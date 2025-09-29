All parts of this essay here:

Computation of Probabilities

From Uniform Distributions to Repetition

The base model of probability, usually illustrated with dice rolls, coin tosses, or roulette wheels, assumes a uniform distribution: each outcome is equally likely, with no inherent bias. This provides the simplest possible framework for probabilistic reasoning. But as soon as one moves from single events to repeated events, the situation changes dramatically. The mathematics no longer produces a flat uniform distribution but gives rise to new patterns—distributions of joint outcomes.

The Emergence of Structure Through Repetition

This shift is strange at first glance. A single fair die has six equally probable faces. But throw the die multiple times, and the distribution of outcomes across sequences becomes governed by combinatorial principles. The uniformity at the level of the single trial gives way to structured distributions at the level of aggregated results. Frequencies of occurrence now depend on how many ways particular combinations can be arranged. Thus, repetition transforms simplicity into complexity.

The Role of Combinatorics and Permutations

To account for this, mathematicians apply the tools of combinatorics and, in some cases, permutations. Combinatorics counts the number of ways outcomes can occur: how many possible sequences of heads and tails in ten coin tosses, how many ways five dice can sum to a particular number, how many arrangements of cards can appear in a hand. Permutations, meanwhile, address the ordering of these outcomes, distinguishing between cases where sequence matters and cases where it does not. These mathematical devices reveal why some outcomes appear more frequently in repeated trials—not because of hidden biases but because of the sheer number of ways they can be realized.

Specialized Language and the Data-Generating Process

In this context, mathematicians and statisticians employ a specialized language. They refer to the data-generating process, the abstract mechanism assumed to produce outcomes. In mathematics, it is a formal construct, an imagined engine that spits out results according to rules of independence and disjointness. Statisticians, translating this into practice, often shift terminology. They speak of outcomes when the focus is on abstract events, but of data when the outcomes are recorded in the real world. The difference is more rhetorical than substantive, but it illustrates how disciplinary language frames the same underlying idea.

The Conceptual Puzzle

What makes this especially puzzling is that the mathematics of repetition produces order where one might expect only randomness. Starting from the simple uniform case, repetition leads to the emergence of characteristic shapes—binomial, multinomial, and eventually normal distributions—depending on the conditions. These shapes are not imposed from outside but arise from the internal logic of counting possibilities. What begins as equal chance transforms, through aggregation, into structured probability landscapes.

From Intuition to Abstraction

This transition highlights one of the stranger features of probability: that repetition generates its own order. Human intuition often struggles with this, because what seems “random” at the single-trial level does not look random at the aggregate level. Combinatorial mathematics bridges this gap, providing a way to calculate probabilities of sequences, patterns, and totals. But it does so at the cost of abstraction, introducing a specialized language and symbolic machinery that can be opaque to those outside the field.

Outcomes and Data as Two Registers

Ultimately, whether one calls them outcomes or data, the underlying issue is the same: repeated events create distributions different in character from the uniform base. The vocabulary may shift between mathematicians and statisticians, but both are grappling with the same paradoxical truth—that randomness at the level of individual trials produces regularity at the level of aggregates.

Probabilities and Outcomes (The Data-Generation Process)

The Abstract Process

At the heart of probabilistic reasoning lies the idea of an outcome-generating process. This is an abstract construct: a mechanism imagined to produce outcomes when triggered. Each outcome is understood as a selection from a finite set of possibilities. These possibilities are disjoint (no overlap between categories) and non-overlapping (one and only one outcome occurs at a time).

The defining property of this process is that, over the long run, it exhibits no bias toward any particular outcome. In other words, as the number of trials grows very large, the relative frequency of each possible outcome converges toward equality. This is the essence of the uniform distribution: each member of the set, given enough trials, will occur with approximately the same long-run frequency.

The Principle of Independence

Another critical feature of the process is independence. Each outcome is assumed to be unaffected by what came before. The process has no memory. The flip of a coin today is not influenced by the result of yesterday’s flip. A roll of dice is not altered by previous rolls. This absence of causal linkage between successive outcomes is what independence really means in this context.

Applications to Games of Chance

This description is asserted to be a good model for games of chance. It applies equally well to coin tosses, roulette wheels, dice rolls, or any other device designed to produce random-seeming outcomes. Whether the die has six faces or eight, whether the roulette wheel has thirty-six slots or more, the abstraction treats them all as belonging to the same class. The particulars—shape, color, size, material—do not matter, so long as the basic conditions of disjoint outcomes and independence are satisfied.

