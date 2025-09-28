Author’s Preface

The Reason Series is a set of essays exploring how we think, measure, and explain—examining mathematics, probability, causality, and language as situated practices rather than timeless absolutes. Its guiding conviction is that proofs, laws, and models are not universal truths but idealized, context-bound arguments and descriptions.

This essay was written to address the status of probability in relation to causality and situated reasoning. While probabilistic models work in constrained domains such as dice rolls or process control, their extension to complex, unstable fields rests on fragile assumptions. The argument here is that the world is causal and variable, not probabilistic in itself, and that probability is a linguistic and mathematical tool used to describe patterns only within specific contexts. This essay continues the broader aim of the series: to expose the assumptions that underlie our claims to knowledge.

Introduction

This essay examines the interplay between causality, variability, and probabilistic reasoning, arguing that all understanding is situated within contexts defined by scale, measurement choices, and language. Causality provides the coherence necessary for any intelligible world, while variability ensures that no outcome is ever perfectly uniform. Probability enters only as a descriptive tool, useful when conditions allow repetition and comparability, but easily misapplied when extended to complex, unstable, or unreplicable domains. By tracing how probabilistic models rely on meta-assumptions and idealizations, the discussion highlights the dangers of mistaking mathematical convenience for empirical truth, and emphasizes that probabilistic reasoning, like all reasoning, must be understood as context-bound and contingent.

Discussion

All Understanding is Situated

Situatedness of Language and Probability

I have argued that causal explanations are all situated. All language is likewise situated—by definition, by context, by frame, and by realm of discourse. Words are never free-floating abstractions; they acquire their meaning only within specific settings of use. The same word can shift its sense depending on discipline, on community, or even on the moment of conversation.

Measurement, although often presented as objective, is also situated. It presupposes choices: what to count, how to count, under what conditions, and with which instruments. No act of quantification is neutral; it is embedded in decisions and contexts.

Probability theory, being a form of quantification, is therefore equally situated. It does not stand apart from discourse but is applied within a bounded frame of understanding. What counts as an “outcome,” what counts as “independent,” what counts as “random”—all of these are determined by the situational frame. Probability does not escape situatedness; it embodies it.

Thing in Itself

Positing a Ground for Understanding

The only way we can make sense of the world is to posit that there is a thing in itself. This does not mean we can grasp it in its totality, but rather that we must assume its existence as the ground of all understanding. Without that assumption, discourse collapses into relativism, with no anchor for why anything appears as it does.

We can understand only certain limited aspects of the thing in itself, and we do so with our wetware. By that I mean our bodies and nervous systems, which are the instruments through which all interpretation is filtered. Our cognition is shaped by sensory channels, by motor capacities, by memory and attention, and by the constraints of the biological organism as a whole.

Limits of the Self-Contained Abstraction

This “wetware” is not the self-contained, sealed unit that certain abstractions might suggest. We are open systems, interacting continuously with environment, history, and culture. Language, measurement, and probability themselves emerge from this embodied and situated interaction. To forget this is to reify abstractions as if they stood alone, detached from the organism and its embeddedness in the world.

Causality and Variability

Variability as Universal

Clearly, the world exhibits causality and exhibits variability of outcomes—variability in every respect of physical objects: their shape, their weight, their appearance, their durability. Events, too, show variability, as do outcomes. Variability is the universal condition. No two leaves are identical, no two snowflakes replicate exactly, no two strikes of a hammer produce the same scatter of fragments. This variability is so pervasive that to imagine a world without it is to imagine a lifeless, static abstraction.

Regularity and Irregularity

Yet variability is not without form. It shows patterns. At times it appears regular, repeating itself within predictable bounds. At other times it appears irregular, showing departures from expectation. Regularity and irregularity are not absolutes but descriptions of how variability presents itself under given circumstances. Sometimes the regular dominates—planetary orbits, seasonal cycles. Sometimes the irregular seems to take over—weather shifts, market fluctuations. Both belong to the fabric of the world.

Patterns and the Emergence of Causality

Among the flux of variability, there are patterns that repeat with sufficient consistency to serve as the basis for action. These repeating patterns we call causality. When one thing produces or influences another in a way that can be relied upon, causality is recognized. It is this recognition that allows life to persist, societies to function, and discourse to occur. Without causal expectation, nothing could be planned or anticipated.

The Incoherence of a Causeless World

The world would be meaningless without causality. To describe a world in which there is no causality, in which things are totally uncaused, is to describe an incoherent state. In such a world, neither prediction nor memory would have any standing. Objects would appear and vanish without reason, actions would bear no consequence, and knowledge would be impossible. To imagine such a world is not to imagine an alternative cosmos but to dismantle the very conditions under which existence has meaning.

Setting Aside Quantum Acausality

So we set aside the fashionable “weirdness” of quantum physics, where certain interpretations posit uncaused events. Whether these theories represent genuine acausality or merely the limits of current explanatory frameworks is not the issue here. What matters is the lived and observable reality in which variability and causality are both manifest and indispensable.

Abstraction and Generalization

The reality is that there is variability, and there is causality. The world works in this way, and human beings describe it by abstraction and generalization. We extract the repeating patterns, name them, and use them to orient action. We accept the irregularities as part of the variability that accompanies all events. This double recognition—of order and disorder, of repeatability and divergence—is the foundation of all reasoning about the world.

Causality Denial

The Irrationality of Denial

To deny causality is irrational. It is a misuse of language and a violation of common sense. To reduce causality to “mere regularity” is not only uninformative but misleading. Yes, causal relations display regularity, but to equate the two is a seriously inadequate description. Regularity is a symptom of causality, not its essence.

Hume’s Position and Its Limitations

David Hume, in commenting on causality, reduced it to observed conjunction and the habit of expectation. If this was only devil’s advocacy, it has served to confuse generations. If it was intended as a serious description, then it misses the heart of the matter. Causality is not exhausted by regular sequences. Hume’s description evacuates the concept of the very feature that makes it indispensable—its capacity to explain why things happen and why we can intervene to change them.

Causality as the Basis of Agency

Causality affirms that we can affect things. This is not an abstract conjecture but an empirical fact, repeated in every action of daily life. Strike a match and a flame appears; close a valve and the flow of water stops. Our existence, survival, and development depend upon the capacity to recognize and harness causal relationships. To deny causality is to deny the very basis of human action.

Scholarly Entrapment and Absurdities

That some scholars deny causality, or collapse it into regularity, shows how intellectual discourse can become entrapped in its own abstractions. Such claims, when measured against lived experience, collapse into absurdity. They represent a kind of scholastic blindness, detached from empirical grounding, where cleverness substitutes for sense.

The Incoherence of an A-Causal World

The very notion of an a-causal world is incoherent. It is not simply false; it is meaningless. To imagine such a world is to imagine a state in which nothing could be explained, anticipated, or acted upon. In such a realm, objects could appear or disappear without reason, actions would never bear consequences, and thought itself would have no foothold. The concept of an a-causal reality dissolves under scrutiny, leaving only contradiction and absurdity.

Causality as the Ground of Existence

The existence and persistence of objects testify to causality. Their appearance, their motion, their interactions are subject to forces that can be identified and demonstrated repeatedly. To deny causality is to deny the reality of the world itself. Empirical observation confirms, time and again, that things exist and endure because of causal factors.

Axiomatic Limits and Isolating Causes

There are, of course, deeper questions about the ultimate grounds: why matter, energy, space, or time exist at all. These belong to another level of discourse. But given these as axioms—that there is matter, there is energy, there is space, and there is time—we can meaningfully isolate causal factors within the world as it is given. Within these bounds, causality is not speculative but demonstrable, the indispensable framework of all comprehension and practice.

Causal Control

The Drive to Isolate Causes

The whole history of humanity—and indeed of animals in general—can be described as a continual effort to isolate causes in order to gain control over outcomes. From the earliest use of tools and fire to the domestication of plants and animals, survival has depended upon identifying which actions reliably bring about desired results. This search for causal leverage is not uniquely human; animals also learn through trial and error which signals, actions, or environments lead to food, safety, or reproduction. The difference is that humans have refined this pursuit into explicit methods of inquiry, recording, and transmission.

Realms of Success

In many domains, the pursuit of causal control has been remarkably successful. Agriculture, medicine, and engineering all rest on the ability to intervene in the world through well-understood cause-and-effect relationships. The ability to predict seasonal cycles, to apply remedies that heal rather than harm, or to construct bridges that remain standing demonstrates how far causal reasoning can reach. The practical triumphs of causal isolation underpin civilization itself.

Limits of Understanding

Yet there remain vast areas where the effort collapses into bewilderment. Complex systems—climate, ecosystems, economies, or even individual behavior—resist neat causal isolation. Causes blend into one another, interact in nonlinear ways, and shift across time. Attempts to impose simple causal models often fail, and the recognition of these limits is as important as the celebration of successes. The failure to recognize limits leads to false confidence, misplaced certainty, and eventually disillusionment.

