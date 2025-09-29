I once again exceed my pay grade and comment on the situated nature of all discussions, focusing on probability as currently used as explanation.

Author’s Preface

The Reason Series is a set of essays exploring how we think, measure, and explain—examining mathematics, probability, causality, and language as situated practices rather than timeless absolutes. Its guiding conviction is that proofs, laws, and models are not universal truths but idealized, context-bound arguments and descriptions.

This essay was written to address the status of probability in relation to causality and situated reasoning. While probabilistic models work in constrained domains such as dice rolls or process control, their extension to complex, unstable fields rests on fragile assumptions. The argument here is that the world is causal and variable, not probabilistic in itself, and that probability is a linguistic and mathematical tool used to describe patterns only within specific contexts. This essay continues the broader aim of the series: to expose the assumptions that underlie our claims to knowledge.

Introduction

This essay examines the interplay between causality, variability, and probabilistic reasoning, arguing that all understanding is situated within contexts defined by scale, measurement choices, and language. Causality provides the coherence necessary for any intelligible world, while variability ensures that no outcome is ever perfectly uniform. Probability enters only as a descriptive tool, useful when conditions allow repetition and comparability, but easily misapplied when extended to complex, unstable, or unreplicable domains. By tracing how probabilistic models rely on meta-assumptions and idealizations, the discussion highlights the dangers of mistaking mathematical convenience for empirical truth, and emphasizes that probabilistic reasoning, like all reasoning, must be understood as context-bound and contingent.

Discussion

All Understanding is Situated

Situatedness of Language and Probability

I have argued that causal explanations are all situated. All language is likewise situated—by definition, by context, by frame, and by realm of discourse. Words are never free-floating abstractions; they acquire their meaning only within specific settings of use. The same word can shift its sense depending on discipline, on community, or even on the moment of conversation.

Measurement, although often presented as objective, is also situated. It presupposes choices: what to count, how to count, under what conditions, and with which instruments. No act of quantification is neutral; it is embedded in decisions and contexts.

Probability theory, being a form of quantification, is therefore equally situated. It does not stand apart from discourse but is applied within a bounded frame of understanding. What counts as an “outcome,” what counts as “independent,” what counts as “random”—all of these are determined by the situational frame. Probability does not escape situatedness; it embodies it.

Thing in Itself

Positing a Ground for Understanding

The only way we can make sense of the world is to posit that there is a thing in itself. This does not mean we can grasp it in its totality, but rather that we must assume its existence as the ground of all understanding. Without that assumption, discourse collapses into relativism, with no anchor for why anything appears as it does.

We can understand only certain limited aspects of the thing in itself, and we do so with our wetware. By that I mean our bodies and nervous systems, which are the instruments through which all interpretation is filtered. Our cognition is shaped by sensory channels, by motor capacities, by memory and attention, and by the constraints of the biological organism as a whole.

Limits of the Self-Contained Abstraction

This “wetware” is not the self-contained, sealed unit that certain abstractions might suggest. We are open systems, interacting continuously with environment, history, and culture. Language, measurement, and probability themselves emerge from this embodied and situated interaction. To forget this is to reify abstractions as if they stood alone, detached from the organism and its embeddedness in the world.

Causality and Variability

Variability as Universal

Clearly, the world exhibits causality and exhibits variability of outcomes—variability in every respect of physical objects: their shape, their weight, their appearance, their durability. Events, too, show variability, as do outcomes. Variability is the universal condition. No two leaves are identical, no two snowflakes replicate exactly, no two strikes of a hammer produce the same scatter of fragments. This variability is so pervasive that to imagine a world without it is to imagine a lifeless, static abstraction.

Regularity and Irregularity

Yet variability is not without form. It shows patterns. At times it appears regular, repeating itself within predictable bounds. At other times it appears irregular, showing departures from expectation. Regularity and irregularity are not absolutes but descriptions of how variability presents itself under given circumstances. Sometimes the regular dominates—planetary orbits, seasonal cycles. Sometimes the irregular seems to take over—weather shifts, market fluctuations. Both belong to the fabric of the world.