The Question of Real-World Validity

The natural question arises: does this model pertain to the real world? Some mathematicians argue that it does. They test the idea empirically, running trials repeatedly, tossing coins, rolling dice, spinning wheels, and recording the outcomes. Over time, the frequencies often approximate the theoretical predictions, lending support to the abstraction. Yet this fit is never perfect. Coins may be biased, dice imperfectly shaped, wheels misaligned. The assumption of perfect uniformity and strict independence is an idealization, not a literal truth.

The Language of Chance

To describe the patterns observed in these experiments, mathematicians introduced the language of chance—what we now call probabilities. Probabilistic language is itself a linguistic invention, a way of quantifying uncertainty and variability. It translates the irregularities of real trials into an abstract grammar of likelihoods.

Sets Beyond Numbers

Importantly, outcomes need not be numerical in nature. They can be drawn from any set, so long as that set satisfies the rules of disjointness and independence. A coin toss can yield “heads” or “tails.” A roulette wheel can land on “red” or “black,” “odd” or “even.” A die roll can show “one” through “six.” The outcomes may be labeled with numbers, but the numerical symbols are secondary; what matters is that they represent distinct, non-overlapping categories.

The Independence Assumption Revisited

When statisticians say that outcomes are independent, what they mean is precisely that the process has no memory. The probability of drawing a red card from a shuffled deck does not change simply because the last card drawn was black. Each trial is treated as if it begins afresh, unaffected by the history of previous trials. This assumption, while powerful, is itself an idealization—one more example of how probabilistic reasoning balances abstraction against the irregularities of the world.

Fairness of Artifacts (An Idealization)

The Shift from Abstraction to Reality

Probability theorists often speak of a fair die or a fair coin. In doing so, they move from a purely mathematical model into the realm of real-world artifacts. The abstract model posits equal likelihood among outcomes, but the moment we invoke dice or coins, we are no longer speaking only of mathematics. We are speaking of objects made of wood, metal, or plastic, shaped by human hands and tools, subject to physical irregularities. It is almost impossible to talk about probability without slipping into this real-world vocabulary, because probability is meant to describe not just abstract sets but also the world we inhabit. This slippage seems nearly unavoidable, and perhaps it reveals something about the dependency of mathematics on the tangible for its meaning.

The Ideal of Fairness

In theory, a fair die is one where each face has exactly the same chance of landing face up, and a fair coin is one where heads and tails are equally likely. This ideal of fairness underpins the uniform distribution, the foundation of classical probability. But fairness here is an idealization. It presumes an object free of imperfections, symmetries held to infinite precision, and throws or flips that are perfectly unbiased.

The Reality of Manufacturing

In practice, we know how to build an unfair die quite easily. Load one side with extra weight, round an edge slightly, or alter dimensions by a fraction of a millimeter, and the die is biased. Casinos and manufacturers are acutely aware of this, which is why they design and test dice to minimize such biases. But to construct a perfectly fair die—one in which every possible outcome has precisely equal probability—is beyond reach. Human craftsmanship, even aided by machines of extraordinary precision, cannot achieve absolute perfection.

Approximation as “Good Enough”

What we can do is approximate fairness. Skilled technicians produce dice and coins that come close enough for practical purposes. The imperfections are small enough that, in repeated trials, no significant bias is detected within ordinary limits of measurement. A casino die, carefully milled and tested, may deviate slightly from fairness, but the deviation is negligible compared to the scale of games played. In such cases, the object is declared “fair” in the practical sense, even though it does not meet the ideal in principle.

Fairness as an Idealization

This gap between ideal fairness and practical approximation underscores the role of idealizations in probabilistic reasoning. “Fairness” functions as a conceptual bridge: it allows the mathematical model of uniform probability to be applied to the messy physical world. We accept that the fit is imperfect, but close enough for the reasoning to work. As the saying goes, “close enough for jazz.”

The Tension Between Ideal and Real

Thus, the very notion of a fair artifact highlights the tension between abstraction and reality. Mathematically, fairness is a strict equality of chances. Empirically, fairness is a matter of approximation, bounded by the limits of manufacturing, testing, and tolerance. Probability relies on this tension: without the ideal, the theory loses precision; without the approximation, the theory loses applicability. The concept of fairness keeps the two in uneasy but productive alignment.