The Delusion of Mastery

At times, humans delude themselves into thinking they have mastered causality where in fact they have only sketched partial correlations. The desire for control is so strong that it often tempts us to mistake provisional patterns for stable laws. The risk is to confuse the convenience of a model with the structure of reality.

Science and Its Claims

Science, which is one of the most systematic forms of causal inquiry, is not immune to this temptation. In some instances it has produced knowledge of immense power and reliability. But in others it has claimed too much, presenting provisional findings as settled truths. The replication crises in several fields reveal how often supposed causal discoveries collapse under renewed scrutiny. The authority of science can amplify this delusion, transforming fragile conjectures into dogmas.

Control and Humility

The pursuit of causal control has been central to human flourishing, yet it demands humility. Control is always partial, provisional, and subject to revision. Recognizing both the power and the limits of causal reasoning is essential. Where causes can be isolated, they provide tools for mastery. Where causes cannot be untangled, they remind us of the complexity of the world and the need for caution. The history of humanity is written in this tension: mastery on one side, bewilderment on the other.

Causal Scale and Type of Explanation

Determinism at the Coarse Scale

Getting back to situated causality, consider an example I have used before: the cracking of a walnut with a sledgehammer, the walnut resting on a concrete floor. At this scale—the hammer, the walnut, the floor, the strike—the outcome is always the same. The walnut cracks 100% of the time. This is fully deterministic. No appeal to probability is needed because the conditions are so overwhelming that the result is guaranteed. The sheer disproportion between force and resistance makes the outcome certain.

Variability at the Finer Scale

However, once the walnut has cracked, the situation immediately changes. The fragments do not behave deterministically in any ordinary sense. The shards go here and there, in different directions and at different speeds. They vary in size and shape. Some are large, some are splinters, some reduce almost to dust. Some shards fly into the air, others bounce, others scatter across the floor. In this realm of description, determinism gives way to variability.

While it is impossible to predict precisely where any single shard will land or how large it will be, there are still bounds. We will not find a fragment thirty or forty feet away; an outlier might travel two or three feet. Some fragments will be almost imperceptible dust; others might be a measurable fraction of the walnut, perhaps an eighth. The unpredictability is bounded, but still present.

Toward Probabilistic Distributions

This shard-variability is the level at which probabilistic reasoning can enter. With sufficient repetitions of the event—say, 500 walnuts struck in the same manner—it would be possible to record distributions of shard size, trajectory, or distance. One could place concentric rings around the impact site to measure where fragments fall, or measure angles of flight, or weigh fragment sizes. These could then be counted, tabulated, and curve-fitted.

In research contexts, such experiments have occasionally been done, though rarely pursued because of their tedium and lack of glamour. Still, they illustrate an important point: while individual outcomes are unpredictable, distributions of outcomes can display tractable mathematical patterns. Certain families of curves may fit the data reasonably well. Whether these curve fits truly reveal anything essential about walnuts or simply describe regularities of breakage is another matter, but the exercise demonstrates how scale determines whether one speaks in deterministic or probabilistic terms.

Scale and the Frames of Discourse

This leads to the broader principle: causal explanations are always situated within a frame of discourse, and that frame is sensitive to scale. At the coarse level, cause and effect are certain. At the fine-grained level, variability dominates, and probabilities emerge.

The walnut illustrates this clearly, but the same lesson applies elsewhere. In the real world, with dice for instance, one can speak at different levels. At the coarsest level, “the die was rolled.” At another level, “the die landed showing one of six faces.” At a further level, “the thrower exerted a certain force with a certain coordination.” At the cellular level, “their muscle fibers contracted, supported by circulation.” At the atomic level, “molecules shifted, atoms interacted.” At each level, the description of causality changes, and only one of these levels—the one where discrete outcomes can be enumerated—is relevant to probabilistic talk.

Dice, Outcomes, and Situational Probability

We can say: an event happened. That by itself tells us nothing about probabilities. We can say: an event happened, it was a die roll, and there were six possible outcomes. That now allows probabilistic reasoning. From there, we may generalize: coin tosses, roulette wheels, octahedral dice—all belong to the same class. The details of throw strength, wheel speed, or shooter height are irrelevant at this level of description, because they have negligible bearing on the outcome classification we have chosen.

Polanyi’s Analogy and Philosophical Parallels

This is reminiscent of Michael Polanyi’s remarks about watches: one cannot infer the purpose of a watch by looking solely at its gears. At a lower scale of description, meaning and function are invisible; one must choose the level at which the phenomenon is properly framed. Similarly, with causality and probability, the level of scale determines what patterns emerge and what discourse is possible.

Philosophical Commentary on Scale

It is unlikely that the importance of scale in probabilistic reasoning has gone unnoticed by philosophers. Nancy Cartwright, with her concept of nomological machines, approaches this issue by showing how carefully arranged contexts produce regularities that allow probabilistic and causal claims. My treatment is more direct, but the underlying observation is the same: scale and context dictate what counts as determinism, what counts as variability, and what counts as probability.

The Breakdown of Idealized Processes

Once we acknowledge this, the notion of a stable, repeatable “data-generating process” dissolves outside tightly constrained examples. In the die-case or the walnut-case, each trial is unique in its microstructure, though similar in coarse outline. The idealized world of perfect repetition applies only at the most abstracted level. At finer scales, every roll or strike differs, and complexity grows. The further down one descends into the descriptive hierarchy, the less tractable and more variable the picture becomes.

In short, scale determines the type of explanation. At one level, certainty; at another, bounded unpredictability; at another, probabilistic regularities. To forget this is to misapply concepts and to confuse categories. To remember it is to see that causality and probability are not absolute descriptions of reality but tools, each suited to the level of scale at which we choose to describe events.

Deterministic Laws

When Variability Can Be Ignored

If there is no variability in outcomes, there is no need for probabilities. Determinism suffices. In some cases there is variability, but it is so slight, so tightly bounded, that it can be safely ignored for practical purposes. In those domains, the regularities are so stable that they may as well be treated as exact laws.

A common example is Ohm’s law under ordinary conditions: at room temperature, with copper wires and standard resistors, the relationship between voltage, current, and resistance is so consistent that deviations are negligible. For practical engineering, the law holds with such reliability that probability can be set aside.

Idealized Laws of Physics

Other canonical examples include the law of gravity in a vacuum or Newton’s laws of motion under vacuum conditions. In these idealized environments, the laws describe phenomena with striking accuracy. Variability is effectively eliminated by stripping away interfering factors such as air resistance, friction, or irregularities in material composition. In this way, the laws are treated as deterministic.

Two Domains of Probability

Unlike such low-variability contexts, most of the world is not so cooperative. Here probability appears in two distinct ways:

1. Idealized descriptions, where mathematics provides an abstract model of what should happen, assuming conditions are simplified or idealized. This includes plain-language reasoning even by mathematicians, who must move back and forth between formal description and ordinary explanation.

2. Application to the world, which always involves meta-assumptions about whether the idealized conditions actually hold. It is one thing to prove a theorem or write down an equation; it is another to assert that this model describes the messy, variable world.

Limits of Applicability

Ohm’s law only applies within a restricted range of conditions. Outside of that range, it ceases to describe the world accurately. In semiconductors, superconductors at extremely low temperatures, or materials under extreme heat, the linear relationship breaks down. The “law” is not false; it is simply a local rule whose validity is bounded.

Similarly, Newton’s laws do not work “out of the box” when additional forces are present. A feather dropped through air does not fall according to the pure equation of gravitational acceleration. Air resistance dominates, and the actual motion deviates from the idealized law. To describe it accurately, one must incorporate fluid dynamics and drag coefficients.

The Role of Additional Tools

The necessity of “other tools” shows how laws are never universal in an absolute sense. They are contextual. A feather falling in air requires aerodynamics to supplement Newtonian mechanics. Electricity in semiconductors requires quantum physics to supplement classical Ohm’s law. Each law is powerful within its domain but insufficient beyond it.

Determinism as Local, Not Global

What these examples reveal is that deterministic laws are best seen as local regularities that apply in bounded contexts. Where variability is eliminated or so tightly constrained as to be negligible, deterministic laws hold with impressive precision. Where variability reasserts itself, probability and supplementary theories must be brought in. The apparent universality of deterministic laws is a projection from the success of these local cases, not a reflection of a global, exceptionless truth.

Epistemological Not Ontological

Epistemic Randomness and Human Limits

Some claim that there is no ontological randomness. I am among them. What exists instead is epistemic randomness—the appearance of unpredictability that arises because we cannot always know or measure all the causal factors involved. Our knowledge is limited; our instruments are incomplete; our perspective is partial. But the limitation lies with us, not with the world itself.

The Incoherence of Ontological Randomness

To posit that there are literally no causal factors—that events occur without cause—is incoherent in light of the regularities that pervade existence. The very fact that there are patterns at all, that anything endures from moment to moment, implies causal grounding. Objects do not simply appear without reason; energy does not manifest or dissipate without condition. The persistence of matter, the continuity of processes, and the stability of natural laws all testify to causality as a fundamental condition of reality.