Patterns and the Emergence of Causality

Among the flux of variability, there are patterns that repeat with sufficient consistency to serve as the basis for action. These repeating patterns we call causality. When one thing produces or influences another in a way that can be relied upon, causality is recognized. It is this recognition that allows life to persist, societies to function, and discourse to occur. Without causal expectation, nothing could be planned or anticipated.

The Incoherence of a Causeless World

The world would be meaningless without causality. To describe a world in which there is no causality, in which things are totally uncaused, is to describe an incoherent state. In such a world, neither prediction nor memory would have any standing. Objects would appear and vanish without reason, actions would bear no consequence, and knowledge would be impossible. To imagine such a world is not to imagine an alternative cosmos but to dismantle the very conditions under which existence has meaning.

Setting Aside Quantum Acausality

So we set aside the fashionable “weirdness” of quantum physics, where certain interpretations posit uncaused events. Whether these theories represent genuine acausality or merely the limits of current explanatory frameworks is not the issue here. What matters is the lived and observable reality in which variability and causality are both manifest and indispensable.

Abstraction and Generalization

The reality is that there is variability, and there is causality. The world works in this way, and human beings describe it by abstraction and generalization. We extract the repeating patterns, name them, and use them to orient action. We accept the irregularities as part of the variability that accompanies all events. This double recognition—of order and disorder, of repeatability and divergence—is the foundation of all reasoning about the world.

Causality Denial

The Irrationality of Denial

To deny causality is irrational. It is a misuse of language and a violation of common sense. To reduce causality to “mere regularity” is not only uninformative but misleading. Yes, causal relations display regularity, but to equate the two is a seriously inadequate description. Regularity is a symptom of causality, not its essence.

Hume’s Position and Its Limitations

David Hume, in commenting on causality, reduced it to observed conjunction and the habit of expectation. If this was only devil’s advocacy, it has served to confuse generations. If it was intended as a serious description, then it misses the heart of the matter. Causality is not exhausted by regular sequences. Hume’s description evacuates the concept of the very feature that makes it indispensable—its capacity to explain why things happen and why we can intervene to change them.

Causality as the Basis of Agency

Causality affirms that we can affect things. This is not an abstract conjecture but an empirical fact, repeated in every action of daily life. Strike a match and a flame appears; close a valve and the flow of water stops. Our existence, survival, and development depend upon the capacity to recognize and harness causal relationships. To deny causality is to deny the very basis of human action.

Scholarly Entrapment and Absurdities

That some scholars deny causality, or collapse it into regularity, shows how intellectual discourse can become entrapped in its own abstractions. Such claims, when measured against lived experience, collapse into absurdity. They represent a kind of scholastic blindness, detached from empirical grounding, where cleverness substitutes for sense.

The Incoherence of an A-Causal World

The very notion of an a-causal world is incoherent. It is not simply false; it is meaningless. To imagine such a world is to imagine a state in which nothing could be explained, anticipated, or acted upon. In such a realm, objects could appear or disappear without reason, actions would never bear consequences, and thought itself would have no foothold. The concept of an a-causal reality dissolves under scrutiny, leaving only contradiction and absurdity.

Causality as the Ground of Existence

The existence and persistence of objects testify to causality. Their appearance, their motion, their interactions are subject to forces that can be identified and demonstrated repeatedly. To deny causality is to deny the reality of the world itself. Empirical observation confirms, time and again, that things exist and endure because of causal factors.

Axiomatic Limits and Isolating Causes

There are, of course, deeper questions about the ultimate grounds: why matter, energy, space, or time exist at all. These belong to another level of discourse. But given these as axioms—that there is matter, there is energy, there is space, and there is time—we can meaningfully isolate causal factors within the world as it is given. Within these bounds, causality is not speculative but demonstrable, the indispensable framework of all comprehension and practice.