Dissenters to the Conventional Wisdom

The Limits of Applicability

Statisticians argue endlessly about which methods to apply, how to apply them, and under what conditions. These debates often concern refinements, adjustments, or the superiority of one statistical tool over another. What is strikingly rare, however, is a return to first principles: a genuine examination of whether probabilistic reasoning is even applicable in certain domains. In the soft domains—psychology, sociology, medicine, economics, nutrition—conditions are not stable, replication is tenuous or impossible, and outcomes shift with every iteration. The world in these contexts is too variable, too contingent, to be modeled as though it were akin to dice rolls or coin tosses. Unlike games of chance, where outcomes can be enumerated and probabilities defined with clarity, these domains defy such neat enumeration. The problem is not just that we cannot count the outcomes; the deeper issue is that the very conditions under which the outcomes occur change over time, undermining the foundation of probabilistic reasoning itself.

Polanyi, Cartwright, and the Question of Situatedness

Reflecting on philosophers who might have addressed these issues, one recalls Michael Polanyi, though his writings are distant in memory. He may not have treated probability directly as a concept, though his emphasis on tacit knowledge and the limits of formal systems aligns with skepticism toward probabilistic formalism as a comprehensive account of reality. Nancy Cartwright, in her discussions of nomological machines, offers an approach that resonates with the notion of situatedness: laws and regularities do not apply universally but depend on carefully arranged conditions. While Cartwright may not explicitly dismiss the applicability of probability in the soft sciences, her framework suggests a strong caution against assuming universality.

Searching for Stronger Critics

What remains elusive is a figure of sufficient intellectual stature to directly question whether probability itself is appropriate for the soft domains—not merely critiquing specific uses, as John P. Ioannidis does in exposing the unreliability of published research, but challenging the very premise that probabilistic reasoning belongs in such areas. The need is for a scholar who can say, plainly: perhaps these methods are not just flawed at the edges but wholly inapplicable in contexts where variability is uncontrolled and replication cannot meaningfully occur.

Taleb and the Problem of Style

Nassim Nicholas Taleb occasionally touches on similar themes, especially in The Black Swan and Antifragile, where he highlights the prevalence of rare, unexpected events that defy standard probabilistic models. Yet his writings are often framed in the language of markets, risk, and finance—areas that may not resonate with readers uninterested in the flow of money. The ideas, at times, appear close to the skepticism expressed here, but their presentation is obscured by digressions, stylistic arrogance, and personal asides. Anecdotes about dining in Lebanon or pronouncements of superior taste create an impression of self-satisfaction, which undermines the seriousness of his critique. For some readers, this rhetorical stance becomes grounds for dismissal, regardless of the substance of his arguments.

Divergent Voices, Common Concerns

Despite stylistic or disciplinary differences, what unites these dissenting voices—Polanyi with his attention to tacit knowledge, Cartwright with her emphasis on nomological machines, Taleb with his warnings about black swans—is a recognition that the world does not always conform to probabilistic models. The consensus among statisticians, which assumes broad applicability, may itself be a form of cognitive entrapment, sustained by professional norms rather than empirical adequacy. The dissenters remind us that probability, far from being a universal key, may be a tool useful in some domains and dangerously misleading in others.

Replication Crisis in Research

From Training to Doubt

Although I was trained in the basics of probability and in statistics up to the graduate level in psychology, I never doubted their appropriateness during my education. Probabilistic reasoning was presented as an unquestioned foundation for the analysis of soft-science data. It was only much later, after encountering the literature on the replication crisis, that my acceptance of these methods began to fracture. The decisive turning point came when I read John P. Ioannidis’ well-known paper on why most published research findings are false. I read it several times, each time with a little more comprehension. His prose is not especially accessible to the lay reader, but the message, once grasped, is deeply unsettling.

Ioannidis and the Question of Models

Ioannidis’ critique is pointed at the misuse of statistical models rather than at their wholesale applicability. He argued that the failures of replication stem not so much from the inherent impossibility of applying probability to soft domains, but from the way researchers employ statistical tools. According to him, poor practices, selective reporting, publication bias, underpowered studies, and the misuse of significance testing have all contributed to the systemic unreliability of findings. His solution leaned toward Bayesian statistics, which he suggested might correct some of the distortions of the frequentist framework.

Bayesian Versus Frequentist

Yet Bayesian methods, when applied to the soft sciences, do not escape the deeper problem. The Bayesian model requires priors, and those priors must themselves come from somewhere. In psychology, medicine, and the other soft sciences, where variability is high and replication is weak, the priors are as shaky as the data. Bayesianism may reframe the problem, but it does not fundamentally solve it. In practice, it risks replacing one set of arbitrary assumptions with another. Ioannidis seems to favor Bayesian reasoning, but the foundation is no more secure than that of frequentist statistics when the subject matter itself resists tractability.