Concrete and Abstract Conceptions of Energy

Take the example of energy. Sometimes it functions as an abstraction, a mathematical placeholder in equations. Yet often it is grasped directly in experience. We can see it in a rushing river, feel it in the resistance of a weight, or sense it in the jolt of momentum transferred through force. A mountain itself—massive, immovable, enduring—embodies causal history. It is there because of tectonic processes, because of cooling magma, because of uplift and erosion. Likewise, waters exist and their waves break upon the shore because of wind, gravity, and the motion of the earth. Each manifestation is a testament to causality.

The Persistence of Regularity

We cannot always know the specific causes of every event. Our ignorance is real. But to suggest that there are no causes at all—and yet that the world still displays regularity—is a contradiction. Existence itself implies causality. Without it, there would be no order, no persistence, no coherence of objects or energies.

Quantum Claims of Acausality

Even in the most puzzling domains—quantum experiments, atomic decay, double-slit interference—the claim that events are fundamentally uncaused stretches beyond what the evidence warrants. Mathematical models reveal probabilistic patterns at those scales. Yet a probabilistic pattern is not proof of acausality. It is a description of our inability to specify or measure the underlying causes. To leap from “unknown causes” to “no causes” is unjustified.

Fashion and Dissent

The notion of ontological randomness is a fashion among certain theorists. It appeals to the taste for paradox, for overturning common sense, for claiming that reality is stranger than it appears. But fashion is not truth. Many thinkers of great stature—Einstein most famously—rejected such claims as absurd. His dictum that “God does not play dice” was not a theological remark but an assertion that the world has causal order, even if hidden from us.

Causality as the Ground of Being

Thus, randomness belongs to epistemology, not ontology. It describes the limits of human knowledge, not the structure of reality. The world exists, objects endure, energies transform, and waves crash—all because causal processes make them so. The existence of regularity itself is the strongest evidence that causality is woven into the fabric of being.

Discovered Versus Invented

So, that’s what we mean by the situatedness. It’s a continuous, highly variable, and based upon decisions as to what we decide to count. However, in the real world, our wetware can determine situations quite readily, so it’s not entirely arbitrary either.

So with respect to the word game that some scholars have played, mathematical scholars, about whether mathematics is discovered or invented—again, a pseudo-problem, due to cognitive entrapment, I guess, within words that they think mean something deeper than they do. Discovered Versus Invented

Situatedness and Decision-Making

This is what is meant by situatedness: it is continuous, highly variable, and depends on the decisions made about what to count, what to measure, and what to ignore. Every act of description or quantification involves a frame of reference, a choice of boundaries, and a decision about relevance. Yet this does not mean that everything is arbitrary. Our “wetware”—our embodied nervous systems, our perceptual and cognitive apparatus—allows us to recognize situations, distinguish patterns, and decide which aspects matter. The world presses upon us in ways that are not negotiable, even as we interpret and frame it in different ways.

The Pseudo-Problem of Discovery vs. Invention

Against this backdrop, the familiar debate among mathematicians and philosophers—whether mathematics is discovered or invented—emerges as a pseudo-problem. It is generated not by the phenomena themselves but by the entrapment of thought within misleading categories of language. The dispute assumes that “discovered” and “invented” are clear and mutually exclusive terms, when in fact both are inadequate to capture the situatedness of mathematical practice.

Cognitive Entrapment and Word Games

The entrapment lies in mistaking words for deeper metaphysical insights. To call mathematics “discovered” suggests that it exists out there in some independent realm, waiting passively to be found. To call it “invented” suggests it is an arbitrary creation of the mind, detached from any constraint. Both positions exaggerate one side of the story. Mathematics arises through human interaction with the world, framed by embodied cognition, constrained by what is countable, regular, and tractable. It is neither pure discovery nor sheer invention.

The Role of Situated Understanding

What gives mathematics its peculiar character is precisely its situatedness. We decide what counts as a unit, what counts as an operation, what counts as symmetry. These decisions are shaped by human capacities and cultural practices, but they are also tested against the world. The regularities of nature—shapes, cycles, proportions, transformations—guide the development of mathematical language. At the same time, human imagination and symbol-making push mathematics into realms far removed from immediate perception.

Beyond the Binary Opposition

Thus, the binary opposition of discovery versus invention dissolves upon closer inspection. It is not that one answer is right and the other wrong, but that the question itself is poorly posed. It presupposes that mathematics must fall cleanly into one category or the other, when in fact it arises through the dynamic interplay of human cognition, cultural construction, and worldly regularities. The so-called debate is less an illumination of mathematics than an artifact of linguistic habits and philosophical scholasticism.

Mathematics as Situated Practice

Seen from this perspective, mathematics is best understood as a situated practice: grounded in human wetware, constrained by the structures of the world, and elaborated through symbols and abstractions. Its status is neither purely objective nor purely subjective. It is an activity, a language, a tool—capable of surprising us, yet dependent on our framing decisions. The discovery–invention debate, therefore, is not only sterile but misleading. It distracts from the real insight: that mathematics, like causality, probability, and measurement, is always situated.

Causal Weight

Unequal Significance of Causal Factors

I want to introduce a concept that may exist in the literature under other names, but for my purposes I will call it causal weight. The idea is simple yet fundamental: in any given situation, causal factors are not all equal. Some matter greatly, others scarcely at all, and the reasoning we apply in daily life as well as in scientific analysis implicitly acknowledges this inequality.

Illustrative Extremes

To make the point vivid, consider extremes. The trajectory of a die throw is clearly more relevant to its final resting face than the flapping of a butterfly’s wings in Malaysia. Likewise, the resilience of the table on which the die lands may contribute, but its influence is of a different order than the trajectory and force of the throw itself. We naturally assign different weights to these factors, even if we rarely articulate this weighting process explicitly.

Dependence on Experience

Causal weight cannot be determined a priori. It is assessed through experience and our accumulated understanding of the world. We observe what tends to matter and what tends not to, and we adjust our reasoning accordingly. This reliance on empirical judgment is not a weakness but the only workable method. It reflects the embodied, situated way in which humans make sense of the world.

Walnut Example Revisited

Take the example of cracking a walnut with a sledgehammer. If the walnut is placed on a concrete floor, the causal weight of the hammer’s force is decisive, while the supporting surface contributes to the certainty of the outcome. But place the walnut on a bed of floating water, and the causal situation changes dramatically. The water absorbs and disperses the impact, reducing the hammer’s effectiveness. Here, the weight of causal factors shifts—the same force produces a different result because of the altered situational context.

The Necessity of Probabilistic Thinking

The very reason we need probabilistic reasoning in the first place is that the world is inextricably confounded at all levels of description. Multiple causal factors are always in play, and their weights vary according to situation. Probability offers a way of describing outcomes when these interactions become too complex to model deterministically. But probability itself cannot tell us which factors are relevant; that judgment requires reflection on causal weight.

Levels of Description and Relevance

Causal weight is inseparable from the level of description. At the stratospheric level of abstraction, one might merely say “an event happened.” This is useless for probabilistic reasoning. At a more precise level, one says “a die was rolled; it has six faces; one of them came up.” Here probability is meaningful. But if one descends to the level of the roller’s perfume, height, or muscle fiber composition, these may technically be causal factors, yet their weight is negligible for the outcome we care about. They are therefore excluded from the probabilistic frame.

Abstraction and Application

Mathematical abstractions do not account for causal weight. They treat all formally defined factors as equally valid within the model. But when applying mathematics to the world, we must introduce judgments about relevance. We must decide which causal factors carry real weight in the given context and which do not. Without this act of weighting, the abstraction floats free of reality.

Reflection and Common Sense

Surely scholars have considered this matter, perhaps under different terminology. Yet even without explicit discussion, the recognition that not all causal factors are equal should be obvious. With sufficient reflection, it becomes clear that the importance of causal influences depends upon the situation. Explaining this in ordinary terms is possible: we intuitively know that some causes matter more than others, and our reasoning constantly depends on this unspoken ranking of causal weight.

Central Limit Theorems (Plural)

Tractable Curves and Idealizations

Statistical prediction rests on tractable curves. Without such curves, probabilistic forecasts would be incoherent. But these curves are not features of the world itself; they are idealizations, simplified mathematical descriptions imposed on the complexity of reality. The real world is not smooth but “spiky.” Outcomes show jagged distributions, irregular clusters, and unpredictable departures. Curiously, in the long run, when many spiky events are aggregated, the spikes appear to smooth out. But this smoothing does not prove the universality of any law; it is simply an artifact of aggregation.

Limited Usefulness of Central Limit Theorems

The various central limit theorems—plural, because there is no single unified version—are somewhat useful in some contexts. They provide tractable descriptions where none existed before. Yet to treat them as a “great law of nature” is a mistake. Their reach is limited, their assumptions are narrow, and their apparent universality dissolves once examined closely.