Causal Control

The Drive to Isolate Causes

The whole history of humanity—and indeed of animals in general—can be described as a continual effort to isolate causes in order to gain control over outcomes. From the earliest use of tools and fire to the domestication of plants and animals, survival has depended upon identifying which actions reliably bring about desired results. This search for causal leverage is not uniquely human; animals also learn through trial and error which signals, actions, or environments lead to food, safety, or reproduction. The difference is that humans have refined this pursuit into explicit methods of inquiry, recording, and transmission.

Realms of Success

In many domains, the pursuit of causal control has been remarkably successful. Agriculture, medicine, and engineering all rest on the ability to intervene in the world through well-understood cause-and-effect relationships. The ability to predict seasonal cycles, to apply remedies that heal rather than harm, or to construct bridges that remain standing demonstrates how far causal reasoning can reach. The practical triumphs of causal isolation underpin civilization itself.

Limits of Understanding

Yet there remain vast areas where the effort collapses into bewilderment. Complex systems—climate, ecosystems, economies, or even individual behavior—resist neat causal isolation. Causes blend into one another, interact in nonlinear ways, and shift across time. Attempts to impose simple causal models often fail, and the recognition of these limits is as important as the celebration of successes. The failure to recognize limits leads to false confidence, misplaced certainty, and eventually disillusionment.

The Delusion of Mastery

At times, humans delude themselves into thinking they have mastered causality where in fact they have only sketched partial correlations. The desire for control is so strong that it often tempts us to mistake provisional patterns for stable laws. The risk is to confuse the convenience of a model with the structure of reality.

Science and Its Claims

Science, which is one of the most systematic forms of causal inquiry, is not immune to this temptation. In some instances it has produced knowledge of immense power and reliability. But in others it has claimed too much, presenting provisional findings as settled truths. The replication crises in several fields reveal how often supposed causal discoveries collapse under renewed scrutiny. The authority of science can amplify this delusion, transforming fragile conjectures into dogmas.

Control and Humility

The pursuit of causal control has been central to human flourishing, yet it demands humility. Control is always partial, provisional, and subject to revision. Recognizing both the power and the limits of causal reasoning is essential. Where causes can be isolated, they provide tools for mastery. Where causes cannot be untangled, they remind us of the complexity of the world and the need for caution. The history of humanity is written in this tension: mastery on one side, bewilderment on the other.

Causal Scale and Type of Explanation

Determinism at the Coarse Scale

Getting back to situated causality, consider an example I have used before: the cracking of a walnut with a sledgehammer, the walnut resting on a concrete floor. At this scale—the hammer, the walnut, the floor, the strike—the outcome is always the same. The walnut cracks 100% of the time. This is fully deterministic. No appeal to probability is needed because the conditions are so overwhelming that the result is guaranteed. The sheer disproportion between force and resistance makes the outcome certain.

Variability at the Finer Scale

However, once the walnut has cracked, the situation immediately changes. The fragments do not behave deterministically in any ordinary sense. The shards go here and there, in different directions and at different speeds. They vary in size and shape. Some are large, some are splinters, some reduce almost to dust. Some shards fly into the air, others bounce, others scatter across the floor. In this realm of description, determinism gives way to variability.

While it is impossible to predict precisely where any single shard will land or how large it will be, there are still bounds. We will not find a fragment thirty or forty feet away; an outlier might travel two or three feet. Some fragments will be almost imperceptible dust; others might be a measurable fraction of the walnut, perhaps an eighth. The unpredictability is bounded, but still present.

Toward Probabilistic Distributions

This shard-variability is the level at which probabilistic reasoning can enter. With sufficient repetitions of the event—say, 500 walnuts struck in the same manner—it would be possible to record distributions of shard size, trajectory, or distance. One could place concentric rings around the impact site to measure where fragments fall, or measure angles of flight, or weigh fragment sizes. These could then be counted, tabulated, and curve-fitted.

In research contexts, such experiments have occasionally been done, though rarely pursued because of their tedium and lack of glamour. Still, they illustrate an important point: while individual outcomes are unpredictable, distributions of outcomes can display tractable mathematical patterns. Certain families of curves may fit the data reasonably well. Whether these curve fits truly reveal anything essential about walnuts or simply describe regularities of breakage is another matter, but the exercise demonstrates how scale determines whether one speaks in deterministic or probabilistic terms.

