leads to a normal distribution around the bullseye. I do not know what sort of distribution it would be if we curve fit it, but is it normal?

So already we have decided to ignore the outliers of the tyro missing the target completely. Suppose we had a sixty-foot target. Maybe we could then look at the outliers as just part of the distribution. What if the arrow does not stick? Does that count? Again, it is situational. We decide where the boundaries lie. What we are going to classify as part of our situation and what we are going to ignore.

And in the long run, is there a distribution? What work has been done on this? Have people actually found mathematically tractable distributions, in the long run —maybe tens of thousands of tries. That should be enough to show any pattern. Some work been done on distributions of arrow-hitting targets.

Outcomes of Inquiry

Sometimes explanations cohere with expectations. Often they do not. Surprise, bewilderment, and selective exclusion all mark the limits of causal reasoning. Yet the tendency persists: to describe is to explain, and to explain is to search for causality. That is what human beings do.

Research on Arrow-Impact Distributions

Work exists on the spatial distribution of arrows. Some studies propose patterns such as Rayleigh-type spreads under competitive conditions. Others conduct exploratory spatial analyses of skill-level differences. Aerodynamic models study drag, lift, arrow oscillation, and stability. Stochastic models show random perturbations in arrow flight.

All such studies rely on curve fitting and situational exclusions. Outliers are often discarded; extreme misses are ignored. The models are tools, not discoveries of inherent laws. The patterns arise from conventions about what counts as data.

Skill Versus Equipment

I think with novices the primary factor is going to be skill level. Perhaps with increasing skill the equipment itself starts to play a bigger role, but it is hard to see that the quality of the archery equipment could influence the precision and accuracy very much compared to level of skill.

Long Guns

We can look at target shooting with long guns. You can shoot at a deer in the bush. Distance is a factor. Clarity of vision, obstructions are a factor. Skill level is a factor. So, to some extent, the quality of the gun and the ammunition are a factor, but not the dominant factor with a novice shooter.

But you move to a bench shooting with highly accurate rifles and highly accurate loads and highly stable platforms. And then the equipment predominates over the skill of the shooter. It is really a test of the equipment, and the shooter is a secondary factor. They just have to put their eye on the quite right portion of the target and account for wind drift and distance and bullet drop and then fire away. OK, maybe not quite that simple, but close enough.

So these things are not entirely mechanical. They are still a matter of judgment and a lack of precision. But in the end, a lot of the distances and accuracy and precision depend upon the equipment, not the shooter. That is my understanding, based on my limited experience bench shooting.

Dice Rolls: The Paradigm of Chance

So we can look at die rolls, the paradigmatic notion of chance and probability. Even there, it is situational. We decide what counts as a roll, what counts as an outcome, what counts as a throw. Does it land on the floor? Does it land at the edge of the table and get caught in the crevice between the edge of the table and the floor of the table so that you cannot even say which outcome it is?

All of these things are factors. The amount shaken, the force of the throw, the trajectory of the throw, the spin imparted, all of these things influence the outcomes. It is very unlikely that other factors are dominant. They are probably inconsequential in the overall scheme of things. Maybe in the long run they would have some influence, but air pressure, the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Malaysia—none of these factors mean anything in terms of the outcomes, except maybe in a theoretical sense.

But we still make decisions as to where the bounds are. If the die falls on the floor, we do not count it. If it ends up perched in a crack and you cannot see which is the uppermost face, you do not count it. If it bounces off the table, you do not count it. So it is all situational, even with something as paradigmatic as a dice roll.

Situational Nature of Causality

So, causality, whether fully determined or undetermined, because we cannot know all the causal factors, is always situational. It depends on where we draw the boundaries for our explanations. That is a given.

I think that is a factor that seems to be ignored by people who claim the universe is probabilistic. Just the situational nature of any probabilistic discussion. Even in quantum mechanics, we still create a situation. Cartwright’s nomological machines, I guess, but we create the situation.

Beyond Cartwright: The General Case

Where I part with Nancy Cartwright is in thinking that we can in general talk about more than scientific experiments. It is the world—the way we understand the world. It is all situated. And she can talk about nomological machines, but it is not necessary to be so restricted. It is useful, but not necessary.

I am wondering, what I have said is undoubtedly true, but is it vacuous? Does it really help in our understanding to describe the world of description itself as explanation, as situational? I think it does. It is a recognition that we do not see the world as a thing in itself. We only see aspects of it, and we have to create some linguistic boundaries and perceptual boundaries around the aspects we are talking about.

And when we see causality, it is only with respect to those boundaries, with respect to that framework, that situation, whatever you want to call it. I think it is something that is obvious once considered and could be seen as vacuous, but really it is maybe not something that people would think about. And perhaps being able to think about it clarifies issues.

Measurement and Counting

I will go a little farther and say anything that we describe qualitatively or quantitatively is situated within some frame of reference. So, when we measure and count things, we have to make some decisions about what it is we are going to measure or count, and that set of decisions is the situation.

The number of things we could measure or count in any situation is limitless. So, we have to constrain the situation around what it is we wish to measure or count or describe. And this might go against the grain of thinking of a lot of people, where they think it is all given to them, and it is not. It is a matter of decision making. Even though that decision may be tacitly, intuitively made, it is still a decision that one makes.

Also, perceptual boundaries may have a fundamental characteristic in the properties of the nervous system. And so, when we measure things, we have to make some decisions about what it is we wish to accomplish, but the sensorium and perceptual apparatus guides us.

Levels of Detail in Explanation

So when we are looking at any causal situation, we make some decisions about what we are going to do, regardless of causal factors. In the case of someone shooting an arrow and totally missing the target, or hitting it, it does not matter—we can say their coordination was good.