Fragility of the Reasoning

The reasoning behind the central limit theorems is not flawless. Historically, flaws have been identified, inadequacies corrected, and new proofs offered. These shifts reveal the fragility of the argument, which is not timeless truth but a human construction, susceptible to revision. At its base, the theorem is supported by assumptions that are not derived from the world itself but from idealizations that often do not hold in reality.

Meta-Assumptions Behind the Model

The fit of the central limit theorems to the real world rests not on the theorems themselves but on meta-assumptions—assumptions external to the model that are required before it can be applied:

1. The meta-assumption that the proof is correct.

2. The meta-assumption that the model applies to the world.

3. The meta-assumption that if the idealized assumptions hold in the world, then the model applies.

4. The meta-assumption that if the assumptions do not hold, then the model does not apply.

5. The meta-assumption that the model applies to a class of similar events.

These assumptions are not contained in the theorem. They are imposed upon it, bridging the gap between formal mathematics and lived reality. Without them, the theorem has no purchase on the world.

The Question of Proof

The central limit theorems are alleged to be proven mathematically. But “proof” in this context does not mean what some imagine. It is not a flawless chain of inevitability. Proof is an argument, expressed partly in mathematics and partly in natural language, persuading others that the reasoning is sound. Historically, various proofs have been offered, challenged, revised, and corrected. None has been immune from critique. To call the result “rigorous” is relative; rigorous is not flawless, and history gives no reason to assume that present formulations are perfect or final.

Applying Idealized Models to the Real World

The crucial point is that the central limit theorems are idealized models, not empirical laws. The assumption that they describe the world depends entirely on the meta-assumption that the conditions required by the model are sufficiently satisfied in real contexts. If they are only partially satisfied, the theorem might be partially useful. If they are not satisfied at all, the theorem fails to apply. The claim that the central limit theorem “holds in the world” is therefore not something demonstrated within the model but something assumed from outside.

Persistence of Misapplication

Despite this fragility, a broad community of researchers and statisticians continue to invoke the central limit theorems as though they applied universally. Rarely do they specify which particular formulation they are using, and often they simply assume that everything can be modeled as a normal distribution. Serious researchers know this is false; the normal distribution is only one among many, and empirical data often deviates from it. Yet, despite these violations of the assumptions, the theorems continue to be used in domains where their preconditions cannot possibly be satisfied.

The Inertia of Statistical Orthodoxy

This persistence reveals something about intellectual inertia. Once a tool has proven useful in some restricted cases, it tends to be applied everywhere, regardless of its fit. The central limit theorems, useful in limited and controlled contexts, have been elevated to the status of general law. But this elevation rests on meta-assumptions, fragile reasoning, and habitual overextension. The result is a mismatch between the neat world of tractable curves and the spiky, variable world in which we live.

Application of Probabilistic Mathematics

The Gap Between Model and World

The application of probabilistic mathematics immediately raises the issue of the model versus the real world. Mathematical models are built upon formal assumptions, cleanly defined outcomes, and stable structures. The world, by contrast, is variable, unstable, and saturated with contextual factors that resist simplification. When a model is carried over into lived phenomena, the disjunction between abstraction and reality becomes clear.

The Instability of the Data-Generating Process

A central problem lies in the very notion of the data-generating process. In mathematical language, the data-generating process is treated as stable, repeatable, and well-defined: a die is rolled, a coin is flipped, a card is drawn. Each outcome is formally disjoint, and the process itself has no memory. But when applied to real-world events, the process is almost never stable. Coins wear down, dice chip, tables warp, human throwers vary their technique. Even in physical experiments that approximate stability, conditions shift imperceptibly over time.

In the social and biological sciences, the instability is magnified. What counts as a “trial” is often unclear, the underlying conditions change from case to case, and participants do not behave identically over repetitions. An economic market is not the same from one day to the next; a medical population shifts with age, diet, and environment; ecosystems fluctuate under countless pressures. To speak of a single, stable data-generating process in these contexts is more a convenience than a defensible description.

Multiplicity of Issues

Thus, the problems multiply. It is not simply a matter of whether a probabilistic model fits, but of whether the very idea of fitting a model makes sense when the process itself cannot be defined as stable. Even the selection of outcomes—the boundaries of what “counts” as data—requires situated decisions. These decisions shape the model as much as the supposed underlying reality does.

The Consequence of Instability

When the data-generating process cannot be treated as stable, probabilistic mathematics risks becoming detached from the world it seeks to describe. The elegance of the model masks the fragility of its connection to reality. Probabilistic curves may be fitted, but they may describe nothing more than the temporary regularities of a shifting process. The stability lies not in the world but in the abstraction.

The Recurrence of the Problem

This issue is not peripheral but central, and it recurs at every stage where probabilistic mathematics is applied. What looks tractable in theory becomes unstable in practice. The tension between mathematical neatness and worldly variability cannot be dissolved but only managed. Each application of probability involves tacit judgments, compromises, and the ever-present risk that the model no longer corresponds to the process it was meant to represent.

Computation of Probabilities

From Uniform Distributions to Repetition

The base model of probability, usually illustrated with dice rolls, coin tosses, or roulette wheels, assumes a uniform distribution: each outcome is equally likely, with no inherent bias. This provides the simplest possible framework for probabilistic reasoning. But as soon as one moves from single events to repeated events, the situation changes dramatically. The mathematics no longer produces a flat uniform distribution but gives rise to new patterns—distributions of joint outcomes.

The Emergence of Structure Through Repetition

This shift is strange at first glance. A single fair die has six equally probable faces. But throw the die multiple times, and the distribution of outcomes across sequences becomes governed by combinatorial principles. The uniformity at the level of the single trial gives way to structured distributions at the level of aggregated results. Frequencies of occurrence now depend on how many ways particular combinations can be arranged. Thus, repetition transforms simplicity into complexity.

The Role of Combinatorics and Permutations

To account for this, mathematicians apply the tools of combinatorics and, in some cases, permutations. Combinatorics counts the number of ways outcomes can occur: how many possible sequences of heads and tails in ten coin tosses, how many ways five dice can sum to a particular number, how many arrangements of cards can appear in a hand. Permutations, meanwhile, address the ordering of these outcomes, distinguishing between cases where sequence matters and cases where it does not. These mathematical devices reveal why some outcomes appear more frequently in repeated trials—not because of hidden biases but because of the sheer number of ways they can be realized.

Specialized Language and the Data-Generating Process

In this context, mathematicians and statisticians employ a specialized language. They refer to the data-generating process, the abstract mechanism assumed to produce outcomes. In mathematics, it is a formal construct, an imagined engine that spits out results according to rules of independence and disjointness. Statisticians, translating this into practice, often shift terminology. They speak of outcomes when the focus is on abstract events, but of data when the outcomes are recorded in the real world. The difference is more rhetorical than substantive, but it illustrates how disciplinary language frames the same underlying idea.

The Conceptual Puzzle

What makes this especially puzzling is that the mathematics of repetition produces order where one might expect only randomness. Starting from the simple uniform case, repetition leads to the emergence of characteristic shapes—binomial, multinomial, and eventually normal distributions—depending on the conditions. These shapes are not imposed from outside but arise from the internal logic of counting possibilities. What begins as equal chance transforms, through aggregation, into structured probability landscapes.

From Intuition to Abstraction

This transition highlights one of the stranger features of probability: that repetition generates its own order. Human intuition often struggles with this, because what seems “random” at the single-trial level does not look random at the aggregate level. Combinatorial mathematics bridges this gap, providing a way to calculate probabilities of sequences, patterns, and totals. But it does so at the cost of abstraction, introducing a specialized language and symbolic machinery that can be opaque to those outside the field.

Outcomes and Data as Two Registers

Ultimately, whether one calls them outcomes or data, the underlying issue is the same: repeated events create distributions different in character from the uniform base. The vocabulary may shift between mathematicians and statisticians, but both are grappling with the same paradoxical truth—that randomness at the level of individual trials produces regularity at the level of aggregates.

Probabilities and Outcomes (The Data-Generation Process)

The Abstract Process

At the heart of probabilistic reasoning lies the idea of an outcome-generating process. This is an abstract construct: a mechanism imagined to produce outcomes when triggered. Each outcome is understood as a selection from a finite set of possibilities. These possibilities are disjoint (no overlap between categories) and non-overlapping (one and only one outcome occurs at a time).

The defining property of this process is that, over the long run, it exhibits no bias toward any particular outcome. In other words, as the number of trials grows very large, the relative frequency of each possible outcome converges toward equality. This is the essence of the uniform distribution: each member of the set, given enough trials, will occur with approximately the same long-run frequency.

The Principle of Independence

Another critical feature of the process is independence. Each outcome is assumed to be unaffected by what came before. The process has no memory. The flip of a coin today is not influenced by the result of yesterday’s flip. A roll of dice is not altered by previous rolls. This absence of causal linkage between successive outcomes is what independence really means in this context.