Scale and the Frames of Discourse

This leads to the broader principle: causal explanations are always situated within a frame of discourse, and that frame is sensitive to scale. At the coarse level, cause and effect are certain. At the fine-grained level, variability dominates, and probabilities emerge.

The walnut illustrates this clearly, but the same lesson applies elsewhere. In the real world, with dice for instance, one can speak at different levels. At the coarsest level, “the die was rolled.” At another level, “the die landed showing one of six faces.” At a further level, “the thrower exerted a certain force with a certain coordination.” At the cellular level, “their muscle fibers contracted, supported by circulation.” At the atomic level, “molecules shifted, atoms interacted.” At each level, the description of causality changes, and only one of these levels—the one where discrete outcomes can be enumerated—is relevant to probabilistic talk.

Dice, Outcomes, and Situational Probability

We can say: an event happened. That by itself tells us nothing about probabilities. We can say: an event happened, it was a die roll, and there were six possible outcomes. That now allows probabilistic reasoning. From there, we may generalize: coin tosses, roulette wheels, octahedral dice—all belong to the same class. The details of throw strength, wheel speed, or shooter height are irrelevant at this level of description, because they have negligible bearing on the outcome classification we have chosen.

Polanyi’s Analogy and Philosophical Parallels

This is reminiscent of Michael Polanyi’s remarks about watches: one cannot infer the purpose of a watch by looking solely at its gears. At a lower scale of description, meaning and function are invisible; one must choose the level at which the phenomenon is properly framed. Similarly, with causality and probability, the level of scale determines what patterns emerge and what discourse is possible.

Philosophical Commentary on Scale

It is unlikely that the importance of scale in probabilistic reasoning has gone unnoticed by philosophers. Nancy Cartwright, with her concept of nomological machines, approaches this issue by showing how carefully arranged contexts produce regularities that allow probabilistic and causal claims. My treatment is more direct, but the underlying observation is the same: scale and context dictate what counts as determinism, what counts as variability, and what counts as probability.

The Breakdown of Idealized Processes

Once we acknowledge this, the notion of a stable, repeatable “data-generating process” dissolves outside tightly constrained examples. In the die-case or the walnut-case, each trial is unique in its microstructure, though similar in coarse outline. The idealized world of perfect repetition applies only at the most abstracted level. At finer scales, every roll or strike differs, and complexity grows. The further down one descends into the descriptive hierarchy, the less tractable and more variable the picture becomes.

In short, scale determines the type of explanation. At one level, certainty; at another, bounded unpredictability; at another, probabilistic regularities. To forget this is to misapply concepts and to confuse categories. To remember it is to see that causality and probability are not absolute descriptions of reality but tools, each suited to the level of scale at which we choose to describe events.

Deterministic Laws

When Variability Can Be Ignored

If there is no variability in outcomes, there is no need for probabilities. Determinism suffices. In some cases there is variability, but it is so slight, so tightly bounded, that it can be safely ignored for practical purposes. In those domains, the regularities are so stable that they may as well be treated as exact laws.

A common example is Ohm’s law under ordinary conditions: at room temperature, with copper wires and standard resistors, the relationship between voltage, current, and resistance is so consistent that deviations are negligible. For practical engineering, the law holds with such reliability that probability can be set aside.

Idealized Laws of Physics

Other canonical examples include the law of gravity in a vacuum or Newton’s laws of motion under vacuum conditions. In these idealized environments, the laws describe phenomena with striking accuracy. Variability is effectively eliminated by stripping away interfering factors such as air resistance, friction, or irregularities in material composition. In this way, the laws are treated as deterministic.

Two Domains of Probability

Unlike such low-variability contexts, most of the world is not so cooperative. Here probability appears in two distinct ways:

1. Idealized descriptions, where mathematics provides an abstract model of what should happen, assuming conditions are simplified or idealized. This includes plain-language reasoning even by mathematicians, who must move back and forth between formal description and ordinary explanation.