But then we can drill down farther and ask, what does it mean to have good coordination? Explanations can be given in terms of perceptual motor skills, homeostatic mechanisms, musculature. The number of ways we could define malcoordination is immense.

At the molecular level: myofilaments in the musculature, connective tissue, and so on. At the atomic level: further decomposition is possible, but not productive. Levels of detail can be decomposed or aggregated, without fixed limits.

Michael Polanyi’s analogy is relevant: one cannot understand the purpose of a watch by listing the gears. Likewise, understanding human action is not gained by reducing it to molecules or atoms. Causal descriptions only make sense at levels chosen with respect to explanatory purpose.

Selecting Factors in Explanation

Allied with this is the question: which factors do we consider? If the example is rolling the die, do we talk about the velocity, trajectory, and spin of the thrower? Do we talk about the muscle strength of the thrower? Their physical size?

We talk about the properties of the die—abstract probability, a “fair die”—which is really just taking one peculiar aspect and making it central. We could talk about the table’s size, width, surface texture, friction, hardness, elasticity, freedom from vibration. We could talk about air currents. Even the butterfly’s wings in Madagascar.

Most of these we ignore in realistic discussion. But if we focused only on trajectory, spin, and velocity, then we would have to include where on the table the die landed, the surface on which it landed, and whether it struck a backstop.

So in talking about causal events, we make decisions about what factors to include as important and what factors to ignore. That is part of the situatedness of causal explanation.

Broader Context

This echoes Cartwright’s nomological machines, but extends beyond science. She has written extensively, with detailed examples drawn from physics and economics. Her books are dense, but the insight is valuable.

Others with broader outlooks have made similar points. Michael Polanyi stressed tacit knowledge and levels of meaning. Wittgenstein tied meaning to language-games and forms of life. Kuhn showed that paradigms frame what counts as a problem or solution. Gadamer in hermeneutics emphasized horizons of understanding. William James and John Dewey treated explanations as pragmatic tools. Cybernetics, with Norbert Wiener, treated systems as bounded, selective, and interactive.

The recognition that causality and explanation are situated is not eccentric. It is a longstanding theme across traditions.

Summary

Explanations are selections within boundaries. Description tends toward explanation, and language makes tacit structures explicit without guaranteeing correctness. Archery, rifle shooting, and dice illustrate the principle: outcomes are treated differently depending on what is counted and what is excluded.

The insight is not vacuous. It clarifies why causality is always bounded by human decisions. It prevents the mistake of treating probabilistic or causal models as if they were features of the universe itself. Explanation is always framed, always situated, never absolute.

Annotated Readings

Cartwright, N. (1999). The dappled world: A study of the boundaries of science. Cambridge University Press.

Cartwright argues against the idea of universal, exceptionless laws of nature. She introduces the notion of “nomological machines”—arrangements of conditions under which scientific laws appear to hold. This book is crucial for understanding why causal and probabilistic claims are always bounded by situational setups rather than describing the world “in itself.” Her account highlights how laws “work” only when embedded in carefully structured contexts, aligning directly with the claim that causality is always situated.

Polanyi, M. (1958). Personal knowledge: Towards a post-critical philosophy. University of Chicago Press.

Polanyi develops the concept of tacit knowledge—understanding that is real and indispensable but not easily codified. His analysis shows that all explicit reasoning rests upon tacit commitments and background practices. For causality, this underscores that our ability to frame and interpret causal situations is already shaped by tacit grasp, later scaffolded by language. His watch analogy demonstrates that reduction to parts does not explain purpose, emphasizing that explanations depend on chosen levels of description.

Wittgenstein, L. (1953). Philosophical investigations. Blackwell.

Wittgenstein’s concept of “language-games” reveals that meaning depends on the forms of life in which language is used. Explanations, like meanings, are inseparable from the activities and contexts that give them sense. His insistence that words do not carry inherent meaning but acquire it through use parallels the essay’s point that causal accounts derive their force from the situations in which they are framed.

Kuhn, T. S. (1962). The structure of scientific revolutions. University of Chicago Press.

Kuhn shows that science progresses through paradigms—shared frameworks that define what counts as a problem, evidence, or explanation. His account makes clear that even in the most “objective” fields, explanation is historically and socially situated. This directly supports the argument that boundaries and frameworks are constitutive of causal reasoning, not incidental.

Gadamer, H.-G. (1975). Truth and method. Continuum.

Gadamer’s philosophical hermeneutics emphasizes that understanding is always shaped by historical horizons and traditions. He introduces the concept of the “fusion of horizons,” where the interpreter’s context and the text’s context interact. Applied here, this suggests that causal explanations are never context-free: they arise within interpretive frameworks shaped by culture, history, and language.

James, W. (1907). Pragmatism: A new name for some old ways of thinking. Longmans, Green.

James presents truth and explanation as practical tools rather than mirrorings of an independent order. For him, explanations are judged by their usefulness in coping with experience. This pragmatist orientation reinforces the essay’s claim that description and explanation are always bounded by human purposes and interests, not by universal necessity.

Dewey, J. (1938). Logic: The theory of inquiry. Henry Holt and Company.

Dewey conceives reasoning as inquiry: a situated process aimed at resolving problems that arise in experience. Explanations are not timeless deductions but context-dependent operations directed toward practical ends. Dewey’s account underlines how decisions about what to count, what to exclude, and what to treat as relevant are integral to the logic of explanation.

Wiener, N. (1948). Cybernetics: Or control and communication in the animal and the machine. MIT Press.

Wiener develops cybernetics as a science of communication and control in systems. Explanations are framed in terms of feedback loops, boundaries, and interactions. By modeling systems as situated, bounded, and responsive, Wiener illustrates another tradition where explanation is inseparable from context. His work demonstrates how even in engineering and mathematics, causality is framed by situational constraints.