Applications to Games of Chance

This description is asserted to be a good model for games of chance. It applies equally well to coin tosses, roulette wheels, dice rolls, or any other device designed to produce random-seeming outcomes. Whether the die has six faces or eight, whether the roulette wheel has thirty-six slots or more, the abstraction treats them all as belonging to the same class. The particulars—shape, color, size, material—do not matter, so long as the basic conditions of disjoint outcomes and independence are satisfied.

The Question of Real-World Validity

The natural question arises: does this model pertain to the real world? Some mathematicians argue that it does. They test the idea empirically, running trials repeatedly, tossing coins, rolling dice, spinning wheels, and recording the outcomes. Over time, the frequencies often approximate the theoretical predictions, lending support to the abstraction. Yet this fit is never perfect. Coins may be biased, dice imperfectly shaped, wheels misaligned. The assumption of perfect uniformity and strict independence is an idealization, not a literal truth.

The Language of Chance

To describe the patterns observed in these experiments, mathematicians introduced the language of chance—what we now call probabilities. Probabilistic language is itself a linguistic invention, a way of quantifying uncertainty and variability. It translates the irregularities of real trials into an abstract grammar of likelihoods.

Sets Beyond Numbers

Importantly, outcomes need not be numerical in nature. They can be drawn from any set, so long as that set satisfies the rules of disjointness and independence. A coin toss can yield “heads” or “tails.” A roulette wheel can land on “red” or “black,” “odd” or “even.” A die roll can show “one” through “six.” The outcomes may be labeled with numbers, but the numerical symbols are secondary; what matters is that they represent distinct, non-overlapping categories.

The Independence Assumption Revisited

When statisticians say that outcomes are independent, what they mean is precisely that the process has no memory. The probability of drawing a red card from a shuffled deck does not change simply because the last card drawn was black. Each trial is treated as if it begins afresh, unaffected by the history of previous trials. This assumption, while powerful, is itself an idealization—one more example of how probabilistic reasoning balances abstraction against the irregularities of the world.

Fairness of Artifacts (An Idealization)

The Shift from Abstraction to Reality

Probability theorists often speak of a fair die or a fair coin. In doing so, they move from a purely mathematical model into the realm of real-world artifacts. The abstract model posits equal likelihood among outcomes, but the moment we invoke dice or coins, we are no longer speaking only of mathematics. We are speaking of objects made of wood, metal, or plastic, shaped by human hands and tools, subject to physical irregularities. It is almost impossible to talk about probability without slipping into this real-world vocabulary, because probability is meant to describe not just abstract sets but also the world we inhabit. This slippage seems nearly unavoidable, and perhaps it reveals something about the dependency of mathematics on the tangible for its meaning.

The Ideal of Fairness

In theory, a fair die is one where each face has exactly the same chance of landing face up, and a fair coin is one where heads and tails are equally likely. This ideal of fairness underpins the uniform distribution, the foundation of classical probability. But fairness here is an idealization. It presumes an object free of imperfections, symmetries held to infinite precision, and throws or flips that are perfectly unbiased.

The Reality of Manufacturing

In practice, we know how to build an unfair die quite easily. Load one side with extra weight, round an edge slightly, or alter dimensions by a fraction of a millimeter, and the die is biased. Casinos and manufacturers are acutely aware of this, which is why they design and test dice to minimize such biases. But to construct a perfectly fair die—one in which every possible outcome has precisely equal probability—is beyond reach. Human craftsmanship, even aided by machines of extraordinary precision, cannot achieve absolute perfection.

Approximation as “Good Enough”

What we can do is approximate fairness. Skilled technicians produce dice and coins that come close enough for practical purposes. The imperfections are small enough that, in repeated trials, no significant bias is detected within ordinary limits of measurement. A casino die, carefully milled and tested, may deviate slightly from fairness, but the deviation is negligible compared to the scale of games played. In such cases, the object is declared “fair” in the practical sense, even though it does not meet the ideal in principle.

Fairness as an Idealization

This gap between ideal fairness and practical approximation underscores the role of idealizations in probabilistic reasoning. “Fairness” functions as a conceptual bridge: it allows the mathematical model of uniform probability to be applied to the messy physical world. We accept that the fit is imperfect, but close enough for the reasoning to work. As the saying goes, “close enough for jazz.”

The Tension Between Ideal and Real

Thus, the very notion of a fair artifact highlights the tension between abstraction and reality. Mathematically, fairness is a strict equality of chances. Empirically, fairness is a matter of approximation, bounded by the limits of manufacturing, testing, and tolerance. Probability relies on this tension: without the ideal, the theory loses precision; without the approximation, the theory loses applicability. The concept of fairness keeps the two in uneasy but productive alignment.

Dissenters to the Conventional Wisdom

The Limits of Applicability

Statisticians argue endlessly about which methods to apply, how to apply them, and under what conditions. These debates often concern refinements, adjustments, or the superiority of one statistical tool over another. What is strikingly rare, however, is a return to first principles: a genuine examination of whether probabilistic reasoning is even applicable in certain domains. In the soft domains—psychology, sociology, medicine, economics, nutrition—conditions are not stable, replication is tenuous or impossible, and outcomes shift with every iteration. The world in these contexts is too variable, too contingent, to be modeled as though it were akin to dice rolls or coin tosses. Unlike games of chance, where outcomes can be enumerated and probabilities defined with clarity, these domains defy such neat enumeration. The problem is not just that we cannot count the outcomes; the deeper issue is that the very conditions under which the outcomes occur change over time, undermining the foundation of probabilistic reasoning itself.

Polanyi, Cartwright, and the Question of Situatedness

Reflecting on philosophers who might have addressed these issues, one recalls Michael Polanyi, though his writings are distant in memory. He may not have treated probability directly as a concept, though his emphasis on tacit knowledge and the limits of formal systems aligns with skepticism toward probabilistic formalism as a comprehensive account of reality. Nancy Cartwright, in her discussions of nomological machines, offers an approach that resonates with the notion of situatedness: laws and regularities do not apply universally but depend on carefully arranged conditions. While Cartwright may not explicitly dismiss the applicability of probability in the soft sciences, her framework suggests a strong caution against assuming universality.

Searching for Stronger Critics

What remains elusive is a figure of sufficient intellectual stature to directly question whether probability itself is appropriate for the soft domains—not merely critiquing specific uses, as John P. Ioannidis does in exposing the unreliability of published research, but challenging the very premise that probabilistic reasoning belongs in such areas. The need is for a scholar who can say, plainly: perhaps these methods are not just flawed at the edges but wholly inapplicable in contexts where variability is uncontrolled and replication cannot meaningfully occur.

Taleb and the Problem of Style

Nassim Nicholas Taleb occasionally touches on similar themes, especially in The Black Swan and Antifragile, where he highlights the prevalence of rare, unexpected events that defy standard probabilistic models. Yet his writings are often framed in the language of markets, risk, and finance—areas that may not resonate with readers uninterested in the flow of money. The ideas, at times, appear close to the skepticism expressed here, but their presentation is obscured by digressions, stylistic arrogance, and personal asides. Anecdotes about dining in Lebanon or pronouncements of superior taste create an impression of self-satisfaction, which undermines the seriousness of his critique. For some readers, this rhetorical stance becomes grounds for dismissal, regardless of the substance of his arguments.

Divergent Voices, Common Concerns

Despite stylistic or disciplinary differences, what unites these dissenting voices—Polanyi with his attention to tacit knowledge, Cartwright with her emphasis on nomological machines, Taleb with his warnings about black swans—is a recognition that the world does not always conform to probabilistic models. The consensus among statisticians, which assumes broad applicability, may itself be a form of cognitive entrapment, sustained by professional norms rather than empirical adequacy. The dissenters remind us that probability, far from being a universal key, may be a tool useful in some domains and dangerously misleading in others.

than they are.

Replication Crisis in Research

From Training to Doubt

Although I was trained in the basics of probability and in statistics up to the graduate level in psychology, I never doubted their appropriateness during my education. Probabilistic reasoning was presented as an unquestioned foundation for the analysis of soft-science data. It was only much later, after encountering the literature on the replication crisis, that my acceptance of these methods began to fracture. The decisive turning point came when I read John P. Ioannidis’ well-known paper on why most published research findings are false. I read it several times, each time with a little more comprehension. His prose is not especially accessible to the lay reader, but the message, once grasped, is deeply unsettling.

Ioannidis and the Question of Models

Ioannidis’ critique is pointed at the misuse of statistical models rather than at their wholesale applicability. He argued that the failures of replication stem not so much from the inherent impossibility of applying probability to soft domains, but from the way researchers employ statistical tools. According to him, poor practices, selective reporting, publication bias, underpowered studies, and the misuse of significance testing have all contributed to the systemic unreliability of findings. His solution leaned toward Bayesian statistics, which he suggested might correct some of the distortions of the frequentist framework.