2. Application to the world, which always involves meta-assumptions about whether the idealized conditions actually hold. It is one thing to prove a theorem or write down an equation; it is another to assert that this model describes the messy, variable world.

Limits of Applicability

Ohm’s law only applies within a restricted range of conditions. Outside of that range, it ceases to describe the world accurately. In semiconductors, superconductors at extremely low temperatures, or materials under extreme heat, the linear relationship breaks down. The “law” is not false; it is simply a local rule whose validity is bounded.

Similarly, Newton’s laws do not work “out of the box” when additional forces are present. A feather dropped through air does not fall according to the pure equation of gravitational acceleration. Air resistance dominates, and the actual motion deviates from the idealized law. To describe it accurately, one must incorporate fluid dynamics and drag coefficients.

The Role of Additional Tools

The necessity of “other tools” shows how laws are never universal in an absolute sense. They are contextual. A feather falling in air requires aerodynamics to supplement Newtonian mechanics. Electricity in semiconductors requires quantum physics to supplement classical Ohm’s law. Each law is powerful within its domain but insufficient beyond it.

Determinism as Local, Not Global

What these examples reveal is that deterministic laws are best seen as local regularities that apply in bounded contexts. Where variability is eliminated or so tightly constrained as to be negligible, deterministic laws hold with impressive precision. Where variability reasserts itself, probability and supplementary theories must be brought in. The apparent universality of deterministic laws is a projection from the success of these local cases, not a reflection of a global, exceptionless truth.

Epistemological Not Ontological

Epistemic Randomness and Human Limits

Some claim that there is no ontological randomness. I am among them. What exists instead is epistemic randomness—the appearance of unpredictability that arises because we cannot always know or measure all the causal factors involved. Our knowledge is limited; our instruments are incomplete; our perspective is partial. But the limitation lies with us, not with the world itself.

The Incoherence of Ontological Randomness

To posit that there are literally no causal factors—that events occur without cause—is incoherent in light of the regularities that pervade existence. The very fact that there are patterns at all, that anything endures from moment to moment, implies causal grounding. Objects do not simply appear without reason; energy does not manifest or dissipate without condition. The persistence of matter, the continuity of processes, and the stability of natural laws all testify to causality as a fundamental condition of reality.

Concrete and Abstract Conceptions of Energy

Take the example of energy. Sometimes it functions as an abstraction, a mathematical placeholder in equations. Yet often it is grasped directly in experience. We can see it in a rushing river, feel it in the resistance of a weight, or sense it in the jolt of momentum transferred through force. A mountain itself—massive, immovable, enduring—embodies causal history. It is there because of tectonic processes, because of cooling magma, because of uplift and erosion. Likewise, waters exist and their waves break upon the shore because of wind, gravity, and the motion of the earth. Each manifestation is a testament to causality.

The Persistence of Regularity

We cannot always know the specific causes of every event. Our ignorance is real. But to suggest that there are no causes at all—and yet that the world still displays regularity—is a contradiction. Existence itself implies causality. Without it, there would be no order, no persistence, no coherence of objects or energies.

Quantum Claims of Acausality

Even in the most puzzling domains—quantum experiments, atomic decay, double-slit interference—the claim that events are fundamentally uncaused stretches beyond what the evidence warrants. Mathematical models reveal probabilistic patterns at those scales. Yet a probabilistic pattern is not proof of acausality. It is a description of our inability to specify or measure the underlying causes. To leap from “unknown causes” to “no causes” is unjustified.

Fashion and Dissent

The notion of ontological randomness is a fashion among certain theorists. It appeals to the taste for paradox, for overturning common sense, for claiming that reality is stranger than it appears. But fashion is not truth. Many thinkers of great stature—Einstein most famously—rejected such claims as absurd. His dictum that “God does not play dice” was not a theological remark but an assertion that the world has causal order, even if hidden from us.

Causality as the Ground of Being

Thus, randomness belongs to epistemology, not ontology. It describes the limits of human knowledge, not the structure of reality. The world exists, objects endure, energies transform, and waves crash—all because causal processes make them so. The existence of regularity itself is the strongest evidence that causality is woven into the fabric of being.