Misuse Versus Applicability

The crucial distinction here is between misuse of the model and the applicability of the model. Ioannidis locates the problem downstream, in poor practice and bias, rather than upstream, in the question of whether probabilistic reasoning is applicable at all to domains where replication is elusive and outcomes unstable. His argument assumes that the statistical framework is sound in principle but has been distorted by human error and systemic incentives. But this leaves unaddressed the deeper question: whether the framework itself is suitable for describing phenomena that cannot be neatly enumerated, stabilized, or replicated.

What the Replication Crisis Reveals

The replication crisis provides powerful evidence that the models are not, in fact, “good enough” for normal purposes. When foundational studies in psychology, medicine, and related fields cannot be reproduced, the legitimacy of the entire probabilistic framework is thrown into doubt. The failures are not isolated but widespread, suggesting that the problem lies deeper than mere misuse. The assumptions of stability, tractability, and replicability—assumptions built into probabilistic models—are routinely violated in the soft sciences.

Toward the Underlying Issue

Thus, while Ioannidis identifies significant flaws in the way statistics are practiced, the replication crisis points to a more fundamental issue: the misfit between probabilistic reasoning and the variability of the domains in which it is applied. The crisis is not merely a technical breakdown but an epistemological warning: probabilistic models, so successful in games of chance and controlled experiments, may be unsuited to the messy, ever-changing realities of psychology, medicine, and other human-centered sciences.

Probabilistic World Assertions

And to assert that it’s actually a probabilistic world beyond the way we talk about things is incoherent. To assert that the world is probabilistic misstates the case. The world is variable, it shows causality, there’s a thing in itself, we can know aspects of it. And some of those patterns may be reflected mathematically in terms of probability distributions or probability computations. But that doesn’t mean the world is probabilistic, it means we can describe the world using the mathematics and language of probability.

I find the contention of certain physicists that the world is probabilistic to be absurd. This is beyond my criticism of acausal regularity, which is self-contradictory. Just that the world is probabilistic I consider to be a silly notion, to say the least.

They can’t even explicate what distribution they’re talking about except in double-slit interferometer experiments and atomic decay. Apart from that, the number of distributions obtained through curve fitting is very large. I think there are maybe dozens by now. There’s nothing special about them beyond that they seem to fit curves, sometimes according to eyeball and sometimes according to various mathematical criteria. But in the end, it’s just curve fitting. With curve fitting, we can fit various types of curves to any dataset. It’s really a matter of guesswork, or by guess and by golly, as we used to say.

Situated Quantification

Measurement as Decision-Making

Measurement is never automatic; it always involves decisions about what to measure, how to measure it, and at what level of detail. These decisions are not dictated by the world itself but by the purposes, questions, and frameworks of those doing the measuring. One can choose to measure the length of an object, its weight, its temperature, or its color—all are potential quantifications of the same thing, but only one (or a few) are selected as relevant in a given context. Thus, quantification is situated within human choices and goals.

The Infinite Possibilities of Scale

Once scale is taken into account, the possibilities multiply without limit. A falling object can be described at the scale of its macroscopic trajectory, at the level of air resistance and turbulence, or down to the molecular interactions of air particles against its surface. Each of these scales yields different patterns, different measures, and different candidate probabilities. Similarly, a coin toss can be framed at the level of heads and tails, at the microscopic level of surface imperfections, or at the atomic level of molecular vibrations. The event is the same in one sense, but the measurements and quantifications diverge radically depending on the chosen scale.

Probabilities as Situated Choices

Probabilities, therefore, are not intrinsic features of events but results of these prior measurement decisions. To speak of “the probability of heads” presupposes that heads and tails are the only outcomes of interest. Yet one could just as well define outcomes in terms of the angle at which the coin lands, the number of times it bounces, or the specific quadrant of a table where it comes to rest. Each choice generates a new domain of probability, a different distribution.

The Situated Nature of Quantification

Thus, quantification—whether in measurement or probability—rests on human decisions about what distinctions matter. The world contains limitless patterns at limitless scales, but only some are abstracted into measurable form. Counting, measuring, and calculating probabilities are all situated practices, bound by choices about relevance and scale. To forget this is to mistake a contingent human framework for a universal feature of reality.