Bayesian Versus Frequentist

Yet Bayesian methods, when applied to the soft sciences, do not escape the deeper problem. The Bayesian model requires priors, and those priors must themselves come from somewhere. In psychology, medicine, and the other soft sciences, where variability is high and replication is weak, the priors are as shaky as the data. Bayesianism may reframe the problem, but it does not fundamentally solve it. In practice, it risks replacing one set of arbitrary assumptions with another. Ioannidis seems to favor Bayesian reasoning, but the foundation is no more secure than that of frequentist statistics when the subject matter itself resists tractability.

Misuse Versus Applicability

The crucial distinction here is between misuse of the model and the applicability of the model. Ioannidis locates the problem downstream, in poor practice and bias, rather than upstream, in the question of whether probabilistic reasoning is applicable at all to domains where replication is elusive and outcomes unstable. His argument assumes that the statistical framework is sound in principle but has been distorted by human error and systemic incentives. But this leaves unaddressed the deeper question: whether the framework itself is suitable for describing phenomena that cannot be neatly enumerated, stabilized, or replicated.

What the Replication Crisis Reveals

The replication crisis provides powerful evidence that the models are not, in fact, “good enough” for normal purposes. When foundational studies in psychology, medicine, and related fields cannot be reproduced, the legitimacy of the entire probabilistic framework is thrown into doubt. The failures are not isolated but widespread, suggesting that the problem lies deeper than mere misuse. The assumptions of stability, tractability, and replicability—assumptions built into probabilistic models—are routinely violated in the soft sciences.

Toward the Underlying Issue

Thus, while Ioannidis identifies significant flaws in the way statistics are practiced, the replication crisis points to a more fundamental issue: the misfit between probabilistic reasoning and the variability of the domains in which it is applied. The crisis is not merely a technical breakdown but an epistemological warning: probabilistic models, so successful in games of chance and controlled experiments, may be unsuited to the messy, ever-changing realities of psychology, medicine, and other human-centered sciences.

Probabilistic World Assertions

And to assert that it’s actually a probabilistic world beyond the way we talk about things is incoherent. To assert that the world is probabilistic misstates the case. The world is variable, it shows causality, there’s a thing in itself, we can know aspects of it. And some of those patterns may be reflected mathematically in terms of probability distributions or probability computations. But that doesn’t mean the world is probabilistic, it means we can describe the world using the mathematics and language of probability.

I find the contention of certain physicists that the world is probabilistic to be absurd. This is beyond my criticism of acausal regularity, which is self-contradictory. Just that the world is probabilistic I consider to be a silly notion, to say the least.

They can’t even explicate what distribution they’re talking about except in double-slit interferometer experiments and atomic decay. Apart from that, the number of distributions obtained through curve fitting is very large. I think there are maybe dozens by now. There’s nothing special about them beyond that they seem to fit curves, sometimes according to eyeball and sometimes according to various mathematical criteria. But in the end, it’s just curve fitting. With curve fitting, we can fit various types of curves to any dataset. It’s really a matter of guesswork, or by guess and by golly, as we used to say.

Situated Quantification

Measurement as Decision-Making

Measurement is never automatic; it always involves decisions about what to measure, how to measure it, and at what level of detail. These decisions are not dictated by the world itself but by the purposes, questions, and frameworks of those doing the measuring. One can choose to measure the length of an object, its weight, its temperature, or its color—all are potential quantifications of the same thing, but only one (or a few) are selected as relevant in a given context. Thus, quantification is situated within human choices and goals.

The Infinite Possibilities of Scale

Once scale is taken into account, the possibilities multiply without limit. A falling object can be described at the scale of its macroscopic trajectory, at the level of air resistance and turbulence, or down to the molecular interactions of air particles against its surface. Each of these scales yields different patterns, different measures, and different candidate probabilities. Similarly, a coin toss can be framed at the level of heads and tails, at the microscopic level of surface imperfections, or at the atomic level of molecular vibrations. The event is the same in one sense, but the measurements and quantifications diverge radically depending on the chosen scale.

Probabilities as Situated Choices

Probabilities, therefore, are not intrinsic features of events but results of these prior measurement decisions. To speak of “the probability of heads” presupposes that heads and tails are the only outcomes of interest. Yet one could just as well define outcomes in terms of the angle at which the coin lands, the number of times it bounces, or the specific quadrant of a table where it comes to rest. Each choice generates a new domain of probability, a different distribution.

The Situated Nature of Quantification

Thus, quantification—whether in measurement or probability—rests on human decisions about what distinctions matter. The world contains limitless patterns at limitless scales, but only some are abstracted into measurable form. Counting, measuring, and calculating probabilities are all situated practices, bound by choices about relevance and scale. To forget this is to mistake a contingent human framework for a universal feature of reality.

Situated Causal Generalization

Generalization Across Fragile Events

In simple cases, such as dice rolls or fragile objects breaking on a hard surface, generalization seems justified. The patterns are repeatable in the long run, and depending on the scale of observation, often in the short run as well. One can design situations so that the outcomes appear entirely deterministic: a glass dropped from a certain height onto tile will always shatter; a walnut struck with a sledgehammer on concrete will always crack. With a change of force or circumstance, however, the outcome changes. The walnut might sometimes crack and sometimes remain intact, the glass might sometimes shatter and sometimes not, or, in carefully arranged conditions, neither might break at all.

Hume and the Problem of Induction

Hume called this process “induction.” Yet the act is more straightforward than that word suggests. It is simply generalization, something that biological wetware—human or animal—performs naturally. Every animal generalizes from past experience: this food is edible, that predator is dangerous, this path is safe. Hume’s philosophical labeling adds little to the basic point: generalization is a natural cognitive function, not a profound mystery.

The Problem of Group Membership

When statisticians and scientists caution that generalizations only apply probabilistically, the issue of group membership becomes central. A distribution might describe a population, but the individual asks: am I part of that group? Perhaps yes, perhaps no. Idiosyncratic characteristics may place an individual outside the boundaries of the studied class. Even when included, the distribution only indicates relative chances, not certain outcomes.

This introduces serious limitations when probabilities are used for decisions of great consequence. To be told that a treatment works for “most people” does not guarantee that it will work for the specific individual. The curve describes the group, not the person. The individual’s place on the curve remains unknown and unknowable.

Life-and-Death Decisions on Shaky Foundations

This mismatch between group-level probability and individual experience undermines confidence in probabilistic reasoning as a guide to action. People routinely rely on such reasoning for critical choices: taking medication, undergoing surgery, or adopting preventive treatments. Yet the foundation is shaky. Even if the statistics are accurate for the group, they offer little certainty for the individual. Both mainstream and alternative medicine suffer from this same problem. A probability curve cannot predict an individual’s exact outcome.

The Illusion of Precision

Statisticians often present their numbers as though they describe reality itself. But probabilities are curve-fitted abstractions. They are tractable approximations that summarize variability across groups. Mistaking these numbers for concrete truths leads to intellectual errors, sometimes severe ones. Life-and-death decisions are then made as though the mathematics provides certainty when it does not.

Continuous Measures and Grouping

The difficulties intensify with continuous measures. In such cases, empirical verification is often impossible. Probabilities may be approximated by grouping—what some call “binning”—values into classes. Grouping allows the application of combinatorial rules, producing curves that resemble patterns seen in data. Astonishingly, this approach often yields reasonably good approximations. Yet the success is mysterious: why should a rough abstraction capture something useful in a world of complexity and variability? The question reveals how little is understood about the connection between abstract models and empirical reality.

Probabilistic Reasoning as Situated Generalization

At bottom, probabilistic reasoning is built on generalization. The human mind strips away details, emphasizes similarities, suppresses differences, and forms categories. Mathematics then overlays quantification on this classificatory work. Each dice roll is unique in physical detail, yet we classify all rolls as instances of the same kind of event. We then generalize further, treating repeated rolls as members of a statistical class.

The Question of Class Inclusion

But the act of classification is itself a decision, and it is far from trivial. Which events belong together in a class? Do all fragile-object breakages belong to one class, or only subsets such as glass shattering and walnuts cracking? What about cast iron dropped from a height, which may or may not fracture depending on wall thickness? What about steel balls, which usually bounce but occasionally crack under extraordinary force? Each case raises questions about classification, and therefore about whether probabilistic generalization can be applied.

Meta-Assumptions of Application

This leads directly to the issue of meta-assumptions. When applying a model, we assume that a class of events has been correctly defined. We assume that the model describing one class will apply to similar cases. These assumptions are not part of the mathematics; they are imposed by human judgment. And they are always situated—framed within a domain of discourse, shaped by the purposes of inquiry, bounded by scale.

Conclusion: The Limits of Probabilistic Generalization

Probabilistic generalization works when events can be grouped under tractable descriptions, as with dice rolls or repeated coin flips. But the moment one examines real-world complexity, cracks appear. Group membership is uncertain. Individual outcomes remain unknowable. Classes of events are defined only through human judgment. And even when approximations succeed, the reasons for their success often remain obscure. Probabilistic reasoning is thus not a universal law of the world, but a situated practice of abstraction, classification, and generalization.