Discovered Versus Invented

So, that’s what we mean by the situatedness. It’s a continuous, highly variable, and based upon decisions as to what we decide to count. However, in the real world, our wetware can determine situations quite readily, so it’s not entirely arbitrary either.

So with respect to the word game that some scholars have played, mathematical scholars, about whether mathematics is discovered or invented—again, a pseudo-problem, due to cognitive entrapment, I guess, within words that they think mean something deeper than they do. Discovered Versus Invented

Situatedness and Decision-Making

This is what is meant by situatedness: it is continuous, highly variable, and depends on the decisions made about what to count, what to measure, and what to ignore. Every act of description or quantification involves a frame of reference, a choice of boundaries, and a decision about relevance. Yet this does not mean that everything is arbitrary. Our “wetware”—our embodied nervous systems, our perceptual and cognitive apparatus—allows us to recognize situations, distinguish patterns, and decide which aspects matter. The world presses upon us in ways that are not negotiable, even as we interpret and frame it in different ways.

The Pseudo-Problem of Discovery vs. Invention

Against this backdrop, the familiar debate among mathematicians and philosophers—whether mathematics is discovered or invented—emerges as a pseudo-problem. It is generated not by the phenomena themselves but by the entrapment of thought within misleading categories of language. The dispute assumes that “discovered” and “invented” are clear and mutually exclusive terms, when in fact both are inadequate to capture the situatedness of mathematical practice.

Cognitive Entrapment and Word Games

The entrapment lies in mistaking words for deeper metaphysical insights. To call mathematics “discovered” suggests that it exists out there in some independent realm, waiting passively to be found. To call it “invented” suggests it is an arbitrary creation of the mind, detached from any constraint. Both positions exaggerate one side of the story. Mathematics arises through human interaction with the world, framed by embodied cognition, constrained by what is countable, regular, and tractable. It is neither pure discovery nor sheer invention.

The Role of Situated Understanding

What gives mathematics its peculiar character is precisely its situatedness. We decide what counts as a unit, what counts as an operation, what counts as symmetry. These decisions are shaped by human capacities and cultural practices, but they are also tested against the world. The regularities of nature—shapes, cycles, proportions, transformations—guide the development of mathematical language. At the same time, human imagination and symbol-making push mathematics into realms far removed from immediate perception.

Beyond the Binary Opposition

Thus, the binary opposition of discovery versus invention dissolves upon closer inspection. It is not that one answer is right and the other wrong, but that the question itself is poorly posed. It presupposes that mathematics must fall cleanly into one category or the other, when in fact it arises through the dynamic interplay of human cognition, cultural construction, and worldly regularities. The so-called debate is less an illumination of mathematics than an artifact of linguistic habits and philosophical scholasticism.

Mathematics as Situated Practice

Seen from this perspective, mathematics is best understood as a situated practice: grounded in human wetware, constrained by the structures of the world, and elaborated through symbols and abstractions. Its status is neither purely objective nor purely subjective. It is an activity, a language, a tool—capable of surprising us, yet dependent on our framing decisions. The discovery–invention debate, therefore, is not only sterile but misleading. It distracts from the real insight: that mathematics, like causality, probability, and measurement, is always situated.

Causal Weight

Unequal Significance of Causal Factors

I want to introduce a concept that may exist in the literature under other names, but for my purposes I will call it causal weight. The idea is simple yet fundamental: in any given situation, causal factors are not all equal. Some matter greatly, others scarcely at all, and the reasoning we apply in daily life as well as in scientific analysis implicitly acknowledges this inequality.

Illustrative Extremes

To make the point vivid, consider extremes. The trajectory of a die throw is clearly more relevant to its final resting face than the flapping of a butterfly’s wings in Malaysia. Likewise, the resilience of the table on which the die lands may contribute, but its influence is of a different order than the trajectory and force of the throw itself. We naturally assign different weights to these factors, even if we rarely articulate this weighting process explicitly.