Situated Causal Generalization

Generalization Across Fragile Events

In simple cases, such as dice rolls or fragile objects breaking on a hard surface, generalization seems justified. The patterns are repeatable in the long run, and depending on the scale of observation, often in the short run as well. One can design situations so that the outcomes appear entirely deterministic: a glass dropped from a certain height onto tile will always shatter; a walnut struck with a sledgehammer on concrete will always crack. With a change of force or circumstance, however, the outcome changes. The walnut might sometimes crack and sometimes remain intact, the glass might sometimes shatter and sometimes not, or, in carefully arranged conditions, neither might break at all.

Hume and the Problem of Induction

Hume called this process “induction.” Yet the act is more straightforward than that word suggests. It is simply generalization, something that biological wetware—human or animal—performs naturally. Every animal generalizes from past experience: this food is edible, that predator is dangerous, this path is safe. Hume’s philosophical labeling adds little to the basic point: generalization is a natural cognitive function, not a profound mystery.

The Problem of Group Membership

When statisticians and scientists caution that generalizations only apply probabilistically, the issue of group membership becomes central. A distribution might describe a population, but the individual asks: am I part of that group? Perhaps yes, perhaps no. Idiosyncratic characteristics may place an individual outside the boundaries of the studied class. Even when included, the distribution only indicates relative chances, not certain outcomes.

This introduces serious limitations when probabilities are used for decisions of great consequence. To be told that a treatment works for “most people” does not guarantee that it will work for the specific individual. The curve describes the group, not the person. The individual’s place on the curve remains unknown and unknowable.

Life-and-Death Decisions on Shaky Foundations

This mismatch between group-level probability and individual experience undermines confidence in probabilistic reasoning as a guide to action. People routinely rely on such reasoning for critical choices: taking medication, undergoing surgery, or adopting preventive treatments. Yet the foundation is shaky. Even if the statistics are accurate for the group, they offer little certainty for the individual. Both mainstream and alternative medicine suffer from this same problem. A probability curve cannot predict an individual’s exact outcome.

The Illusion of Precision

Statisticians often present their numbers as though they describe reality itself. But probabilities are curve-fitted abstractions. They are tractable approximations that summarize variability across groups. Mistaking these numbers for concrete truths leads to intellectual errors, sometimes severe ones. Life-and-death decisions are then made as though the mathematics provides certainty when it does not.

Continuous Measures and Grouping

The difficulties intensify with continuous measures. In such cases, empirical verification is often impossible. Probabilities may be approximated by grouping—what some call “binning”—values into classes. Grouping allows the application of combinatorial rules, producing curves that resemble patterns seen in data. Astonishingly, this approach often yields reasonably good approximations. Yet the success is mysterious: why should a rough abstraction capture something useful in a world of complexity and variability? The question reveals how little is understood about the connection between abstract models and empirical reality.

Probabilistic Reasoning as Situated Generalization

At bottom, probabilistic reasoning is built on generalization. The human mind strips away details, emphasizes similarities, suppresses differences, and forms categories. Mathematics then overlays quantification on this classificatory work. Each dice roll is unique in physical detail, yet we classify all rolls as instances of the same kind of event. We then generalize further, treating repeated rolls as members of a statistical class.

The Question of Class Inclusion

But the act of classification is itself a decision, and it is far from trivial. Which events belong together in a class? Do all fragile-object breakages belong to one class, or only subsets such as glass shattering and walnuts cracking? What about cast iron dropped from a height, which may or may not fracture depending on wall thickness? What about steel balls, which usually bounce but occasionally crack under extraordinary force? Each case raises questions about classification, and therefore about whether probabilistic generalization can be applied.

Meta-Assumptions of Application

This leads directly to the issue of meta-assumptions. When applying a model, we assume that a class of events has been correctly defined. We assume that the model describing one class will apply to similar cases. These assumptions are not part of the mathematics; they are imposed by human judgment. And they are always situated—framed within a domain of discourse, shaped by the purposes of inquiry, bounded by scale.

Conclusion: The Limits of Probabilistic Generalization

Probabilistic generalization works when events can be grouped under tractable descriptions, as with dice rolls or repeated coin flips. But the moment one examines real-world complexity, cracks appear. Group membership is uncertain. Individual outcomes remain unknowable. Classes of events are defined only through human judgment. And even when approximations succeed, the reasons for their success often remain obscure. Probabilistic reasoning is thus not a universal law of the world, but a situated practice of abstraction, classification, and generalization.