Varieties of Statistics

Divergent Traditions within Frequentism

Frequentist statistics is not a monolith. It has historically divided into several sub-schools, each with its own emphases and philosophical commitments. The original Fisherian approach, championed by R. A. Fisher, focused on methods such as maximum likelihood estimation, analysis of variance, and the use of p-values as indicators of significance. Fisher himself did not view the p-value as a definitive decision rule but rather as a measure of evidence against the null hypothesis.

By contrast, Jerzy Neyman and Egon Pearson developed a different framework centered on long-run error control. They introduced the concepts of Type I error (false positives) and Type II error (false negatives), as well as the notion of statistical power. Their view treated hypothesis testing as a form of decision-making under uncertainty, where one must balance the risks of different kinds of errors.

What emerged over time, especially in the postwar sciences, was a hybrid system that drew on both traditions. This system—now commonly called null-hypothesis significance testing (NHST)—combined Fisher’s p-value machinery with Neyman and Pearson’s binary accept/reject framework. The result was a method that became standardized in psychology, medicine, nutrition, and economics, even though it was not quite what Fisher, Neyman, or Pearson originally envisioned.

The Meta-Assumptions Underlying Frequentism

Despite their technical trappings, all of these approaches rest on meta-assumptions—assumptions about the applicability of the model to the world. These assumptions are not proven by the mathematics itself. They are imported from outside, often implicitly.

1. The assumption that the probabilistic model applies to the real-world process.

2. The assumption that the central limit theorem, or one of its variants, holds in the situation under study.

3. The assumption that data behave as though they are sampled from a stable distribution.

4. The assumption that the sample is representative of the population to which results are generalized.

5. The assumption that arbitrary thresholds (5%, 1%) meaningfully divide true from false effects.

Without these, the frequentist framework loses its link to reality. The mathematics may still be internally consistent, but it would no longer be a description of the world.

Fragility in the Soft Sciences

The difficulties of these assumptions become most evident in the soft sciences. In psychology, medicine, nutrition, and economics, the conditions for tractable distributions rarely hold. Human beings and their environments are not like dice or coins. They change with every iteration. Situations are confounded by countless variables, many unmeasured or unmeasurable. Replication is often unstable.

And yet, frequentist statistics has been widely applied to these domains. Researchers treat human trials as if they were coin flips, relying on large-sample approximations to justify probabilistic claims. But the conditions that make dice rolls tractable—independence, identical distribution, and stable repetition—do not hold for human populations, therapies, or social behavior. This mismatch between model and reality undermines the credibility of the conclusions.

The Role of the Central Limit Theorem

Central to frequentist reasoning is the central limit theorem (actually, a family of theorems). These results state that averages of independent, identically distributed random variables converge toward a normal distribution as the sample size increases. In statistics, this theorem is used as a bridge between messy data and the mathematically elegant normal curve.

But applying this theorem to the real world requires a leap of faith. One must assume that the data-generating process behaves like the random variables described in the theorem. One must assume that independence and identical distribution, though almost never literally true, hold “well enough” for the purposes of inference. These are not conclusions of the theorem; they are meta-assumptions imposed on the situation by the researcher.

The Null Hypothesis and Its Problems

From this mathematical scaffolding arises the null hypothesis—the assumption that there is no effect, no difference, no association. In many contexts, this is not only plausible but common: the norm in the world is often null effect. Most treatments, interventions, and supposed causal relationships turn out to be ineffective or weak when tested rigorously.

Yet the statistical framework does not allow us to directly estimate the probability of a real effect. Instead, it allows us only to say: if there were no effect, these are the probabilities of obtaining results as extreme as those observed. That is a very different claim. It is conditional, indirect, and easy to misinterpret. It says nothing about the probability that the effect is real; it only tells us about the likelihood of the data under the assumption of no effect.

Arbitrary Cutoffs and Their Consequences

Adding to the problem is the widespread use of arbitrary thresholds: 5% or 1% significance levels. These cutoffs are conventions, not laws of nature. They were adopted historically for convenience, but they now function as rigid markers of credibility. Results just above 0.05 are dismissed as “not significant,” while results just below are celebrated as “statistically significant.” The difference, however, is trivial—merely a few decimal points.

This reliance on thresholds illustrates the irrationality embedded in the system. A result at p = 0.051 and a result at p = 0.049 are practically indistinguishable, yet they are treated as categorically different.

From Experiments to Populations

Perhaps the most questionable step of all is the generalization from experimental groups to entire populations. Researchers often know that their samples are not representative. Psychology studies are conducted on college undergraduates; medical studies often rely on small, homogeneous groups; nutritional studies rely on self-reported data with countless confounds. Yet, from these shaky samples, researchers make sweeping claims about human populations.

The leap from sample to population is itself a meta-assumption—one rarely justified and often false. Yet it is performed routinely, because the statistical framework demands it.

A Flawed but Entrenched Practice

Thus, psychology, medicine, nutrition, and related fields are built on this edifice of shaky reasoning. The frequentist tradition, with its reliance on the central limit theorem, the null hypothesis, arbitrary cutoffs, and unjustified generalizations, has been critiqued for generations. Scholars have repeatedly pointed out its flaws. Yet it remains entrenched, partly because of institutional inertia, partly because of lack of alternatives, and partly because of the illusion of rigor it provides.

In the end, the system persists not because it is logically or empirically sound, but because it has become the norm. As with the proverbial drunk searching for his keys under the lamppost, researchers keep using these methods not because they are appropriate to the problem, but because these are the only tools available where the light shines.

Shifting Grounds of Discourse in Applications Versus Theory

Minimal Assumptions at the Outset

When beginning from first principles, one can adopt a very spare set of assumptions about the real world. A few words are required that must in some way connect to lived reality: objects exist, events occur, and outcomes can be distinguished. These serve as anchor points tying abstract reasoning back to the empirical world. Such assumptions are minimal and intentionally modest. They create just enough grounding to allow probabilistic or mathematical discourse to begin, without loading the framework with unnecessary metaphysical baggage.

The Slippage Between Worlds

In practice, however, mathematicians who work with probability often slip between two very different domains of discourse:

1. Real-world events and objects – coins tossed, dice rolled, raindrops falling, or patients responding to treatments.

2. Mathematical events and objects – random variables, outcome spaces, distributions, and functions.

The transition from one to the other happens almost imperceptibly. A “fair die,” for example, begins as a physical artifact in the world, but soon it becomes an idealized object in a probability model. “Outcomes” begin as faces of a cube, but in discourse they quickly morph into elements of a mathematical set. This movement back and forth happens so smoothly that it often goes unnoticed, even by those making the arguments.

The Lack of Acknowledgment

What makes this slippage problematic is not the act of abstraction itself, but the lack of acknowledgment that it has occurred. Few mathematicians pause to say: here we are speaking of the mathematical die, not the physical one. The discourse flows seamlessly from material objects to symbolic structures, as though the two were interchangeable. But they are not. The physical die can be chipped, unbalanced, or influenced by air resistance, while the mathematical die is perfectly symmetrical and infinite in repeatability. The unannounced crossing of boundaries hides the fact that assumptions have been smuggled in during the transition.

The Demands of Discipline

To avoid this conflation would require immense discipline. Every time a shift occurred, the mathematician would need to mark it explicitly: Now we are speaking of the model; now we are returning to the real-world analog. Few, if any, do this consistently. The convenience of discourse—and the shared understanding of mathematical shorthand—encourages the blending of references. It is easier to speak as though the world is the model, rather than carefully distinguishing between the two.

Consequences of the Slippage

This shifting of grounds has consequences. When models are applied back to the real world, the borrowed clarity of mathematics lends a false impression of certainty. The rigor of the symbolic framework is mistaken for rigor in the empirical domain. Claims about real-world outcomes come to be treated as though they were as precise and necessary as the equations themselves, even though the equations only applied under idealized assumptions.

Thus, the constant but unacknowledged oscillation between theory and application is not a trivial matter. It is central to why probabilistic reasoning appears more solid than it really is. The mathematics is internally precise; the world is messy. But in discourse, the two are blurred together, and the limits of applicability are obscured.

Understanding Goes from Concrete to Abstract

The Necessity of Concrete Anchors

Mathematical reasoning, for all its apparent detachment, requires grounding in concrete examples for comprehension. Numbers on a page or symbols in an equation mean little until they are tied to something recognizable: the toss of a coin, the roll of a die, the movement of a planet, the growth of a population. Without these anchors, the symbols remain opaque, inert signs without substance. For most people, even those trained in mathematics, understanding begins not with abstraction but with a clear sense of what the numbers stand for in the world.

Abstraction as a Secondary Step

Once this grounding is secured, abstraction becomes possible. The physical coin becomes the idealized coin; the real-world dice rolls become random variables; the messy trajectories of planets become clean ellipses. At that point, the mind can operate on the abstractions themselves, manipulating them without constant recourse to the physical examples. But abstraction is not primary—it builds on prior familiarity with the concrete. The learning process, both historically and individually, appears to move from example to generalization, from the particular to the universal, from the tangible to the symbolic.