Dependence on Experience

Causal weight cannot be determined a priori. It is assessed through experience and our accumulated understanding of the world. We observe what tends to matter and what tends not to, and we adjust our reasoning accordingly. This reliance on empirical judgment is not a weakness but the only workable method. It reflects the embodied, situated way in which humans make sense of the world.

Walnut Example Revisited

Take the example of cracking a walnut with a sledgehammer. If the walnut is placed on a concrete floor, the causal weight of the hammer’s force is decisive, while the supporting surface contributes to the certainty of the outcome. But place the walnut on a bed of floating water, and the causal situation changes dramatically. The water absorbs and disperses the impact, reducing the hammer’s effectiveness. Here, the weight of causal factors shifts—the same force produces a different result because of the altered situational context.

The Necessity of Probabilistic Thinking

The very reason we need probabilistic reasoning in the first place is that the world is inextricably confounded at all levels of description. Multiple causal factors are always in play, and their weights vary according to situation. Probability offers a way of describing outcomes when these interactions become too complex to model deterministically. But probability itself cannot tell us which factors are relevant; that judgment requires reflection on causal weight.

Levels of Description and Relevance

Causal weight is inseparable from the level of description. At the stratospheric level of abstraction, one might merely say “an event happened.” This is useless for probabilistic reasoning. At a more precise level, one says “a die was rolled; it has six faces; one of them came up.” Here probability is meaningful. But if one descends to the level of the roller’s perfume, height, or muscle fiber composition, these may technically be causal factors, yet their weight is negligible for the outcome we care about. They are therefore excluded from the probabilistic frame.

Abstraction and Application

Mathematical abstractions do not account for causal weight. They treat all formally defined factors as equally valid within the model. But when applying mathematics to the world, we must introduce judgments about relevance. We must decide which causal factors carry real weight in the given context and which do not. Without this act of weighting, the abstraction floats free of reality.

Reflection and Common Sense

Surely scholars have considered this matter, perhaps under different terminology. Yet even without explicit discussion, the recognition that not all causal factors are equal should be obvious. With sufficient reflection, it becomes clear that the importance of causal influences depends upon the situation. Explaining this in ordinary terms is possible: we intuitively know that some causes matter more than others, and our reasoning constantly depends on this unspoken ranking of causal weight.

Central Limit Theorems (Plural)

Tractable Curves and Idealizations

Statistical prediction rests on tractable curves. Without such curves, probabilistic forecasts would be incoherent. But these curves are not features of the world itself; they are idealizations, simplified mathematical descriptions imposed on the complexity of reality. The real world is not smooth but “spiky.” Outcomes show jagged distributions, irregular clusters, and unpredictable departures. Curiously, in the long run, when many spiky events are aggregated, the spikes appear to smooth out. But this smoothing does not prove the universality of any law; it is simply an artifact of aggregation.

Limited Usefulness of Central Limit Theorems

The various central limit theorems—plural, because there is no single unified version—are somewhat useful in some contexts. They provide tractable descriptions where none existed before. Yet to treat them as a “great law of nature” is a mistake. Their reach is limited, their assumptions are narrow, and their apparent universality dissolves once examined closely.

Fragility of the Reasoning

The reasoning behind the central limit theorems is not flawless. Historically, flaws have been identified, inadequacies corrected, and new proofs offered. These shifts reveal the fragility of the argument, which is not timeless truth but a human construction, susceptible to revision. At its base, the theorem is supported by assumptions that are not derived from the world itself but from idealizations that often do not hold in reality.

Meta-Assumptions Behind the Model

The fit of the central limit theorems to the real world rests not on the theorems themselves but on meta-assumptions—assumptions external to the model that are required before it can be applied:

1. The meta-assumption that the proof is correct.

2. The meta-assumption that the model applies to the world.

3. The meta-assumption that if the idealized assumptions hold in the world, then the model applies.

4. The meta-assumption that if the assumptions do not hold, then the model does not apply.

5. The meta-assumption that the model applies to a class of similar events.

These assumptions are not contained in the theorem. They are imposed upon it, bridging the gap between formal mathematics and lived reality. Without them, the theorem has no purchase on the world.