The Universality of the Path

It is doubtful that even the most advanced mathematicians are exempt from this pattern. Behind every theorem lies some image, analogy, or example that first gave it shape. Even if such aids later recede into the background, they remain the scaffolding on which the abstract edifice was constructed. A proof may ultimately be written in symbols alone, but the act of conceiving the problem almost always begins with something concrete—an intuitive picture, a familiar situation, a mental model tied to the world.

Einstein and the Role of Thought Experiments

Einstein provides a well-known case. His revolutionary insights into relativity emerged not from formal manipulation of equations alone, but from thought experiments: riding on a beam of light, watching clocks in moving trains, imagining elevators in free fall. These were not literal experiments; they were highly idealized scenarios, simplified almost to absurdity. Yet they were always grounded in physical considerations—what it means to move, to accelerate, to measure time and light. By stripping away complexities, he could follow the logic of the situation to its conclusions. The abstractions followed, but only after the concrete imaginings.

The Status of Mathematicians and Abstraction

There is a claim—though its accuracy may be debated—that Einstein was not regarded as a “high-level” mathematician by those who specialized in pure mathematics. His genius was not in manipulating symbols at the highest level of abstraction, but in crafting physical scenarios that clarified the stakes of a problem. Whether or not this assessment is fair, it illustrates the point: Einstein’s creativity came not from dwelling in pure abstraction, but from insisting that understanding must begin with something concrete, imaginable, graspable, before one ascends to the rarefied heights of formalism.

Concrete Before Abstract

The broader lesson is that abstraction without prior concreteness is hollow. Symbols must point to something. Proofs must rest on intuitions that are anchored, however loosely, in lived or imaginable experience. The concrete precedes the abstract—not always as a matter of chronology, but as a matter of intelligibility. Even when the mathematics later detaches and soars into its own autonomous domain, its roots remain in the soil of the concrete. Without that soil, the abstract withers into meaningless manipulation.

Validation of Models Against the Empirical World

Success in Simple Domains

There are certain domains where probabilistic reasoning has shown itself to be useful and reliable. These are the domains where the conditions most closely approximate the assumptions of the models: coin flips, dice rolls, roulette wheels, other games of chance, and some areas of industrial quality control such as statistical process control. In these cases, events can be repeated under relatively stable conditions. A coin can be flipped again and again; a die can be rolled thousands of times; a roulette wheel can be spun under consistent mechanical arrangements. In such contexts, empirical frequencies converge toward theoretical distributions. The law of large numbers and central limit tendencies appear to operate with some degree of success.

Limits in Complex or Soft Domains

Outside these narrow domains, however, the situation changes dramatically. In most of the fields where probability and statistics are now used—psychology, medicine, nutrition, economics, education—the conditions for repeatability and stability do not exist. Every trial is somewhat different. Populations shift, environments change, measurement instruments vary, and causes overlap and interact in ways that cannot be cleanly isolated. Replication efforts in these fields have repeatedly failed, often with success rates hovering around 60% at best, sometimes lower. Even that figure may overstate the case, since chance alone could account for part of the apparent replication. The empirical grounding for probabilistic claims is therefore far weaker in these soft domains than in the games of chance from which the statistical models were originally derived.

The Problem of Situatedness

The underlying issue is situatedness. Probabilistic reasoning works only when the conditions of the trials are sufficiently similar to be grouped together as belonging to the same class of events. Dice rolls can be considered equivalent because the die, the table, and the action of rolling are similar enough each time. But when studying human beings, ecosystems, or economic behavior, the situations differ in subtle and not-so-subtle ways that make them non-equivalent. The “class” of events becomes ill-defined. Without repeatability under similar conditions, the link between theoretical distribution and empirical outcome breaks down.

The Leap of Faith

Because of this, much of the application of probability to soft domains rests on faith rather than demonstration. The theoreticians assure us that the models apply, but replication does not bear this out consistently. Some theoreticians themselves acknowledge that the models should not be applied in such contexts, while others push ahead regardless. This creates a conundrum: the very tool—probability theory—used to justify claims of scientific rigor is one that its own practitioners sometimes admit does not apply.

Entrenched Practices and Weak Defenses

Despite these issues, the use of probabilistic models in the soft sciences continues largely unquestioned. Researchers and statisticians employ null-hypothesis testing, confidence intervals, and p-values as though these were unquestionable standards. When challenged, the defense is often weak: what else do we have? But this is not a scientific justification—it is an appeal to convenience. It is the same logic as the drunk searching for his lost keys under the streetlamp, not because he lost them there, but because the light is better. The tools are used not because they fit the problem, but because they are available.

The Challenge of Continuous and Unstable Cases

The difficulty is compounded in cases involving continuous outcomes or unstable processes. Verification requires some stability in the phenomenon under study, enough that repeated measurements under similar conditions produce comparable results. But in many real-world contexts, conditions shift so quickly and outcomes vary so widely that stability is absent. Without stability, the idea of empirical validation collapses. Continuous measures only heighten this difficulty: whereas dice or coins yield discrete, finite outcomes, continuous variables require binning or grouping to even approximate tractability. These groupings are themselves choices, not natural facts, and they add another layer of situatedness.

Convergence in Simple Cases

Nevertheless, in simple and tightly constrained domains, convergence between theoretical and empirical distributions does occur. With enough trials, the pattern begins to resemble the theoretical model. This is why probabilistic reasoning works so well for dice and coins: they provide an environment where assumptions are approximately satisfied, where large numbers of trials can be carried out, and where outcomes are clearly defined and enumerable. In these situations, the models and the world align well enough to justify the mathematics.

The Broader Lesson

The broader lesson is that validation of probabilistic models depends entirely on context. In domains where repetition under similar conditions is possible, probabilistic reasoning is supported by empirical verification. In domains where such repetition is impossible, its application becomes speculative, a matter of faith rather than demonstration. Probabilistic reasoning, therefore, is not universally valid but situated: it holds where conditions allow and falters where conditions cannot be stabilized.

Summary

This essay explores the situated nature of reasoning, emphasizing that both causality and probabilistic descriptions are context-bound. Causality underpins all meaningful understanding of the world, yet its expression varies with scale, circumstances, and the weight of different causal factors. Probabilistic reasoning emerges only when events can be framed as repeatable within defined conditions, such as dice rolls or other constrained systems, and even then it depends on idealizations and meta-assumptions.

The central claim is that variability is the norm, causality provides coherence, and probability is a linguistic and mathematical tool we use to describe patterns within that variability. But such descriptions are always situated—shaped by decisions about what to measure, how to group outcomes, and what contexts to treat as comparable. To mistake probabilistic models for features of the world itself is incoherent; they remain abstractions layered onto a causal and variable reality.

Afterword

Range of Responses

This essay covers a wide terrain, drawing together questions of causality, probability, situatedness, measurement, and the limits of statistical reasoning. Inevitably, the claims advanced here will meet with varied responses. Some readers will find themselves in agreement, recognizing in these arguments reflections of their own doubts about the application of probability in complex or unstable domains. Others will object strongly, defending the prevailing orthodoxy of statistical practice or advancing alternative philosophical accounts of causality and randomness.

Consensus and Truth

Yet consensus itself is not the measure of truth. Agreement may reflect nothing more than shared assumptions or the inertia of institutional convention. Disagreement may arise from entrenched habits of thought or from professional incentives to preserve the status quo. The truth or falsity of the arguments does not depend on how many voices align for or against them. Consensus can lend social weight, but it cannot confer epistemic legitimacy.

Defensibility of the Position

The positions advanced here are defensible, even if they are not uniformly popular. They rest on clear logical distinctions: between variability and probability, between mathematical models and the real-world processes they claim to describe, between epistemic limitation and ontological randomness. These distinctions, once brought into focus, cannot be easily dismissed. They reveal the fragility of much contemporary reasoning and highlight the need for greater caution when applying abstract models to empirical domains.

Intellectual Precedents

Moreover, these concerns are not unique to this essay. They echo themes raised by others—philosophers of science, statisticians, methodologists—many of them far more credentialed, more widely published, and more firmly established in their disciplines. Thinkers such as Nancy Cartwright, with her critique of nomological machines; John P. Ioannidis, with his exposure of the replication crisis; Gerd Gigerenzer, with his critique of statistical ritual; and even Einstein, with his skepticism about probabilistic metaphysics, have all voiced concerns that resonate with the arguments presented here.

Final Reflection

If these arguments are not popular, that is to be expected. They challenge habits of thought, institutionalized methods, and professional identities. Yet defensibility does not depend on popularity, and truth does not bend to consensus. The task, then, is to state these points clearly, to preserve the distinctions that matter, and to resist the temptation to confuse mathematical convenience with empirical reality. To do less would be to acquiesce in a set of practices whose flaws are already evident, but which persist more from inertia than from sound justification.