The Question of Proof

The central limit theorems are alleged to be proven mathematically. But “proof” in this context does not mean what some imagine. It is not a flawless chain of inevitability. Proof is an argument, expressed partly in mathematics and partly in natural language, persuading others that the reasoning is sound. Historically, various proofs have been offered, challenged, revised, and corrected. None has been immune from critique. To call the result “rigorous” is relative; rigorous is not flawless, and history gives no reason to assume that present formulations are perfect or final.

Applying Idealized Models to the Real World

The crucial point is that the central limit theorems are idealized models, not empirical laws. The assumption that they describe the world depends entirely on the meta-assumption that the conditions required by the model are sufficiently satisfied in real contexts. If they are only partially satisfied, the theorem might be partially useful. If they are not satisfied at all, the theorem fails to apply. The claim that the central limit theorem “holds in the world” is therefore not something demonstrated within the model but something assumed from outside.

Persistence of Misapplication

Despite this fragility, a broad community of researchers and statisticians continue to invoke the central limit theorems as though they applied universally. Rarely do they specify which particular formulation they are using, and often they simply assume that everything can be modeled as a normal distribution. Serious researchers know this is false; the normal distribution is only one among many, and empirical data often deviates from it. Yet, despite these violations of the assumptions, the theorems continue to be used in domains where their preconditions cannot possibly be satisfied.

The Inertia of Statistical Orthodoxy

This persistence reveals something about intellectual inertia. Once a tool has proven useful in some restricted cases, it tends to be applied everywhere, regardless of its fit. The central limit theorems, useful in limited and controlled contexts, have been elevated to the status of general law. But this elevation rests on meta-assumptions, fragile reasoning, and habitual overextension. The result is a mismatch between the neat world of tractable curves and the spiky, variable world in which we live.

Application of Probabilistic Mathematics

The Gap Between Model and World

The application of probabilistic mathematics immediately raises the issue of the model versus the real world. Mathematical models are built upon formal assumptions, cleanly defined outcomes, and stable structures. The world, by contrast, is variable, unstable, and saturated with contextual factors that resist simplification. When a model is carried over into lived phenomena, the disjunction between abstraction and reality becomes clear.

The Instability of the Data-Generating Process

A central problem lies in the very notion of the data-generating process. In mathematical language, the data-generating process is treated as stable, repeatable, and well-defined: a die is rolled, a coin is flipped, a card is drawn. Each outcome is formally disjoint, and the process itself has no memory. But when applied to real-world events, the process is almost never stable. Coins wear down, dice chip, tables warp, human throwers vary their technique. Even in physical experiments that approximate stability, conditions shift imperceptibly over time.

In the social and biological sciences, the instability is magnified. What counts as a “trial” is often unclear, the underlying conditions change from case to case, and participants do not behave identically over repetitions. An economic market is not the same from one day to the next; a medical population shifts with age, diet, and environment; ecosystems fluctuate under countless pressures. To speak of a single, stable data-generating process in these contexts is more a convenience than a defensible description.

Multiplicity of Issues

Thus, the problems multiply. It is not simply a matter of whether a probabilistic model fits, but of whether the very idea of fitting a model makes sense when the process itself cannot be defined as stable. Even the selection of outcomes—the boundaries of what “counts” as data—requires situated decisions. These decisions shape the model as much as the supposed underlying reality does.

The Consequence of Instability

When the data-generating process cannot be treated as stable, probabilistic mathematics risks becoming detached from the world it seeks to describe. The elegance of the model masks the fragility of its connection to reality. Probabilistic curves may be fitted, but they may describe nothing more than the temporary regularities of a shifting process. The stability lies not in the world but in the abstraction.

The Recurrence of the Problem

This issue is not peripheral but central, and it recurs at every stage where probabilistic mathematics is applied. What looks tractable in theory becomes unstable in practice. The tension between mathematical neatness and worldly variability cannot be dissolved but only managed. Each application of probability involves tacit judgments, compromises, and the ever-present risk that the model no longer corresponds to the process it was meant to represent.

